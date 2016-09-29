BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

LANAI 5TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Sep 30. A street festival offering live music, food vendors, local artisans, jewelry, fashion, magic and a special late ferry so guests from Maui can come party! Round-trip ferry between Lahaina Harbor and Manele Harbor. Lahaina departure times: 9:15am, 12:45pm, 3:15pm. Manele departure time: 9:45pm. $60. 5:30pm. Lanai 5th Friday, (Lanai City, Dole Park); 808-270-7710; mauifridays.com

VINYL FRONTIER – Fri. Sep 30. Time to put away the laptops and pull out the crates. All Vinyl Sets from DJ’s Blast, Joralien, Skinny Guy and Decka. 21+. $10. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

HAPA DINNER SHOW – Sat. Oct 1. Enjoy a night of extraordinary Hawaiian music performed by world renowned duo, Hapa featuring Maui’s own, Barry Flannigan and Ron Kuala’au. The evenings will begin with a sumptuous buffet dinner featuring Chef Eddie’s specialty Grilled Steak Poke, Stuffed Chicken, Seafood Linguini and much more. Dinner and show priced at $70, or show-only at $30. Tax and gratuity are included. 6:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

TRIBUTE TO LEGENDS OF REGGAE – Sat. Oct 1. Maui Theatre Music Icon Series presents Tribute to Legends of Reggae. The evening will feature Grammy winning reggae superstars Sly and Robbie and the Taxi Gang, and Hawaii’s Reggae Ambassador Marty Dread! Plus, you celebrate the exclusive CD release of Marty Dread’s brand new album “Marty Dread Icon Series Volume 1.” 8:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; mauitheatre.com

BATTLE OF THE BANDS COMPETITION ENTRY – Sat. Oct 1. SAVE THE DATE: Studio Twenty Three (AKA Da Bunker) presents Battle of the Bands. There will be four venues for the battles, the winners of each battle will enter a final battle. Each band gets 20 minutes to perform and the winners get recording time in the studio and cash prizes. To enter submit a demo, phone recording, description, pic, etc to: [email protected] Dates and Venues: 10/1 Fleetwood’s, 11/5 Charley’s, 11/26 Final Battle TBD. 9:00pm. Studio Twenty Three AKA Da Bunker; facebook.com/studio232323

NORTH SHORE COLLECTIVES- Sat. Oct 1. See Freeradicals Projekt, YumYum Beast and and Sicnickles all in one night! They will be bringing Maui tribes and families together for a night of sharing, smiles, dancing, and festivities. 21+. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI PRIDE DRAG SHOW AND AFTER PARTY – Sat. Oct 1. Dance the night away to the music of DJ’s Playwfire Ono, Kurt and Poundtown. The event will also feature performances from The Myssfits! Come out and celebrate pride with great vibes and great people. $15. 21+. 9:00pm. Kono’s on the green, (470 Lipoa Prkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

11TH ANNUAL MAUI UKULELE FESTIVAL – Sun. Oct 2. Enjoy a relaxed afternoon on the lawn as acclaimed ‘ukulele musicians fill the air with island music! Renowned ‘ukulele advocate and teacher, Roy Sakuma, will serve as M.C. to help us celebrate Hawaii’s beloved instrument. Fine ‘ukulele will be featured as door prizes, and the festival also features displays of made-in-Hawaii arts and crafts and ‘ono-licious island foods available for purchase. Free. 1:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

28TH ANNUAL MAPA GARDEN PARTY – Sun. Oct 2. Join Maui Academy of Performing Arts for fine wine and cuisine, unique auction items and one-of-a-kind artwork. Enjoy live entertainment featuring the stars of this summer’s smash hit ‘Jekyll and Hyde The Musical’; Will Kimball, Kathryn Holtkamp and Leighanna Locke. This is an Adults Only 21+ event. $85. 1:00pm. Yokouchi Family Estate, (2471 West Main Street, Wailuku); 808-244-8760.

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

KUPANAHA MAGIC SHOW – Tue-Sat. Watch “Maui’s Magical Family” team up with the Kupanaha dancers. See scintillating hula interpretations bring spectacular illusions, charm and culture to the stage. $65 – $99. 4:30pm. Kupanaha Magic Theatre, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0128; kupanaha.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of island culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; mauitheatre.com

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Sep 29. This hawaiian phenomenon captivates audiences around the world with his astounding performances and remarkable array of musical styles. $60 Dinner and Show, $25 Show Only. Call for reservations. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-249-0033; kamehamehagolf.com

BRENTON KEITH AND HIS BAG O’ TRICKS – Thu. Sep 29. High-Energy Comedy and Magic Show! Fun for all ages with Brenton Keith and his Bag O’ Trick at Mulligans. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligans on the blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

BURN’N LOVE – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; mauitheatre.com

BOEING, BOEING – Fri. Sep 30 – Sun. Oct 16. Maui OnStage presents “Boeing, Boeing,” Bernard, who has Italian, American, and German fiancees, all airline hostesses with frequent layovers. When unforeseen schedule changes land all three in his Paris apartment on the same night, Berthe, his maid, advises Robert, a visiting college buddy, to “Drink up, it’s going to be a bumpy night.” Performance times are Fridays and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. $20 – $40. 3:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Oct 1. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FREE RANGE COMEDY – Sat. Oct 1. BAWKTOBER arrives! Come and enjoy fast-paced comedy improvisation, feathered fun, fantastic food, and bodacious beverages while laughing your gizzard off! Bring a can of food for Maui Food Bank or check in on Yelp for $2 off. $10. 7:30pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

THE OLD MAN AND THE SEA – Sun. Oct 2. Maui’s well know actor and theater director, Rick Scheideman, will be performing his one-man show at the historic Pioneer Inn Courtyard. Enjoy Pre-show dinner and happy hour from 3-6pm. Drinks are available for purchase throughout the show. Reservations are recommended. $22. 6:00pm. Rick Scheideman at Pioneer Inn Maui, (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 303-507-0987; Rickscheideman.com

POWER UP COMEDY WITH CHINO LAFORGE – Tue. Oct 4. Stand up comedy with Chino LaForge live on stage. 5:30pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

MAUI FOODIE

HALI’IMAILE KAMA’AINA SUMMER SPECIAL – Wed. Sep 28 – Thu. Sep 29. Monday-Friday Kama’aina who buy one dessert will get one free with purchase of lunch entree from 11am-2:30pm. Also receive 20 percent off dinner entrees every day from 5:30-9pm with valid Hawaii ID. Not valid with any other discounts or promotions (valid till 11/20). 2:00am. Hali’imaile General Store, (900 Haliimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu-Wed. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties, also offering free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. Maui Wine Ulupalakua, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KINGS VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Sep 29. Maui’s one and only winery is now offering the King’s Visit Wine Tasting and Tour. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. $50. 3:30pm. Maui Wine Ulupalakua, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

CHEF’S TABLE MOROCCAN INFLUENCED TASTING MENU EXPERIENCE – Fri. Sep 30. If you’re looking for a class act dining experience head to UHMC’s student run restaurant. Taste small portions of everything on the menu plus special chef’s surprises. Regular seating is $35-45 and Chef’s Table is $75, due to a limited availability reservations are required. 11:30am. Leis Family Class Act Restaurant at UHMC, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3280; facebook.com/leisfamilyclassact

MAUI HULIAU CHARITY EVENT – Fri. Sep 30. Maui Huliau Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides Maui’s youth with a unique environmental education. Help MBC’s Kahana Brewpub donate half of their house beer profits from 6-10pm to support Maui’s youth. 6:00pm. Maui Brewing Company Kahana, (4405 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com

Beats and Eats – Fri. Sep 30. DJ Eliza spinning fun and funky tunes and Chef Jojo whipping up creative appetizers and light bites with no cover charge required. 5:00pm. The Plantation House Restaurant, (2000 Plantation Club Dr., Lahaina); 808-669-6299; theplantationhouse.com

CAKEBREAD WINE DINNER – Fri. Sep 30. Enjoy a four-course dinner menu paired with wine, hosted by Master Sommelier, Patrick Okubo. $130. 6:00pm. Banyan Tree Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7096; Ritzcarlton.com/banyantree

ALL YOU CAN EAT PANCAKES – Sat. Oct 1. Join VFW’S fundraiser and enjoy an all you can eat pancake breakfast, which includes, eggs, sausage, fruit, juice and coffee. There will also feature a VFW auxiliary rummage and bake sale. Cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children under 10 years. All proceeds go to the VFW Post No. 3850 building fund. 7:00am. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-875-1761; Gofundme.com/vfwpost3850

GANNON’S OKTOBERFEST – Sat. Oct 1 – Sat. Oct 15. Gannon’s will be celebrating Oktoberfest from October 1-15, 2016 with special German-inspired menu items and, of course, cold, frosty beer. The Oktoberfest menu will be offered in addition to Gannon’s regular dinner and bar menus from 5:30-9:00pm daily. Oktoberfest is even sweeter when enjoyed with Gannon’s Kama’aina Discount with 30 percent off All Food on the Dinner Menu. Kama’aina discounts are available with a valid Hawaii ID and may not be combined with any other discount or promotion. 5:30pm. Gannon’s Wailea, (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

CANE AND CANOE SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Oct 2. Featuring an enhanced a la carte menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, Sunday Brunch will be a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 7:00am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY HAWAIIAN MUSIC JAM SESSION – Sun. Oct 2. How do you take Sunday Brunch and make it better? By listening to Hawaii’s Most Talented Musicians of course. $50/adult $25/children. 10:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-249-0033; kamehamehagolf.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Oct 2. Join us for an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by Executive Sous Chef Alvin Savelia make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pulehu

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Oct 2. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

MAUI ART SCENE

MALAMA WAO AKUA, A NATIVE SPECIES EXHIBITION – Fri. Sep 9 – Thu. Nov 10. Hui No’eau Visual Art Center in collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership brings you a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui. All Maui artist of all ages are invited to explore the watershed and use their creative talents to raise awareness about the value of native species. This exhibition is sure to provide powerful visuals that celebrate conservation of Maui native species. 4:00pm. Hui Noeau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

HAWAII NATIONAL PARKS 2016 CENTENNIAL JURIED EXHIBITION – Thu. Sep 29. This unique exhibition will highlight an appreciation for the skills and creativity of artists and the essence of Hawaii’s National Parks. Artists were asked to submit new work inspired by Hawaii parks and monuments that conveys their personal interpretation of environmental, ecological, cultural, and political ideas. Jurors for this exhibition are Jay Jensen, curator of contemporary art at Honolulu Museum of Art, and Nalani Kanakaole, artist, kumu hula, and cultural consultant. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CERAMICIST LEE OLULANI PLEVNEY – Fri. Sep 30. Lee’s artistic practices engages the Hawaiian Islands, its landscapes, sea life, animals and people as she explores her heritage through clay. Come a meet this talented ceramicist and view her work. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; mauihands.com

Friday Night Art Night – Fri. Sep 30. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd. invites you to visit our gallery, for live music and mai tais while we showcase our artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; printsellers.com

PLEIN AIR PAINTER, DIANE SNOEY APPLER – Fri. Sep 30. Diane’s warm landscape scenes of California and Maui are inspired by a sincere love of the outdoors. Come by the gallery to meet this talented artist and view her work. 11:00pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; mauihands.com

EXHIBIT: OBSERVE AND PLAY FAMILY DAY – Sat. Oct 1. This family program offers a guided walk-through of the exhibition, as well as an an opportunity to meet the artists and engage in an art-making activity in the Schaefer International Gallery. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

SIERRA CLUB MAUI GROUP’S 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION – Sat. Oct 1. “Celebrating Forty Years of Being a Voice for Maui’s Lands, Waters and People.” The family-style celebration will feature complimentary picnic lunch by Mana Foods and Flatbread Company, musical entertainment by Richard Dancil, Randall Rospond, and the DiF eXperience, the Environmental Champions awards presentation and talk story groups on environmental topics in Maui. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and side dish for the potluck, as well as reusable plates and utensils to cut down on waste. Free. 11:00am. Lae’ula O Kai Canoe Hale at Kanaha Beach Park, (Amala Pl., Kahului); ; mauisierraclub.org

MAUI COUNTY COUNCIL CANDIDATES FORUM – Mon. Oct 3. This event is sponsored by the Maui Filipino Working Group in partnership with the Maui Filipino Community Council. It will address concerns within the community in general. Candidates will be questioned on issues such as housing, social services, immigrant services, youth and elder programs, etc. All County Council candidates are being invited. Voter registration forms will be available for those who have not yet registered. Heavy pupus will be served. 5:00pm. Binhi at Ani, Maui Filipino Community Center, (780 Onehee Ave., Kahului); binhiatani.org

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

CHEF’S TABLE FRENCH INFLUENCE TASTING MENU EXPERIENCE – Fri. Oct 7. If you’re looking for a class act dining experience head to UHMC’s student run restaurant. Taste small portions of everything on the menu plus special chef’s surprises. Regular seating is $35-45 and Chef’s Table is $75, due to a limited availability reservations are required. 11:30am. Leis Family Class Act Restaurant at UHMC, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3280; facebook.com/leisfamilyclassact

‘AIPONO WINE DINNER – Fri. Oct 7. Join in a rare opportunity to savor distinctive artisan wines from Kistler Vineyards, presented by Master of Wine Geoff Labitzke. Wines will be beautifully paired with culinary creations by Montage Kapalua Bay Executive Chef David Viviano. Proceeds from this dinner will benefit Maui Food Innovation Center at UH Maui. ‘Aipono Wine Dinner Series is hosted by Maui No Ka Oi Magazine and Advanced Sommelier Charles Fredy of Chambers and Chambers Wine Merchants. 6:00pm. Kapalua Cliff House, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Mauimagazine.net/wine-dinner-montage-kapalua-bay

TASTE OF UPCOUNTRY – Sat. Oct 8. Taste of Upcountry is designed to highlight Maui’s talented chefs and many local farmers and purveyors, who provide an abundance of food and produce on the island. While great food is the centerpiece of the evening, the festivities also include a silent and live auction, and live acoustic Brazilian music. Cocktails, wine and beer will be available for purchase. This is a 21+ event. Proceeds support the nonprofit Montessori School of Maui. $100. 6:00pm. Montessori School of Maui, (2933 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-573-0374; Momi.org

AIR SUPPLY – Thu. Oct 13. Air Supply shot to fame in 1980 when their single, “Lost in Love,” topped the charts and was named song of the year. Their second single, “All Out of Love,” reached the top of the charts even faster. The soft-rock duo consisting of British-born singer/songwriter/guitarist, Graham Russell, and lead vocalist, Russell Hitchcock. Tickets are $70-$125 in advance; $10 increase day of show (plus applicable fees). 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BIG WAVES, BIG DREAMS – Sat. Oct 15. Private unveiling of artists creations inspired by the “Big Waves, Big Dreams” theme. Soak in the lush tropical views, jam to live music, dine on delectable cuisine from island favorite Three’s Bar and see which artist’s entry wins the top prize, all while supporting Maui nonprofit Malama Family Recovery Center. The art contest is open to all Maui residents and winners will be announced at the event. $125. 4:00pm. Jawz House, (Haiku-Pauwela); 808-579-8414, ext. 8102; malamafamilyrecovery.org

SOCIETY OF SEVEN – Fri. Oct 21. Delighted to be returning to Maui, founding members Tony Ruivivar and Bert Sagum and longtime SOS members, Hoku Low and Wayne Wakai, will appear alongside sensational singer, Michael Laygo with guest Ms. Llhey Bella. Enjoy Broadway showstoppers, outrageous impressions, hilarious antics, and spectacular vocals for an evening of fun. $15 – $59. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CHATEAU MONTELENA WINE DINNER – Sat. Oct 22. Hali’imaile General Store presents an extraordinary evening featuring wines of Chateau Montelena with special guest Master Sommelier Patrick Okubo. The evening will include a special 6-course dinner prepared by Executive Chefs, Bev Gannon and Marc McDowell and paired with the award-winning wines of Chateau Montelena. $150. 5:30pm. Hali’imaile General Store, (900 Haliimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Improve Your Public Speaking Skills! – Thu. Sep 29. Come to a Toastmasters evening. On going (except holidays) every Thursday at the Kapalua Adventure Center conference room. Free for visitors. Membership available. For more information contact Holly Shantara at 808-866-4986. or, visit the Toastmasters Kapalua Facebook page. Free. 6:00pm. Kapalua Adventure Center, (1 Ritz Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-866-4986; Toastmasters.org

GET THE DRIFT AND BAG IT! 2016 – Thu. Sep 29- Sat. Oct 15. The 31st annual campaign is an opportunity for residents and visitors to join in a GLOBAL volunteer effort to remove litter and debris from the coastal environment. While the global effort takes place on a single day, data is accepted for cleanups that take place within 30 days of the event. You can participate any time through October 15 and your activity will be counted. For more information or to participant, call, go online or stop by. 8:00am. Malama Maui Nui, (E Camp 5 Rd , Kahului); 808-877-2524; MalamaMauiNui.org

LET’S KOKUA TOGETHER – Thu. Sep 29. Queen Ka’ahumanu Center invites all 501c3 non profit organizations an opportunity to educate, fundraise and outreach at the Center as part of its new “Let’s Kōkua Together” program every Friday. All approved organizations must provide a Certificate of Insurance, have all required permits, and adhere to the QKC guidelines. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; QueenKaahumanuCenter.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

END OF SUMMER TRUNK SHOW – Fri. Sep 30. Before welcoming Fall, Wailuku Coffee Company is giving one more shout-out to Summer! The trunk show will feature beach-chic boutique Brown Eyed Bella, Shabd K. Maui, Zenziva, Journey Gems, Young Living Essential Oils and SeaShore Couture Maui. Sip on java, tea, fresh juices, smoothies and more while you shop and talk. Free. 5:00pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 North Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Sep 30. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

QKC AND KPOA PRESENT KAMA’AINA NIGHTS – Fri. Sep 30. Check out this locally grown Hawaiian Concert Series with Sista Val and Hawaiian entertainment. Bring the entire ohana for a great evening! 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; QueenKaahumanuCenter.com

STARRY NIGHT – Fri. Sep 30. Delicious food, wine tasting by Maui Wine, a live auction and live music by “Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats” playing the best of MoTown, Surfer Rock, 60ʻs hits and contemporary tunes, so be sure to bring your dancing shoes. Proceeds will be shared with “A Cup of Cold Water”, a mobile homeless outreach, and “Na Keiki O Emalia”, an organization which helps children deal with the loss of a parent. $40. 6:00pm. St. Johns Episcopal Church, (8992 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-442-2231; stjohnsmaui.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

3RD ANNUAL MAUI PADDLE FOR A CURE – Sat. Oct 1. This non-competitive fundraiser benefits Susan G. Komen Hawaii for breast cancer awareness, prevention and treatment. Resort guests and the members of the Maui community 18 years and older are invited to an open paddle along Canoe Beach by stand up paddle board, kayak or canoe, all to benefit this important cause. 7:00am. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, (200 Nohea Kai Dr, Lahaina); 808-661-1234; maui.hyatt.com

KOKUA 4 KOKONUTS – Sat. Oct 1. Queen Ka’ahumanu Center and Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation team up for a fundraising walk to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness. A fun walk through QKC that is appropriate for all ages and skill level with energizing entertainment, keiki activities, a visit from Hello Kitty and more. Registration of $35 and $10 for keiki 12 and under includes an official event t-shirt and an entry to win fabulous prices. 8:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; QueenKaahumanuCenter.com

‘UKULELE WORKSHOP – Sat. Oct 1. Conducted by Roy and Kathy Sakuma for all ages, child to adult, beginning to intermediate players. Students must be able hold C, F, G7 chords and bring their own ‘ukulele, notepaper and pencil. Attendees will participate in Sunday’s ‘Ukulele Festival with a song learned in the workshop, and someone will win a fine new ‘ukulele. Free. 9:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

34TH ANNUAL KULA FESTIVAL – Sat. Oct 1. The festival will feature live entertainment of Jeff Peterson, Isle of Maui Pipe band, Hula Wehena, Maui Taiko, Chop Suey Jazz Band, and Jamie Gallo. Enjoy ono food, baked goods, children’s games, farm fresh produce, plants and flowers, live and silent auctions, gift baskets, a quilt show and crafters and vendors. $1. 9:00am. St. Johns Episcopal Church, (8992 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-442-2231; stjohnsmaui.org

STORY AND SONGS WITH PETER AND MELINDA WING – Sat. Oct 1. Children ages 3 and up are invited to enjoy stories and music about critters strange and wonderful. Maui performers Peter and Melinda Wing will share their unique and playful combination of storytelling, skits, and music to bring mythical and magical creatures alive for young children. There will also be a fun craft activity after the program where keiki can make their very own fairy houses. This program is sponsored by Maui Friends of the Library. Free. 10:30am. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); 808-873-3097; librarieshawaii.org

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Oct 1. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; pahumaui.com

POLANUI HIU COMMUNITY MANAGED MAKAI AREA – Sat. Oct 1. The Polanui Hiu is comprised of a group of concerned kama’aina over the decline of our marine resources. The Hiu believes that by involving people of like minds and like hearts and working together, the reefs can heal and find balance. The major objectives are to educate, create awareness, and establish pono practices that will help to ensure a future is left for the next generations. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Oct 1. Join us for an educational tour of permaculture design features. Our goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably. Rather than depending on outside inputs which have a carbon footprint and often carry toxic components such as heavy metals and antibiotics, we strive to grow needed amendments right here on our land. $20 – $25. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Oct 1. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali’i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Oct 1. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Oct 2. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit Studio. Free. 9:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; mauimall.com

ENERGY TUNE-UP REIKI SESSION – Sun. Oct 2. To stay sharp and healthy, our body’s internal energies need fine tuning just like your automobile. Without body manipulation, Reiki balances your energy centers, often called chakras so you can operate at peak performance. Free. 9:00am. The Gym Maui, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8108; thegymmaui.com

HALAU HULA O KEOLA ALI’IOLEKAI – Sun. Oct 2. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance of Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; mauimall.com

MONDAY, OCTOBER 3

HISTORICAL BOTANICAL TOUR – Mon. Oct 3. Mon and Wed. The all-new historical botanical tour showcases the horticultural artistry of Haiku Mill, for an experience that is educational and unforgettable. The tour take guests around the Haiku Mill property, where they will learn about Hawaii’s prosperous sugar era and its impact on the cultural makeup of the islands, as well as its diverse tropical flora. Guests will also enjoy the spectacularly restored sugar mill ruins. Group and Kama’aina rates available. Contact us to book your spot. $18. 2:00pm. Haiku Mill, (250 Haiku Rd., Haiku); 808-575-9994; haikumill.com

SALSA DANCE CLASS – Mon. Oct 3. Maui dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take Salsa Dance Classes with Demian and Lasensua, singles and couple welcome. Beginners class starts at 6pm with Intermediate class to follow at 6:45pm. $10 per class, $15 per couple. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; makawaounionchurch.org

QKC D*NC* TEEN DANCE – Mon. Oct 3. Join DJ Koindrop for teen music, teen talent performances and great prizes. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; QueenKaahumanuCenter.com

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT GROUPS – Tue. Oct 4. Child and Family Service in Wailuku offers weekly Domestic Violence Support Groups for Survivors, Teens, and Children every Tuesday. Please call for more information and/or to register. (Registration is required). 5:30pm. Child and Family Service, (392 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-877-6888 / 808-357-8260; childandfamilyservices.org

SING OUT MASTER CLASS WITH LOUISE LAMBERT – Tue. Oct 4. Sing Out and get ready for The Voice! Sing your best in your own style and prepare for professional singing gigs and auditions. Jazz vocalist, Maui’s Swing Queen Louise Lambert guides you to gain confidence, mic technique, range expansion, flexibility, stage presence and learn music theory, harmony, and to ad lib, and sing jazz, pop, R&B stylings and more in a fun and safe space. $15. 6:45pm. Louise Lambert, (Kihei); 808-205-3971; louiselambert.com

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5

SOUTH SIDE BIKE RIDE – Wed. Oct 5. You’ll need more than a beach cruiser for this bike ride. Riders pedal an average 15mph from Kihei to Iao Valley and back. Road bikes recommended. free. 6:55am. South Maui Bicycles, (1993 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-0068; Southmauibicycles.com

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN – Wed. Oct 5. For ONE NIGHT ONLY you can enjoy Mel Brooks Film’s 1974 classic comedy ‘Young Frankenstein’. To see the black-and-white masterpiece on the big screen is a rarity. Writer and director Mel Brooks will introduce the film live from the 20th Century Fox Lot in Hollywood making this screening a truly one-of-a-kind experience. Get your tickets here fathomevents.com/event/young-frankenstein. 2:00pm. Maui Mall Megaplex, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 800-326-3264; mauimall.com

OUTLETS OUTDOOR MARKET – Wed. Oct 5. The Market will feature chef demonstrations, live music, hula show and cultural activities. Maui farmers and artisans will feature locally-grown produce, handmade goods, creative crafts, apparel, island artwork and more. The Outlets retailers will also host a sidewalk sale with special sales and promotions. 4:00pm. Outlets of Maui, ( 900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; outletsofmaui.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jacks Island Grill – Thu, Jonny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Tue, Jonny Ringo 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise Lahaina – Thu, Brooks Maguire 4:30-10:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 4:30-10:30pm; Sat, Scott Freeman 4:30-10:30pm; Sun, Brooks Maguire 4:30-10:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-10:30pm; Tue, Scott Freeman 4:30-10:30pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Noa Zeb 11am-1pm; Sat, Jon Kaneakua 11am-1pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Da Ukulele Boys 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; DukesMaui.com

Fleetwoods on Front St. – Thu, Kaniela Q 2-5pm; Fri, Kaniela Q 2-5pm; Sat, Paul Johnson 2-5pm; Sun, Paul Johnson 2-5pm; Mon, Kaniela Q 2-5pm; Tue, Kaniela Q 2-5pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hard Rock Cafe – Tue, Evan Shulman 7-10pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-7400; Hardrock.com/maui

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Jack Stone 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 6-9pm; Sun, Kealii Lum 6-9pm; Mon, Ma’a 2-5pm; Mon, Kealii Lum 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Prkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; HulaGrillKaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Fri, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Sat, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Sun, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Mon, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Tue, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz and Soup Nutz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Performers 7-10pm; Sat, Fultone Tashombe and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, The Soundlab 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; javajazz.net

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Mitch Kepa and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Bldg J, Lahaina); 808-661-4495; leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5-7pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl 5-7pm; Sat, Steve Grimes and Gang 5-7pm; Tue, Tori Dixon and Shawn McLaughlin 5-7pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com/threelocations/lahaina

Lulu’s Lahaina Surf Club and Grill – Thu, Far West 6-9pm; Fri, Na’o Ah Puck 6am-9pm; Sat, Cody 6-9pm; Mon, Nestor and Kale 7-10pm; (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0808; Luluslahaina.com

Merrimans Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; (One Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; merrimanshawaii.com/kapalua

Ocean Pool Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/oceanpool

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, Vincente Cacal 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huaka’i Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 6-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Thu, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 6-8pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Paul Johnson 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; PineappleGrillMaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 6-9pm; Mon, Kalani 6-9pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 6-9pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; pioneerinnmaui.com

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Whalers Village Kaanapali – Thu, The Benoits 7-8pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-661-4567; whalersvillage.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Island Style Wailea – Thu, Mark Burnett 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brooks Maguire 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990.

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 7-7pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Haui’s Life’s A Beach – Fri, Rick Glencross 4-8pm; Tue, Rick Glencross 4-8pm; (1913 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8010; mauibars.com

Kono’s on the green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Sierra and Sal 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; Tue, Gina Martinelli, Gilbert Emata and Josh Grenbaum 5-8pm; (470 Lipoa Prkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Yum Yum Beast 5-8pm; Fri, Lewis and Louis 4-7pm; Sat, Rowdy Love 5-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi Poasa 4-6pm; Thu, Mike Finkiewicz and Craig Soderberg 7-9pm; Fri, Stay Easy 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika Nako’oka 7-9pm; Sat, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Joshua Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Louis and Lewis 1-3pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, wailea); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligans on the blue – Sun, Murray Thorne 7-9:30pm; Mon, Ron Kuala’au 6:30-8:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Fri, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Sat, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Sun, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Mon, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Tue, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Benoit Jazzworks 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway Center, Wailea); 808-879-7177; pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Three’s Bar and Grill – Sat, Live Solo Guitar With Cpt. Dan Saunders 5:30-9pm; Sun, Louise Lambert Band 7:30-10:30pm; (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Ma’alaea – Thu, Kenny Roberts 5-8pm; Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Sat, Kenny Roberts 5-8pm; Sun, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Mon, Kenny Roberts 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Fri, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Sat, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Sun, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Mon, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Tue, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

King Kamehameha Golf Club – Thu, WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND 6:30-10pm; Mon, Martini and Jazz 6:30-9:30pm; (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-249-0033; kamehamehagolf.com

Whole Foods Market – Fri, Aloha Friday Music Jam 11:30am-2:30pm; (70 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-872-3310; wholefoodsmarket.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe de Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; cafemambomaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Justin Morris and Orion Hitzing 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Ulupalakua Ranch Store – Sun, Randall Rospond 12-2:30pm; (14800 Piilani Hwy, Kula); 808-878-2561; ulupalakuaranch.com/store.htm