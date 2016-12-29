Annual Cooper Family Master Dance Class at Omori Studio

The eighth annual Cooper Family Master Dance Class will happen at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Omori Studio this Wednesday, Jan. 4. Taught by Sheryl Cooper and her daughter Calico, the class will include Modern Jazz and “Thrash Lyrical” Contemporary Dance teachings. Kenny Jezek will also teach a Master Tap Class at the end of the workshop. All proceeds will benefit the Alice Cooper Solid Rock Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on supporting youth with music, arts, faith-based and vocational training. $50. 4:45pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-280-0047; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy Facebook/ Sheryl Gail Cooper
