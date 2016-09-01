MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes| September 1st-7th, 2016

NEW THIS WEEK

31 – R – Horror – A gang of sadistic clowns terrorize a group of carnies being held hostage. Written and directed by Rob Zombie. 102 min. (9/1 7:00, MAUI MALL)

THE LIGHT BETWEEN OCEANS – PG13 – Drama/Romance – A lighthouse keeper and his wife raise a baby they find in a rowboat. 132 min.

HELL OR HIGH WATER – R – Crime/Drama – Two brothers hatch a dangerous scheme in a plot to save their Texas ranch. Stars Dale Dickey, Ben Foster and Chris Pine. 102 min.

MORGAN – R – Drama/Horror – A corporate stooge has to decide whether to destroy a synthetic human being. 92 min.

THE NEVERENDING STORY – PG – Fantasy/Family – 1984 classic about a troubled boy who finds adventure in the pages of a mysterious book. 102 min.

SOUTHSIDE WITH YOU – PG13 – Biography/Romance – The story of the first date between Barack Obama (Parker Sawyers) and Michelle Robinson (Tika Sumpter). 84 min.

NOW PLAYING

BAD MOMS – R – Comedy – Three over-worked mothers go nuts after reaching their breaking points. Stars Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn and Kristen Bell. 101 min.

BEN-HUR – PG13 – Adventure/Drama – Story of how a Roman prince falsely accused of treason by his adopted brother sought his revenge. 124 min.

DON’T BREATHE – R – Horror/Thriller – A bunch of dumb friends break into a wealthy blind guy’s house, then discover he’s a serial killer. 88 min.

EQUITY – R – Drama – On Wall Street, an investment banker has to figure out a tangled web of corruption. 100 min.

FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS – PG13 – Biography/Drama – The story of a rich woman who wanted to be an opera star despite being a terrible singer. Stars Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant.

HANDS OF STONE – R – Action/Biography – The story of legendary boxer Roberto Duran (Edgar Ramirez) and his trainer Ray Arcel (Robert De Niro). 105 min.

JASON BOURNE – PG13 – Action/Thriller – Matt Damon returns as ex-CIA assassin Jason Bourne in the first Bourne film since that Bourne-less Bourne film The Bourne Legacy. 123 min.

KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS – PG – Animation/Adventure – A young boy must find the magical suit of armor worn by his late father in order to destroy a dangerous spirit. 101 min.

MECHANIC: RESURRECTION – R – Crime/Thriller – Arthur Bishop needs to carry out three impossible assassinations in order to save the life of the woman he loves. Stars Jason Statham and Jessica Alba. 99 min.

NERVE – PG13 – Adventure/Mystery – A high school senior gets herself involved in a weird online game of Truth or Dare. 96 min.

PETE’S DRAGON – PG – Adventure/Family – Disney’s story of Pete and his best friend Elliot, who is also a dragon. 102 min.

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS – PG – Animation/Family – Max the terrier likes to hold parties when his people are away, but when Duke the stray moves into the house, everything goes haywire. 90 min.

SAUSAGE PARTY – R – Animation/Comedy – A sausage searches for the meaning of life. Stars Kristen Wiig, Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill. See this week’s film review. 89 min.

STAR TREK BEYOND – PG13 – Adventure/Sci-Fi – In deep space, the crew of the USS Enterprise faces a new, ruthless enemy that puts everything they stand for in jeopardy. 120 min.

SUICIDE SQUAD – PG13 – Action/Comics – A bunch of DC villains (Deadshot, the Joker, Harley Quinn, et al) join up to fight some supervillain to kill time before Wonder Woman and that big Justice League movie comes out. 123 min.

WAR DOGS – R – Comedy/War – Based on true events, the improbable story of how two young men became arms dealers in Afghanistan. 114 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

The Light Between Oceans- PG13- 2D FRI-SUN 10:30 1:20 4:15 5:25 7:00 8:10 9:45, MON-THU 10:30 1:20 4:15 5:25 7:00 8:10.

Hands of Stone-R- 2D THU 11:15 1:45 4:30 7:15, FRI-SUN 12:55 10:50, MON-THU 10:30 3:10.

Finding Dory-PG- FRI-SUN 10:30 3:10, MON-THU 12:55.

Hell Or High Water- R- 2D THU 11:20 2:00 4:30 7:15, FRI-SUN 11:20 2:00 4:30 7:15 9:35, MON-THU 11:20 2:00 4:30 7:15.

Suicide Squad- PG13- 2D THU 10:45 11:30 1:30 2:15 4:15 5:00 7:00 7:45, FRI-SUN 11:15 2:15 5:00 7:45 10:25, MON-THU 11:15 2:15 5:00 7:45.

Pete’s Dragon-PG- 2D THU 11:45 2:00 4:45 7:25, FRI-SUN 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:25 9:40, MON-THU 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:25.

Don’t Breathe-R- 2D THU 10:45 12:00 1:00 2:20 3:20 4:35 5:35 7:00 8:00, FRI-SUN 11:00 1:10 3:30 5:40 7:50 10:00, MON-THU 11:00 1:10 3:30 5:40 7:50.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

31-R- 2D THU 7:00.

The Neverending Story (1984) – NR- 2D SUN 2:00 7:00, WED 2:00 7:00.

Morgan-R- 2D FRI-MON (12:30 2:50 5:10) 7:30 9:50, TUE-THU (12:30 2:50 5:10) 7:30 9:50.

Mechanic Resurrection-R-2D THU (11:30 2:00 4:30) 7:00 9:30. FRI-THU (12:00 2:40 5:00) 7:30 10:00.

Southside With You-PG13- 2D FRI-THU (11:30 1:50 4:10) 6:50 9:20.

Ben-Hur- PG13- 2D THU (11:50 5:00) 10:10. 3D THU (2:00) 7:10. 2D FRI-THU (1:40 4:40) 6:40, 3D FRI-THU (11:50) 9:40.

Kubo And The Two Strings- PG- 2D THU (11:50 4:50) 9:50. 3D THU (2:20) 7:20. 2D FRI-THU (2:20 4:40) 7:00, 3D FRI-THU (12:00) 9:30.

War Dogs-R- 2D THU (11:30 1:40 2:10 4:50) 6:40 7:30 10:20. 2D FRI-THU (11:30 2:30 4:20) 7:20 9:10.

Florence Foster Jenkins-PG13- 2D THU (11:30 2:30 4:40) 7:40 9:50. 2D FRI-THU (11:30 1:50).

Sausage Party-R- 2D THU (11:40 2:40 5:00) 7:50 10:00. 2D FRI-SAT (11:30 2:30 4:30) 7:20 9:20, SUN (11:50 2:30 4:50) 7:20 9:40, MON (11:30 2:30 4:30) 7:20 9:20, TUE-THU (11:30 2:30 4:30) 7:20 9:20.

Equity-R- 2D THU (11:30 1:50 4:20) 6:50 9:20. 2D FRI-THU 9:30.

Bad Moms-R- 2D THU (12:30 2:50 5:10) 7:30 10:00. 2D FRI (12:10 2:00 5:00) 6:50 10:00, SAT (12:10 2:00) 5:00 6:50 10:00, SUN (12:10 2:30 5:00) 7:20 10:00, MON (12:10 2:00 5:00) 6:50 10:00, TUE-THU (12:10 2:00 5:00) 6:50 10:00.

Jason Bourne-PG13- 2D THU (11:30 1:50 4:30) 9:30. 2D FRI (11:30 2:10 4:30) 7:10 9:40, SAT (11:30 2:10) 4:30 7:10 9:40, SUN (11:30 4:30) 9:40, MON (11:30 2:10 4:30) 7:10 9:40, TUE (11:30 2:10 4:30) 7:10 9:40, WED (11:30 4:30) 9:40, THU (11:30 2:10 4:30) 9:40.

Nerve-PG13- 2D THU (11:30 4:20) 9:20. FRI (11:50 2:10 4:50) 7:10 9:50, SAT (11:50 2:10) 4:50 7:10 9:50, SUN (11:50 2:10 4:50) 7:10 9:50, MON (11:50 2:10 4:50) 7:10 9:50, TUE-WED (11:50 2:10 4:50) 7:10 9:50, THU (11:50 2:10 4:50) 7:10.

Star Trek Beyond- PG13- 2D THU (11:50 2:10 5:10) 7:10 10:10. FRI (4:10) 6:40 9:10, SAT 4:10 6:40 9:10, SUN (4:10) 6:40 9:10, MON (4:10) 6:40 9:10, TUE-THU (4:10) 6:40 9:10.

The Secret Life of Pets- PG- 2D THU (11:40 2:20 4:40) 7:20 9:40. FRI (11:40 2:00 4:20) 7:00, SAT (11:40 2:00) 4:20 7:00, SUN (11:40 2:00 4:20) 7:00, MON (11:40 2:00 4:20) 7:00, TUE-THU (11:40 2:00 4:20) 7:00.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Mechanic: Resurrection- R- 2D THU 1:30 4:15 7:00. FRI-SUN 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:30, MON 1:30 4:15 7:00, TUE 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:30, WED 1:30 4:15 7:00.

Kubo And The Two Strings- PG- 2D FRI-SUN 1:15 4:10 6:50 9:20, MON 1:15 4:10 6:50, TUE 1:15 4:10 6:50 9:20, WED 1:15 4:10 6:50.

Suicide Squad- PG13- 2D THU 1:00 6:45, 3D THU 3:50. 2D FRI-SUN 1:00 6:45, 3D FRI-SUN 3:50 9:40, 2D MON 1:00 6:45, 3D MON 3:50, 2D TUE 1:00 6:45, 3D TUE 3:50 9:40, 2D WED 1:00 6:45, 3D WED 3:50.

War Dogs-R- 2D THU 1:15 4:10 6:50.