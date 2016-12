The kids are back in school and IHOP in Kahului is celebrating by offering a “Kids Eat Free” promotion from now until Sept. 25. The promotion is available for as many kids as possible as long as there is one adult ordering an adult entree per child present. That’s pretty easy to understand, right? 4-10pm. IHOP, (70 E. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-4000; Ihopmaui.com

Photo: Flickr/Ryan Ozawa