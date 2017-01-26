MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | Jan. 26th-Feb. 1st, 2017

NEW MOVIES

A DOG’S PURPOSE – PG – Adventure/Drama – A dog discovers the meaning of life over the course of many lifetimes (NOTE: PETA unearthed footage that appears to show a dog being mistreated on the set, so if you just want to skip this one, be our guest). 120 min.

DIRTY DANCING – PG13 – Drama/Music – Here’s a special 30th anniversary screening of the classic love story starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. 100 min.

GOLD – R – Adventure/Thriller – A prospector and geologist set off to dig for gold in Indonesia. Stars Matthew McConaughey and Edgar Ramirez. 121 min.

RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER – R – Horror/Sci-Fi – Milla Jovovich is back battling zombies in what’s being marketed as the last film in the series. Yeah, right. 106 min.

NOW PLAYING

20TH CENTURY WOMEN – R – Drama/Comedy – The story of three women trying to live life to its fullest in Southern California in the late 1970s. Stars Annette Bening, Elle Fanning and Greta Gerwig. 119 min.

HIDDEN FIGURES – PG – Drama – The story of three female African-American mathematicians who played a crucial role in early NASA space missions. Based on a true story. 127 min.

LA LA LAND – PG13 – Drama/Musical – A pianist falls for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles. Then crazy stuff happens. Stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. 128 min.

MOANA – PG – Animation – In this new Disney film a young navigator (voiced by Auli‘i Cravalho) sails to a fabled island, with the demigod Maui (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) accompanying her. 113 min.

MONSTER TRUCKS – PG – Animation/Action – A high school senior builds a monster truck that has an actual monster living in it. Woo!!! 104 min.

MOONLIGHT – R – Drama – The story of an African-American man, from childhood to adulthood, who grows up in Miami. Stars Mahershala Ali. 111 min.

PATRIOTS DAY – R – Drama – A look at the Boston Police Commissioner before, during and after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Stars Marky Mark and Michelle Monaghan. 133 min.

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY – PG13 – Sci-Fi/Action – The evil galactic empire has built a Death Star (paid for, undoubtedly, after privatizing Medicare and Social Security), and a plucky group of rebels want to steal its blueprints. Hmm… I wonder if they’ll succeed… 133 min.

SILENCE – R – Drama/History – Martin Scorsese directs this epic about two Catholic priests who travel to Japan to find their mentor. Stars Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver. See this week’s film review. 161 min.

SING – PG – Animation/Comedy – A koala wants to restore his theater to glory by holding a singing competition. Voices by Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane. 108 min.

SLEEPLESS – R – Action/Thriller – Jamie Foxx stars in this story of a cop with underworld connections who searches for his kidnapped son. 95 min.

SPLIT – PG-13 – Horror/Atrocity – Of course M. Night Shyamalan directed this reprehensible picture that demonizes people with dissociative identity disorder (DID). Of course he did. Stars a bunch of people who should have known better. 117 min.

XXX: THE RETURN OF XANDER CAGE – PG-13 – Woo! Vin Diesel! Super-duper badass whatever-he-is Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) returns to blow up bad guys and such. Did I mention it stars Vin Diesel? 107 minutes of hot Vin Diesel action.

LAST CHANCE

THE BYE BYE MAN – PG13 – Horror – Three friends discover the secret of the Bye Bye Man, who happens to be the cause of all evil (“Bye Bye Man” is a registered trademark of the The Trump Organization). 96 min.

LIVE BY NIGHT – R – Crime/Drama – Ben Affleck and Elle Fanning star in this picture about organized crime during Prohibition, because Hollywood never makes movies about that. 128 min.

UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS – R – Action/Horror – Vampire Selene (Kate Beckinsale) returns to fight the Lycan clan and other vampires because I don’t know–I just write film caps. 91 min.

WHY HIM? – R – Comedy – A family gets together for the holidays, but old pop doesn’t much care for his daughter’s boyfriend. Stars Zooey Deutch and Bryan Cranston. 111 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter- R- 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 7:00 9:30, 2D SUN-THU 11:30 7:00, 3D FRI-THU 2:00 4:30.

A Dog’s Purpose- PG- 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 2:25 4:50 7:15 9:45, 2D SUN-THU 12:00 2:25 4:50 7:15.

Moana Sing Along- PG- 2D FRI-THU 10:45 4:15.

Moana- PG- 2D THU 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00, 2D FRI-THU 1:30 7:00.

Sing-PG- 2D THU 11:15 2:00 4:35, 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 2:00 4:35 7:15 9:50, 2D SUN-THU 11:15 2:00 4:35 7:15.

Hidden Figures-PG- 2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15, 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00, 2D SUN-THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15.

Patriots Day-R- 2D THU 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00, 2D FRI-SAT 9:30.

XXX-The Return of Xander Cage-PG-13-2D THU 10:45 2:30 4:15 8:00, 3D THU 1:30 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:45, 2D SUN-THU 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00.

Live By Night-R- 2D THU 11:25 5:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Dirty Dancing: 30th Anniversary-NR- SUN 2:00 7:00, WED 2:00 7:00.

A Dog’s Purpose- PG- 2D THU 6:30 9:50. 2D FRI-WED 11:50 2:10 5:10 7:30 10:20.

Gold-R- 2D FRI-WED 11:30 2:10 5:00 7:50 10:00.

Split-PG13- 2D THU 11:40 2:00 4:50 7:40 10:30, 2D FRI-WED 11:30 2:00 4:50 7:40 10:30.

XXX The Return of Xander Cage-PG-13 – 2D THU 2:10 7:30, 3D THU 11:30 4:50 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 2:20 7:40, 3D FRI-WED 11:40 5:00 10:20.

Monster Trucks- PG- 2D THU 11:30 2:10 4:40 7:40. 2D FRI-WED 11:40 2:40 5:00 8:00.

Sleepless-R- 2D THU (12:00 2:30 5:00) 8:00 10:20. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:30 4:50 7:50 10:10. 2D SUN 11:30 4:50 10:10, 2D MON-WED 11:30 2:30 4:50 7:50 10:10.

Hidden Figures- PG- 2D THU (11:30 1:50 4:40) 7:20 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 1:10 4:00 6:50 9:40.

20th Century Women-R- 2D THU (11:30 2:20 5:10) 7:30 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 1:50 7:20.

Sing-PG- 2D THU 11:30 2:30 7:20, 3D THU (5:00). 2D FRI-WED 11:30 2:20 4:40 7:20 10:40.

Rogue One- PG13- 2D THU (1:00 4:00) 7:00 9:50. 2D FRI-WED 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:40.

La La Land- PG13- 2D THU (11:30 1:50 4:40) 7:10 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50.

Manchester By The Sea- R- 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 4:30 10:10, 2D SUN 4:30 10:10, 2D MON-WED 11:30 4:30 10:10.

Moonlight- R- 2D THU 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 10:30.

Silence-R- 2D THU (11:40 3:10) 6:40 9:20. 2D FRI-WED 11:30 3:00 6:30 9:50.

The Bye Bye Man- PG13- 2D THU (11:30 2:20 4:50) 7:50 10:20.

Why Him?- R- 2D THU 10:10.

Underworld: Blood Wars- R- 2D THU (11:50 2:00 4:10).

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Resident Evil: Final Chapter-R- 2D THU 7:10, 3D THU 9:50. 2D FRI-MON (1:00) 7:10, TUE (1:00 7:10), WED-THU (1:00) 7:10. 3D FRI-SUN 4:00 9:50, MON (4:00), TUE (4:00 9:50), WED-THU (4:00).

XXX The Return of Xander Cage-PG-13- 2D THU 12:45 7:15, 3D THU 3:45 9:55. 2D FRI-MON (12:45) 7:15, TUE (12:45 7:15), WED-THU (12:45) 7:15. 3D FRI-SUN 3:45 9:55, MON (3:45), TUE (3:45 9:55), WED-THU (3:45).

La La Land- PG13- 2D THU 7:00 10:00, 2D FRI-SUN (12:30) 3:40 7:00 10:00, MON (12:30 3:40) 7:00, TUE (12:30 3:40 7:00 10:00), WED-THU (12:30 3:40) 7:00.

Monster Trucks- PG- 2D THU (1:00), 3D THU (4:00).

Patriots Day-R- 2D THU 12:30 3:30.