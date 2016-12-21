FirstLight Film Capsules, Trailers, and Showtimes @MACC

Planning to catch one of the films of FirstLight Film Festival? The FirstLight returns to big screen at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater for its final four days: Dec. 22, 23, 27 and 28 with 15 films, starring plenty of A-Listers including Amy Adams, Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Meryl Streep, Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Elle Fanning, and Liam Neeson.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22

5:30pm: MISS HOKUSAI

A Japanese story set in early 18th-century Japan about legendary artist Katsushika Hokusai and his family. Hokusai’s paintings and woodblock prints such as the iconic The Great Wave Off Kanagawa are revered worldwide. 93 min. PG-13.

7:30pm: SEASONS

Remember Winged Migration? The directors from that film capture the story of Europe’s ecosystem from the Ice Age to the Golden Age of forests to present day cohabitation, all told through the animals that live there. English subtitles. 97 min. PG.

9:30pm: NOCTURNAL ANIMALS

Tom Ford’s dark designer drama spins a sinister tale of revenge starring Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Shannon. Based on Austin

Wright’s novel Tony and Susan. 115 min. R.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23

3pm: LA LA LAND

Two aspiring dreamers, played by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, dance and sing their way through jazz clubs and auditions trying to make it in L.A.. This one looks to win lots of awards. 123 min. PG-13.

5pm: ARRIVAL

The ultimate alien contact flick starring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner. 116 min. PG-13.

7:30pm: FENCES

Denzel Washington directs himself as a hard-ass father in the 1950s in this family drama adapted from August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play. 138 min. PG-13.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

1pm: FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS

This is what happens when you’re a rich New York heiress and want to be an opera singer, but have a terrible voice. Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant star. 111 min. PG-13.

3pm: MOONLIGHT

A young man comes of age during the War on Drugs in Miami and experiences the ecstasy, pain and beauty of falling in love. 110 min. R.

5:30pm: HIDDEN FIGURES

In this little known but true story, three brilliant female African-American mathematicians served as the brains behind America’s race against the Soviets to get into space. Theodore Melfi directs. 116 min. PG

7:30pm: SILENCE

Bringing Christianity to Japan in the 17th century was a dangerous and violent business. Martin Scorsese directs Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver and Liam Neeson in this period drama. Based on the novel Silence by Shusaku Endo. 159 min. R

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28

3pm: MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

Casey Affleck, Lucas Hedges and Michelle Williams star in director Kenneth Lonergan’s story of a man who begrudgingly becomes the guardian of his nephew after the boy’s dad dies. 108 min. R.

5:30pm: A MONSTER CALLS

A young boy conjures up a magnificent world of monsters with his mighty drawings to help him find the courage to deal with bullying and his mother’s illness. 108 min. PG-13

7:30pm: 20TH CENTURY WOMEN

Relive the summer of ‘79 in Santa Barbara with this semi-autobiographical, multilayered, funny, heart-stirring and acclaimed celebration of the complexities of women and family. Written by Mike Mills, the film stars Annette Bening, Elle Fanning and Greta Gerwig. 118 min. R.

Ticket Info: More ticket info available at MauiFilmFestival.com or by calling Maui Arts and Cultural Center at 808-242-SHOW, or going to MauiArts.org. VIP Fastpasses are good for 4 films at $48 or single tickets are $14, Ages 13 to 16 are $10, and 12 and under are Free.

Complimentary admission is also available to members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.