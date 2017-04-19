The Best Earth Day Celebrations and Events on Maui

Sure, saving the planet is difficult work, but that doesn’t mean you’re not allowed to have some fun while doing it. Here’s a rundown on all the local festivities celebrating Earth Day. No matter your specific cause, there’s a great event for you.

EARTH DAY SCAVENGER HUNT FUNDRAISER: ‘IT’S ALL ABOUT BEING GREEN’ – Thu. Apr 20. Down the Hatch comes together with Spanky’s Riptide, Fleetwood’s on Front St. and BC Tree Care for an Earth Day Scavenger Hunt to benefit the Save Honolua Coalition. The Lahaina Town Scavenger Hunt will lead participants around town, through local businesses and historic sites using different clues. Maximum four people per team, $100 entry fee per team, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Save Honolua Coalition. 21+. 6pm. Spanky’s Riptide, (505 Front St., Lahaina); Savehonolua.org

SEA TALK: MUSEUM OF THE SEA – Thu. Apr 20. The beaches of Maui’s southern coastline, from Ma‘alaea to Ahihi Bay, saw intensive training activity during World War II. Submerged vessel and aircraft wrecks are just some of Maui’s many underwater properties. Join Dr. Hans Van Tilburg in a Sea Talk and find out what remains to be discovered. Free. 6pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

TREE PLANTING FOR EARTH DAY – Fri. Apr 21. In honor of Earth Day, the college is starting to implement a sustainable landscaping plan. Join the Student Ohana for Sustainability and plant trees and shrubs around campus. These trees and shrubs will help to beautify the campus, add to the enjoyment and use of outdoor space and help reduce energy consumption. After the planting enjoy complimentary food and engage in a discussion about Earth Day. Bring-your-own shovels if you can. Free. 8am. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

MALAMA ‘AINA, CELEBRATING EARTH DAY – Fri. Apr 21. Makawao Third Friday has the theme “Malama ‘Aina, Celebrating Earth Day.” There will be live entertainment by Remix, Pat Simmons Jr., Magician Brenton Keith and His Bag O’ Tricks and Pearl Rose. The Pacific Talent Search Agency will also hold a Musical Talent Competition for children ages 13-19. There will be a Keiki Zone with Melissa Buck of Rainbow Chameleon Art and Crystalline with her fantastic balloon creations and ono grinds from Makawao Restaurants or the pop-up food court. 6pm. Makawao Town Party, (Baldwin Avenue, Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

REMIX THE EARTH VOLUME 12: CELEBRATING EARTH DAY! – Fri. Apr 21. Beats Bazaar presents another Remix The Earth Volume 12: A Celebration of Earth Day! Featuring DJs Sasha Rose, Swazerazi and Boogiemeister with VJ Douglas DeBoer. There will be live painting by Melissa Bruck and face painting by Rachel DeBoer. A percentage of the profits will go to Save The Children Foundation to aid with famine in Sudan. $10. 9:30pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

EARTH DAY – KA‘EHU BEACH CLEANUP EVENT – Sat. Apr 22. Join Hawaii Wildlife Fund, Ka‘ehu Management Project and Ocean Aid crews as they come together to take care of Ka‘ehu Beach in Waihe‘e this Earth Day. Bring your energy, a water bottle, snacks, and sun protection. HWF will provide bags, gloves, water and re-fills. Flatbreads will provide pizzas. 8am. Ka‘ehu Beach, (Waihee)

RESTORATION OF COMMUNION WITH EARTH DAY – Sat. Apr 22. Would you like to have more communion with Earth? Learn this incredible body process in celebration of Earth Day. 8:30am. 808 Wellness Center, (2439 S. Kihei Rd.); Accessconsciousness.com

LOVE THE WEST MAUI GREENWAY DAY CELEBRATION – Sat. Apr 22. “Get Fit the Green Way” at this Earth Day event. Enjoy guided exploration rides, a keiki bike rodeo, classes by Good Karma Yoga, hula hooping, learn traditional chants and hulas by Old Lahaina Luau and listen to entertainment by Melinda Carroll, Fred’s Garage and Anthony Pfluke and refuel at the many food trucks. Educational booths will provide information on bike safety, nutrition, healthy living, environmental concerns, and the potential for the WMG as a bikeshare route. Free. 9am. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina)

EARTH DAY CELEBRATION – Sat. Apr 22. Come join the Maui Bird Conservation Center for an Earth Day Celebration! Learn about Hawaiian birds and conservation. No reservations required. It’s breeding season, and we do not want to disrupt the breeding birds, no tours of the birds or facility will be given at this time. Feel free to contact them with any questions at [email protected] Free. 9am. Maui Bird Conservation Center, (2375 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-0690.

MARCH FOR MAUI SCIENCE ON EARTH DAY – Sat. Apr 22. The Student Ohana for Sustainability (SOS) Club at UHMC will host a March for Science to raise awareness on the vital role of science in our lives. The March for Science Maui will be one of the hundreds of satellite marches happening simultaneously nation-wide to stand up for science and climate change. #MauiClimateMarch. 9am. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Marchforsciencehawaii.info

EARTH DAY MEDITATION MOB – Sat. Apr 22. Join in a flash mob meditation to celebrate mother earth. Bring a blanket, pillow, or beach chair to be comfortable during this meditation. Meet behind the skate park and dress for warm weather and bring a hat and sunscreen. 10am. Kalama Park, (1900 S. Kihei Rd.)

EARTH OPTIMISM SUMMIT AND SWIM FOR SCIENCE, EARTH DAY GATHERING – Sat. Apr 22. Join members of the community, resource managers, scientists, and conservationists to talk story, and discuss areas of environmental concerns and conservation successes. The event will include the opportunity to participate in the ocean version of the March for Science, learn about the Eyes of the Reef reporting network, walk the beach and talk story with DOCARE officers, and join in an informal panel discussion. Refreshments and giveaways will be provided. 1pm. Kahekili Beach Park, (65 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali)

EARTH DAY WORK AND LEARN DAY – Sat. Apr 22. Make an impact on Earth Day! There are a variety of projects to work on to help set the garden on a solid footing for next year. There will also be a learning session about rat lungworm disease. Grow Some Good will provide snacks, water, gloves and all tools and materials. This is a great way to get acquainted with the garden program and have a hand in making it better for the children. 8:30pm. Kamali‘i Elementary School, (180 Alanui Ke‘ali‘i, Kihei); 808-875-6840; Kamaliischool.weebly.com

MALAMA MAUI DAY: EARTH DAY CELEBRATION – Sun. Apr 23. Meet nonprofit heroes and celebrate the beauty of Maui. Event highlights include film presentations by Maui students at the Makai theatre, an “Art for Climate Change” art exhibit and live music! Admission is available online or at the entrance. Children under the age of three are free. 9am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

LET’S CLEAN UP MALA PIER – Sun. Apr 23. Banyan Tree Divers welcomes all for a land and underwater clean up. This event is part of the Great American Cleanup campaign, centered around Earth Day. Malama Maui Nui will provides trash bags, pickers, and sterile gloves to each volunteer. There will be five sets of dive equipment to provide for divers who are interested in the underwater portion of the cleanup. Go online for more information. 9am. Mala Warf, (Lahaina); Malamamauinui.org

DAY AFTER EARTH DAY – Sun. Apr 23. Na Ala Hele, Maui Mountain Bike Coalition, Krank Cycles will have a trail maintenance fun day. Krank will be providing food and beverages and lining up fun games for the keiki and MMBC will be heading up the trail stuff. 10am. Krank Cycles Maui, (1120 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2299; Krankmaui.com

CLIMATE CHANGE PRESENTATION – Sat. Apr 29. Dr. Charles “Chip” Fletcher, PhD, a Professor of Geology and Geophysics at UH Manoa, School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology and well known climate expert, will be giving a public presentation on “The Effect of Climate Change in Hawaii and Why We Should Care” in the Ike Building Rm 144. A question-and-answer period will follow and recommendations will be discussed on effective actions we can take on Maui. Free. 5pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Ofa.us.com

2017 MAUI EARTH DAY FESTIVAL – Sun. Apr 30. The 20th annual Maui Earth Day Festival is on at Kihei. There will be environmental and social awareness booths and speakers, live entertainment, keiki activities, vendors and food. Entrance fee is $8 and free for keiki. For more information call, email or go online. 3-9pm. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-268-1211; [email protected] ; MauiEarthDay.org