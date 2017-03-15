Kihei Charter School now accepting admission lottery applications

Kihei Charter School is accepting applications for the lottery for the 2017-2018 school year. The school encourages all families that are applying for the lottery to attend one of its information sessions.

An information sessions for K-5th grade will be held on Wednesday, March 29 at 5pm at KCS Middle School. The information session for grades 6-8 will be held Wednesday, March 15 at 5pm at the middle school.

Grades 9-12 will meet Thursday, March 16 at 5:30pm at KCS High School–Ohukai Campus; grades 9-12 can also join the March 29, 5pm session at the middle school, which is for all levels.

Applications can be downloaded from kiheicharter.org or picked up at the front desk of either the middle school at the Lipoa Center, 41 E. Lipoa St. or at the high school, located at 300 Ohukai Rd. Suite 209, Kihei.

Lottery #1 will be held Thursday, April 6 at 5:30pm at the middle school. Applications for the first lottery must be postmarked no later than Friday, March 31, 2017.

The school will host a final info session for all grades at the high school on Wednesday, April 19 at 5:30pm.

Lottery #2 will be held Thursday, May 4 at 5:30pm at the middle school. Applications must be postmarked no later than Monday, May 1, 2017.

Photo courtesy Kihei Charter School