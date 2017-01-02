Maui Made Sundays at Queen Kaahumanu Center

This Sunday, Jan. 8 will be the first of many monthly Maui Made Sundays at the Queen Ka`ahumanu Center. The event will feature a variety of Maui-made product booths along with a variety of entertainment, keiki activities, shopping and more. To be a vendor, you must be a business based on Maui, have items that are made on Maui and hold a current GET license. Vendor applications can be found here. Free. 9am-5pm. Queen Ka`ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

photo courtesy Queen Ka`ahumanu Center