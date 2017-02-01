MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | February 2nd-8th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

THE COMEDIAN – R – Comedy – A look at the life of an old insult comic. Stars Robert De Niro and Leslie Mann. 119 min.

FENCES – PG13 – Drama – Denzel Washington and Viola Davis star in this story about an African-American family trying to survive in 1950s America. 138 min.

RINGS – PG13 – Horror – A young woman gets cursed and now she has a week to live. Hey, we warned you that Trump was going to repeal Obamacare. Did you listen? Noooooo… 102 min.

THE SPACE BETWEEN US – PG13 – Adventure/Romance – A young man who was born on Mars travels to Earth for the first time, where he meets a girl (because whatever). 120 min.

NOW PLAYING

A DOG’S PURPOSE – PG – Adventure/Drama – A dog discovers the meaning of life over the course of many lifetimes (NOTE: PETA unearthed footage that appears to show a dog being mistreated on the set, so if you just want to skip this one, be our guest). 120 min.

GOLD – R – Adventure/Thriller – A prospector and geologist set off to dig for gold in Indonesia. Stars Matthew McConaughey and Edgar Ramirez. 121 min.

HIDDEN FIGURES – PG – Drama – The story of three female African-American mathematicians who played a crucial role in early NASA space missions. Based on a true story. 127 min.

LA LA LAND – PG13 – Drama/Musical – A pianist falls for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles. Then crazy stuff happens. Stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. 128 min.

MOANA – PG – Animation – In this new Disney film a young navigator (voiced by Auli‘i Cravalho) sails to a fabled island, with the demigod Maui (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) accompanying her. 113 min.

MONSTER TRUCKS – PG – Animation/Action – A high school senior builds a monster truck that has an actual monster living in it. Woo!!! 104 min.

RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER – R – Horror/Sci-Fi – Milla Jovovich is back battling zombies in what’s being marketed as the last film in the series. Yeah, right. 106 min.

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY – PG13 – Sci-Fi/Action – The evil galactic empire has built a Death Star (paid for, undoubtedly, after privatizing Medicare and Social Security), and a plucky group of rebels want to steal its blueprints. Hmm… I wonder if they’ll succeed… 133 min.

SILENCE – R – Drama/History – Martin Scorsese directs this epic about two Catholic priests who travel to Japan to find their mentor. Stars Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver. See this week’s film review. 161 min.

SING – PG – Animation/Comedy – A koala wants to restore his theater to glory by holding a singing competition. Voices by Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane. 108 min.

SPLIT – PG-13 – Horror/Atrocity – Of course M. Night Shyamalan directed this reprehensible picture that demonizes people with dissociative identity disorder (DID). Of course he did. Stars a bunch of people who should have known better. 117 min.

XXX: THE RETURN OF XANDER CAGE – PG-13 – Woo! Vin Diesel! Super-duper badass whatever-he-is Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) returns to blow up bad guys and such. Did I mention it stars Vin Diesel? 107 minutes of hot Vin Diesel action.

LAST CHANCE

20TH CENTURY WOMEN – R – Drama/Comedy – The story of three women trying to live life to its fullest in Southern California in the late 1970s. Stars Annette Bening, Elle Fanning and Greta Gerwig. 119 min.

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA – R – Drama – When a teen’s father dies, his uncle comes to take care of him. See this week’s film review. 137 min.

MOONLIGHT – R – Drama – The story of an African-American man, from childhood to adulthood, who grows up in Miami. Stars Mahershala Ali. 111 min.

SLEEPLESS – R – Action/Thriller – Jamie Foxx stars in this story of a cop with underworld connections who searches for his kidnapped son. 95 min.

UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS – R – Action/Horror – Vampire Selene (Kate Beckinsale) returns to fight the Lycan clan and other vampires because I don’t know–I just write film caps. 91 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Rings-PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 9:50, 2D SUN-THU 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30

A Dog’s Purpose- PG- 2D THU 12:00 2:25 4:50 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 2:20 4:50 7:15 9:40, 2D SUN-THU 11:45 2:20 4:50 7:15.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter- R- 2D THU 11:30 7:00, 3D THU 2:00 4:30. 3D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:30, 3D SUN-THU 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00.

Moana Sing Along- PG- 2D THU 10:45 4:15. FRI-THU 11:00.

Moana- PG- 2D THU 1:30 7:00. FRI-SAT 1:30 4:15 7:00, SUN-THU 1:30 7:00.

XXX-The Return of Xander Cage-PG-13-2D THU 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 9:35, SUN-THU 4:15.

The Space Between Us- PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 2:00 4:40 7:25 10:00, 2D SUN-THU 11:15 2:00 4:40 7:25.

Hidden Figures-PG- 2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00, 2D SUN-THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15.

Sing-PG- 2D THU 11:15 2:00 4:35 7:15.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Rings- PG13- 2D FRI (11:30 2:40 5:10) 7:50 10:20, SAT (11:30 2:40) 5:10 7:50 10:20, SUN (11:30 2:40) 5:10 7:50 10:20, MON (11:30 2:40 5:10) 7:50 10:20, TUE-THU (11:30 2:40 5:10) 7:50 10:20.

The Comedian-R- 2D FRI (11:50 2:10 5:00) 7:40 10:30, SAT (11:50 2:10) 5:00 7:40 10:30, SUN (11:50 2:10) 5:00 7:40 10:30, MON (11:50 2:10 5:00) 7:40 10:30, TUE-WED (11:50 2:10 5:00) 7:40 10:30, THU (11:50 2:10 5:00) 10:30.

A Dog’s Purpose- PG- 2D THU 11:15 2:10 5:10 7:30 10:20, FRI (11:30 2:00 4:50) 7:30 10:20, SAT (11:30 2:00) 4:50 7:30 10:20, SUN (11:30 2:00) 4:50 7:30 10:20, MON (11:30 2:00 4:50) 7:30 10:20, TUE-WED (11:30 2:00 4:50) 7:30 10:20, THU (11:30 2:00) 10:20.

Gold-R- 2D THU 11:30 2:10 5:00 7:50 10:00, FRI (11:30 2:10 5:00) 7:50 9:50, SAT (11:30 2:10) 5:00 7:50 9:50, SUN (11:30 2:10) 5:00 7:50 9:50, MON (11:30 2:10 5:00) 7:50 9:50, TUE-THU (11:30 2:10 5:00) 7:50 9:50.

Split-PG13- 2D THU 11:30 2:00 4:50 7:40 10:30, FRI (11:30 2:00 4:50) 7:40 10:30, SAT (11:30 2:00) 4:50 7:40 10:30, SUN (11:30 2:00) 4:50 7:40 10:30, MON (11:30 2:00 4:50) 7:40 10:30, TUE-THU (11:30 2:00 4:50) 7:40 10:30.

XXX The Return of Xander Cage-PG-13 – 2D THU 2:20 7:40, FRI-SUN (2:10) 6:50, MON (2:10) 6:50, TUE-WED (2:10) 6:50, THU (2:10). 3D THU 11:40 5:00 10:20, FRI (11:40 4:40) 10:20, SAT (11:40) 4:40 10:20, SUN 4:40 10:20, MON-WED (11:40 4:40) 10:20, THU (11:40 4:40).

Monster Trucks- PG- 2D THU 11:40 2:40 5:00 8:00, FRI (11:40 2:10 4:40), SAT (11:40 2:10) 4:40, SUN (11:40 2:10) 4:40, MON-THU (11:40 2:10 4:40).

Hidden Figures- PG- 2D THU 1:10 4:00 6:50 9:40, FRI (12:50 3:40) 6:30 9:20, SAT (12:50) 3:40 6:30 9:20, SUN (12:50) 3:40 6:30 9:20, MON (12:50 3:40) 6:30 9:20, TUE-WED (12:50 3:40) 6:30 9:20, THU (12:50 3:40) 9:20.

Silence-R- 2D THU 11:30 3:00 6:30 9:50, FRI (12:00 3:20) 6:40 10:00, SAT (12:00 3:20) 6:40 10:00, SUN (12:00 3:20) 6:40 10:00, MON (12:00 3:20) 6:40 10:00, TUE-WED (12:00 3:20) 6:40 10:00, THU (12:00 3:20) 6:40.

Sing-PG- 2D THU 11:30 2:20 4:40 7:20 10:40, FRI (11:30 2:20 4:55) 7:20 10:40, SAT (11:30 2:20) 4:55 7:20 10:40, SUN (11:30 2:20) 4:55 7:20 10:40, MON (11:30 2:20 4:55) 7:20 10:40, TUE-THU (11:30 2:20 4:55) 7:20 10:40.

Fences-PG13- 2D FRI-SUN 7:00 9:20, MON 7:00 9:20, TUE-WED 7:00 9:20, THU 7:00.

Rogue One- PG13- 2D THU 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:40, FRI (12:40 3:40) 6:40 9:40, SAT (12:40) 3:40 6:40 9:40, SUN (12:40) 3:40 6:40 9:40, MON (12:40 3:40) 6:40 9:40, TUE-THU (12:40 3:40) 6:40 9:40.

La La Land- PG13- 2D THU 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50, FRI (12:50 3:50) 7:10 10:00, SAT (12:50) 3:50 7:10 10:00, SUN (12:50) 3:50 7:10 10:00, MON (12:50 3:50) 7:10 10:00, TUE-THU (12:50 3:50) 7:10 10:00.

Sleepless-R- 2D THU 11:30 2:30 4:50 7:50.

Underworld: Blood Wars- R- 2D THU 10:10.

20th Century Women-R- 2D THU 7:20.

Manchester By The Sea- R- 2D THU 11:30 10:10.

Moonlight- R- 2D THU 10:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

The Space Between Us- PG13- 2D THU 7:00, FRI (1:00) 3:50 7:00 9:50, SAT (1:00) 3:50 7:00 9:50, SUN (1:00) 3:50 7:00 9:50, MON (1:00 3:50) 7:00, TUE (1:00 3:50 7:00 9:50), WED-THU (1:00 3:50) 7:00.

Resident Evil: Final Chapter-R- 2D THU (1:00) 7:10. 3D THU (4:00). 2D FRI-MON (1:15) 7:10, TUE (1:15 7:10), WED (1:15) 7:10, THU (1:15). 3D FRI-SUN 4:00 9:55, MON (4:00), TUE (4:00 9:55), WED (4:00).

La La Land- PG13- 2D THU (12:30 3:40) 7:00. 2D FRI-SUN (12:45) 3:40 6:45 9:45, MON (12:45 3:40) 6:45, TUE (12:45 3:40 6:45 9:45), WED (12:45 3:40) 6:45, THU (12:45 3:40).

XXX The Return of Xander Cage-PG-13- 2D THU 12:45, 3D THU (3:45).