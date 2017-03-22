MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | March 23rd-29th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

CHIPS – R – Action/Comedy – A rookie California Highway Patrol officer finds out his partner is an undercover FBI agent because Hollywood doesn’t know when to stop rebooting crappy old TV shows. 100 min.

THE LAST WORD – R – Comedy/Drama – A retired businesswoman seeks to write her own obituary. Hilarity ensues. Stars Shirley MacLaine and Amanda Seyfried. 108 min.

LIFE – R – Horror/Sci-Fi – Space station astronauts fight scary aliens. Yeah, that’s about it. Stars Jake Gyllenhall, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynalds. 103 min

MET OPERA: IDOMENEO ENCORE – NR – Opera – See New York’s Metropolitan Opera perform Mozart’s classic. 238 min.

MINDGAMERS: ONE THOUSAND MINDS CONNECTED LIVE – PG13 – Special Event/Weirdness – This is billed as “the world’s first mass mind collective featuring insights from neuroscience experts and LIVE groundbreaking results.” Sure, whatever. 165 min.

POWER RANGERS – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A group of high school kids get superpowers and fight to save the world while dressed as action figures. 124 min.

SLAMMA JAMMA – PG – Sports/Drama – After being wrongfully imprisoned, a basketball player seeks redemption while preparing for a national slam dunk competition. 104 min.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – PG – Fantasy/Musical – Emma Watson stars in this live-action version of the famous fairy tale in which a young woman falls in love with a buffalo. Also stars Dan Stevens. 129 min.

THE BELKO EXPERIMENT – R – Action/Horror – Eighty Americans get locked in a corporate high-rise for a twisted game of kill-or-be-killed. Mmm… science. 88 min.

GET OUT – R – Comedy/Horror – A young black man visits his white girlfriend’s estate. 93 min.

HIDDEN FIGURES – PG – Drama – The story of three female African-American mathematicians who played a crucial role in early NASA space missions. Based on a true story. 127 min.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 – R – Action/Thriller – Former hitman John Wick returns to the criminal underworld, where he discovers there’s a price on his head. Yawn–been there, done that. 122 min.

KONG: SKULL ISLAND – PG13 – Action/Adventure – A bunch of army guys go to Skull Island to find King Kong in the 1970s because whatever–it’s a monster movie. Stars Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston and John C. Reilly. 120 min.

THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE – PG – Animation/Adventure – Lego Batman (voiced by Will Arnett) struggles colorful Lego criminals, his own Lego loneliness and the Lego boy he adopted. 104 min.

LION – PG13 – Drama – A man in Australia returns to his native India to find his lost family. 118 min.

LOGAN – R – Action/Drama – In 2029, Wolverine and an ailing Dr. X care for a young mutant girl who’s being chased by evil agents. 137 min.

THE SHACK – PG13 – Drama/Fantasy – A sad man gets an invite to meet God at some shack. 132 min.

BEFORE I FALL – PG13 – Drama/Mystery – A young woman has to relive her last day over and over for a week. Stars Zoey Deutch. 99 min.

THE GREAT WALL – PG13 – Action/Fantasy – A white man (Matt Damon) saves China from dragons because whatever, brah, life is meaningless. 103 min.

LA LA LAND – PG13 – Drama/Musical – A pianist falls for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles. Then crazy stuff happens. Stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. 128 min.

LA LA LAND SING-ALONG – PG13 – Drama/Musical – Watch the film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a sing-along format. 127 min.

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Beauty and the Beast-PG- 2D THU 10:30 11:00 11:30 1:20 1:50 4:10 4:40 5:10 7:00 7:30 9:50 10:20 10:50, 3D THU 2:20 8:00. 2D FRI-SUN 10:00 10:30 11:00 1:00 2:00 4:00 4:30 5:00 7:00 8:00 10:00 10:25 10:50, MON-THU 10:00 10:30 11:00 1:00 2:00 4:00 4:30 5:00 7:00 8:00, 3D FRI-THU 1:30 7:30.

Kong: Skull Island- PG13- 2D THU 10:45 11:45 1:35 2:35 4:20 5:20 7:15 8:15 10:00 10:50. 2D FRI-SUN 10:45 11:45 1:35 2:35 4:20 5:20 7:15 8:15 10:00 10:50, MON-THU 10:45 11:45 1:35 2:35 4:20 5:20 7:15 8:15.

Logan-R- 2D THU 10:35 1:40 4:45 7:45 10:45. 2D FRI-SUN 10:35 1:40 4:45 7:45 10:45, MON-WED 10:35 1:40 4:45 7:45, THU 10:35 1:40 4:45.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Met Opera: Idomeneo- NR- 2D SAT 12:55, WED 6:30.

Mindgamers: One Thousand Minds Connected Live- NR- 2D TUE 7:00.

Chips-R- 2D THU 7:00 10:10. FRI (11:30 2:30 4:40) 7:40 9:50, SAT-SUN (11:30 2:30) 4:40 7:40 9:50, MON-THU (11:30 2:30 4:40) 7:40 9:50.

Life-R- 2D THU 7:00 9:40. FRI (11:50 2:00 5:00) 7:10 10:30, SAT-SUN (11:50 2:00) 5:00 7:10 10:30, MON-THU (11:50 2:00 5:00) 7:10 10:30.

Power Rangers-PG13- 2D thu 7:20 9:30. FRI (12:30 1:00 2:00 3:30 4:00 4:30) 6:30 7:00 7:30 9:30 10:00, SAT-SUN (12:30 1:00 2:00) 3:30 4:00 4:30 6:30 7:00 7:30 9:30 10:00, MON-THU (12:30 1:00 3:30 4:00) 6:30 7:00 9:30 10:00.

Slamma Jamma-PG- 2D THU 7:40 9:50. FRI (11:40 2:20 4:40) 7:10 10:40, SAT (11:40 2:20) 4:40 7:10 10:40, SUN (2:20) 4:40 7:10 10:40, MON-WED (11:40 2:20 4:40) 7:10 10:40, THU (11:40 2:20) 10:40.

The Belko Experiment- R- 2D THU (11:40 2:20 4:50) 7:30 10:00. FRI (11:40 1:50 4:20) 6:40 9:00, SAT-SUN (11:40 1:50) 4:20 6:40 9:00, MON-WED (11:40 1:50 4:20) 6:40 9:00, THU (11:40 1:50).

Logan- R- 2D THU (12:10 12:40 3:20 3:50) 6:30 7:00 9:25 9:50. FRI (1:00 3:40 4:10) 7:20 9:40 10:10, SAT-SUN (1:00) 4:05 7:20 9:40 10:10, MON (1:00 3:40 4:10) 7:20 9:40 10:10, TUE (1:00 3:40 4:10) 9:40 10:10, WED (1:00 3:20 4:10) 7:15 10:10, THU (1:00 3:40 4:10) 9:40 10:10.

The Last Word- R- 2D THU 7:00 9:40. FRI (11:30 2:10 4:50) 7:30 10:10, SAT (11:30 2:10) 4:50 7:30 10:10, SUN (2:10) 4:50 7:30 10:10, MON-THU (11:30 2:10 4:50) 7:30 10:10.

The Shack- PG13- 2D THU (11:30 2:00 4:40) 7:10 10:10. FRI (11:30 2:10 5:10) 7:50, SAT-SUN (11:30 2:10) 5:10 7:50, MON-THU (11:30 2:10 5:10) 7:50.

Get Out-R- 2D THU (11:30 1:50 4:20) 7:00 9:30. FRI (11:30 1:50 5:00) 7:40 10:30, SAT-SUN (11:30 1:50) 5:00 7:40 10:30, MON-WED (11:30 2:30 5:00) 7:40 10:30, THU (11:30 2:30 5:00) 7:40.

John Wick: Chapter 2-R- 2D THU (11:40 2:10 4:20) 7:10 9:40. FRI-WED 9:40.

Lego Batman Movie- PG- 2D THU (11:40 2:00 4:40) 7:20 9:50. FRI-SUN (11:30), MON-THU (12:00 2:10 5:00).

Hidden Figures- PG- 2D THU (1:00 3:50) 6:40 9:40. FRI (12:50) 6:50, SAT 6:50, SUN-MON (12:50) 6:50, TUE (12:50) 7:10, WED (12:30), THU (12:50).

Lion-PG13- 2D THU (11:50 2:20 5:00) 10:10. FRI-SUN 10:20, MON-THU 7:30 10:20.

Before I Fall-PG13- 2D THU (11:50 2:10 4:30) 6:50 9:10.

The Great Wall-PG13- 2D THU (11:30 2:30 4:30) 7:40.

La La Land- PG13- 2D THU (1:50) 7:20.

La La Land Sing Along- PG13- 2D THU (11:30 4:50) 10:00.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Power Rangers-PG13- 2D THU 7:05 10:05. FRI-SUN 12:45 3:45 7:10 10:05, MON 12:45 3:45 7:15, TUE 12:45 3:45 7:10 10:05, WED 12:45 3:45 7:15.

Beauty and the Beast- PG- 2D THU (1:00) 7:00, 3D THU (4:00) 10:00. 2D FRI-SUN 1:00 7:00 10:00, MON 1:00 7:00, TUE 1:00 7:00 10:00, WED 1:00 7:00, 3D FRI-WED 4:00.

Kong: Skull Island- PG13- 2D THU (12:30 3:40) 7:15. 3D THU 10:10. 2D FRI-SUN 12:30 3:40 7:15 10:10, MON 12:30 3:40 7:15, TUE 12:30 3:40 7:15 10:10, WED 12:30 3:40 7:15.

Logan-R- 2D THU (12:15 3:30).