Maui Time’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | April 20th-26th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

BORN IN CHINA – G – Documentary – Disneynature presents this look at young pandas, golden monkeys and snow leopards in China. 76 min.

CAN’T HELP FALLING IN LOVE – NR – Romance – A woman gets engaged, then finds out she’s already married. 119 min.

CHONDA PIERCE: ENOUGH – NR – Comedy – Comedian Chonda Pierce does stand-up about her emotional journey. 90 min.

FREE FIRE – R – Action/Thriller – Two gangs meet in a deserted Boston warehouse in 1978 and shoot it out. Stars Brie Larson and Sharlto Copely. 90 min.

GIFTED – PG13 – Drama – A single guy tries to raise his child prodigy niece. Stars Chris Evans and Mckenna Grace. 101 min.

THE GRADUATE – PG – Comedy/Drama – TCM presents a special 50th anniversary screening of the classic tale of a disillusioned grad. Stars Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft and Katharine Ross. 106 min.

THE GRATEFUL DEAD MOVIE – NR – Concert/Documentary – Here’s a special 40th anniversary screening of the landmark concert film featuring footage from the Dead’s Winterland show. 150 min.

MET OPERA: EUGENE ONEGIN – NR – Music – See New York’s Metropolitan Opera perform Tchaikovsky’s take on Pushkin’s timeless novel. 218 min.

TED CINEMA EXPERIENCE: OPENING EVENT – NR – Special Event – See the opening of the weeklong 2017 TED Conference. 135 min.

TED CINEMA EXPERIENCE: PRIZE EVENT – NR – Special Event – See TED talks by Serena Williams, Atul Gawande and “one of the world’s most revered figures” (it better not be Mark Zuckerberg). 120 min.

UNFORGETTABLE – R – Drama/Thriller – A woman torments her ex-husband’s new wife. Stars Rosario Dawson. 100 min.

NOW PLAYING

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – PG – Fantasy/Musical – Emma Watson stars in this live-action version of the famous fairy tale in which a young woman falls in love with a buffalo. Also stars Dan Stevens. 129 min.

THE BOSS BABY – PG – Animation/Family – A baby and his seven-year-old brother seek to thwart the evil CEO of Puppy Co. Voices by Alec Baldwin and Steve Buscemi. See this week’s film review. 97 min.

THE CASE FOR CHRIST – PG – Drama – An atheist journalist seeks to prove the existence of Christ after his wife finds religion. 112 min.

THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS – PG13 – Action/Crime – A beautiful woman seduces Dom (Vin Diesel) and he finds himself involved in terrorism. Also stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. See this week’s film review. 136 min.

GHOST IN THE SHELL – PG13 – Action/Crime – Scarlett Johansson stars in this white-washed version of the Japanese comic about a cyber-enhanced woman who fights crime. 106 min.

GOING IN STYLE – PG13 – Comedy/Crime – Three old guys start robbing the banks that ripped them off. Stars Morgan Freeman, Alan Arkin and Michael Caine. 96 min.

KONG: SKULL ISLAND – PG13 – Action/Adventure – A bunch of army guys go to Skull Island to find King Kong in the 1970s because whatever–it’s a monster movie. Stars Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston and John C. Reilly. 120 min.

LIFE – R – Horror/Sci-Fi – Space station astronauts fight scary aliens. Yeah, that’s about it. Stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds. 103 min

LOGAN – R – Action/Drama – In 2029, Wolverine and an ailing Dr. Xavier care for a young mutant girl who’s being chased by evil agents. 137 min.

POWER RANGERS – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A group of high school kids get superpowers and fight to save the world while dressed as action figures. 124 min.

SMURFS: LOST VILLAGE – PG – Animation/Adventure – Smurfette and her friends stumble on the biggest secret in Smurf history. 89 min.

THE ZOOKEEPER’S WIFE – PG13 – Drama/History – The story of the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo, who sought to protect people and animals during the Nazi invasion. 124 min.

LAST CHANCE

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST SING-ALONG – PG – Fantasy/Musical – If you enjoyed the movie, then you’ll love the sing-along version! 129 min.

CHIPS – R – Action/Comedy – A rookie California Highway Patrol officer finds out his partner is an undercover FBI agent because Hollywood doesn’t know when to stop rebooting crappy old TV shows. 100 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Can’t Help Falling In Love- PG- 2D FRI-SAT 10:40 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50, SUN-WED 10:40 1:20 4:10 7:00.

Unforgettable- R- 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:15 3:30 5:45 8:00 10:15, SUN-WED 11:00 1:15 3:30 5:45 8:00.

The Fate of the Furious- PG13- 2D THU 10:30 11:30 1:30 2:30 4:30 5:30 7:30 8:30. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 11:30 1:30 2:30 4:30 5:30 7:30 8:30 10:30, SUN-WED 10:30 11:30 1:30 2:30 4:30 5:30 7:30 8:30.

Smurfs: Lost Village- PG- 2D THU 10:25 12:35 2:45 5:00 7:15. 2D FRI-WED 11:15 1:25 3:45 6:00.

Beauty and the Beast-PG- 2D THU 10:45 11:30 1:30 4:15 5:00 7:00 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:10 2:00 4:50 7:45 10:25, SUN-WED 11:10 2:00 4:50 7:45.

Kong: Skull Island- PG13- 2D THU 1:15 4:10. 2D FRI-SAT 8:00 10:30, SUN-WED 8:00.

Ghost In The Shell- PG13- 2D THU 10:45.

Beauty and the Beast Sing-A-Long- PG- 2D THU 2:10.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

The Grateful Dead Movie: 40th Anniversary- PG13- 2D THU 7:00.

Met Opera: Eugene Onegin- NR- 2D SAT 12:55, WED 6:30.

Chonda Pierce: Enough- NR- 2D TUE 7:00.

Ted Cinema Experience: Opening Event- PG- 2D MON 8:00.

Ted Cinema Experience: Prize Event- NR- 2D TUE 8:00.

Graduate (1967) 50th Anniversary- NR- 2D SUN 2:00 7:00, WED 2:00 7:00.

Born in China- G- 2D FRI (12:10 2:20 4:30) 6:40 9:40, SAT (12:15 2:25) 4:30 6:40 9:40, SUN (12:10 2:20) 4:50 6:40 9:40, MON-TUE (12:10 2:20 4:30) 6:50 9:40, WED (12:10 2:20 4:50) 7:10 9:40, THU (12:10 2:20 4:30) 6:40 9:40.

Free Fire- R- 2D THU 7:30 9:50. 2D FRI (12:00 2:10 4:30) 6:50 10:10, SAT-SUN (12:00 2:10) 4:30 6:50 10:10, MON (12:00 2:10 4:30) 6:50 10:10, TUE (12:00 2:10 4:30) 7:20 10:10, WED-THU (12:00 2:10 4:30) 6:50 10:10.

The Fate of the Furious- PG13- 2D THU (11:50 12:20 12:50 3:10 3:40 4:10) 6:30 7:00 7:30 9:20 9:50 10:20. 2D FRI (12:00 12:30 1:00 3:10 3:40 4:10) 6:20 6:50 7:20 8:50 9:20 10:00, SAT-SUN (12:00 12:30 1:00 3:10) 3:40 4:10 6:20 6:50 7:20 8:50 9:20 10:00, MON-THU (12:00 12:30 1:00 3:10 3:40 4:10) 6:20 6:50 7:20 8:50 9:20 10:00.

Gifted- PG13- 2D THU 7:40 10:10. 2D FRI-SAT (12:10 2:40 5:10) 7:40 10:20, SUN (12:10 2:40) 5:10 7:40 10:20, MON-THU (12:10 2:40 5:10) 7:40 10:20.

Going in Style-PG13- 2D THU (12:10 2:30 4:50) 7:00 10:40. 2D FRI (12:00 2:30 5:20) 7:40 10:00, SAT-SUN (12:00 2:30) 5:20 7:40 10:10, MON-THU (12:00 2:30 5:20) 7:40 10:10.

The Case For Christ-PG- 2D THU (11:40 2:20 5:20) 7:50 10:30. 2D FRI-SAT (12:00 2:40 5:00) 7:30 10:00, SUN (12:00 2:40) 5:00 7:30 10:00, MON-THU (12:00 2:40 5:00) 7:30 10:00.

Ghost In The Shell- PG13- 2D THU (11:30 2:00 4:40) 9:40. 2D FRI-SUN (12:10 4:50) 10:10, MON-TUE (12:10 4:50) 10:10, WED (12:10 4:50), THU (12:10 4:50) 10:10.

The Boss Baby-PG- 2D THU (11:40 2:10 4:40) 7:30. 2D FRI (12:10 2:30 4:50) 7:10 9:30, SAT-SUN (12:10 2:30) 4:40 7:10 9:30, MON-TUE (12:10 2:30 4:40) 7:20 9:40, WED (12:00 2:10 4:20) 7:20 9:40, THU (12:10 2:30 4:50) 7:10 9:30.

The Zookeeper’s Wife-PG13- 2D THU (11:40 2:20 4:50) 10:00. 2D FRI-SAT (2:20) 7:20, MON-TUE (2:20), WED-THU (2:20) 7:20.

Life-R- 2D THU (11:30 2:40 5:10) 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT (12:00 5:00) 10:00, SUN 5:00, MON-TUE (12:00 5:00), WED (5:00), THU (12:00 5:00) 10:00.

Power Rangers-PG13- 2D THU (11:30 2:00 4:30) 10:30. 2D FRI (1:20 4:10) 7:00 9:50, SAT-SUN (1:20) 4:10 7:00 9:50, MON-TUE (120 410)700 950, WED (12:20 3:10) 6:00 9:50, THU (1:20 4:10) 7:00 9:50.

Logan- R- 2D THU (11:40 2:00 5:00) 7:40 10:30. 2D FRI (2:10) 7:10, SAT 7:10, SUN-MON (2:10) 7:10, TUE-WED (2:10), THU (2:10) 7:10.

Chips-R- 2D THU (12:00 2:30 5:10) 10:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

The Fate of the Furious- PG13- 2D THU (12:30 3:45) 7:00. 2D FRI-SUN (12:30) 3:40 6:05 6:50 9:20 10:00, MON (12:30 3:40) 6:50, TUE (12:30 3:40 6:50 10:00), WED-THU (12:30 3:40) 6:50.

Smurfs: The Lost Village-PG- 2D THU (1:00) 6:45. 3D THU (4:00). 2D FRI-SUN (1:00) 3:35, MON (1:00 3:45) 6:15, TUE (1:00 3:45 6:15 9:00), WED-THU (1:00 3:45) 6:15.

The Boss Baby- PG- 2D THU (12:45 3:35) 6:30. 2D FRI-SUN (12:45 3:15) 6:30 9:15, MON (12:45 3:15) 6:30, TUE (12:45 3:15 6:30 9:15), WED-THU (12:45 3:15) 6:30.