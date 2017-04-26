MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | April 27th-May 3rd, 2017

NEW MOVIES

THE CIRCLE – PG13 – Drama/Sci-Fi – Hermione Granger and Finn from Star Wars uncover a nefarious plot at a big tech company. Stars Emma Watson, Tom Hanks and John Boyega. 110 min.

HOW TO BE A LATIN LOVER – PG13 – Comedy – A sleazy guy who preyed on rich older women gets dumped and has to move in with his sister. Stars Eugenio Derbez and Salma Hayek. 115 min.

I AM HEATH LEDGER – NR – Documentary – The life of the late actor Heath Ledger, as told by friends and family. 90 min.

TED CINEMA EXPERIENCE: HIGHLIGHTS EXCLUSIVE – PG13 – Special Event – See the highlights of the 2017 TED Talks. 120 min.

THEIR FINEST – R – Comedy/Drama – A woman takes a job as a scriptwriter for propaganda films while the Nazis bomb London during World War II. Stars Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin. 117 min.

NOW PLAYING

BORN IN CHINA – G – Documentary – Disneynature presents this look at young pandas, golden monkeys and snow leopards in China. 76 min.

THE BOSS BABY – PG – Animation/Family – A baby and his seven-year-old brother seek to thwart the evil CEO of Puppy Co. Voices by Alec Baldwin and Steve Buscemi. 97 min.

CAN’T HELP FALLING IN LOVE – NR – Romance – A woman gets engaged, then finds out she’s already married. 119 min.

THE CASE FOR CHRIST – PG – Drama – An atheist journalist seeks to prove the existence of Christ after his wife finds religion. 112 min.

THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS – PG13 – Action/Crime – A beautiful woman seduces Dom (Vin Diesel) and he finds himself involved in terrorism. Also stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. 136 min.

FREE FIRE – R – Action/Thriller – Two gangs meet in a deserted Boston warehouse in 1978 and shoot it out. Stars Brie Larson and Sharlto Copely. 90 min.

GIFTED – PG13 – Drama – A single guy tries to raise his child prodigy niece. Stars Chris Evans and Mckenna Grace. 101 min.

GOING IN STYLE – PG13 – Comedy/Crime – Three old guys start robbing the banks that ripped them off. Stars Morgan Freeman, Alan Arkin and Michael Caine. 96 min.

POWER RANGERS – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A group of high school kids get superpowers and fight to save the world while dressed as action figures. 124 min.

SMURFS: LOST VILLAGE – PG – Animation/Adventure – Smurfette and her friends stumble on the biggest secret in Smurf history. 89 min.

LAST CHANCE

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – PG – Fantasy/Musical – Emma Watson stars in this live-action version of the famous fairy tale in which a young woman falls in love with a buffalo. Also stars Dan Stevens. 129 min.

GHOST IN THE SHELL – PG13 – Action/Crime – Scarlett Johansson stars in this white-washed version of the Japanese comic about a cyber-enhanced woman who fights crime. 106 min.

LIFE – R – Horror/Sci-Fi – Space station astronauts fight scary aliens. Yeah, that’s about it. Stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds. 103 min

LOGAN – R – Action/Drama – In 2029, Wolverine and an ailing Dr. Xavier care for a young mutant girl who’s being chased by evil agents. 137 min.

THE ZOOKEEPER’S WIFE – PG13 – Drama/History – The story of the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo, who sought to protect people and animals during the Nazi invasion. 124 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

The Fate of the Furious- PG13- 2D THU 10:30 11:30 1:30 2:30 4:30 5:30 7:30, 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:45 4:45 7:00 7:45 10:00 10:45, 2D SUN-THU 10:45 1:45 4:45 7:00 7:45.

Can’t Help Falling In Love- PG- 2D THU 10:40 1:20 4:10 7:00, 2D FRI-SAT 10:40 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN-THU 10:40 1:20 4:10 7:00.

Unforgettable- R- 2D THU 11:00 1:15 3:30 5:45 8:00, 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:15 3:30 5:45 8:00 10:15, 2D SUN-THU 11:00 1:15 3:30 5:45 8:00.

Smurfs: Lost Village- PG- 2D THU 11:15 1:25 3:45 6:00, 2D FRI-THU 11:30 2:00 4:30.

Beauty and the Beast-PG- 2D THU 11:10 2:00 4:50 7:45.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

I Am Heath Ledger-NR- 2D WED 7:30.

TED Cinema Experience: Highlights Exclusive-NR- 2D SUN 4:00.

How To Be A Latin Lover- PG13- 2D FRI-THU (1:20 4:10) 7:00 9:50.

The Circle- PG13- 2D FRI-WED (12:00 2:30 5:00) 7:30 10:00, THU (12:00 2:10 2:30 5:00) 7:30 10:20.

Born in China- G- 2D THU (12:10 2:20 4:30) 6:40 9:40. FRI-WED (12:20 2:20 4:30) 6:40 10:20, THU (12:00 2:10 4:40) 6:40.

Free Fire- R- 2D THU (12:00 2:10 4:30) 6:50 10:10. FRI-SAT (12:40 2:50 5:00) 7:10 9:10, SUN (12:20) 7:10 9:10, MON-WED (12:40 2:50 5:00) 7:10 9:10, THU (12:40) 10:10.

The Fate of the Furious- PG13- 2D THU (12:00 12:30 1:00 3:10 3:40 4:10) 6:20 6:50 7:20 8:50 9:20 10:00. FRI (12:00 12:30 1:00 3:10 3:40 4:10) 6:20 6:50 7:20 8:50 9:20 10:00, SAT (12:00 12:30 1:00) 3:10 3:40 4:10 6:20 6:50 7:20 8:50 9:20 10:00, SUN-THU (12:00 12:30 1:00 3:10 3:40 4:10) 6:20 6:50 7:20 8:50 9:20 10:00.

Gifted- PG13- 2D THU (12:10 2:40 5:10) 7:40 10:20. FRI-TUE (12:00 2:20 4:50) 7:30 9:50, WED (12:00 2:20 4:50) 6:40 10:20, THU (12:00 2:20 4:50) 7:30 9:50.

Going in Style-PG13- 2D THU (12:00 2:30 5:20) 7:40 10:10. FRI-WED (12:10 2:30 4:40) 7:10 9:30, THU (12:10 2:30 4:40).

The Case For Christ-PG- 2D THU (12:00 2:40 5:00) 7:30 10:00. FRI (12:20 2:40 5:10) 7:40 10:10, SAT (12:20 2:40) 5:10 7:40 10:10, SUN-THU (12:20 2:40 5:10) 7:40 10:10.

The Boss Baby-PG- 2D THU (12:10 2:30 4:50) 7:10 9:30. FRI (12:10 2:40 5:10) 7:40 10:10, SAT (12:10 2:40) 5:10 7:40 10:10, SUN-WED (12:10 2:40 5:10) 7:40 10:10, THU (12:00 2:40 5:05) 10:10.

Power Rangers-PG13- 2D THU (1:20 4:10) 7:00 9:50. FRI (12:50 3:50) 6:30 9:20, SAT (12:50) 3:50 6:30 9:20, SUN-TUE (12:50 3:50) 6:30 9:20, WED (12:50 3:50) 9:20, THU (12:50 3:50) 6:30 9:20.

The Zookeeper’s Wife-PG13- 2D THU (2:20) 7:20.

Ghost In The Shell- PG13- 2D THU (12:10 4:50) 10:10.

Life-R- 2D THU (12:00 5:00) 10:00.

Logan- R- 2D THU (2:10) 7:10.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

The Circle- PG13- 2D FRI-SUN (1:00) 3:45 7:00 9:40, MON (1:00 3:45) 7:00, TUE (1:00 3:45 7:00 9:40), WED (1:00 3:45) 7:00, THU (1:00 3:45) 7:00 9:45.

The Fate of the Furious- PG13- 2D THU (12:30 3:40) 6:50. FRI-SUN (12:45) 3:45 6:50 9:55, MON (12:45 3:45) 6:50, TUE (12:45 3:45 6:50 9:55), WED (12:45 3:45) 6:50, THU (12:45 3:45) 6:50 9:55.

The Boss Baby- PG- 2D THU (12:45 3:15) 6:30. FRI-SUN (1:15) 4:00 6:30 9:15, MON (1:15 4:00) 6:30, TUE (1:15 4:00 6:30 9:15), WED (1:15 4:00) 6:30, THU (1:15 4:00).

Smurfs: The Lost Village-PG- 2D THU (1:00 3:45) 6:15.