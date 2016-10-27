Maui’s Spooktacular Halloween Events

There are tons of scary/fun events happening this weekend to celebrate Halloween all over Maui. Have fun, but please, enjoy yourself responsibly.

FRIDAY, OCT. 28, 2016

2016 HAUNTED HOUSE – Head to Lahaina for the 2016 Haunted House, which is open from Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct.30. The entrance is located across from Japengo. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. All proceeds will benefit the 2017 Charity Walk. 5pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

MAUI MALL’S ANNUAL HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL – Fri. Oct 28. This event offers trick-or-treating, keiki and pet, costume contest, games, crafts, prizes and much more! Hosted by Dane Patao from Native 92.5, with special celebrity guest judges Charly and Ed from the 99.9 KISS FM morning show. The Maui Humane Society is sponsoring the Pet Costume Contest. Enter to win prizes for: Most Original, Cutest, Pet/Owner Look Alike or Scariest. Pre-register at mauihumanesociety.org or register the day of the event from 5-5:45pm. Registration is a $10 donation and 100 percent of the proceeds go to support MHS. 5:30pm. Maui Mall, (70 E. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

SPOOKY SALUTATIONS YOGA – From eerie beats to bendy feats this spooky yoga class will be more treats than tricks. Led by blogger Jordan Younger of The Balanced Blonde, awaken corpses and howl at half moons. $20. 5:45pm. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-573-1234; Maui.andaz.hyatt.com

HAUNTED HAIKU HIKE – Journey into the all consuming night just as the autumn moon turns new. Weave your way through the forest, caves and waterways of Historic Haunted Haiku. Hear ghastly tales of old Hawaii as you explore the horrors and the history. A few brave souls, for whom the bell tolls will discover a hidden mystery. 7pm and 9pm. Awalau Farm, (1008 Awalau Rd., Haiku); 808-878-8091; Awalaufarm.com

HOTTER THAN HELL – Three live stage shows Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30 featuring impersonators of hot pop artists of yesterday and today. 7pm. King’s Cathedral, (777 Mokulele Hwy., Kahului); 808-871-7311; Kingscathedral.com

HALLOWEEN PARTY – It’s Jerry Caires Jr. Band on the stage bringing to you a boo-tiful halloween party. 8pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar and Grill, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380.

SPELLBOUND – Maui AIDS Foundation will host a spellbinding evening of entrancing beats with DJ Playwfire Ono and Special Guest DJ LaRage aka Tiare. Enjoy great great food, costume contest and community celebration on a very spooky Halloween weekend. Spellbound is a benefit fundraiser for HIV services, education and outreach for Maui County. $10. 9pm. Kono’s on the Green, (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

ROBOTS vs. ZOMBIES – Get your things together and come out to dance at Casanova for Halloween. Nico Luminous is coming out from Los Angeles, as well as TRVR, Jon Mon, Prince Valium and Dabo with visuals by Professor Lightwav. Get dressed up for the costume contest. 9:45pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

SATURDAY, OCT. 29, 2016

UNDERWATER PUMPKIN CARVING CONTEST – This pumpkin carving contest is truly unlike any other Halloween activity and will give certified divers the opportunity to carve their pumpkin underwater! Open to all certified divers, but all beach dwellers are more than welcome to watch, then vote to help determine the best and most creatively carved pumpkin. Online pre-registration is required. 8am. Maui Dreams Dive Co., (1993 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-5332; Mauidreamsdiveco.com

MHS HALLOWEEN HIKE – Celebrate Halloween while exploring the island. Wear a costume, pack a picnic and invite your friends and family. 11am. Waihou Springs Trail, (2463 Olinda Rd., Makawao)

JOURNEY TO A MAGICAL FOREST – Sat. Oct 29 and Sun. Oct 30. Meet fabulous mythological creatures, and create fun nature based crafts. Unicorns, mermaids, dragons, fairies and wizards await you. The Myths of Avalon enchanted farm tour is a family friendly walking adventure featuring caves, waterways and a wonderful faerie themed farm. Bring good walking shoes, an umbrella, and your imagination. Costumes encouraged. $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages 7 and up and free for ages 6 and under. Partial proceeds benefit the Hawaii Farmers Union. 12pm. Awalau Farm, (1008 Awalau Rd., Haiku); 808-878-8091; Awalaufarm.com

KEIKI HALLOWEEN PARTY – The keiki will enjoy this Halloween dance party with a mystery maze, face painting, a costume contest and some healthy treats. 4pm. Maui Yoga Shala Paia, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-283-4123; Maui-yoga.com

BNI-NO KA OI HALLOWEEN PARTY – Island-wide, all chapters are invited to this open event. Cost is $20 and includes two drink tickets and pupus. There will be a costume contest with a live DJ. 8pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

HOMESTEAD HALLOWEEN – Wear your best costume and dance the night away with Homestead on stage. Receive prizes and scares specials. 9pm. Steel Horse Saloon, (1234 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-245-2206.

SINISTER CIRCUS – Sat. Oct 29. AUDACIOUS events and media bring you a pre-Halloween dance freak out. All the supple booty-movin bass you could ask for by DJs Deviant and Diva Deva with multi-projection immersion by VJs Kaptain Kaos and N.3bot. There will be jugglers, hoopers, performers, giveaways, door prizes and drink specials. Costumes encouraged. $10-15. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

HAUNTED AT AMBROSIA – Get haunted at the annual costume party. Best costume receives a $50 gift card for Love Shack and the runner-up will get a $25 gift card for Ambrosia. DJ Skinny Guy in the spooky video mix with free halloween treats and $5 spooky drink specials all night. 10pm. Ambrosia Martini Lounge, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Ambrosiamaui.com

ERIC GILLIOM’S ROCKIN’ HALLOWEEN PARTY – Head Upcountry for a rockin’ Halloween party with Eric Gilliom. Enjoy the band as they play hits and songs from Rocky Horror. Get dressed up for the costume contest. 10pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

HEAVEN HELL – DJs Lisa K, Kai K, Illz and PoundTown will mix some thriller beats with two dance floors. Costumes are encouraged so get dressed up. $10. 10pm. Paradise Grill, (2291 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-662-3700; Paradisegrillkb.com

SUNDAY, OCT. 30, 2016

HALLOWEEN EVE SANCTUARY – Join a special Trick or Treat with rescued animals. Tour the sanctuary, feed treats to the animals and enjoy delicious refreshments after the farm tour. Email for reservations, which are required. $20. 4:30pm. Leilani Farm Sanctuary, (260 E. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku); 808-298-8544; [email protected]

HALLOWEEN BLACKLIGHT BUTI YOGA – Enjoy a Halloween-themed Buti yoga class and costume contest. After class the costume contest will be judged and winner will win a five-pack of classes. Cost is $25 each or buy with a friend and get two for $40. 5:30pm. Maui Yoga Shala Paia, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-283-4123; Maui-yoga.com

MONDAY, OCT. 31, 2016

2016 LAHAINA HALLOWEEN PARTY – For one night each year, Front Street transforms into a giant Halloween party, filled with family-friendly activities, live music, ono grindz, and of course one of the world’s most unique displays of ghosts and ghouls. Highlights include the 38th annual Keiki Halloween Costume Parade, an adult costume contest and the Lahainaluna High School Marching Band. With emcee Angel O’Brien, ShaketownE and DJs Zinn and Chris. 12pm. Lahaina Town, (Front Street, Lahaina)

DTH HALLOWEEN PARTY WITH DJ LOVE – Enjoy the Keiki Halloween Costume Parade and the 33rd Annual Ghoulish Gala Costume Karaoke Contest hosted by The Wharf with a grand prize package from Down The Hatch. There will Halloween T-shirts for sale. Head to any three featured bars for Green Goblin Shots! 4pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

HALLOWEEN CANNERY KID’S NIGHT – Lahaina Cannery Mall provides a safe, air-conditioned place for families to enjoy spellbinding Halloween magic from local favorite, Holden Mowat, trick-or-treating, face painting, balloon twisting, photos with Frankenstein and its famous keiki costume contest with more than a dozen prizes to given away. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LET’S TRICK OR TREAT TOGETHER – Enjoy an evening of family-oriented Halloween festivities. Children 12 and younger are welcome to join in on store-to-store trick-or-treating. All children must be accompanied by an adult and participating stores will be designated by an orange balloon. Maui Friends of the Library will also offer one free children’s book per child 12 and under. 5pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER ADVENTURE LAND – Be the hero, bring keikis ages 0-12 to a family halloween event with bouncers, games, prizes, candy, food and a costume contest. $10. 6pm. King’s Cathedral, (777 Mokulele Hwy., Kahului); 808-871-7311; Kingscathedral.com

NIGHT TRIPPIN’ – Experience Halloween euphoria and mesmerizing music. Two masters of their instruments–guitarist Charlie Hunter and drummer Scott Amendola–lay it down deep and dance all over the top. DJs Boomshot and Joralien will bring da funk to keep your cosmic trip spinning over the moon. 8pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

HALLOWEEN 2016 CAT BASH – All cats just want to party, so hit up Fleetwood’s two floors and two DJs. DJ Gary on the main floor and DJ Serna on the rooftop for a puuurrfect cat bash. (no masks or excessive face-paint allowed). $20. 8pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

RAINBOW UNICORN STAMPEDE – Bust out your finest rainbow unicorn regalia and join in unbridled fun on Front Street! Meet at Down the Hatch for libations and then travel en masse down Front Street to Hard Rock Cafe. Bewilder the crowds with flurries of rainbow awesomeness. Then stay and play with your fine filial friends, or go your own way to prance through the night. Express your unique Rainbow Unicornness. 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

13TH ANNUAL NIGHT OF THE LIVING DREAD – Live music with Marty Dread. Drink specials. 10pm. Cool Cat Cafe, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

TIKI’S HALLOWEEN PARTY – All Access Entertainment presents a Halloween Party with DJ Kamikaze live in the video mix, plus drink specials all night long. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

