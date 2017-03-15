MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | March 16th-22nd, 2017

NEW MOVIES

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – PG – Fantasy/Musical – Emma Watson stars in this live-action version of the famous fairy tale in which a young woman falls in love with a buffalo. Also stars Dan Stevens. 129 min.

THE BELKO EXPERIMENT – R – Action/Horror – Eighty Americans get locked in a corporate high-rise for a twisted game of kill-or-be-killed. Mmm… science. 88 min.

BEFORE I FALL – PG13 – Drama/Mystery – A young woman has to relive her last day over and over for a week. Stars Zoey Deutch. 99 min.

GET OUT – R – Comedy/Horror – A young black man visits his white girlfriend’s estate. 93 min.

THE GREAT WALL – PG13 – Action/Fantasy – A white man (Matt Damon) saves China from dragons because whatever, brah, life is meaningless. 103 min.

HIDDEN FIGURES – PG – Drama – The story of three female African-American mathematicians who played a crucial role in early NASA space missions. Based on a true story. 127 min.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 – R – Action/Thriller – Former hitman John Wick returns to the criminal underworld, where he discovers there’s a price on his head. Yawn–been there, done that. 122 min.

KONG: SKULL ISLAND – PG13 – Action/Adventure – A bunch of army guys go to Skull Island to find King Kong in the 1970s because whatever–it’s a monster movie. Stars Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston and John C. Reilly. See this week’s movie review. 120 min.

LA LA LAND – PG13 – Drama/Musical – A pianist falls for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles. Then crazy stuff happens. Stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. 128 min.

LA LA LAND SING-ALONG – PG13 – Drama/Musical – Watch the film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a sing-along format. 127 min.

THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE – PG – Animation/Adventure – Lego Batman (voiced by Will Arnett) struggles colorful Lego criminals, his own Lego loneliness and the Lego boy he adopted. 104 min.

LION – PG13 – Drama – A man in Australia returns to his native India to find his lost family. 118 min.

LOGAN – R – Action/Drama – In 2029, Wolverine and an ailing Dr. X care for a young mutant girl who’s being chased by evil agents. 137 min.

MOONLIGHT – R – Drama – The story of an African-American man, from childhood to adulthood, who grows up in Miami. Stars Mahershala Ali. 111 min.

THE SHACK – PG13 – Drama/Fantasy – A sad man gets an invite to meet God at some shack. 132 min.

TABLE 19 – PG13 – Comedy/Drama – A maid of honor gets dumped by the best man, but then attends the wedding anyway. Stars Anna Kendrick and Lisa Kudrow. 87 min.

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Beauty and the Beast-PG- 2D THU 8:00, 3D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-THU 10:30 11:00 11:30 1:20 1:50 4:10 4:40 5:10 7:00 7:30 9:50 10:20 10:50, 3D FRI-THU 2:20 8:00.

Kong: Skull Island- PG13- 2D THU 10:45 11:15 11:45 1:35 2:05 4:20 4:50 5:20 7:00 7:30. 3D THU 2:35 8:00. 2D FRI-THU 10:45 11:45 1:35 2:35 4:20 5:20 7:15 8:15 10:00 10:50.

Logan-R- 2D THU 11:30 1:25 2:25 5:20 7:15. 2D FRI-THU 10:35 1:40 4:45 7:45 10:45.

The Great Wall-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 2:40 5:00 7:45.

Moonlight-R- 2D THU 10:30 4:30.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

The Belko Experiment- R- 2D THU 7:30 10:40. 2D FRI (11:40 2:20 4:50) 7:30 10:00, SAT-SUN (11:40 2:20) 4:50 7:30 10:00, MON-THU (11:40 2:20 4:50) 7:30 10:00.

Before I Fall-PG13- 2D THU (12:00 2:10 5:00) 7:10 10:00. 2D FRI (11:50 2:10 4:30) 6:50 9:10, SAT-SUN (11:50 2:10) 4:30 6:50 9:10, MON-THU (11:50 2:10 4:30) 6:50 9:10.

Logan- R- 2D THU (12:10 12:40 3:30 4:00) 6:50 7:20 9:50 10:20. 2D FRI (12:10 12:40 3:20 3:50) 6:30 7:00 9:25 9:50, SAT-SUN (12:10 12:40 3:20) 3:50 6:30 7:00 9:25 9:50, MON-THU (12:10 12:40 3:20 3:50) 6:30 7:00 9:25 9:50.

Get Out-R- 2D THU (11:30 2:30 4:50) 8:00 10:40. 2D FRI (11:30 1:50 4:20) 7:00 9:30, SAT-SUN (11:30 1:50) 4:20 7:00 9:30, MON-THU (11:30 1:50 4:20) 7:00 9:30.

The Great Wall-PG13- 2D THU (2:30) 7:30. 3D THU (11:40 4:40) 9:40. 2D FRI (11:30 2:30 4:30) 7:40 10:10, 2D SAT-SUN (11:30 2:30) 4:30 7:40 10:10, 2D MON-WED (11:30 2:30 4:30) 7:40 10:10, 2D THU (11:30 2:30 4:30) 7:40.

The Shack- PG13- 2D THU (11:40 1:50 5:00) 7:30 10:30. 2D FRI (11:30 2:00 4:40) 7:10 10:10, SAT-SUN (11:30 2:00) 4:40 7:10 10:10, MON-THU (11:30 2:00 4:40) 7:10 10:10.

John Wick: Chapter 2-R- 2D THU (11:30 2:10 4:50) 7:40 10:20. 2D FRI (11:40 2:10 4:20) 7:10 9:40, SAT-SUN (11:40 2:10) 4:20 7:10 9:40, MON-THU (11:40 2:10 4:20) 7:10 9:40.

Lego Batman Movie- PG- 2D THU (11:40 2:00 5:10) 7:20 10:40. 2D FRI (11:40 2:00 4:40) 7:20 9:50, SAT-SUN (11:40 2:00) 4:40 7:20 9:50, MON-THU (11:40 2:00 4:40) 7:20 9:50.

Hidden Figures- PG- 2D THU (12:50 3:40) 6:30 9:20. 2D FRI (1:00 3:50) 6:40 9:40, SAT-SUN (1:00) 3:50 6:40 9:40, MON-THU (1:00 3:50) 6:40 9:40.

La La Land- PG13- 2D THU (2:20) 7:40. 2D FRI-THU (1:50) 7:20.

La La Land Sing Along- PG13- 2D THU (11:30 4:30) 10:30. 2D FRI (11:30 4:50) 10:00, 2D SAT-SUN (11:30) 4:50 10:00, 2D MON-THU (11:30 4:50) 10:00.

Lion-PG13- 2D THU (11:30 1:40 4:20) 6:40 9:20. 2D FRI (11:50 2:20 5:00) 7:40 10:10, SAT-SUN (11:50 2:20) 5:00 7:40 10:10, MON-WED (11:50 2:20 5:00) 7:40 10:10, THU (11:50 2:20 5:00) 10:10.

Table 19- PG13- 2D THU (11:30 2:00 4:20) 7:00 9:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Beauty and the Beast- PG- 2D THU 7:00, 3D THU 10:00. 2D FRI-THU (1:00) 7:00, 3D FRI-SUN 4:00 10:00, MON (4:00) 10:00, TUE (4:00 10:00), WED-THU (4:00) 10:00.

Kong: Skull Island- PG13- 2D THU (12:30) 7:15. 3D THU (3:40) 10:05. 2D FRI (12:30) 3:40 7:15, SAT-SUN (12:30) 3:40 7:15, MON (12:30 3:40) 7:15, TUE (12:30 3:40 7:15), WED-THU (12:30 3:40) 7:15. 3D FRI-MON 10:10, TUE (10:10), WED-THU 10:10.

Logan-R- 2D THU (12:45 3:30) 6:45 9:55. 2D FRI (12:15) 3:30 6:45 9:55, SAT-SUN (12:15) 3:30 6:45 9:55, MON (12:15 3:30) 6:45 9:55, TUE (12:15 3:30 6:45 9:55), WED-THU (12:15 3:30) 6:45 9:55.

Get Out- 2D THU (1:00 4:00).