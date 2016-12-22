MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | December 22nd-28th, 2016

NEW THIS WEEK

THE RETURN OF DOCTOR MYSTERIO – PG – Sci-Fi – Doctor Who fans rejoice: The Doctor (Peter Capaldi) teams up with a superhero and a journalist to save New York from an alien threat. 90 min.

FENCES – PG13 – Drama – Denzel Washington and Viola Davis star in this story about an African-American family trying to survive in 1950s America. 138 min.

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE – PG – Drama/Fantasy – It’s Christmas time, which means we can all suffer through Jimmy Stewart’s tale of sad-sack George Bailey. 130 min.

LA LA LAND – PG13 – Drama/Musical – A pianist falls for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles. Then crazy stuff happens. Stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. 128 min.

PASSENGERS – PG13 – Sci-Fi/Fantasy – A creepy jerk (Chris Pratt) accidentally wakes up too early on a century-long trip to another world, then gets lonely and decides to revive some hot chick (Jennifer Lawrence), dooming her to the same miserable existence that plagues him. 116 min.

WHY HIM? – R – Comedy – A family gets together for the holidays, but old pop doesn’t much care for his daughter’s boyfriend. Stars Zooey Deutch and Bryan Cranston. 111 min.

NOW PLAYING

ASSASSIN’S CREED – PG13 – Action/Fantasy – In this video game adaption, some guy discovers that he’s descended from a master assassin in 15th century Spain. 108 min.

COLLATERAL BEAUTY – PG13 – Drama – A man (Will Smith) discovers that truth and beauty can come from tragedy. Also stars Kate Winslet and Edward Norton. 97 min.

DOCTOR STRANGE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – In this latest Marvel movie, a neuroscientist (Benedict Cumberbatch) finds himself pulled into a world of mystic arts. 115 min.

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM – PG13 – Adventure/Fantasy – Set 70 years before Harry Potter went to Hogwarts, this is the story of how Newt Scamander researched and wrote the definitive textbook on magical creatures. 133 min.

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA – R – Drama – When a teen’s father dies, his uncle comes to take care of him. See this week’s film review. 137 min.

MOANA – PG – Animation – In this new Disney film a young navigator (voiced by Auli‘i Cravalho) sails to a fabled island, with the demigod Maui (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) accompanying her. 113 min.

OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY – R – Comedy – A branch manager throws an outrageous Christmas party after his CEO sister threatens to close down his office. Stars Jason Bateman and Olivia Munn. 105 min.

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY – PG13 – Sci-Fi/Action – The evil galactic empire has built a Death Star (paid for, undoubtedly, after privatizing Medicare and Social Security), and a plucky group of rebels want to steal its blueprints. Hmm… I wonder if they’ll succeed… 133 min.

SING – PG – Animation/Comedy – A koala wants to restore his theater to glory by holding a singing competition. Voices by Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane. 108 min.

THE SUPER PARENTAL GUARDIANS – NR – Comedy – After a friend is murdered, a young gay man accepts custody of the woman’s kids while her brother goes after the murderer. Wait, this is a comedy? 115 min.

LAST CHANCE

ALLIED – R – Action/War – An intelligence officer (Brad Pitt) meets a beautiful French Resistance fighter (Marion Cotillard) during World War II. 124 min.

ARRIVAL – PG13 – Sci-Fi/Drama – Aliens come to Earth, and a linguist tries to communicate with them. Stars Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner. 116 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Moana- PG- 2D THU 11:00 12:00 1:45 2:45 4:25 5:25 7:00 8:00 9:45. 2D FRI-THU 11:00 12:00 1:45 2:45 4:25 5:25 7:00 8:00 9:45

Assassin’s Creed- PG13- 2D THU 2:20 5:00 7:45 10:25. 3D THU 11:30. 2D FRI 2:20 5:00 7:45 10:25, 3D FRI-THU 11:30.

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them- PG13- 2D THU 10:35, 2D FRI-THU 10:35.

Passengers-PG13- 2D THU 11:45 1:30 4:15 5:15 7:00 9:45 10:45, 3D THU 2:30 8:00. 2D FRI 11:45 1:30 4:15 5:15 7:00 9:45 10:45, 3D FRI-THU 2:30 8:00.

Super Parental Guardians-NR- 2D THU 10:35. 2D FRI-THU 11:15 4:35 9:50, 3D FRI-THU 10:35.

Sing-PG- 2D THU 1:15 4:35 9:50, 3D THU 2:00 7:15. 2D FRI-THU 2:00 7:15.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

It’s A Wonderful Life- PG- 2D SAT 12:00 7:00.

Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio- PG- 2D TUE 7:00.

Sing-PG- 2D THU 1:00 4:10 7:00 9:50, 3D THU 1:30 4:40 7:30 10:20. 2D FRI 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50, 2D SAT 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00, 2D SUN-WED 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50, 3D FRI 11:00 1:50 4:40 7:30 10:20, 3D SAT 11:00 1:50 4:40 7:30, 3D SUN-WED 11:00 1:50 4:40 7:30 10:20.

Why Him?- R- 2D THU 7:30 10:15. 2D FRI 10:40 2:00 4:30 7:50 10:40, 2D SAT 10:40 2:00 4:30 7:40, 2D SUN-WED 10:50 1:50 4:40 7:40 10:30.

Assassin’s Creed-PG13- 2D THU 7:20, 3D THU 1:40 4:20 10:10. 2D FRI 10:40 7:20, 2D SAT 10:40 7:20, 2D SUN-WED 10:40 7:20, 3D FRI 1:30 4:30 10:30, 3D SAT 1:30 4:30, 3D SUN-WED 1:30 4:30 10:30.

Collateral Beauty-PG13- 2D THU 11:30 2:20 5:10 8:00 10:50. 2D FRI 11:20 1:45 4:20 6:50 9:30, 2D SAT 11:20 1:45 4:20, 2D SUN-WED 11:00 1:30 4:00 6:30 9:00.

Fences-PG13- 2D SAT 4:40 7:20, 2D SUN-WED 10:40 1:30 4:30 7:20 10:20.

Rogue One- PG13- 2D THU 12:20 3:40 6:00 7:00 10:20, 3D THU 11:20 11:50 12:50 2:40 3:10 4:10 6:30 7:30 9:20 9:50 10:50. 2D FRI 12:20 3:40 6:00 7:00 10:20, 2D SAT 12:20 3:40 6:00 7:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:20 3:40 6:00 7:00 10:20, 3D FRI 11:20 11:50 12:50 2:40 3:10 4:10 6:30 7:30 9:20 9:50 10:50, 3D SAT 11:20 11:50 12:50 2:40 3:10 4:10 6:30 7:30, 3D SUN-WED 11:20 11:50 12:50 2:40 3:10 4:10 6:30 7:30 9:20 10:50.

La La Land- PG13- 2D SAT 4:20 6:30, 2D SUN-WED 10:40 1:40 4:40 7:40 10:40.

Office Christmas Party-R- 2D THU 11:30 2:40 4:50 7:50 9:50. 2D FRI 11:00 1:30 4:00 6:30 9:00, 2D SAT 11:00 1:30 4:00, 2D SUN-WED 9:50.

Manchester By the Sea- R- 2D THU 11:20 2:00 4:50 7:40 10:30. 2D FRI 10:50 1:20 4:40 7:10 9:20, 2D SAT 10:50 1:20 7:10, 2D SUN-WED 12:20 3:30 6:40 9:50.

Doctor Strange-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 2:00 5:10 7:10 10:10. 2D FRI 10:30 1:10 4:00 6:40 10:30, 2D SUN-WED 3:30.

Arrival- PG13- 2D THU 11:30 5:00.

Allied-R- 2D THU 2:15.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Sing-PG- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:15. 2D FRI 1:00 4:00 7:15 10:00, 2D SAT 1:00 4:00, 2D SUN 1:00 4:00 7:15 10:00, 2D MON-WED 1:00 4:00 7:15 10:00.

Assassin’s Creed-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 7:10, 3D THU 3:45. 2D FRI 12:45 7:10, 2D SAT 7:10, 2D SUN-WED 12:45 7:10, 3D FRI 3:45 10:05, 3D SAT 3:45, 3D SUN-WED 3:45 10:05.

Rogue One -PG13- 3D THU 12:30 3:45 7:00. 2D FRI 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 10:15, 3D FRI-SAT 12:30 3:45 7:00, 3D SUN-WED 12:30 3:45 7:00.

It’s A Wonderful Life-PG- 2D SAT 12:00 7:00.