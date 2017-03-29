MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | March 30th-April 5th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

THE BOSS BABY – PG – Animation/Family – A baby and his seven-year-old brother seek to thwart the evil CEO of Puppy Co. Voices by Alec Baldwin and Steve Buscemi. 97 min.

GHOST IN THE SHELL – PG13 – Action/Crime – Scarlett Johansson stars in this white-washed version of the Japanese comic about a cyber-enhanced woman who fights crime. 106 min.

NORTHERN LIGHTS: A JOURNEY TO LOVE – PG – Romance – A man who finds he must now care for his son in the Philippines meets a quirky woman. 98 min.

SAMARITAN’S PURSE PRES. FACING DARKNESS – NR – Special Event – The story of how two members of the international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse contracted Ebola in West Africa. Features Franklin Graham and Dr. Kent Brantly. 120 min.

NOW PLAYING

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – PG – Fantasy/Musical – Emma Watson stars in this live-action version of the famous fairy tale in which a young woman falls in love with a buffalo. Also stars Dan Stevens. See this week’s film review. 129 min.

CHIPS – R – Action/Comedy – A rookie California Highway Patrol officer finds out his partner is an undercover FBI agent because Hollywood doesn’t know when to stop rebooting crappy old TV shows. 100 min.

GET OUT – R – Comedy/Horror – A young black man visits his white girlfriend’s estate. 93 min.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 – R – Action/Thriller – Former hitman John Wick returns to the criminal underworld, where he discovers there’s a price on his head. Yawn–been there, done that. 122 min.

KONG: SKULL ISLAND – PG13 – Action/Adventure – A bunch of army guys go to Skull Island to find King Kong in the 1970s because whatever–it’s a monster movie. Stars Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston and John C. Reilly. 120 min.

THE LAST WORD – R – Comedy/Drama – A retired businesswoman seeks to write her own obituary. Hilarity ensues. Stars Shirley MacLaine and Amanda Seyfried. 108 min.

LIFE – R – Horror/Sci-Fi – Space station astronauts fight scary aliens. Yeah, that’s about it. Stars Jake Gyllenhall, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynalds. 103 min

LOGAN – R – Action/Drama – In 2029, Wolverine and an ailing Dr. Xavier care for a young mutant girl who’s being chased by evil agents. 137 min.

POWER RANGERS – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A group of high school kids get superpowers and fight to save the world while dressed as action figures. 124 min.

THE SHACK – PG13 – Drama/Fantasy – A sad man gets an invite to meet God at some shack. 132 min.

LAST CHANCE

THE BELKO EXPERIMENT – R – Action/Horror – Eighty Americans get locked in a corporate high-rise for a twisted game of kill-or-be-killed. Mmm… science. 88 min.

HIDDEN FIGURES – PG – Drama – The story of three female African-American mathematicians who played a crucial role in early NASA space missions. Based on a true story. 127 min.

THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE – PG – Animation/Adventure – Lego Batman (voiced by Will Arnett) struggles colorful Lego criminals, his own Lego loneliness and the Lego boy he adopted. 104 min.

LION – PG13 – Drama – A man in Australia returns to his native India to find his lost family. 118 min.

SLAMMA JAMMA – PG – Sports/Drama – After being wrongfully imprisoned, a basketball player seeks redemption while preparing for a national slam dunk competition. 104 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Northern Lights- A Journey to Love- NR- 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:30, 2D SUN-THU 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00.

Beauty and the Beast-PG- 2D THU 10:00 10:30 11:00 1:00 2:00 4:00 4:30 5:00 7:00 8:00, 3D THU 1:30 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 11:00 11:30 1:20 1:50 4:10 4:40 5:10 7:00 7:30 9:50 10:20, SUN-THU 10:30 11:00 11:30 1:20 1:50 4:10 4:40 5:10 7:00 7:30, 3D FRI-THU 2:20 8:00.

Kong: Skull Island- PG13- 2D THU 10:45 11:45 1:35 2:35 4:20 5:20 7:15 8:15. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:35 4:20 7:15 10:00, 2D SUN-THU 10:45 1:35 4:20 7:15

Ghost In The Shell- PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 4:25 9:35, 2D SUN-THU 11:15 4:25. 3D FRI-THU 1:50 7:00.

Logan-R- 2D THU 10:35 1:40 4:45.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

North By Northwest (1959) -NR- SUN 2:00 7:00, WED 2:00 7:00.

Samaritan’s Purse Pres. Facing Darkness- PG13- 2D THU 7:00.

Ghost In The Shell- PG13- 2D THU 7:10 9:50, 3D THU 7:40 10:20. 2D FRI (11:30 2:00) 7:10 9:50, SAT (11:30 2:00) 7:10 9:50, SUN-THU (11:30 2:00) 7:10 9:50. 3D FRI (12:00 2:30 4:30 5:00) 7:40 10:30, SAT-SUN (12:00 2:30) 4:30 5:00 7:40 10:30, MON-TUE (12:00 2:30 4:30 5:00) 7:40 10:30, THU (12:00 2:30 4:30 5:00) 7:40 10:30.

The Boss Baby-PG- 2D THU 5:00 7:30 10:00, 3D THU 5:30 8:00 10:30. 2D FRI-SUN (11:30 2:10) 4:40 7:10 9:40, MON-THU (11:30 2:10 4:40) 7:10 9:40. 3D FRI (12:00 2:40 5:10) 7:50 10:20, SAT-SUN (12:00 2:40) 5:10 7:50 10:20, MON-TUE (12:00 2:40 5:10) 7:50 10:20, THU (12:00 2:40).

Chips-R- 2D THU (11:30 2:30 4:40) 7:40 9:50. FRI (11:50 2:20 5:10) 7:30 10:30, SAT-SUN (11:50 2:20) 5:10 7:30 10:30, MON-THU (11:50 2:20 5:10) 7:30 10:30.

Life-R- 2D THU (11:50 2:00 5:00) 7:10 10:30. FRI (11:30 2:10 4:50) 7:30 10:10, SAT-SUN (11:30 2:10) 4:50 7:30 10:10, MON-THU (11:30 2:10 4:50) 7:30 10:10.

Power Rangers-PG13- 2D THU (12:30 1:00 3:30 4:00) 6:30 7:00 9:30 10:00. FRI (12:30 1:00 3:30 4:00) 6:30 7:00 9:30 10:00, SAT-SUN (12:30 1:00) 3:30 4:00 6:30 7:00 9:30 10:00, MON-THU (12:30 1:00 3:30 4:00) 6:30 7:00 9:30 10:00.

Logan- R- 2D THU (1:00 3:40 4:10) 9:40 10:10. FRI (1:20 4:20) 7:20 10:20, SAT-SUN (1:20) 4:20 7:20 10:20, MON-THU (1:20 4:20) 7:20 10:20.

The Last Word- R- 2D THU (11:30 2:10 4:50) 7:30 10:10. FRI-THU (11:30).

The Shack- PG13- 2D THU (11:30 2:10 5:10) 7:50. FRI (2:20 4:40) 7:40 10:00, SAT-SUN (2:20) 4:40 7:40 10:00, MON-THU (2:20 4:40) 7:40 10:00.

Get Out-R- 2D THU (11:30 2:30 5:00) 7:40. FRI (11:30 2:00 4:30) 7:20 9:50, SAT (11:30 2:00) 4:30 7:00 9:50, SUN 10:20, MON-THU (11:30 2:00 4:30) 7:20 9:50.

Slamma Jamma-PG- 2D THU (11:40 2:20) 10:40.

The Belko Experiment- R- 2D THU (11:40 1:50).

Lego Batman Movie- PG- 2D THU (12:00 2:10 5:00).

Hidden Figures- PG- 2D THU (12:50).

Lion-PG13- 2D THU 7:30 10:20.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

The Boss Baby- PG- 2D THU 5:00, 3D THU 7:30. 2D FRI-THU (1:00) 7:00, 3D FRI-SUN 4:00 9:35, MON (4:00), TUE (4:00 9:35), WED-THU (4:00).

Power Rangers-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 3:45 7:10. FRI-SUN (12:30) 3:35 6:30 9:30, MON (12:30 3:35) 6:30, TUE (12:30 3:35 6:30 9:30), WED-THU (12:30 3:35) 6:30.

Beauty and the Beast- PG- 2D THU 1:00 7:00, 3D THU 4:00. 2D FRI-SUN (12:45) 3:45 6:45 9:45, MON (12:45 3:45) 6:45, TUE (12:45 3:45 6:45 9:45), WED-THU (12:45 3:45) 6:45.

Kong: Skull Island- PG13- 2D THU 12:30.