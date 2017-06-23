A Music History of Hawaiian Steel Guitar with Joel Katz at Wailuku Public Library

Joel Katz will do a talk called “A Music History of Hawaiian Steel Guitar” at the Wailuku Public Library on Thursday, June 29. Katz is a musician and instructor who knows a great deal about the Hawaiian steel guitar’s history, which dates back to the late 1800s. And yes, he’ll play the guitar, too. This program is sponsored by the Maui Friends of the Library and is suitable for all ages. Young children must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Free. 6:30pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Joel Katz