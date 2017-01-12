MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | January 12th-18th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

THE BYE BYE MAN – PG13 – Horror – Three friends discover the secret of the Bye Bye Man, who happens to be the cause of all evil (“Bye Bye Man” is a registered trademark of the The Trump Organization). 96 min.

LIVE BY NIGHT – R – Crime/Drama – Ben Affleck and Elle Fanning star in this picture about organized crime during Prohibition, because Hollywood never makes movies about that. 128 min.

MONSTER TRUCKS – PG – Animation/Action – A high school senior builds a monster truck that has an actual monster living in it. Woo!!! 104 min.

PATRIOTS DAY – R – Drama – A look at the Boston Police Commissioner before, during and after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Stars Marky Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan. 133 min.

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN – NR – Musical/Romance – Special TCM screening of the 1952 classic musical that stars Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds. 103 min.

SLEEPLESS – R – Action/Thriller – Jamie Foxx stars in this story of a cop with underworld connections who searches for his kidnapped son. 95 min.

NOW PLAYING

A MONSTER CALLS – PG13 – Drama/Fantasy – A boy seeks help from a tree monster to help his dying mother. Stars Lewis MacDougall, Sigourney Weaver and Felicity Jones. 108 min.

FENCES – PG13 – Drama – Denzel Washington and Viola Davis star in this story about an African-American family trying to survive in 1950s America. 138 min.

HIDDEN FIGURES – PG – Drama – The story of three female African-American mathematicians who played a crucial role in early NASA space missions. Based on a true story. 127 min.

LA LA LAND – PG13 – Drama/Musical – A pianist falls for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles. Then crazy stuff happens. Stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. 128 min.

MOANA – PG – Animation – In this new Disney film a young navigator (voiced by Auli‘i Cravalho) sails to a fabled island, with the demigod Maui (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) accompanying her. 113 min.

MOONLIGHT – R – Drama – The story of an African-American man, from childhood to adulthood, who grows up in Miami. Stars Mahershala Ali. 111 min.

PASSENGERS – PG13 – Sci-Fi/Fantasy – A creepy jerk (Chris Pratt) accidentally wakes up too early on a century-long trip to another world, then gets lonely and decides to revive some hot chick (Jennifer Lawrence), dooming her to the same miserable existence that plagues him. 116 min.

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY – PG13 – Sci-Fi/Action – The evil galactic empire has built a Death Star (paid for, undoubtedly, after privatizing Medicare and Social Security), and a plucky group of rebels want to steal its blueprints. Hmm… I wonder if they’ll succeed… 133 min.

SING – PG – Animation/Comedy – A koala wants to restore his theater to glory by holding a singing competition. Voices by Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane. 108 min.

UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS – R – Action/Horror – Vampire Selene (Kate Beckinsale) returns to fight the Lycan clan and other vampires because I don’t know–I just write film caps. 91 min.

WHY HIM? – R – Comedy – A family gets together for the holidays, but old pop doesn’t much care for his daughter’s boyfriend. Stars Zooey Deutch and Bryan Cranston. 111 min.

LAST CHANCE

ASSASSIN’S CREED – PG13 – Action/Fantasy – In this video game adaption, some guy discovers that he’s descended from a master assassin in 15th century Spain. 108 min.

COLLATERAL BEAUTY – PG13 – Drama – A man (Will Smith) discovers that truth and beauty can come from tragedy. Also stars Kate Winslet and Edward Norton. 97 min.

LION – PG13 – Drama – A man in Australia returns to his native India to find his lost family. See this week’s film review. 118 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Moana- PG- 2D THU 11:00 12:00 1:45 2:45 4:25 7:00. 2D FRI-SUN 10:45 11:45 1:30 2:20 4:15 7:00 9:45, 2D MON-THU 10:45 11:45 1:30 2:20 4:15 7:00

Sing-PG- 2D THU 11:15 2:00 4:35. 2D FRI-SUN 11:15 2:00 4:35 7:15 9:50, 2D MON-THU 11:15 2:00 4:35 7:15

Hidden Figures-PG- 2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15. 2D FRI-SUN 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00, 2D MON-THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15.

Live By Night-R- 2D THU 7:45, FRI-SUN 10:35 1:25 4:15 7:05 10:00, 2D MON-THU 10:35 1:25 4:15 7:05.

Passengers-PG13- 2D THU 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:30. 2D FRI-SUN 4:55 7:30 10:00, 2D MON-THU 4:55 7:30

Patriots Day-R- 2D THU 7:00, FRI-SUN 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50, 2D MON-THU 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00.

Assassin’s Creed- PG13- 2D THU 5:15.

Lion- PG13- 2D THU 10:45 1:30 4:15.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Singin’ In The Rain (1952)- NR- 2D SUN 2:00 7:00, WED 2:00 7:00.

Monster Trucks- PG- 2D FRI (2:00 5:00) 7:40, 2D SAT (2:00) 5:00 7:40, 2D SUN (2:00) 5:30 7:40, 2D MON (2:00 5:00) 7:40, 2D TUE-THU (2:00 5:00) 7:40. 3D FRI-TUE (11:30) 9:50, 3D WED (11:30) 10:20, 3D THU (11:30).

Sleepless-R- 2D THU 7:20 10:00, FRI (11:30 2:30 5:30) 8:00 10:40, SAT (11:30 2:30) 5:30 8:00 10:40, SUN (11:30 2:30) 4:50 8:00 10:40, MON (11:30 2:30 5:30) 8:00 10:40, TUE (11:30 2:30 5:30) 8:00 10:40, WED (11:30 2:35 5:30) 8:00 10:40, THU (11:30 2:30 5:30) 8:00 10:40.

The Bye Bye Man- PG13- 2D THU 9:10, FRI (11:50 2:10 4:50) 7:20 10:40, SAT (11:50 2:10) 4:50 7:20 10:40, SUN (11:50 2:10) 4:50 7:20 10:50, MON (11:50 2:10 4:50) 7:20 10:40, TUE (11:50 2:10 4:50) 7:20 10:40, WED (11:40 2:10 4:50) 7:20 10:40, THU (11:50 2:10 4:50) 10:40.

Monster Calls- PG13- 2D THU 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:30 10:40, FRI (2:40 5:10) 7:50 10:30, SAT (2:40) 5:10 7:50 10:30, SUN (2:40) 5:10 10:30, MON (2:40 5:10) 7:50 10:30, TUE (2:40 5:10) 7:50 10:30, WED-THU (2:40 5:10) 10:30.

Underworld: Blood Wars- R- 2D THU 2:20 7:40, 2D FRI-SUN (2:20) 7:30, 2D MON (2:20) 7:30, 2D TUE-THU (2:20) 7:30, 3D THU 11:30 5:10 10:10, 3D FRI (11:40 5:10) 10:30, 3D SAT-SUN (11:40) 5:10 10:30, 3D MON-THU (11:40 5:10) 10:30.

Hidden Figurines- PG- 2D THU 11:30 2:10 4:40 7:40 9:50, FRI (11:30 1:50 4:50) 7:50 10:00, SAT (11:30 1:50) 4:50 7:50 10:00, SUN (11:30 1:50) 4:50 7:50 10:00, MON (11:30 1:50 4:50) 7:50 10:00, TUE-THU (11:30 1:50 4:50) 7:50 10:00.

Why Him?- R- 2D THU 11:30 2:30 4:30 7:50, FRI (11:50 2:20 4:50) 7:30 10:10, SAT (11:50 2:20) 4:50 7:30 10:10, SUN 7:30 10:10, MON (11:50 2:20 4:50) 7:30 10:10, TUE (11:50 2:20 4:50) 7:30 10:10, WED 7:30 10:10, THU (11:50 2:20 4:50) 7:30 10:10.

Sing-PG- 2D THU 2:20 4:50 7:20, FRI (11:30 4:40) 7:10, SAT (11:30) 4:40 7:10, SUN (11:30) 4:40 7:10, MON (11:30 4:40) 7:10, TUE (11:30 4:40) 7:10, WED (11:35 4:40) 7:10, THU (11:30 4:40) 7:15. 3D THU 11:40 10:00, 3D FRI-TUE (2:40) 9:40, 3D WED (2:40) 9:50, 3D THU (2:40).

Fences-PG13- 2D THU 12:50 3:50 9:40, 2D FRI-SAT (11:30), SUN-THU (11:30).

Rogue One- PG13- 2D THU 12:40 3:50 7:00 7:30 10:10, FRI (11:30 2:30 4:40) 7:40, SAT (11:30 2:30) 4:40 7:40, SUN (11:30 2:30) 4:40 8:00, MON (11:30 2:30 4:40) 7:40, TUE-THU (11:30 2:30 4:40) 7:40. 3D THU 12:10 1:10 3:20 4:20 6:30 9:40 10:40, FRI-WED (12:30 3:30) 6:30 9:30 10:20, THU (12:30 3:30) 9:50.

La La Land- PG13- 2D THU 11:40 1:50 5:00 7:10 10:20, FRI (11:50 2:00 4:30) 7:20 9:50, SAT (11:50 2:00) 4:30 7:20 9:50, SUN (11:50 2:00) 4:30 7:20 9:50, MON (11:50 2:00 4:30) 7:20 9:50, TUE-WED (11:50 2:00 4:30) 7:20 9:50, THU (11:50 2:00 4:30) 7:20 9:55.

Moonlight- R- 2D FRI (11:40 2:00 4:30) 7:10 10:00, SAT (11:40 2:00) 4:30 7:10 10:00, SUN (11:40 2:00) 4:30 7:10 10:00, MON (11:40 2:00 4:30) 7:10 10:00, TUE (11:40 2:00 4:30) 7:10 10:00, WED (11:40 2:00 4:35) 7:10 10:00, THU (11:40 2:00 4:30) 10:20.

Assassin’s Creed-PG13- 2D THU 4:40 7:20, 3D THU 11:30 2:00 9:50.

Collateral Beauty-PG13- 2D THU 11:40 2:00 4:20 6:40.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Monster Trucks- PG- 2D FRI-MON (1:00) 7:15, 2D TUE-WED (1:00 7:15), 3D FRI-SUN 4:00 9:50, MON (4:00), TUE (4:00 9:50), WED-THU (4:00).

Underworld: Blood Wars- R- 2D THU (1:00) 7:10. 2D FRI-MON (1:15) 7:30, 2D TUE (1:15 7:30), 2D WED-THU (1:15) 7:30. 3D THU 4:00, 3D FRI-SUN 4:15 10:05, 3D MON (4:15), 3D TUE (4:15 10:05), 3D WED-THU (4:15).

Patriots Day-R- 2D THU 7:00, FRI-SUN (12:30) 3:45 7:00 10:00, 2D MON (12:30 3:45) 7:00, 2D TUE (12:30 3:45 7:00 10:00), 2D WED-THU (12:30 3:45) 7:00.

Sing-PG- 2D THU (12:45 3:30) 6:30.

Rogue One -PG13- 2D THU 12:30, 3D THU (3:45).