MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | April 13th-19th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

DOCTOR WHO: SEASON 10 PREMIERE – NR – Sci-Fi – See the Doctor (Peter Capaldi) on the big screen. 120 min.

THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS – PG13 – Action/Crime – A beautiful woman seduces Dom (Vin Diesel) and he finds himself involved in terrorism. Also stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. 136 min.

RIFFTRAX LIVE: SAMURAI COP – NR – Action/Crime – A 1991 film about two detectives who try to stop a renegade band of Yakuza from taking over the LA drug world gets the Rifftrax Live treatment. 96 min.

NOW PLAYING

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – PG – Fantasy/Musical – Emma Watson stars in this live-action version of the famous fairy tale in which a young woman falls in love with a buffalo. Also stars Dan Stevens. 129 min.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST SING-ALONG – PG – Fantasy/Musical – If you enjoyed the movie, then you’ll love the sing-along version! 129 min.

THE BOSS BABY – PG – Animation/Family – A baby and his seven-year-old brother seek to thwart the evil CEO of Puppy Co. Voices by Alec Baldwin and Steve Buscemi. 97 min.

THE CASE FOR CHRIST – PG – Drama – An atheist journalist seeks to prove the existence of Christ after his wife finds religion. 112 min.

CHIPS – R – Action/Comedy – A rookie California Highway Patrol officer finds out his partner is an undercover FBI agent because Hollywood doesn’t know when to stop rebooting crappy old TV shows. 100 min.

GHOST IN THE SHELL – PG13 – Action/Crime – Scarlett Johansson stars in this white-washed version of the Japanese comic about a cyber-enhanced woman who fights crime. See this week’s film review. 106 min.

GOING IN STYLE – PG13 – Comedy/Crime – Three old guys start robbing the banks that ripped them off. Stars Morgan Freeman, Alan Arkin and Michael Caine. 96 min.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 – R – Action/Thriller – Former hitman John Wick returns to the criminal underworld, where he discovers there’s a price on his head. Yawn–been there, done that. 122 min.

KONG: SKULL ISLAND – PG13 – Action/Adventure – A bunch of army guys go to Skull Island to find King Kong in the 1970s because whatever–it’s a monster movie. Stars Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston and John C. Reilly. 120 min.

LIFE – R – Horror/Sci-Fi – Space station astronauts fight scary aliens. Yeah, that’s about it. Stars Jake Gyllenhall, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynalds. 103 min

LOGAN – R – Action/Drama – In 2029, Wolverine and an ailing Dr. Xavier care for a young mutant girl who’s being chased by evil agents. 137 min.

POWER RANGERS – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A group of high school kids get superpowers and fight to save the world while dressed as action figures. 124 min.

SMURFS: LOST VILLAGE – PG – Animation/Adventure – Smurfette and her friends stumble on the biggest secret in Smurf history. 89 min.

THE ZOOKEEPER’S WIFE – PG13 – Drama/History – The story of the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo, who sought to protect people and animals during the Nazi invasion. 124 min.

LAST CHANCE

NORTHERN LIGHTS: A JOURNEY TO LOVE – PG – Romance – A man who finds he must now care for his son in the Philippines meets a quirky woman. 98 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

The Fate of the Furious- PG13- 2D THU 7:15 10:15, 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 11:30 1:30 2:30 4:30 5:30 7:30 10:30 11:15, 2D SUN-THU 10:30 11:30 1:30 2:30 4:30 5:30 7:30.

Ghost In The Shell- PG13- 2D THU 11:15 1:50 4:25 7:15 9:40. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 9:45, 2D SUN-THU 10:45.

Kong: Skull Island- PG13- 2D THU 1:35 4:20. 2D FRI-THU 1:15 4:10 7:00.

Beauty and the Beast-PG- 2D THU 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 11:30 1:30 4:15 5:00 7:00 7:45 9:45 10:25, 2D SUN-THU 10:45 11:30 1:30 4:15 5:00 7:00 7:45.

Beauty and the Beast Sing-A-Long- PG- 2D THU 11:45 2:30 8:00. 2D FRI-THU 2:10.

Smurfs: Lost Village- PG- 2D THU 10:25 11:15 12:30 2:40 3:40 4:50 5:50 7:00 9:30. 3D THU 1:30 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:25 12:35 2:45 5:00 7:15 9:30, 2D SUN-THU 10:25 12:35 2:45 5:00 7:15.

Northern Lights- A Journey to Love- NR- 2D THU 11:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Doctor Who: Season 10 Premiere- NR- 2D MON 7:00, WED 7:00.

The Fate of the Furious- PG13- 2D THU 7:00 10:20. 2D FRI (11:50 12:20 12:50 3:10 3:40 4:10) 6:30 7:00 7:30 9:20 9:50 10:20, SAT-SUN (11:50 12:20 12:50 3:10) 3:40 4:10 6:30 7:00 7:30 9:20 9:50 10:20, MON-THU (11:50 12:20 12:50 3:10 3:40 4:10) 6:30 7:00 7:30 9:20 9:50 10:20.

Rifftrax Live: Samurai Cop- R- 2D THU 8:00, TUE 7:30.

Going in Style-PG13- 2D THU (11:50 2:20 4:50) 7:20 9:50. FRI (12:10 2:30 4:50) 7:00 10:40, SAT-SUN (12:10 2:30) 4:50 7:00 10:40, MON-THU (12:10 2:30 4:50) 7:00 10:40.

The Case For Christ-PG- 2D THU (11:30 2:10 4:50) 7:30 10:00. FRI (11:40 2:20 5:20) 7:50 10:30, SAT-SUN (2:20) 5:20 7:50 10:30, MON (11:40 2:20 5:00) 7:50 10:30, TUE (11:40 2:20 5:20) 7:50 10:30, WED (11:40 2:20 5:00) 7:50 10:30, THU (11:40 2:20 5:20) 7:50 10:30.

Ghost In The Shell- PG13- 2D THU (11:30 1:50 4:30) 7:10 9:40. 3D THU (12:00 2:30 5:10) 7:40 10:20. 2D FRI (11:30 2:00 4:40) 7:10 9:35, SAT-SUN (11:30 2:00) 4:40 7:10 9:35, MON (11:30 2:00 4:30) 7:10 9:35, TUE (11:30 2:00 4:40) 7:10 9:35, WED (11:30 2:00 4:30) 7:10 9:35, THU (11:30 2:00 4:40) 7:10 9:35.

The Boss Baby-PG- 2D THU (12:00 2:40 5:10) 7:50 10:20. 2D FRI (11:50 2:10 5:00) 7:20 10:10, SAT-SUN (11:50 2:10) 5:00 7:20 10:10, MON (11:50 2:10 5:00) 7:40 10:10, TUE (11:50 2:10 5:00) 7:30 10:10, WED (11:50 2:10 5:00) 7:40 10:10, THU (11:50 2:10 5:00) 7:30 10:10.

The Zookeeper’s Wife-PG13- 2D THU (12:40 3:40) 7:00 10:30. 2D FRI (11:40 2:20 4:50) 7:30 10:00, SAT-SUN (11:40 2:20) 4:50 7:30 10:00, MON-THU (11:40 2:20 4:50) 7:30 10:00.

Chips-R- 2D THU (11:30 2:10 4:40) 8:00. 2D FRI (12:00 2:30 5:10) 7:40 10:20, SAT-SUN (12:00 2:30) 5:10 7:40 10:20, MON (12:00 2:30 5:10) 7:40 10:20, TUE (12:00 2:30 5:10) 10:20, WED (12:00 2:30 5:10) 7:40 10:20, THU (12:00 2:30 5:10) 10:20.

Life-R- 2D THU (11:40 2:30 5:00). 2D FRI (11:30 2:40 5:10) 8:00 10:40, SAT-SUN (11:30 2:40) 5:10 8:00 10:40, MON (11:30 2:40 5:10) 10:40, TUE (11:30 2:40 5:10) 8:00 10:40, WED (11:30 2:40 5:10) 10:40, THU (11:30 2:40 5:10) 8:00 10:40.

Power Rangers-PG13- 2D THU (12:50 1:20 3:40 4:10) 6:30 7:00 9:20 9:50. 2D FRI (11:30 2:10 4:30) 7:20 9:30, SAT-SUN (11:30 2:10) 4:30 7:20 9:30, MON (11:30 2:10 4:30) 7:20 9:50, TUE (11:30 2:10 4:30) 7:20 10:20, WED (11:30 2:10 4:30) 7:20 9:50, THU (11:30 2:10 4:30) 7:20 10:30.

Logan- R- 2D THU (11:30 2:00 5:00) 7:30 10:20. 2D FRI (11:40 2:00 5:00) 7:40 10:30, SAT-SUN (11:40 2:00) 5:00 7:40 10:30, MON-THU (11:40 2:00 5:00) 7:40 10:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

The Fate of the Furious- PG13- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SUN (12:30) 3:45 7:00 10:05, MON (12:30 3:45) 7:00, TUE (12:30 3:45 7:00 10:05), WED-THU (12:30 3:45) 7:00.

Smurfs: The Lost Village-PG- 2D THU (1:00) 7:00. 3D THU (4:00). 2D FRI-MON (1:00) 6:45, TUE (1:00 6:45), WED-THU (1:00) 6:45. 3D FRI-SUN 4:00 9:30, MON (4:00), TUE (4:00 9:30), WED-THU (4:00).

The Boss Baby- PG- 2D THU (12:45 3:45) 6:45. 2D FRI-SUN (12:45) 3:35 6:30 9:20, MON (12:45 3:35) 6:30, TUE (12:45 3:35 6:30 9:20), WED-THU (12:45 3:35) 6:30.

Beauty and the Beast- PG- 2D THU (12:30 3:35).