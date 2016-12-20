G70 Foundation donates to Maui community organizations

The G70 Foundation recently awarded $50,000 to local community organizations, environmental groups and nonprofits, including Hali`imaile Community Garden on Maui. The G70 Foundation Fund was created in 2002 by employees of G70 (formerly Group 70 International, Inc.) who wanted to demonstrate their commitment to building better communities in Hawaii beyond the firm’s professional services.

“Through the Foundation, employees are offered a unique opportunity to create a legacy of giving together in the workplace,” said Cami Kloster, senior planner and associate at G70 who oversees the foundation. “We’re honored to help perpetuate the sharing of knowledge, resources and kindness by supporting this year’s grantees [to] expand their reach and work throughout our communities.”

In addition to Hali`imaile Community Garden, two organizations on Lanai were recipients of the 2016 grant awards–Lanai Arts & Cultural Center and the Lanai Culture & Heritage Center.

Representatives from several grantee organizations recently attended an event held by G70 to accept the honors. Recipients included organizations form Maui, Oahu, Kauai, Lanai and the Big Island. Also, Hawaii Wildlife Fund, which is statewide, was a 2016 awardee.

Since 2002, the G70 Foundation has donated more than $550,000 to local non-profit organizations that focus on improving communities in Hawaii through design, education, culture, environmental sustainment and community development.

The G70 Foundation is a donor-advised fund of the Hawaii Community Foundation. Through the Foundation’s FLEX grant program, G70 employee donors review the proposals from community organizations, make selections, and celebrate with the awardees. The grant-making process provides a direct way for employees to participate in the selection of awardees, and through the process, learn more about community activities.

A list of past grant recipients can be found at Group70Foundation.com.

Photo courtesy Hali`imaile Community Garden Facebook page