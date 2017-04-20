MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | April 20th-26th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

TRIBESIDE THURSDAY – Thu. Apr 20. Come experience full conscious hip hop and roots music, featuring J Brave of Luminaries and hosted by North Eagle. Warming up the stage will be Exotica Flock and The Heartifact. $10. 6:00pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

MAUI’S NIGHT CLUB ON THE SEA – Thu. Apr 20. Walk the “Red Carpet” as you come aboard the Alii Nui, Maui’s luxurious sailing catamaran, for a night to remember. Dance to music provided by one of Maui’s premier DJ’s. A premium open bar will be offered with all your favorite libations. For more information call or go online. 21+. $99. 8:30pm. Club Ali’inui, (Slip 56, Maalaea Harbor, Maalaea); 808-875-0333; Clubaliinui.com

THE UNIVERSE 4/20 ALBUM RELEASE – Thu. Apr 20. Check out Maui’s only 4/20 Bless Fest and live album debut. The evening will feature special guest performances from The Eazy, Go Get Em and Soundselecta LIJ Tafari. There’ll be a Bad Habitz BBoy Showcase and live street art from Dylan Kauz. 21+. 9:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

ARISE LIVE! – Thu. Apr 20. It’s been over 5 years since Arise has taken the stage! Chad, Jason, Michael, and Lawaia are back and ready to ROCK! DJs Sweets and Gary Oneal will also be there. Wear green for the occasion as it is 4/20. 21+. 10:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

REMIX THE EARTH VOLUME 12: CELEBRATING EARTH DAY! – Fri. Apr 21. Beats Bazaar presents another Remix The Earth Volume 12: A Celebration of Earth Day! Featuring DJs Sasha Rose, Swazerazi and Boogiemeister with VJ Douglas DeBoer. There will be live painting by Melissa Bruck and face painting by Rachel DeBoer. A percentage of the profits will go to Save The Children Foundation to aid with famine in Sudan. $10. 9:30pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

90’s Night with DJ BLAST – Fri. Apr 21. Funk, Disco, Soul and House jams with DJ Blast at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon in Paia. $10. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

PRINCE TRIBUTE PARTY – Fri. Apr 21. Friday marks the one year anniversary of the death of the Prince of Funk. In honor of him, the DJ’s will be spinning Prince tracks all night. DTH will have a special Fresh Squeezed Friday handcrafted cocktail menu dedicated to the Priest of Pop. Come show your love for the one and only Prince, and wear your purple with pride! Face and body painting rtist Serena Garretts will be there to style you out. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

THE 28TH ANNUAL DANCE SHOWCASE ’17 – Fri. Apr 21 – Sun. Apr 23. The night will feature all levels of the Seabury dance program directed by David Ward. The dance concert will present jazz, modern, ballet, hip-hop, musical, and contemporary dance for one weekend. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for kupuna and $5 for students and keiki. 7:00pm. A’ali’ikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (Seabury Hall, Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

GIRL ON WAVE – Fri. Apr 21. Girl on Wave introduces New-Caledonian Sarah Hauser, the 2015 and 2016 American Windsurfing Tour Champion. Watch her quest to make a career out of her passion for windsurfing. Performing at her highest potential in big swells and competitions around the globe, she is leaving her unique mark on the sport. Sarah will meet and greet guests and sign posters prior to the film. $12. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘OLD SCHOOL FRIDAYS’ – Fri. Apr 21. Head to Waikapu and dance to throwbacks and cuts mixed by DJ Joe Cortez, Next Level Entertainment and Da Jam 98.3. VIP Table Lounge Available For Purchase (Sponsored Remy Martin Cognac). 21+. $10. 9:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

10TH ANNUAL RECORD STORE DAY – Sat. Apr 22. Celebrate Maui’s only indie record store during National Record Store Day. There’ll be live performances all day long with Awaleimoi Family, Ron Artis II and The Truth, Garrett Probst and The Lamonts, B-side jam with DJ Blast, DJ Shermanfunk, Sun Cicadas, The Minorities and Dj Joralien. In addition to the music, Dylan Kauz will be creating art on site. Special limited edition releases and giveaways will be announced through out the day. Free. 10:00am. Request Music, (10 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-9315; Facebook.com/RequestsHawaii

CASINO NIGHT GALA AND SILENT AUCTION – Sat. Apr 22. Black Jack on the Beach! Valley Isle Soccer Academy’s annual fundraiser will feature a dinner by Chef Lee, dancing with Maui DJ Services and a full Casino. Enjoy a night out, Vegas style! Support Hawaii Youth Soccer Community and get your tickets online and register for the Silent Auction. $80+. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com; Biddingforgood.com/valleyislesoccer

THE GRATEFUL TED BAND – Sat. Apr 22. Come and enjoy a fun night of music. Featuring Ted Matzen, Steve Edwards, Alan Stevens and Rick Martinelli singing your favorite Rockabilly. $10. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

RON ARTIS II AND THE TRUTH – Sat. Apr 22. Hawaii’s own power funk trio returns returns with their electrified funk and soul. Ron Artis II and The Truth will take you on a joyous ride you’ll never in a knock-out singing and irresistible grooves performance. $15 – $25. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

ARISE LIVE! – Sat. Apr 22. It’s been over 5 years since Arise has taken the stage! Chad, Jason, Michael, and Lawaia are back and ready to ROCK! DJs Sweets and Gary Oneal will also be there. 21+. 10:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

SWAZERAZI AND MIKAYA – Sun. Apr 23. Welcome Swazerazi (J Brave) to grace the dance hall. Swazerazi is a resident DJ and founder at the Luminous Movement and member of the production team for Ecstatic Dance LA. He seamlessly blends EDM, bass, trap, hip hop and world music while captivating audiences with nostalgic sounds mixed with contemporary production. He will be joined by Mikaya. $15 – $30. 7:30pm. Dance Church Maui, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); Facebook.com/dancechurchmaui

ABRACADABRA ALL STAR BAND – Wed. Apr 26. The All Star Band Abracadabra with current and former band members; Steve Miller Band, Prince, Bob Dylan, Peter Frampton, The Pretenders, The Time, and Stevie Nicks. Also featuring The World Famous Peterson Brothers, Joe Finger, and Special Guest Joe Caro, with opening act Pat Simmons Jr. $20. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

ONLINE AUDITIONS FOR SING IT: TEEN SINGING COMPETITIONS – Until – Sat. Jun 3. The contest is open to Maui residents 13-18. To audition email a Youtube Video link to [email protected] no longer than 3 minutes of your singing performance (practice session or live stage performance). Include a short bio describing yourself and why you love to sing, contact name, address, phone number, and email address. The deadline for submissions is June 3 midnight. 15 contestants will be selected to perform as the finalists on June 24. Go online for more info. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

“DIAL M FOR MURDER” – Until – Sun. Apr 30. You won’t want to miss this classic mystery. Directed by Francis Taua. Featuring: Dale Lee Button, William Makozak, Jim Oxborrow and Marsi Smith. Showtimes are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Special $10 Kama’aina Tickets for Monday 4/24. 5pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

BURN’N LOVE – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. Special $10 Kama’aina Tickets for the Friday 4/21 and Monday 4/24. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Apr 20. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Apr 22. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FREE RANGE COMEDY – Sat. Apr 22. The Equinox rocks with Free Range Comedy. Spend a laugh-filled evening with Maui’s favorite laugh factory! Bring a can of food food for the Maui Food Bank and receive $2 off cover. $10. 7:30pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220.

FREE RANGE COMEDY – Sun. Apr 23. It’s JAM TIME again with Free Range Comedy, they’ll put names and games in a hat and JAM! Here’s your chance to get up and play improv games or just laugh at your friends when they do it. $5. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

MONDAY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Mon. Apr 24. Enjoy a night of excitement and laughs with Magician Holden Mowat. Let loose, have a drink and don’t blink or he’ll fool you again. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FOUREVER FAB SHOW MAUI, THE BEATLES TRIBUTE – Wed. Apr 26. Fourever Fab and its founding members have been performing the hits of the world’s most-loved lads, The Beatles, for over twenty years. They continue to perfect their performance with sound-alike vocals and the original instruments to pay tribute to the songs that defined a generation. Ticket start at $59.99 for adults and $29.99 for children (age 5 through 11). 10 percent discount for Kama’aina with Hawaii State ID. 6:30pm. Fourever Fab Show at Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-365-7535; Foureverfabshow.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Apr 26. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. A pre-show dinner package is also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Apr 21. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

MAUIWINE’S ULUPALAKUA VINEYARDS 2015 AND 2016 RELEASE – Fri. Apr 21. MauiWine’s Ulupalakua Vineyards brand will be releasing 2015 Malbec, Grenache, and Syrah; and 2016 Viognier, Chenin Blanc, and Rose. Guests will enjoy a tasting of six wines, delectable cuisine by Executive Chef Tylun Pang, a commemorative MauiWine glass and live entertainment. Hegele and Mark Beaman, the new winemaker, will be at the release celebration to speak with guests, provide history and insights on specific wines and answer questions. There are only 100 tickets are available call 808-875-2290. $35+. 5:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CHARITY PINT NIGHT – Fri. Apr 21. Hawaii Wildlife Fund is dedicated to the conservation of Hawaii’s native wildlife through research, education and advocacy. Help MBC’s Kihei Tasting Room donate half of their house beer profits to support Hawaii Wildlife Fund. 6:00pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com; Wildhawaii.org

HAPA DINNER SHOW – Sat. Apr 22. Enjoy a fun filled evening of awesome Hawaiian music and dine from a select menu of exceptional entrees, pupus, and cocktails starting at 6pm. $35 in advance, $40 day of show. 7:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Apr 23. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

MATTY MATT AND THE FUNKY BRUNCH – Sun. Apr 23. Now this is not your traditional brunch. There will be DJ sets by Matty Matt, Scotty Boy, Kiawe Reefs and Andrew Dana playing old school funky jams along with some Funky Brunch Food, like mac nut pancakes drizzled with homemade coconut syrup, breakfast burritos, homemade hash browns and more. Enjoy drink specials, the Bloody Mary bar, and fun games including shuffle-board, water-pong and ping-pong. 3:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Apr 23. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

15TH ANNUAL ‘AIPONO RESTAURANT AWARDS – Sun. Apr 23. Maui No Ka Oi Magazine invites you to an interstellar exploration of fine dining celebration at the ‘Aipono Restaurant Awards. Mingle with top chefs and restaurateurs as voted by readers. The party blasts off with an Out of This World cocktail and pups reception, followed by a multi-course dinner and wine pairings. Come in character for the costume contest. Proceeds benefit the future culinary stars, the students of UH-Maui’s Culinary Arts Program. Tickets and info at Mauimagazine.net/aipono2017 . $210 – $235. 5:30pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

CASTAWAY’S DATE NIGHT – Wed. Apr 26. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Apr 26. The Luau dinner show ‘Huaka’I – Journey through Polynesia’ includes traditional games, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fantastic Luau buffet. There will be beautiful Hula performances and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka’anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

THE CROSSROADS USO EXHIBIT – Until – Sat. Apr 22. MHM commemorates the nearly 200,000 Navy, Marine, Coast Guard and Seabee servicemen and women who trained and took leave in and near Makawao, Maui during World War II. Displays depicting the USO from it’s opening in January 1943 until the war ended in 1945 include original artwork, historical stories, and memorabilia from the Crossroads USO that took place in the building that is now home to Casanova restaurant, up the street from the museum. Free. 10:00am. Makawao History Museum, (3642 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2482; Makawaomuseum.org

CALL TO ARTISTS: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE 2018 (SPC2018) – Until – Sat. Sep 23. Artists interested in participating in SPC 2018 may submit their work on Sep 23, 2017, 9am-noon. The Challenge is open to artists 18+ who are Hawaii residents. All works entered must be original one-of-a-kind and newly-created specifically for this exhibition. For entry information, artists may access the “Call to Artists” prospectus and SPC2018 application on the MACC’s website. Printed copies are also available at the MACC. Exhibition dates will be Jan. 16 to Mar. 18, 2018. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

EXHIBIT: ART MAUI 2017 – Until – Sun. Apr 30. Welcoming back the Art Maui to present their 39th annual juried exhibit, featuring this year’s publicity image, “Heart of Maui” by Kari Von Wening, Artist Award Winner from the 2016 exhibition. Expect to see a broad range of ideas and talent from the growing community of artists in a variety of media including: drawing, painting, printmaking, photography, jewelry, fiber, and sculpture. This years juror will be Sally French, owner of Double Dog Dare Studio on Kauai. Free. 9:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CALLING ALL YOUNG ARTISTS FOR DRAWING CONTEST – Until – Sun. Apr 30. The Manga and Art Drawing Contest, will be held at the Maui Matsuri festival on May 6. Manga is a mixture of comic book, modern art and literature, creating this unique and very popular Japanese art form. Maui residents grades 3-12 are encouraged to enter. Details and contest rules and entry forms are available online. Maui Matsuri; 808-283-9999; Mauimatsuri.com

VICTORIA WUNDRAM – Until – Tue. May 2. The featured artist in the Banyan Tree Gallery will be Victoria Wundram. Stop by the gallery to meet her and see her colorful paintings and 3-dimensional wood pieces. Additionally Victoria will be demonstration through out the month where you can view her works. 9:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

ART OF TRASH 2017 EXHIBIT – Until – Sat. Apr 29. Art of Trash is presented by local nonprofits Malama Maui Nui and SharingAloha. This exhibition changes environmental awareness of what is trash and gives new perspective on how we might reduce our footprint by finding creative ways to keep reusable items out of our landfill. 10:00am. Art of Trash, (Maui Mall, Kahului); 808-877-2524; Sharingalohamaui.org

KALUANUI CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS – Thu. Apr 20 – Wed. May 17. Celebrate 100 years of Kaluanui by entering the Centennial 10×10 Exhibition! This exhibition challenges artists to create 2D and 3D works within a defined space of 10″x10″x10″. One hundred pieces will be selected for display in this commemorative exhibition on May 26-June 22. Interested artists can go online to download a prospectus and entry form. Receiving day is on May 17. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

PASTELIST AND ENCAUSTIC ARTIST, KATHLEEN O’BRYAN – Thu. Apr 20. Makawao pastelist and encaustic artist Kathleen O’Bryan has made her living as professional fine artist for more than 35 years, participating in solo, group and juried exhibitions. She will be in the gallery every Thursdays in April displaying a collection of her pieces and talking about her process. 12:00pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

WWII POP-UP DISPLAY – Thu. Apr 20 – Fri. May 26. During World War II, approximately 33,000 Japanese-Americans served in the US Armed Forces. These brave men volunteered to serve their country, even as the country questioned their loyalty. The display will feature WWII vignettes ranging from the music of the Nisei soldiers, to personal memorabilia from the collections of Pfc. Susumu Fukuyoshi of the 100th Infantry Battalion and Pfc. Hiroichi Tomita of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. 12:00pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

WATERCOLORIST, LUANA KAMA – Fri. Apr 21. Luana enjoy’s painting with watercolor and finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, her favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. She will be in the gallery every Friday in April working on her newest work of art. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

ART FOR EDUCATION NIGHT – Fri. Apr 21. This is a fun event for the whole family, featuring: beautiful photography by Michelle Lazuka for sale, door prizes, lupus, beverages, and paintings by Little Monk Seal Montessori’s students. The art featured ranges in price from $5-500, with all proceeds from the night go to The Michael Lazuka Scholarship Fund. The fund provides financial aid to families for preschool and kindergarten . Free. 5:30pm. Little Monk Seal Montessori, (300 Ohukai Road #206, Kihei); 808-321-0028; Littlemonkseal.org

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Apr 21. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

KOSTABI CONTEMPORARY MASTER – Fri. Apr 21 & Sat. Apr 22. Discover the bold artistry of contemporary master Mark Kostabi. This is a rare opportunity to meet this inventive and visionary artist. 7:00pm. Martin Lawrence Galleries, (790 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-1788; Martinlawrence.com/art-gallery-lahaina

POLITICAL EVENTS IN MAUI

TOWN HALL MEETING – Thu. Apr 20. During the April District Work Period, Tulsi Gabbard will be hosting a Town Hall meeting. She will be providing you with a congressional update, discussing local and national issues, and answering your questions. RSVP at Gabbard/house.gov/townhall. 7:30pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

WEST MAUI COMMUNITY DISASTER PLANNING MEETING – Thu. Apr 20. The West Maui Taxpayers Association is working with the Maui Emergency Management Agency, The Pacific Disaster Center, and the State Emergency Management Agency on developing a customized disaster plan designed to meet West Maui’s specific needs. Guest speaker will be Dr Gerard Fryer. He will be presenting on tsunami basics, detection, warning and response, along with General Bruce Oliviera, Community Programs Director, State Department of Defense. 5:30pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); co.maui.hi.us/Calendar

COLLEGE IS POSSIBLE WITH CONSULTANT DEBORAH CHING – Thu. Apr 20. Are you concerned with the cost of college? What can you do to minimize student debt? Which colleges offer the most financial aid? Deborah Ching will show you how to maximize opportunities for your child to access a ‘grade A’ education without mortgaging your future. Ching is a consultant who helped graduates in 2016 receive $2.4 million in financial aid. Discover strategies for providing your keiki an excellent and affordable education to help reverse Hawaii’s brain drain. This is a FREE event but reservations are REQUIRED. Reserve your space at [email protected] 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

RAT LUNGWORM DISEASE INFORMATIONAL SESSION – Thu. Apr 20. This session will target growers, landscapers and gardeners and will focus on managing rat, snail and slug populations, as well as inspection and sanitation measures to minimize the spread of Rat Lungworm parasites. Presenters include Cynthia Nazario-Leary, Kylie Wong, Lynn Nakamura-Tengan, and Dept. of Health staff. For more information, call Kylie or Lynn at 808-244-3242. For general information on Rat Lungworm Disease, visit Mauiready.org. 6:00pm. Kula Elementary School, (5000 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-876-7616; Kulaschool.weebly.com

“AKAKU UPSTAIRS” SALON SERIES WITH JILL ENGLEDOW – Thu. Apr 20. Journalist and author, Jill Engledow will be sharing her book which covers a century of Maui’s history called, “The Maui News: 100 Years as Maui’s Newspaper“. This book offers a glimpse of the 20th century as the stories leap from the pages of Maui’s newspaper. The presentation will consist of looking back through Jill’s curated stories from Maui’s newspaper. It will be followed by a question and answer period. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Apr 20. Want to learn hula? Drop by the malls center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Improve Your Public Speaking Skills! – Thu. Apr 20. Come to a Toastmasters evening. On going (except holidays) every Thursday at the Kapalua Adventure Center conference room. Free for visitors. Membership available. For more information contact Holly Shantara at 808-866-4986. or, visit the Toastmasters Kapalua Facebook page. Free. 6:00pm. Kapalua Adventure Center, (1 Ritz Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-866-4986; Toastmasters.org

MALAMA MAUI NUI LAUNCHES 2017 GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP – Until – Sun. Apr 30. Malama Maui Nui is inviting volunteers to “be the bridge from mauka to makai” by joining the Hawaii Government Employees Association (HGEA) at their cleanup event. As part of Keep America Beautiful’s annual Great American Cleanup (GAC), they encourage local volunteers, churches, organizations and businesses to form their own block cleanups during the month of April. Interested participants in the kick-off event and the 2017 GAC may call or go online. 8:00am. Kwong Fook Tong Chinese Cemetery, (Kahekili Hwy., Wailuku); 808-877-2524; Malamamauinui.org/volunteer-maui

HALEAKALA NATIONAL PARK SERVICE TRIP – Until- Sat. Apr 22. The Friends of Haleakala National Park are looking for enthusiastic and physically fit volunteers for an upcoming Service Learning trip on April 22-24. Participants will hike into the Crater for 2 nights in Holua Cabin working on protection of native plants. Cost of evening meals is shared. For more information and to sign up for this trip, visit the website to certify your readiness. Then call the leader listed on the website for a reservation. Free. 7:00am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. Apr 20. Presented by Roselani Place and Ola Na Mele Productions, the featured guest with live Hawaiian entertainment will be Kalena, Kahala and Katz Trio (Glenn Foster, Kahala Greig and Joel Katz). Their love of Hawaiian and Hapa Haole songs is evident in their presentation, full of aloha and respect for the culture that they cherish. Bring your lunch with you and enjoy fresh baked cookies and relax under the monkey pod tree. Free. 11:00am. Kaahumanu Church, (103 South High Street, Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

OKINAWA FOLK MUSIC AND DANCE – Thu. Apr 20. Experience the vibrant culture of Okinawa! Cheryl Yoshie Nakasone and her performing arts group will share traditional and classical folk music and dances of Okinawa. The audience will have an opportunity to participate. Free. 6:30pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Apr 21. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ five award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

ART FOR EDUCATION NIGHT – Fri. Apr 21. This is a fun event for the whole family, featuring: beautiful photography by Michelle Lazuka for sale, door prizes, lupus, beverages, and paintings by Little Monk Seal Montessori’s students. The art featured ranges in price from $5-500, with all proceeds from the night go to The Michael Lazuka Scholarship Fund. The fund provides financial aid to families for preschool and kindergarten . Free. 5:30pm. Little Monk Seal Montessori, (300 Ohukai Road #206, Kihei); 808-321-0028; Littlemonkseal.org

KAMA’AINA NIGHTS – Fri. Apr 21. QKC and KPOA presents a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ohana, with Sista Val. $0.00. 7:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

STARRY NIGHT CINEMA: SING – Fri. Apr 21. Sing is a full-length animated feature originally released in December 2016 about a stage-struck koala bear who wants to put on the world’s greatest singing competition to save his beloved theater. Bring your beach chairs and blankets to lay back and enjoy the show: festivities start when the gates open, so come early and grab a good spot. Free. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

FUN DAZE BAZAAR – Sat. Apr 22. Enjoy live entertainment with Hawaiian music and comedian Frank DeLima. Delicious local foods, plus Maui food trucks. Rummage room for bargain hunters, craft room with unique items from local artists and the Country Store stocked with fresh produce, baked goods and flowers. Join the excitement of the Live Auction, or bid on items at the Silent Auction. Children will enjoy face painting, balloon art, the fish pond and other popular bazaar games. Free. 8:00am. St. Anthony School, (1618 Lower Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-4978; Sasmaui.org

SPRING CRAFT FAIR – Sat. Apr 22. We know that there is a lot of talent on Maui and Living Way Church bring every one together to share their talent at the Spring Craft Fair. Local vendor will be on hand with amazing items for purchase. Free. 9:00am. Living Way Church Maui, (399 N. Market St., Wailuku); .

DRIVE ALOHA FAIR – Sat. Apr 22 & Sun. Apr 23. Join the Department of Transportation on Saturday and Sunday at the for Distracted Driving education. Learn about the dangers of distracted driving and find resources to keep you safe on the road. 11:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Apr 22. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KARAOKE STAR SATURDAYS – Sat. Apr 22. Grab your friends or go solo for QKC’s Karaoke Night with Karaoke Jockey Dean Sakurai of Star Tracks Karaoke Maui. There will be thousands of songs to choose from and KJ Dean is available to help you select just the right tune. Free. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Apr 22. Cruise with Maui’s car and truck club and their friends as they showcase their low riders and lifted vehicles every 2nd and 4th Saturdays. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HAIKU HO’OLAULE’A AND FLOWER FESTIVAL – Sat. Apr 22. Spend the day, bring your families and lawn chairs and join the Haiku community to enjoy fabulous live entertainment, culinary delights from local restaurants and the Haiku Ohana, the famous Haiku School bake sale, one of the largest silent auctions on Maui, floral design contest, a Haiku historical display, plenty of activities for Keiki and much more. This is the 24th annual festival benefit for Haiku Elementary School, Haiku Community Association and the Boys and Girls Club of Maui-Haiku. Haikuhoolaulea.org. 9:00pm. Haiku Elementary School, (105 Pauwela Rd., Haiku); 808-575-3000; Haikuschool.org

THE 29TH ANNUAL PUNDY YOKOUCHI MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT – Sat. Apr 22. This is a fundraiser for the educational and community programs of Maui Arts and Cultural Center. Entry fee is $150 per person, $300 for a 2-person team; hole sponsorships can be claimed for $550. To register or to find out about leading sponsorship opportunities, contact Nicole Humphrey at 808-243-4237 or [email protected] 6:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MEDITATION WORKSHOP – Sat. Apr 22. Led by Christopher Curtis Sensei, chief instructor of the Hawaii Ki Federation and an eighth-degree black belt. He will explain the basics of what meditation is and dispel misconceptions, discuss various forms of meditation, and provide instruction for several different types of practice. Curtis will also lead several meditation sessions, offering students a chance to try the different forms being taught. Open to teens and adults. Please come 15 minutes early to register and check in. $10. 10:00am. Maui Ki-Aikido Dojo, (194 S. Market St., Wailuku); 808-357-5172 or 808-244-5165; Mauiaikido.com

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Apr 22. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Apr 22. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. Thier goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably. Rather than depending on outside inputs which have a carbon footprint and often carry toxic components such as heavy metals and antibiotics, they strive to grow needed amendments right here on thier land. $20 – $25. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Sun. Apr 23. Enjoy a traditional Polynesian performance by Te Tiare Patitifa on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Apr 23. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MONDAY, APRIL 24

TED CINEMA EXPERIENCE: WATCH THE TED CONFERENCE LIVE – Mon. Apr 24 – Sun. Apr 30. The electrifying TED Conference will be broadcast live and TEDxMaui will be hosting three screenings on Monday and Tuesday at 8pm and Sunday at 4pm. Members of the Maui community are encouraged to join TEDxMaui for one or all three screenings. Tickets are available at FathomEvents.com or at the box office. $25. 8:00pm. Maui Mall Megaplex, (70 E. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 800-326-3264; Mauimall.com

APRIL MAUI BLOOD DRIVES – Mon. Apr 24 – Fri. Apr 28. Sign up today to save lives. The general requirements to be a donor are, be in good health, be 18 years or older (16-17 with signed parent/legal guardian consent form), weigh 110lb or more (additional height/weight requirements apply to female donors 16-18). Bring a photo ID with date of birth. Information of time, dates and location and to make an appointment call or go online. 9:00am. Blood Bank of Hawaii; 808-848-4770; BHS.org

SALSA DANCE CLASS – Mon. Apr 24. Maui dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take Salsa Dance Classes with Demian and Lasensua, singles and couple welcome. Beginners class starts at 6pm with Intermediate class to follow at 6:45pm. $10 per class, $15 per couple. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

WORLD PENGUIN DAY – Tue. Apr 25. African Black-Footed Penguins take center stage on World Penguin Day. Celebrate seven of the most popular members of the Hyatt Maui Ohana, their penguins. Guests are invited to a special penguin feeding and learn more about these charismatic creatures, partake in penguin cookie decorating, take pictures with the penguin mascot, and watch as seven playful penguins eat, swim and waddle around. #PenguinInParadise. 9:30am. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

RAT LUNGWORM DISEASE INFORMATIONAL SESSION – Tue. Apr 25. This session will target growers, landscapers and gardeners and will focus on managing rat, snail and slug populations, as well as inspection and sanitation measures to minimize the spread of Rat Lungworm parasites. Presenters include Cynthia Nazario-Leary, Kylie Wong, Lynn Nakamura-Tengan, and Dept. of Health staff. For more information, call Kylie or Lynn at 808-244-3242. For general information on Rat Lungworm Disease, visit Mauiready.org. 5:30pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

KALAMA SCHOOL BAND – Tue. Apr 25. Join the student of Kalama in the Castle Theater for their annual School Band Concert Series. The concerts allow the next generation of musicians to experience the same world-class stage setting that the superstars enjoy. The public is invited to attend and support Maui’s young performing artists. Come support these hard working students by attending their concert. Free. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

RENAISSANCE FAIR – Wed. Apr 26. Come and enjoy a day of fun games, food and more! Learn about the Renaissance as students display their knowledge through dressing up, acting and presenting projects. 8:00am. Maui Preparatory Academy, (4910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-665-9966; mauiprep.org

SPRING WIND QUINTET – Wed. Apr 26. The Spring Wind Quintet, an ensemble of Chamber Music Hawaii, will present a free one-hour concert. The Spring Wind Quintet is recognized as one of the country’s leading woodwind quintets, with an extensive and varied repertoire. 2:30pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

OUTLETS OUTDOOR MARKET – Wed. Apr 26. The Market will feature chef demonstrations, live music, hula show and cultural activities. Maui farmers and artisans will feature locally-grown produce, handmade goods, creative crafts, apparel, island artwork and more. The Outlets retailers will also host a sidewalk sale with special sales and promotions. Get a free parking validation with any purchase from a market vendor. 4:00pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

STORY OF THE ‘UKULELE AND CONCERT – Wed. Apr 26. The Hawaiian Serenaders, Richard Tom and Mele Fong, will share information about the ukulele, Hawaii’s official instrument. Learn the history, types, parts, and tuning the instrument, and how playing the ukulele has evolved from rhythm accompaniment to a solo instrument. Discover the stories behind the songs as you enjoy a musical mixed plate of Hawaiian, hapa haole, pop and jazz standards. 10:30am. Lahaina Public Library, (680 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-662-3950; Librarieshawaii.org

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: BFG – Wed. Apr 26. Ten-year-old Sophie is in for the adventure of a lifetime when she meets the Big Friendly Giant. Traveling to London with Sophie and the BFG they try and get rid of all the bad giants once and for all. Free popcorn. 6:00pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

Keiki Aloha Hula Class – Wed. Apr 26. Keiki Aloha Hula brings the aloha, and the love of Hawaiian dance to the kids ages 7 to 12 of upcountry in a non-competitive, creative, nurturing environment. This is a fun class where students will learn the basics, and fundamentals of hula movement, as well as language and culture appreciation. 4:15pm. Wisdom Flow Studios, (95 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-205-0908; WisdomFlowYoga.com

RAT LUNGWORM DISEASE COMMUNITY MEETING – Wed. Apr 26. presentations will be given on the Rat Lungworm parasite, current research and measures for controlling slugs, rats and snails; a demonstration on how to wash and care for vegetables and fruits; a personal story of one person’s experience with Rat Lungworm Disease. Presenters include Maui District Health Officer Dr. Lorrin Pang; Dept. of Health staff; and Adam Radford, Manager, Maui Invasive Species Committee. 5:00pm. Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St., Makawao); Mauiready.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Noa Zeb 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Corey Rezner 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Corey Rezner 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu-Wed, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Sat, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Mon, Mel and Sound Lab 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Shores Beach Club Restaurant – Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Kimo’s – Fri, Tori Dixon Band 8-10pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-5pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huaka’i Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 6-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Sat, Kaliko’s Way 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu-Wed, Guest Musician 3-6pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Island Style – Thu, Mark Burnett 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Tue, Elaine Ryan 6-8pm; Thu, Damien Awai 5-8pm; Fri, Lewis and Louis 5-8pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 5-8pm; Sun, Hamilton and Sebastian 5-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 5-8pm; Tue, Brian and Meryl 5-8pm; Wed, Damien Awai 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damien and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Wed, Willie K 6:30-8:30pm; Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Thu, Murray Thorne 7-9:30pm; Fri, Soul Kitchen Big Band 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, The Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:15-6:15pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Thu, Kanoa 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Wed, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Central Maui

Beach Bums Ma’alaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kaahumanu Church – Thu, PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT 11am-12:30pm; (103 South High Street, Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

Seascape Ma’alaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com