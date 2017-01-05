MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | January 5th-11th, 2017

NEW FILMS

THE BOWDEN DYNASTY LIVE – PG – Documentary – The story of football coach Bobby Bowden. 150 min.

CAROUSEL – NR – Musical – See a special screening of this 1956 musical about a dead guy who gets permission to return to earth for one day to make right with his wife. 128 min.

HIDDEN FIGURES – PG – Drama – The story of three female African-American mathematicians who played a crucial role in early NASA space missions. Based on a true story. 127 min.

LION – PG13 – Drama – A man in Australia returns to his native India to find his lost family. 118 min.

MET OPERA: NABUCCO – NR – Opera – See New York’s Metropolitan Opera perform Giuseppe Verdi’s classic tale of Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar, performed by Placido Domingo. 164 min.

A MONSTER CALLS – PG13 – Drama/Fantasy – A boy seeks help from a tree monster to help his dying mother. Stars Lewis MacDougall, Sigourney Weaver and Felicity Jones. 108 min.

UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS – R – Action/Horror – Vampire Selene (Kate Beckinsale) returns to fight the Lycan clan and other vampires because I don’t know–I just write film caps. 91 min.

NOW PLAYING

ASSASSIN’S CREED – PG13 – Action/Fantasy – In this video game adaption, some guy discovers that he’s descended from a master assassin in 15th century Spain. 108 min.

COLLATERAL BEAUTY – PG13 – Drama – A man (Will Smith) discovers that truth and beauty can come from tragedy. Also stars Kate Winslet and Edward Norton. 97 min.

FENCES – PG13 – Drama – Denzel Washington and Viola Davis star in this story about an African-American family trying to survive in 1950s America. 138 min.

LA LA LAND – PG13 – Drama/Musical – A pianist falls for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles. Then crazy stuff happens. Stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. 128 min.

MOANA – PG – Animation – In this new Disney film a young navigator (voiced by Auli‘i Cravalho) sails to a fabled island, with the demigod Maui (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) accompanying her. 113 min.

PASSENGERS – PG13 – Sci-Fi/Fantasy – A creepy jerk (Chris Pratt) accidentally wakes up too early on a century-long trip to another world, then gets lonely and decides to revive some hot chick (Jennifer Lawrence), dooming her to the same miserable existence that plagues him. 116 min.

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY – PG13 – Sci-Fi/Action – The evil galactic empire has built a Death Star (paid for, undoubtedly, after privatizing Medicare and Social Security), and a plucky group of rebels want to steal its blueprints. Hmm… I wonder if they’ll succeed… 133 min.

SING – PG – Animation/Comedy – A koala wants to restore his theater to glory by holding a singing competition. Voices by Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane. 108 min.

WHY HIM? – R – Comedy – A family gets together for the holidays, but old pop doesn’t much care for his daughter’s boyfriend. Stars Zooey Deutch and Bryan Cranston. 111 min.

LAST CHANCE

DOCTOR STRANGE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – In this latest Marvel movie, a neuroscientist (Benedict Cumberbatch) finds himself pulled into a world of mystic arts. 115 min.

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA – R – Drama – When a teen’s father dies, his uncle comes to take care of him. 137 min.

OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY – R – Comedy – A branch manager throws an outrageous Christmas party after his CEO sister threatens to close down his office. Stars Jason Bateman and Olivia Munn. 105 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Moana- PG- 2D THU 11:00 12:00 1:45 2:45 4:25 5:25 7:00 8:00 9:45 10:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 12:00 1:45 2:45 4:25 5:25 7:00 8:00 9:45, 2D SUN-THU 11:00 12:00 1:45 2:45 4:25 7:00 8:00.

Assassin’s Creed- PG13- 2D THU 11:30 2:20 5:00 7:45 10:25. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30, 2D SUN-THU 5:25.

Lion- PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:45, 2D SUN-THU 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00.

Sing-PG- 2D THU 11:15 4:35 7:15 9:50, 3D THU 2:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 2:00 4:35 7:15 9:50, 2D SUN-THU 11:15 2:00 4:35 7:15.

Hidden Figures-PG- 2D THU 7:00 9:45, 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00, 2D SUN-THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15.

Passengers-PG13- 2D THU 10:45 11:45 1:30 4:15 5:15 10:30, 3D FRI-THU 2:30 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:30 10:10, 2D SUN-THU 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:30.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Met Opera: Nabucco-NR- 2D SAT 12:55, WED 6:30.

Carousel 60th Anniversary- NR- 2D SUN 2:00.

The Bowden Dynasty Live -NR- 2D SUN 6:00.

Hidden Figurines- PG- 2D FRI (11:30 2:10 4:40) 7:40 9:50, SAT (11:30 2:10) 4:40 7:40 9:50, SUN (11:30 2:10) 4:40 7:40 9:50, MON (11:30 2:10 4:40) 7:40 9:50, TUE (11:30 2:10 4:40) 7:40 9:50.

Underworld: Blood Wars- R- 2D FRI (11:30 2:20 5:10) 7:40 10:10, SAT (11:30 2:20) 5:10 7:40 10:10, SUN (11:30 2:20) 5:10 7:40 10:10, MON (11:30 2:20 5:10) 7:40 10:10, TUE (11:30 2:20 5:10) 7:40 10:10.

Monster Calls- PG13- 2D FRI (11:30 2:10 4:50) 7:30 10:40, SAT (11:30 2:10) 4:50 7:30 10:40, SUN (11:30 2:10) 4:50 7:30 10:40, MON (11:30 2:10 4:50) 7:30 10:40, TUE (11:30 2:10 4:50) 7:30 10:40.

Why Him?- R- 2D THU 10:50 1:50 4:40 7:40 10:30. 2D FRI (11:30 2:30 4:30) 7:50 10:00, SAT (11:30 2:30) 4:30 7:50 10:00, SUN (2:30) 4:30 7:50 10:00, MON (11:30 2:30 4:30) 7:50 10:00, TUE (11:30 2:30 4:30) 7:50 10:00.

Assassin’s Creed-PG13- 2D THU 10:40 7:40, 3D THU 1:30 4:30 10:30. 2D FRI (4:40) 7:20, SAT-SUN 4:40 7:20, MON (4:40) 7:20, TUE (4:40) 7:20. 3D FRI-TUE (11:30 2:00) 9:50.

Sing-PG- 2D THU 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50, 3D THU 11:00 1:50 4:40 7:30 10:20. 2D FRI (2:20 4:50) 7:20, SAT-SUN (2:20) 4:50 7:20, MON (2:20 4:50) 7:20, TUE (2:20 4:50) 7:20. 3D FRI-SAT (11:40) 10:00, SUN 10:00, MON-TUE (11:40) 10:00.

Collateral Beauty-PG13- 2D THU 11:00 1:30 4:00 6:30 9:00. 2D FRI (11:40 2:00 4:20) 6:40 9:00, SAT (11:40 2:00) 4:20 6:40 9:00, SUN (2:00) 4:20 9:55, MON (11:40 2:00 4:20) 6:40 9:00, TUE (11:40 2:00 4:20) 6:40 9:00.

Fences-PG13- 2D THU 10:40 1:30 4:30 7:20 10:20. 2D FRI (12:50 3:50) 6:50 9:40, SAT 4:40 6:50 9:40, SUN 6:50 10:10, MON (12:50 3:50) 6:50 9:40, TUE (12:50 3:50) 6:50 9:40.

Rogue One- PG13- 2D THU 12:20 3:40 6:00 7:00 10:20, 3D THU 11:20 11:50 12:50 2:40 4:10 6:30 7:30 9:20 10:50. 2D FRI (12:40 3:50) 7:00 7:30 10:10, SAT (12:40) 3:50 7:00 7:30 10:10, SUN (12:40) 3:50 7:00 7:30 10:10, MON (12:40 3:50) 7:00 7:30 10:10, TUE (12:40 3:50) 7:00 7:30 10:10. 3D FRI (12:10 1:10 3:20 4:20) 6:30 9:40 10:40, SAT-SUN (12:10 1:10 3:20) 4:20 6:30 9:40 10:40, MON-TUE (12:10 1:10 3:20 4:20) 6:30 9:40 10:40.

La La Land- PG13- 2D THU 10:40 1:40 4:40 7:20 10:40. 2D FRI (11:40 1:50 5:00) 7:10 10:20, SAT (11:40 1:50) 5:00 7:10 10:20, SUN (11:40 1:50) 5:00 7:10 10:20, MON (11:40 1:50 5:00) 7:10 10:20, TUE (11:40 1:50 5:00) 7:10 10:20.

Office Christmas Party-R- 2D THU 9:50.

Manchester By the Sea- R- 2D THU 12:20 3:30 6:40 9:50.

Doctor Strange-PG13- 2D THU 3:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Underworld: Blood Wars- R- 2D FRI (1:00 4:00) 7:10 9:40, SAT (1:00 4:00) 7:10 9:40, SUN (1:00 4:00) 7:10 9:40, MON (1:00 4:00) 7:10, TUE (1:00 4:00 7:10 9:40), WED-THU (1:00 4:00) 7:10.

Assassin’s Creed-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 7:10, 3D THU 3:45 10:05.

Sing-PG- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:15 10:00. 2D FRI-SAT (12:45) 3:30 6:30 9:30, SUN (12:45) 3:30 6:35 9:30, MON (12:45 3:30) 6:30, TUE (12:45 3:30 6:30 9:30), WED-THU (12:45 3:30) 6:30.

Rogue One -PG13- 2D THU 10:15, 3D THU 12:30 3:45 7:00. 2D FRI-MON (12:30) 7:00, TUE (12:30 7:00) WED-THU (12:30) 7:00, 3D FRI-SUN 3:45 10:00, MON (3:45), TUE (3:45 10:00), WED-THU (3:45).