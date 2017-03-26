Hawaii Opera Theatre presents ‘Three Decembers’ at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

This Saturday, April 1, Hawaii Opera Theatre will present Three Decembers at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. Composed by Jake Heggie, Three Decembers is based on a play originally written by Terrence McNally. It tells the story of how Broadway star Madeline Mitchell enters the twilight years of her life and career. Estranged from her children, Madeline exposes secrets she’s kept for decades. Madeline will be played by Frederica von Stade. $30-90. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of Instagram/Hawaii Opera Theatre