MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | January 19th-25th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

MET OPERA: ROMEO ET JULIETTE – NR – Music – See New York’s Metropolitan Opera perform Shakespeare’s classic love story. 176 min.

A DOG’S PURPOSE – PG – Adventure/Family – Over the course of several lifetimes, a dog tries to discern its purpose in life. 120 min.

SILENCE – R – Drama/History – Martin Scorsese directs this epic about two Catholic priests who travel to Japan to find their mentor. Stars Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver. 161 min.

SPLIT – PG-13 – Horror/Atrocity – Of course M. Night Shyamalan directed this reprehensible picture that demonizes people with dissociative identity disorder (DID). Of course he did. Stars a bunch of people who should have known better. 117 min.

XXX: THE RETURN OF XANDER CAGE – PG-13 – Woo! Vin Diesel! Super-duper badass whatever-he-is Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) returns to blow up bad guys and such. Did I mention it stars Vin Diesel? 107 minutes of hot Vin Diesel action.

20TH CENTURY WOMEN – R – Drama/Comedy – The story of three women trying to live life to its fullest in Southern California in the late 1970s. Stars Annette Bening, Elle Fanning and Greta Gerwig. 119 min.

NOW PLAYING

HIDDEN FIGURES – PG – Drama – The story of three female African-American mathematicians who played a crucial role in early NASA space missions. Based on a true story. 127 min.

LA LA LAND – PG13 – Drama/Musical – A pianist falls for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles. Then crazy stuff happens. Stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. 128 min.

LIVE BY NIGHT – R – Crime/Drama – Ben Affleck and Elle Fanning star in this picture about organized crime during Prohibition, because Hollywood never makes movies about that. See this week’s film review. 128 min.

MOANA – PG – Animation – In this new Disney film a young navigator (voiced by Auli‘i Cravalho) sails to a fabled island, with the demigod Maui (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) accompanying her. 113 min.

MONSTER TRUCKS – PG – Animation/Action – A high school senior builds a monster truck that has an actual monster living in it. Woo!!! 104 min.

MOONLIGHT – R – Drama – The story of an African-American man, from childhood to adulthood, who grows up in Miami. Stars Mahershala Ali. 111 min.

PATRIOTS DAY – R – Drama – A look at the Boston Police Commissioner before, during and after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Stars Marky Mark and Michelle Monaghan. 133 min.

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY – PG13 – Sci-Fi/Action – The evil galactic empire has built a Death Star (paid for, undoubtedly, after privatizing Medicare and Social Security), and a plucky group of rebels want to steal its blueprints. Hmm… I wonder if they’ll succeed… 133 min.

SING – PG – Animation/Comedy – A koala wants to restore his theater to glory by holding a singing competition. Voices by Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane. 108 min.

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN – NR – Musical/Romance – Special TCM screening of the 1952 classic musical that stars Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds. 103 min.

SLEEPLESS – R – Action/Thriller – Jamie Foxx stars in this story of a cop with underworld connections who searches for his kidnapped son. 95 min.

THE BYE BYE MAN – PG13 – Horror – Three friends discover the secret of the Bye Bye Man, who happens to be the cause of all evil (“Bye Bye Man” is a registered trademark of the The Trump Organization). 96 min.

UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS – R – Action/Horror – Vampire Selene (Kate Beckinsale) returns to fight the Lycan clan and other vampires because I don’t know–I just write film caps. 91 min.

WHY HIM? – R – Comedy – A family gets together for the holidays, but old pop doesn’t much care for his daughter’s boyfriend. Stars Zooey Deutch and Bryan Cranston. 111 min.

LAST CHANCE

A MONSTER CALLS – PG13 – Drama/Fantasy – A boy seeks help from a tree monster to help his dying mother. Stars Lewis MacDougall, Sigourney Weaver and Felicity Jones. 108 min.

FENCES – PG13 – Drama – Denzel Washington and Viola Davis star in this story about an African-American family trying to survive in 1950s America. 138 min.

PASSENGERS – PG13 – Sci-Fi/Fantasy – A creepy jerk (Chris Pratt) accidentally wakes up too early on a century-long trip to another world, then gets lonely and decides to revive some hot chick (Jennifer Lawrence), dooming her to the same miserable existence that plagues him. 116 min.

Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes

Ka‘ahumanu 6

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Moana- PG- 2D THU 10:45 11:45 1:30 2:20 4:15 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:45, 2D MON-THU 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00

Sing-PG- 2D THU 11:15 2:00 4:35 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 2:00 4:35 7:15 9:50, 2D SUN-WED 11:15 2:00 4:35 7:15 THU 11:15 2:00 4:35

Hidden Figures-PG- 2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00, 2D SUN-THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15.

Live By Night-R- 2D THU 10:35 1:25 4:15 7:05. FRI-SAT 11:25 5:00 10:15, 2D SUN-THU 11:25 5:00.

Passengers-PG13- 2D THU 4:55 7:30

Patriots Day-R- 2D THU 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00, FRI-SAT 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN-THU 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00.

XXX-The Return of Xander Cage-PG-13-2D FRI-SAT 10:45 2:30 4:15 8:00 9:45, SUN-THU 10:45 2:30 4:15 8:00

XXX-The Return of Xander Cage-PG-13-3D FRI-THU 1:30 7:00

Maui Mall Megaplex

Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

20TH Century Women-R FRI (11:30 2:20 5:10) 7:30 10:30 SAT-SUN (11:30 2:20) 5:10 7:30 10:30 MON-THU (11:30 2:20 5:10) 7:30 10:30

A Monster Calls- PG13- 2D THU (2:40 5:10) 10:30.

Dog’s Purpose-PG THU 6:30 9:50

Fences-PG13- 2D THU (11:30).

Hidden Figures- PG- 2D THU (11:30 1:50 4:40) 7:20 10:20, FRI (11:30 1:50 4:40) 7:20 10:20 SAT-SUN (11:30 1:50) 4:40 7:20 10:20 MON-THU (11:30 1:50 4:40) 7:20 10:20

La La Land- PG13- 2D THU (11:50 2:00 4:30) 7:20 9:55. FRI (11:30 1:50 4:40) 7:10 10:00 SAT-SUN (11:30 1:50) 4:40 7:10 10:00 MON-THU (11:30 1:50 4:40) 7:10 10:00

Met Opera: Romeo Et Juiliette NR SAT 12:25 WED 6:30

Monster Trucks- PG- 2D THU (2:00 5:00) 7:40. FRI (11:30 2:10 4:40) 7:40 SAT (2:10) SUN-THU (11:30 2:10 4:40) 7:40 3D THU (11:30).

Moonlight- R- 2D THU (11:40 2:00 4:30) 10:20, FRI-THU 10:00

Rogue One- PG13- 2D THU (11:30 2:30 4:40) 7:40. FRI (1:00 4:00) 7:00 9:50 SAT-SUN (1:00) 4:00 7:00 9:50 MON-THU (1:00 4:00) 7:00 9:50; 3D THU (12:30 3:30) 9:50.

Silence-R FRI-TUE (11:40 3:10) 6:40 8:40 WED (11:40 3:10) 6:40 9:50 THU (11:40 3:10) 6:40 9:20

Sing-PG- 2D THU (11:30 4:40) 7:15. FRI-THU (11:30 2:30) 7:20; 3D THU (2:40). 3D FRI (5:00) 9:50 SAT-SUN 5:00 9:50 MON-WED (5:00) 9:50 THU (5:00)

Sleepless-R- 2D THU (11:30 2:30 5:30) 8:00 10:40. FRI (12:00 2:30 5:00) 8:00 10:20 SAT-SUN (12:00 2:30) 5:00 8:00 10:20 MON-THU (12:00 2:30 5:00) 8:00 10:20

Split-PG-13 FRI (11:40 2:00 4:50) 7:40 10:30 SAT-SUN (11:40 2:00) 4:50 7:40 10:30 MON-THU (11:40 2:00 4:50) 7:40 10:30

The Bye Bye Man- PG13- 2D THU (11:50 2:10 4:50) 10:40. FRI (11:30 2:20 4:50) 7:50 10:20 SAT (11:30 2:20) 4:50 7:50 10:20 SUN (2:20) 4:50 7:50 10:20 MON-THU (11:30 2:20 4:50) 7:50 10:20

Underworld: Blood Wars- R- 2D THU 2:20 7:40, 2D FRI (11:50 2:00 4:10) 6:30 SAT 5:30 SUN (11:50 2:00) 4:10 6:30 MON-TUE (11:50 2:00 4:10) 6:30 WED (11:50 2:00) THU (11:50 2:00 4:10); 3D THU (11:40 5:10) 10:30.

Why Him?- R- 2D THU 11:30 2:30 4:30 7:50, FRI-THU 10:10

XXX The Return of Xander Cage-PG-13 2D FRI-THU (2:10) 7:30; 3D FRI (11:30 4:50) 10:10 SAT-SUN (11:30) 4:50 10:10 MON-THU (11:30 4:50) 10:10

Wharf Cinema Center

658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Monster Trucks- PG- 2D THU (1:00) 7:15 FRI-MON (1:00) 6:30, 2D TUE (1:00 6:30) WED-THU (1:00) 6:30 3D THU (4:00) FRI-SUN 4:00 9:15, MON (4:00), TUE (4:00 9:15), WED-THU (4:00).

Patriots Day-R- 2D THU (12:30 3:45) 7:00. FRI-SUN (12:30) 3:30 6:45 9:45 MON (12:30 3:30) 6:45 TUE (12:30 3:30 6:45 9:45) WED (12:30 3:30) 6:45

Underworld: Blood Wars- R- 2D THU (1:00) 7:10. 2D FRI-MON (1:15) 7:30, 2D TUE (1:15 7:30), 2D WED-THU (1:15) 7:30. 3D THU 4:00, 3D FRI-SUN 4:15 10:05, 3D MON (4:15), 3D TUE (4:15 10:05), 3D WED-THU (4:15).

XXX The Return of Xander Cage-PG-13 2D FRI-MON (12:45) 7:00 TUE (12:45 7:00) WED-THU (12:45) 7:00; 3D FRI-SUN 3:45 9:50 MON (3:45) TUE (3:45 9:50) WED-THU (3:45)