This Friday, Sept. 16 is Makawao’s Third Friday town party. Explore Makawao’s restaurants, galleries and boutiques. There will be great vendors selling Maui-made product and hand-crafted items as well as live music, a classic car showcase and a pop-up food court. The keiki zone will feature face-painting, a spider jumper bungie trampoline, balloon animals and a possible chance sighting of a Maui mermaid. Free. 5:30pm. Makawao Third Friday, (Baldwin Avenue, Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com