MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | June 8th-14th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

2017 CLIBURN COMPETITION – NR – Music/Special Event – See the world’s best pianists face off in a competition broadcast live from Texas. 330 min.

IT COMES AT NIGHT – R – Horror/Mystery – The world may have gone to hell, but one guy’s household is pretty sweet–until a young family arrives looking for help. 97 min.

THE K-LOVE FAN AWARDS ‘IGNITE HOPE’ – NR – Concert/Special Event – This is a fan-voted award show for Christian music. 120 min.

MEGAN LEAVEY – PG13 – Drama/War – Based on the true story of how a young Marine and her combat dog saved a lot of lives during the Iraq War. Stars Kate Mara. 116 min.

THE MUMMY – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Some old guy (Tom Cruise) does battle with a slightly older mummy (Sofia Boutella). Also stars Russell Crowe as Dr. Jekyll because Universal Pictures is rebooting all their old monster flicks and apparently the Wolfman wasn’t available. 110 min.

SOME LIKE IT HOT – NR – Comedy/Romance – Special screening of the 1959 classic romantic comedy about two male musicians who dress as women to hide from the mob. Stars Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon. 121 min.

NOW PLAYING

ALIEN: COVENANT – R – Sci Fi/Horror – In yet another Alien prequel, humans go into space, then get eaten by ravaging space aliens. The end. 122 min.

BAYWATCH – R – Action/Comedy – Yet another stupid TV show gets rebooted because Hollywood hates all things creative and imaginative. Stars The Rock and Zac Efron.

CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS:THE FIRST EPIC MOVIE – PG – Animation/Comedy – Two kids hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a goofy superhero. Stars Kevin Hart and Ed Helms. 89 min.

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE LONG HAUL – PG – Comedy/Family – A family road trip goes way, way off course. Been there, done that. 91 min.

EVERYTHING, EVERYTHING – PG-13 – Drama/Romance – A teen who’s somehow allergic to everything falls for the boy next door. 96 min.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – The team’s adventures continue as they learn about Peter Quill’s true parentage. 136 min.

KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Yet another remake of the legend of King Arthur, his sword Excalibur, etc. Stars a bunch of pasty white guys. 126 min.

PIRATES OF CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Johnny Depp returns yet again to play Captain Jack Sparrow, who this time is looking for the Trident of Poseidon or some such trinket. 129 min.

WONDER WOMAN – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Gal Gadot plays Diana, warrior princess of the Amazons, who finds her destiny trying to bring an end to the First World War. See this week’s film review. 141 min.

LAST CHANCE

BORN IN CHINA – G – Documentary – Disneynature presents this look at young pandas, golden monkeys and snow leopards in China. 76 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Wonder Woman-PG13- 2D THU 10:00 10:30 11:00 12:30 1:30 2:00 3:30 4:00 4:30 5:00 6:30 7:30 8:00 9:30 10:00 10:30, 3D THU 1:00 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:00 10:30 11:00 1:00 1:30 2:00 4:00 4:30 5:00 7:30 8:00 10:00 10:30, 2D SUN 11:00 1:00 1:30 2:00 4:00 4:30 5:00 7:30 8:00 10:00 10:30, 2D MON-WED 10:30 11:00 1:00 1:30 2:00 4:00 4:30 5:00 7:30 8:00 10:00 10:30, 3D FRI-THU 7:00.

Baywatch-R- 2D THU 11:15 2:00 4:35 10:15. 2D FRI-WED 11:15 2:00 4:35 7:20 10:15, 2D THU 11:15 2:00 4:35.

The Mummy- PG13- 2D THU 7:15 9:45, 2D FRI-THU 11:00 12:00 1:35 2:25 5:20 7:00 8:00 9:30 10:30. 3D FRI-THU 4:20.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid- PG- 2D THU 10:30 12:40 2:50 5:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Some Like It Hot (1959)- PG- 2D SUN 2:00 7:00, 2D WED 2:00 7:00.

2017 Cliburn Competition Live In Cinemas- PG- 2D SAT 12:55.

The K-Love Fan Awards ‘Ignite Hope’- PG- 2D TUE 7:00.

It Comes At Night-R- 2D THU 7:00 10:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:40 10:10.

Megan Leavey-PG13- 2D THU 7:20 9:00. 2D FRI-WED 1:00 3:50 7:00 10:00.

The Mummy-PG13- 2D THU 7:10 9:50, 3D THU 7:40 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50, 3D FRI-WED 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:20.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie- PG- 2D 12:10 4:50 7:10, 3D THU 2:30 9:30. 2D FRI-TUE 12:10 4:50 7:10, 2D WED 12:10 4:50 7:40, 3D FRI-WED 2:30 9:30.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales- PG13- 2D 12:30 1:00 4:00 4:30 6:30 7:00 7:30 10:00 10:30, 3D THU 12:00 3:00 3:30 6:00 9:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:20 12:50 3:50 6:20 6:50 9:50, 3D FRI-WED 1:20 3:20 4:20 7:20 9:20 10:20.

Baywatch-R- 2D THU 12:50 1:30 3:50 4:20 6:40 9:20. 2D FRI-WED 1:10 4:10 7:10 10:00.

Alien: Covenant- R- 2D THU 12:50 4:30 10:20. 2D FRI 2:20 5:00 7:40 10:10, 2D SAT 7:40 10:10, 2D SUN 5:00 10:10, 2D MON 2:20 5:00 7:40 10:10, 2D TUE 2:20 5:00 10:10, 2D WED 5:00 10:10.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid- PG- 2D THU 12:00 2:10. 2D FRI-WED 12:10.

Everything, Everything- PG13- 2D THU 12:10 2:40 5:10. 2D FRI 12:00 2:10 4:30 10:20, 2D SAT-SUN 2:10 4:30 10:20, 2D MON-TUE 12:00 2:10 4:30 10:20, 2D WED 2:10 4:30 10:20.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword- PG13- 2D THU 1:30 3:40 7:20 9:40. 2D FRI-WED 6:40 9:40.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2- PG13- 2D THU 1:20 1:50 4:20 7:50 10:10. 2D FRI-MON 1:40 4:40 7:30, 2D TUE 1:00 4:40 7:30, 2D WED 1:40 4:10 7:30.

Born In China- G- 2D THU 12:00.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

The Mummy- 2D THU 7:10, 3D THU 9:55. 2D FRI-WED 1:00 7:10, 3D FRI-WED 4:00 9:55.

Wonder Woman- PG13- 2D THU (12:30 7:00), 3D THU (3:45) 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 12:30 7:00, 3D FRI-WED 3:45 10:10.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales- PG13- 2D THU (12:40 6:50) 10:05, 3D THU (3:50) 10:05. 2D FRI-WED 12:40 3:50 6:50 10:05.

Baywatch-R- 2D THU (1:00 4:00).