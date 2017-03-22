MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | March 23rd-29th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

LIVING LEGENDS LIVE IN HAWAII – Thu. Mar 23. This is definitely a show not to be missed. Living Legends with The Grouch, Eligh, Scarub, Sunspot Jonz, Luckyiam, PSC, Bicasso and Aesop. 21+. 10:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com; Legendarymusic.com

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY “GOES GREEN” – Fri. Mar 24. Green educators and local environmental community resources will be sharing lifestyle solutions that impact the health of our planet through hands-on demonstrations and in-booth presentations. There will also be live entertainment, food booths and trucks, arts and crafts vendors, fun for the keiki in the keiki zone and plenty of great local shopping. 6:00pm. Kihei Town Party, (S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

BONNIE RAITT – DIG IN DEEP TOUR 2017 – Fri. Mar 24. Ten-time Grammy winner Bonnie Raitt will visit Maui on her Dig in Deep tour for a concert in the A/B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion. Special guests The California Honeydrops will open the evening. Gates open at 5pm. $49 – $129. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

UNCLE WILLIE K’S BBQ BLUESFEST VIP – Fri. Mar 24. Tommy Castro and The Painkillers, touring in support of their latest album, ‘Method To My Madness,’ will also perform as part of the VIP event. $50 – $500. 8:00pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

‘OLD SCHOOL FRIDAYS’ – Fri. Mar 24. Head to Waikapu and dance to throwbacks and cuts mixed by DJ Joe Cortez, Next Level Entertainment and Da Jam 98.3. 21+. 9:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

HO’OMAU 2017 – Sat. Mar 25. Come and support Punana Leo o Maui and enjoy a day of Hawaiian artisans and demonstrations, live and silent auction, crafters, keiki zone and ono food. Local entertainment will be provided by, Hui Makua o Punana Leo, Na Hoa, Matagi, Halau Kekuaokala’au’ala’iliahi with Na Wai Eha, Kalani Pe’a, Josh Tatofi, Kaumakaiwa and Kekuhi Kanaka’ole. Hoomau.com. $20. 9:00am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org

UNCLE WILLIE K’S BBQ BLUESFEST – Sat. Mar 25. Tommy Castro and The Painkillers, touring in support of their latest album, ‘Method To My Madness,’ will also perform as part of the event. $10 – $250. 3:00pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); williek.com

SHAKA FEST – Sat. Mar 25. Join GB3 Hawaii for the second annual Shaka Fest. Entertainment will be provided by, Ho’onu’a, 3 Plus, Fiji, Opihi Pickers, Norm and Ho’omau. Pre-sale tickets are $25 and available at: all Minit Stop locations, Shakas N Aloha in Hana, YNVU in Kahului/Lahaina, 180 Board Shop at QKC and online. $40 – $50. 4:00pm. Maui War Memorial Complex, (Kaahumanu and Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); GB3Hawaii.com

SMOKED SOLID DAIRY – Sat. Mar 25. Playing an extended set Smoked Solid Dairy will be debuting a special preview of their new first full-length album in a live performance. All ages. Free. 4:30pm. Request Music, (10 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-9315; Facebook.com/RequestsHawaii

MARDI GRAS MASQUERADE – Sat. Mar 25. Montessori Hale O Keiki (MHOK) is celebrating more than a quarter-century with their 9th annual benefit gala. Featuring New Orleans-inspired food crafted by Executive Chef Ryan Urig, live entertainment, and dancing courtesy of DJ Dan Weisman. There will also be live and silent auctions, including a mobile bidding auction platform, which allows for bids via smartphone. 5:00pm. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

MARDI GRAS 2017 COSTUME GALA FUNDRAISER – Sat. Mar 25. Enjoy delicious gumbo, dress up for the costume contest and bid on the silent auction for great bargains. The Gina Martinelli Band will provide live entertainment. Support Maui’s Keiki in the Kihei and Kamalii Elementary Schools, the Kihei Youth Center, the Maui Food Bank, and the club’s new Rescue Tube program. $75. 5:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

3RD ANNUAL TRUCKIN 4 TRUCKER: A FAREWELL RIDE! – Sat. Mar 25. Unfortunately Maui’s little legend Trucker boy Dukes has passed away, however the run will go on in his honor. All vehicles wishing to participant registration is $10 and will start at 5:30pm until 6:45pm at the Home Depot parking lot in Kahului. The ride will start at 7pm and the route will be determined on site and end at Casanova in Makawao, where there will be a 21+ event for $10 starting at 9:30pm with DJ Big Mike. There will be Trucker hats and decals for sale and donations are greatly appreciated. There will also be memory boards, so please bring a photo no bigger than 4×6 and sign the memory book in honor of Trucker boy Dukes. All proceed will be going to the Trucker Dukes Ohana. 5:30pm. Team Keiki, ([email protected] , ); 808-866-4755.

90’S NIGHT REDUX – ST. PADDY’S DAY EDITION – Sat. Mar 25. Due to a water main break which shut down all of Paia on St. Patrick’s Day, Charley’s is proud to ReHost their 90’s night themed event. $10. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KANEKOA CD RELEASE CELEBRATION – Sat. Mar 25. Kanekoa holding its westside cd release party for the new studio album ‘Tales of the Fruit Stand Mystic’ also nominated for the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards Best Reggae Album of 2016. Danyel Alana and Band will open the show. $10. 10:00pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

HALE KAU KAU ANNUAL BENEFIT AUCTION – Sun. Mar 26. Hale Kau Kau will be honoring the work of the Maui Food Bank at their 18th Annual Fundraiser. There will be wonderful entertainment, a fantastic live and silent auction, and a Pacific Rim dinner prepared by the Chefs of the hotel. Those who attend will be rewarded with wonderful baskets, gift certificates, art pieces and more. $140. 3:00pm. Fairmont Kea Lani Maui, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Jazz Metropolis with Lee Norris – Wed. Mar 29. Mana O Radio 91.7’s Lee Norris of Jazz Metropolis will host this great after work 3-hour Work Jazz House Set. He’ll be fusing jazz and house sets creating a very cool atmosphere for networking and relaxation on hump day. 5:00pm. Cow Pig Bun, (535 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-875-8100; Cowpigbun.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

KUPANAHA MAGIC SHOW – Tue-Sat. Watch “Maui’s Magical Family” team up with the Kupanaha dancers. See scintillating hula interpretations bring spectacular illusions, charm and culture to the stage. $65 – $99. 4:30pm. Kupanaha Magic Theatre, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0128; Kupanaha.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Mar 23. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

ISLAND RHYTHMS SUNSET COCKTAIL CRUISE – Fri. Mar 24. Get onboard for lots of fun, food and dancing on Pacific Whale Foundation’s Island Rhythms Sunset Cocktail Cruise with local reggae star Marty Dread. This cruise includes delicious appetizers, perfectly mixed Mai Tais and other cocktails. Book online and save 10 percent. Additional savings for PWF Members and Kama’aina. 21+. 5:00pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

FREE RANGE COMEDY: THIGHS MATTERS! – Sat. Mar 25. Madness and Mayhem will reign as the Free Range Comedy Troupe take your suggestions and create comedy right before your eyes! Check-in on Yelp or bring can of food for the Maui Community Food Bank and receive $2 off cover. $10. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com; Freerangecomedy.yapsody.com

MAGIC ON MAUI WITH SETH GRABEL – Sundays and Wednesdays. America’s Got Talent star Seth Grabel is on Maui. Grabel is a magician, illusionist and headlining entertainer. Direct from Las Vegas, he brings to Maui a hilariously skillful show that is fun for all ages. Tickets start at $49 for adults and $24.50 for children under 12. Special VIP meet-and-greet packages, Kama’aina and group rates are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

AN EVENING WITH ALBERT EINSTEIN – Sun. Mar 26. Maui’s well know actor and theater director, Rick Scheideman, will be performing his one-man show at the historic Pioneer Inn Courtyard. Enjoy Pre-show dinner and happy hour from 3-6pm. Drinks are available for purchase throughout the show. Reservations are recommended. $22. 6:00pm. Rick Scheideman at Pioneer Inn Maui, (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 303-507-0987; Rickscheideman.com

FOUREVER FAB SHOW MAUI, THE BEATLES TRIBUTE – Wed. Mar 29. Fourever Fab and its founding members have been performing the hits of the world’s most-loved lads, The Beatles, for over twenty years. They continue to perfect their performance with sound-alike vocals and the original instruments to pay tribute to the songs that defined a generation. Ticket start at $59.99 for adults and $29.99 for children (age 5 through 11). 10 percent discount for Kama’aina with Hawaii State ID. 6:30pm. Fourever Fab Show at Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-365-7535; Foureverfabshow.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Mar 29. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Mar 23. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties, also offering free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

HAPA DINNER SHOW – Thu. Mar 23. Enjoy a fun filled evening of awesome Hawaiian music and dine from a select menu of exceptional entrees, pupus, and cocktails starting at 6pm. $35 in advance, $40 day of show. 7:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

MEGA 40TH ANNIVERSARY MAHALO! SALE – Fri. Mar 24. Proudly serving Hawaii since 1977, Down to Earth will have a mega sale with 40 percent off the regular price items. Over 100 best selling items. 6:00am. Down to Earth, (305 Dairy Road, Kahului); 808-877-2661; Downtoearth.org

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Mar 24. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

MAUI TASTEMAKERS SERIES – Fri. Mar 24. Join Japengo every Friday in March to continue their Maui Tastemakers series celebrating passion for using fresh and locally grown products. This month they are partnering with Adoboloco Hot Sauce, Kauai Sweet Shrimp and Molokai Sweet Prawns. Experience the flavors and taste the freshness in each of the three courses highlighting local and flavorful ingredients cooked by their award-winning chefs. $80. 5:30pm. Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Mar 24. Experience cocktails inspired by stars and classic films of the silver screen! Mixologists stir up movie magic following the movie complete with live music. 5:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Mar 26. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, the brunch is a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Mar 26. Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Ka’anapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Mar 26. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

KNIFE FIGHTS: BATTLE OF THE SOUS – Sun. Mar 26. The battle of the sous continues with Mark Henderson of The Mill House Maui and Jeffrey Valdez of Tin Roof Maui. There will be $3 tacos $5 beers and $9 Cocktail specials all night. Doors will open at 9pm and the fight starts at 11pm. $5 cover charge. 11:00pm. Cow Pig Bun, (535 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-875-8100; Cowpigbun.com

CASTAWAY’S DATE NIGHT – Wed. Mar 29. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Mar 29. The Luau dinner show ‘Huaka’I – Journey through Polynesia’ includes traditional games, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fantastic Luau buffet. There will be beautiful Hula performances and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka’anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

“COCKFIGHT” SPEED COCKTAIL CONTEST – Wed. Mar 29. Maui’s best westside bartenders battle it out with a competitive cocktail competition. Bartenders will be asked to serve up a list of cocktails with precision, style and SPEED! The main criteria is speed, however, the panel of expert judges will also score on bartending skills; appearance, cleanliness, flare and taste. No Down the Hatch bartenders will be participating in the competition. Following the contest will be a live DJ. $10. 9:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

THE CROSSROADS USO EXHIBIT – Until – Fri. Mar 31. MHM commemorates the nearly 200,000 Navy, Marine, Coast Guard and Seabee servicemen and women who trained and took leave in and near Makawao, Maui during World War II. Displays depicting the USO from it’s opening in January 1943 until the war ended in 1945 include original artwork, historical stories, and memorabilia from the Crossroads USO that took place in the building that is now home to Casanova restaurant, up the street from the museum. Free. 10:00am. Makawao History Museum, (3642 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2482; Makawaomuseum.org

HAWAIIAN CONTEMPORARY 2017 – Until- Wed. Apr 12. The gallery will display Hawaiian Contemporary works by a selection of fine art artists. Gabrielle Anderman, Melissa Chimera, Susan Schiesser, Mizu Sumida, Dian Lehr, Linda Whittemore, Carol Kouchi Yotsuda, Wanda Russell and Michael and Misato Mortara. 10:30am. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

JUDY BISGARD: RETROSPECTIVE – Until- Sat. May 6. Maui artist and Hui angel Judy Bisgard will be featured as this year’s Retrospective Artist in honor of her contributions to Maui’s visual arts community and for her dedication and commitment to Hui No’eau. This retrospective exhibition showcases Bisgard’s experiences with a wide range of media, from plein air paintings, fiber, encaustic, pastels, intaglio and woodcut. 5:00pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

ROB DECAMP – Until- Sun. Apr 2. The featured artist in the Banyan Tree Gallery will be Rob DeCamp. His photography reflects amazing scenes and colors of the islands, enhanced by color mats surrounding his images. Come and meet Rob in the gallery on Wednesdays throughout March. His artwork will be on display until April 2. 10:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

WOMEN MAKES THE MALO MAKES THE MAN: AN EXHIBITION OF KAPA BY DALANI TANAHY – Until- Fri. Mar 31. In Hawaii, the Polynesian introduced Paper mulberry (brousonettia papyrifera) or wauke was the preferred plant for making kapa for clothes and other cloth-like items for everyday use. Kapa was also used extensively for temple dressings, taxes and tribute paid to the ali’i. In this exhibition, artist Dalani Tanahy presents a stunning showcase of her recent kapa work. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CALLING ALL CRAFTERS, ARTISANS, FARMERS AND KONANE PLAYERS – Thu. Mar 23. The 25th Annual Celebration of the Arts, Hawaii’s premiere hands-on art and cultural festival is coming up in April. All crafters, artisans, farmers and Konane players that are interested in participating are asked to call and leave a message will all the necessary contact information including email address. For more information and full schedule please go online. 8:00am. Celebration of the Arts, (Kapalua); 808-665-7089; Celebrationofthearts.org

CALL TO ARTISTS: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE 2018 (SPC2018) – Thu. Mar 23 – Sat. Sep 23. For entry information, artists may access the “Call to Artists” prospectus and SPC2018 application on the MACC’s website. Exhibition dates will be Jan. 16 to Mar. 18, 2018. 9:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PHOTOGRAPHER, MARTY WOLFF – Fri. Mar 24. Marty, builds upon the idea that “the world and its people are quite different from the way they appear.” He’s applied his art to the creation of psychedelic lightshows. Stop by the gallery and view a collection of his works. 2:00pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Mar 24. Friday evenings at the Cafe are bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. Couple that with a local’s favorite hangout along with a selection of high-quality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and snacks – and you have a great way to wind-down after a long week. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Mar 24. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

TALK STORY AND DEMONSTRATION WITH UMI AND LEINAALA KAI – Sat. Mar 25. Stop by and “talk story” with Umi Kai of Kai Kompany and Lenaala Kai of Ulupono Designs. Ask questions and watch them create some of their own work right in the studio. This is a great opportunity to learn about tools, weapons, and lauhala weaving from Native Hawaiian artists. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

ART MAUI 2017: RECEIVING DAY – Sat. Mar 25. Calling all artists, entries are due for the Art Maui’s 39th Annual Juried Exhibit in the Schaefer International Gallery coming up in April. 9:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JEWELS OF MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Sat. Mar 25 – Sun. Mar 26. Purchase gems including Tahitian Pearls, coral pieces, seashells, sea glass and semi-precious stones. Or create your own design at the Jewelry Bar. All shells are hand-picked from Hawaii’s beaches and are never taken while alive. 9:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

MORT LUBY – Tue. Mar 28. Luby’s watercolor and oil paintings of Maui scenes have been displayed for nearly a decade at Maui Hands galleries, and he will wield his brush in the gallery every Tuesday in March. Come meet this engaging artist and watch him create a piece in the gallery. 2:00pm. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

WATERCOLORIST, LUANA KAMA – Tue. Mar 28. Luana enjoys painting with watercolor and finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, her favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. Come by the gallery and see this charming artist paint. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

NARA AND KAI CHOW SHOW – Wed. Mar 29. Fostering the local culture, this mother and son duo presents one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces and gorgeous woodwork. Nara Chow’s Hawaiian Woodworks showcases Norfolk pine vessels, rare native Koa calabashes and a full range of high quality woodcrafts. Kai Chow Creation presents hand-carved stone pendants featuring precious gems and 14k gold pieces. 9:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

MARCH TO FREEDOM: TOPFREE AWARENESS MONTH – Until – Sat. Mar 25. Join Free the Nipple Maui for a March to Freedom for Topfree Awareness Month every Saturday in March. 2:00pm. Baldwin Beach Park, (Alawai Rd., Paia); facebook.com/freethenipmaui

MAUI ‘THROWDOWN THURSDAYS’ RALLIES – Thu. Mar 23. THE MARCH GOES ON! Every Thursday, peaceful resistance continues in response to the many untenable policies the new administration is proposing that threaten democracy. Everyone is invited to come out and bring a sign reflecting why you march and make your voices heard! Join for the advancement of human rights for yourselves, your communities and your world! Rallies are a partnership between Organizing for Action-Maui Chapter (OFA) and the Women’s March on Washington – Maui Team. 4:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 23RD

SPRING BREAK PERFORMING ARTS CAMP – Until – Fri. Mar 24. Build your performing arts skills while making new friends in this high-energy camp culminating in a performance of selections for a popular musical on the final day of camp. Ages 5-10. Space is limited, register online. $195. 9:00am. MAPA Main Studios, (2027 Main St, Wailuku); 808-244-8760; Mauiacademy.org

PRINCESS CAMP – Until – Fri. Mar 24. Princesses will be whisked away to the land of fairy tales! Children will spend each day as a different princess and enjoy related dancing, stories, activities and crafts. Bring your imagination and your favorite princess gear. No experience necessary. Instructor Katie Higuchi. Register online. 9:00am. MAPA Main Studios, (2027 Main St, Wailuku); 808-244-8760; Mauiacademy.org

ALL-DAY WELLNESS RETREAT – Thu. Mar 23. Begin your day with a freshly pressed juice of your choice, energize with a one-hour personal training session and a one-hour fitness class. Then, relax with a 60-minute spa service, lunch and refreshments at the Hana Hou bar. $400. 6:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Mar 23. There are meetings held across Maui County, Lanai, Maui and Molokai. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected] , ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

Wisdom Flow Studios PlayCare and Keiki Classes – Thu. Mar 23. Wisdom Flow Studio offers after school keiki classes such as Hula, Hip Hop, Ballet, and more. They also have a midday drop-in PlayCare program to support busy parents. Class times vary. 8:30am. Wisdom Flow Studios, (95 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-205-0908; isdomFlowYoga.com/kids-class-schedule

Halau Hula Kauluokala Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero Hula Classes – Thu. Mar 23. Halau Hula Kauluokala under the direction of Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero is opening classes for adults who cannot make a full halau commitment but still want to have hula in their lives. No fundraising, performance, or protocol commitments. Must have knowledge of the hula basics. These are not beginner classes. $30. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Mar 23. Want to learn hula? Drop by the malls center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 24TH

GROOVE TO MOOVE – Thu. Mar 23. QKC, Meadow Gold Dairies and Hui No Ke Ola Pono presents Groove To Moove. Bring your walking shoes and get “moving” together toward a healthier community. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MUSICAL INSTRUMENT PETTING ZOO – Fri. Mar 24. Welcome the 2nd Annual ‘Musical Instrument Petting Zoo’ hosted by Maui Music Mission. The purpose of the event is to “Inspire Hope through Music”. Keiki will have the opportunity to touch and interact with instruments such as ‘ukulele, piano, and violin, as well as partake in a “mini lesson”. Families and visitors can also enjoy live performances by Keiki and various groups on Center Stage and enter a raffle to win prizes. Free. 9:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

UNCLE WAYNE UNPLUGGED – Fri. Mar 24. Join musician and early-education specialist, Uncle Wayne Watkins for a rollicking good time! Songs, laughter, learning and fun, spot-on for toddlers and preschoolers. All children must be accompanied by an adult caregiver. Sponsored by Maui Friends of the Library. Free. 10:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Mar 24. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

LET’S KOKUA TOGETHER – Fri. Mar 24. All 501c3 non profit organizations looking to host an education or fundraiser event. The selection process is based on quality, professionalism, and compliance with all of QKC’s guidelines and deadlines. Go online to find out more information. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

VOLUNTEER LEADERSHIP MASTERY TRAINING – Fri. Mar 24. This is an interactive, inspiring and informative training designed specifically for the volunteer leaders of Maui County. The training will be led by Patricia Varley, a global trainer and certified executive and life coach. $25.00. 8:00am. Maui Economic Opportunity, (99 Mahalani St., Kahului); 808-249-2990; Meoinc.org; mauileadershipmasteryclass.eventbrite.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 25TH

AIKIDO CLASS – Sat. Mar 25. The instructors of Maui Ki-Aikido are offering a special public workshop on self-defense. This two-hour program will teach basic form, offer tips for how to protect yourself by remaining aware of your environment, and introduce a few simple self-defense techniques. Students will also learn about how the mind and body respond in a high-stress environment. Students should come 15 minutes early to register and check in. Open to teens and adults. $10. 10:00am. Maui Ki-Aikido Dojo, (194 S. Market St., Wailuku); 808-357-5172 or 808-244-5165; Mauiaikido.com

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Mar 25. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

BENDS AND BREWS – Sat. Mar 25. Join an all levels yoga class followed by drinks in the Kihei Tasting Room. Cost is $20 per person and includes yoga class and your first drink. Additional drinks available for purchase. Must be 21+ to participate. Reservations recommended but not required. 11:00am. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Mar 25. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably. $20 – $25. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

RUMMAGE SALE – Sat. Mar 25. Annual Garage Sale at Trinity By-the-Sea Church, rain or shine. The church is the steward of the historical and beautiful David Malo Church site in Kihei. Proceeds of the sale will benefit both the church and local outreach program. 7:00am. Trinity Episcopal Church By-the-Sea, (100 Kulanihakoi St., Kihei); 808-879-0161; Trinitybts.org

E-CYCLING – Sat. Mar 25. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 8:00am. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

SPRING INTO READING BOOK SALE – Sat. Mar 25. Shop at the Used Book Sale conducted by Maui Friends of the Library, featuring pre-loved books of all kinds: fiction and non fiction, kids and adult, starting at just $1! Plus, every child gets to choose and take home a book for FREE! ALL proceeds benefit Maui’s public libraries. 9:00am. Whole Foods Market Maui, (70 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-872-3310; Wholefoodsmarket.com

SUNSCREEN AWARENESS – Sat. Mar 25. Join the Student Ohana for Sustainability (SOS) to exchange your sunscreen for reef safe sunscreen and make a difference for coral reefs in Hawaii. The SOS will have an outreach table set-up with educational information about chemical sunscreens and a petition to ban coral damaging sunscreen statewide. Enter to win great prizes from local companies in a raffle, BBQ, play games, enjoy the beautiful beaches and more. Free. 10:00am. Kamaole III Beach Park, (S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); .

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Mar 25. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KARAOKE STAR SATURDAYS – Sat. Mar 25. Grab your friends or go solo for QKC’s Karaoke Night with Karaoke Jockey Dean Sakurai of Star Tracks Karaoke Maui. There will be thousands of songs to choose from and KJ Dean is available to help you select just the right tune. Free. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 26TH

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Mar 26. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Mar 26. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MONDAY, MARCH 27TH

PRINCE KUHIO DAY – Mon. Mar 27. Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole is one of the best known leaders in Hawaii’s history. As a delegate, he authored the first Hawaii Statehood bill in 1919. Keiki (12 and under) are encouraged to participate in a fun and educational coloring contest at Keiki Koloring Korner. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

OUTDOOR YOGA – Mon. Mar 27. Sandy Callender, Registered Yoga Teacher and Kripalu Certified, will show how using traditional yoga postures and breath work and practice brings you greater flexibility and strength, a deeper connection to your wholeness, and turns on your ‘relaxation response’. Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

Access Bars Consciousness Training – Mon. Mar 27. Would you like to expand your reality and that of others? Access Consciousness Bars Training is a day of relaxation, expansion and opening the doors to more ease, joy and freedom. $300 or $50/repeat (payment plans too). 9:00am. Kathy Williams, ([email protected] ); 808-268-8708; Iotransformation.com

SALSA DANCE CLASS – Mon. Mar 27. Maui dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take Salsa Dance Classes with Demian and Lasensua, singles and couple welcome. Beginners class starts at 6pm with Intermediate class to follow at 6:45pm. $10 per class, $15 per couple. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

Fitness Zumba Classes for All Levels – Mon. Mar 27. Latin Instructor, Carolina De Calisto offers a High Energy Class that focuses on the Fitness aspect of Zumba. $6 for Hawaii resident and $10 visitors. 6:15pm. Fitness Zumba with Carolina De Calisto, (Kihei); 808-280-1523; Carolinadecalisto.zumba.com

TUESDAY, MARCH 28TH

E-CYCLING – Tue. Mar 28. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 1:00pm. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT GROUPS – Tue. Mar 28. Child and Family Service in Wailuku offers weekly Domestic Violence Support Groups for Survivors, Teens, and Children every Tuesday. Please call for more information and/or to register. (Registration is required). 5:30pm. Child and Family Service, (392 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-877-6888 / 808-357-8260; Childandfamilyservices.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Mar 28. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SING OUT MASTER CLASS WITH LOUISE LAMBERT – Tue. Mar 28. Sing Out and get ready for The Voice! Sing your best in your own style and prepare for professional singing gigs and auditions. Jazz vocalist, Maui’s Swing Queen Louise Lambert, guides you to gain confidence, mic technique, range expansion, flexibility, stage presence and learn music theory, harmony, and to ad lib, and sing jazz, pop, R&B stylings and more in a fun and safe space. $15. 6:45pm. Louise Lambert, (Kihei); 808-205-3971; louiselambert.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29TH

OUTLETS OUTDOOR MARKET – Wed. Mar 29. The Market will feature chef demonstrations, live music, hula show and cultural activities. Maui farmers and artisans will feature locally-grown produce, handmade goods, creative crafts, apparel, island artwork and more. The Outlets retailers will also host a sidewalk sale with special sales and promotions. Get a free parking validation with any purchase from a market vendor. 4:00pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Auntie’s Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/dining

Beach Club Restaurant at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 3-6pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Jonny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Noa Zeb 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Corey Rezner 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Noa Zeb 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Corey Rezner 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu-Wed, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Mon, Mel and Sound Lab 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Guest Musician 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-5pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huaka’i Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 6-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; Wed, DJ Zinn 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Kaliko’s Way 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 6-9pm; Mon, Kalani 6-9pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 6-9pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Kanoa 2-5pm; Fri, Scott Baird 3-6pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Wed, Brant Quick 3-4pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

South Maui

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Island Style – Thu, Mark Burnett 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Cow Pig Bun – Wed, Jazz Metropolis with Lee Norris 5-8pm; (535 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-875-8100; Cowpigbun.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Fulton Tashombe 5:30-7:30pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Yum Yum Beast 5-8pm; Fri, Lewis and Louis 5-8pm; Sun, Hamilton and Sebastian 5-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 5-8pm; Tue, Elaine Ryan 6-8pm; Wed, Damien Awai 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay EZ 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damien and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, The Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; Wed, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Ma’alaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahili Restaurant – Thu, Brian and Meryl 4-5:30pm; Wed, Ron Kuala’au 4-5:30pm; (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Playmakers Sports Bar – Fri, Brant Quick 7-11pm; (928 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-4804; Facebook.com/Playmakers-Sports-Bar

Seascape Ma’alaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Justin Morris and Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Matt Del Olmo Band 9:30-11:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Nourish Health Bar and Cafe Paia – Sat, Live Acoustic 6-8pm; (161 Hana Hwy., Paia); ; Facebook.com/pg/NourishHealthBarMaui