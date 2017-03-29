MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | March 30th-April 5th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

COMPAGNIE HERVE KOUBI – Thu. Mar 30. Born and raised in France with Algerian roots, Herve Koubi is recognized as one of Europe’s most distinctive choreographers. His company will make its Maui debut as part of a Hawaiian tour with a highly physical, stunningly fluid work entitled, What The Day Owes To The Night, with 12 French-Algerian and West African male dancers who combine capoeira, martial arts, urban, and contemporary dance with powerful imagery evocative of Orientalist paintings and the stone filigree of Islamic architecture. $35 – $45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PETER KATER AND R. CARLOS NAKAI – Thu. Mar 30. Multi-platinum selling pianist/composer, Peter Kater, together with R. Carlos Nakai, the world’s premier performer of the Native American flute, will enchant the audience in the McCoy Studio Theater with an exquisite, magical evening. $30 – $50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MR. CARMACK – Thu. Mar 30. Mr. Carmack will be live in Makawao with opening sets by TRVR, Jon Mon and Monks. There will be live painting by Dylan Kauz, and Makamae Murray will lead the Hawaiian Blessing. 21+. $20. 9:45pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

SALSA Y LATIN BEATS – Fri. Mar 31. Enjoy live Latin Music with Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo. It will definitely be a hot and spicy evening! 21+. $10. 9:30pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

LANAI 5TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Mar 31. A street festival offering live music, food vendors, local artisans, jewelry, fashion, magic and a special late ferry so guests from Maui can come party! Package includes a round-trip ferry ride between Lahaina Harbor and Manele Harbor, round-trip ground transportation between Manele Harbor and Lanai City, and an event passport. Lahaina departure times are 9:15am, 12:45pm, 3:15pm. Manele departure time is 9:45pm. $60. 5:30pm. Lanai Town Party, (Dole Park, Lanai); 808-270-7710; Fifthfridaylanai.com

ECSTATIC GROOVES – MAUI: BARAKA MOON – Fri. Mar 31 & Sat, Apr 1. Come sing and dance your heart out! The evening will unite influences from mystical Sufi trance songs, Indian ragas, African percussion and the Australian Aboriginal didgeridoo. Baraka Moon is composed of Stephen Kent, Anastasia Mavrides, Peter Warren and Sukhawat Ali Kahn. They’ll deliver soulful and spiritually-charged dance music with a positive message of inclusiveness and peace. Friday: $20. 7:00pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220; Saturday: $20. 7:00pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

HERE COMES THE FUNNY TOUR WITH ADAM SANDLER AND FRIENDS – Fri. Mar 31. Netflix Presents comedy x3 live on stage. Adam Sandler will be joined by David Spade and Rob Schneider. Two show times 7pm and 9:30pm. $35 – $125. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LUKAS NELSON AND PROMISE OF THE REAL – Fri. Mar 31 – Sat. Apr 1. Continuing to support their 2016 album, “Something Real,” this cowboy, hippie, surf, rock band is back in Paia for two nights. Special guests Pat Simmons Jr. and Lily Meola join them on Friday, and Maui guitarist Tom Conway will join them on Saturday. Cost to attend is $30 per night, limited 2 night passes also available for $50. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

10TH ANNUAL MAUI COUNTY AGRICULTURAL FESTIVAL – Sat. Apr 1. The Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast and Bingo will start off the morning, and The Grand Taste Features 12 chefs stations. Lehua Kalima headlines an all-star list of performers, and Edible Hawaiian Islands will present a Live Chef Challenge. There will also be cooking classes, horseback rides, bouncing castles, farm animals, barnyard games, magic show and more. $5. 8:00am. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com

PRINCE KUHIO DAY CELEBRATION – Sat. Apr 1. The celebration opens with a procession of royal Hawaiian societies and homestead leaders, then an oratory contest reviving the political-soapbox tradition of Kuhio’s era, followed by an inaugural Kuhio Kalo Cook-off. The event will also feature arts, crafts, foods, community information booths and free health screenings. Enjoy entertainment all day long with Richard Ho’opi’i, Pu’uwai Musical Group, Na Wai ‘Eha Trio, Homestead Band and Kaniala Masoe. 9:00am. Paukukalo Hawaiian Homestead Community Center, (657 Kaumualii St., Waiehu); co.maui.hi.us/Facilities/Facility/Details/141

HAWAII OPERA THEATRE PRESENTS THREE DECEMBERS – Sat. Apr 1. Composed by Jake Heggie, Three Decembers is based on a play by Terrence McNally. It’s about Broadway Star named Madeline Mitchell as she enters the twilight of her life. Madeline, estranged from her children, will share the secrets she has kept for over three decades. The role of Madeline will be performed by Frederica von Stade, who makes her Hawaii Opera Theatre debut. $30 – $90. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KANEKOA CD RELEASE CELEBRATION – Sat. Apr 1. Kanekoa is holding their South Maui cd release party for the new studio album, ‘Tales of the Fruit Stand Mystic.’ It’s also been nominated for the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards Best Reggae Album of 2016. 7:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

SKY LOUNGE KAHILI – Sat. Apr 1. Hit up this Nightclub Event with Next Level Entertainment and Da Jam 98.3. They’ll be mixing Top 40, EDM and Hip Hop jams. Dress to impress. 21+. $20. 9:00pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

MAUI SPRING BREAK MASSIVE – Sat. Apr 1. Come and kick off Spring on Maui! The event will feature DJ’s Kid Continental, Beau Bordeaux, Illz, Kai MFK and Micky G. There will be visuals by Audacious and 24K, Superfly Maui and Zen Panda. Enjoy ‘The Caviar of Body Art’ by Justin Drew, and live graffiti art by Dylan Kauz. Food will be provided by Outrigger Pizza and there’s even a VIP Party bus. $25 cover at the door ($5 off with Canned Food). BYOB. 18+. 9:30pm. Da Warehouse Maui, (200 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-688-8008; Dawarehousemaui.com

EXHIBIT: ART MAUI 2017 – Sun. Apr 2 – Sun. Apr 30. Expect to see a broad range of ideas and talent from the growing community of artists in a variety of media including: drawing, painting, printmaking, photography, jewelry, fiber and sculpture. This years juror will be Sally French, owner of Double Dog Dare Studio on Kauai. Free. 9:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MANA’O RADIO UPCOUNTRY SUNDAYS ACOUSTIC STYLE – Sun. Apr 2. The show will open with Justin Morris, and continue with music by The Deborah Vial Band wit Caron Barrett and Cynthia Kalmenson. Maui artist, Melissa Bruck, will be creating original work of art inspired by the music of the events and will be available for silent auction. Spend a beautiful afternoon of great live music with great friends. $7. 2:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

Jazz Metropolis with Lee Norris – Wed. Apr 5. Mana O Radio 91.7’s Lee Norris of Jazz Metropolis, hosts this great after work three hour Work Jazz House Set live on the patio every Wednesday. Fusing jazz and house sets creating a very cool atmosphere for networking and relaxation on hump day. Specials on pupus and cocktails and the burgers are supreme. 5:00pm. Cow Pig Bun, (535 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-875-8100; Cowpigbun.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

KUPANAHA MAGIC SHOW – Tue-Sat. Watch “Maui’s Magical Family” team up with the Kupanaha dancers. See scintillating hula interpretations bring spectacular illusions, charm and culture to the stage. $65 – $99. 4:30pm. Kupanaha Magic Theatre, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0128; Kupanaha.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

BURN’N LOVE – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Mar 30. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

ISLAND RHYTHMS SUNSET COCKTAIL CRUISE – Fri. Mar 31. Get onboard for lots of fun, food and dancing on Pacific Whale Foundation’s Island Rhythms Sunset Cocktail Cruise with local reggae star Marty Dread. This cruise includes delicious appetizers, perfectly mixed Mai Tais and other cocktails. Book online and save 10 percent. Additional savings for PWF Members and Kama’aina. 21+. 5:00pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

COMEDY SHOW WITH CRAIG GASS – Sat. Apr 1. You may have heard his voices on Family Guy, and seen him on King of Queens or Sex and the City. American actor, comedian and impressionist known for Craig Gass: The Worst Comedy Show Ever. 7:30pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

FREE RANGE COMEDY PRESENTS: MAUI PEEPS! – Sat. Apr 1. Time for marshmallow chicks. Fun, feathered, family-friendly comedy improv and delicious drinks and food! Tickets are $10 for adults and half off for 18 and under, $2 off with a can of food for the Maui Food Bank. $10. 7:30pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

MAGIC ON MAUI WITH SETH GRABEL – Sundays and Wednesdays. America’s Got Talent star Seth Grabel is on Maui. Grabel is a magician, illusionist and headlining entertainer. Direct from Las Vegas, he brings to Maui a hilariously skillful show that is fun for all ages. Tickets start at $49 for adults and $24.50 for children under 12. Special VIP meet-and-greet packages, Kama’aina and group rates are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

THE OLD MAN AND THE SEA – Sun. Apr 2. Maui’s well know actor and theater director, Rick Scheideman, will be performing his one-man show at the historic Pioneer Inn Courtyard. He will also be performing a short play “The Journey of C.S. Lewis.” Enjoy Pre-show dinner and happy hour from 3-6pm. Drinks are available for purchase throughout the show. $30 for both shows or $22 separate. Reservations are recommended. 6:00pm. Rick Scheideman at Pioneer Inn Maui, (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 303-507-0987; Rickscheideman.com

FOUREVER FAB SHOW MAUI, THE BEATLES TRIBUTE – Wed. Apr 5. Fourever Fab and its founding members have been performing the hits of the world’s most-loved lads, The Beatles, for over twenty years. They continue to perfect their performance with sound-alike vocals and the original instruments to pay tribute to the songs that defined a generation. Ticket start at $59.99 for adults and $29.99 for children (age 5 through 11). 10 percent discount for Kama’aina with Hawaii State ID. 6:30pm. Fourever Fab Show at Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-365-7535; Foureverfabshow.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Apr 5. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. A pre-show dinner package is also available at the Sea House Restaurant. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Mar 30. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties, also offering free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Mar 30. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Call for reservations. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Mar 31. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

MAUI TASTEMAKERS SERIES – Fri. Mar 31. Join Japengo every Friday in March to continue their Maui Tastemakers series celebrating passion for using fresh and locally grown products. This month they are partnering with Adoboloco Hot Sauce, Kauai Sweet Shrimp and Molokai Sweet Prawns. Experience the flavors and taste the freshness in each of the three courses highlighting local and flavorful ingredients cooked by their award-winning chefs. $80. 5:30pm. Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

MAUI LEGACY FARMERS PANCAKE BREAKFAST – Sat. Apr 1. The 10th annual Maui County Agricultural Festival kicks off, with an island-style pancake breakfast honoring four Maui farmers for their contributions to our community. Fill up on a delicious buffet of pancakes with syrup; scrambled eggs, Portuguese and Link sausages, Maui Gold Pineapple, juice and hot coffee by Mill House Roasting Company. Breakfast entertainment includes bingo and a unique AgFest raffle. $10 for adults, $5 for keiki (12 and under) and includes Festival admission. 8:00am. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Sat. Apr 1. Maui’s one and only winery is now offering the King’s Visit Wine Tasting and Tour. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET DINNER – Sat. Apr 1. Tuesday-Saturday. Sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $50. 5:30pm. Banyan Tree Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7096; Ritzcarlton.com/banyantree

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Apr 2. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Apr 2. Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Ka’anapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Apr 2. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

SAKE-LICIOUS DINNER – Tue. Apr 4. Sake has always been the perfect accompaniment for Japanese cuisine. Add in cocktails created by a talented “hipster” mixologist and dinner becomes a new and amazing adventure! Enjoy a “Contemporary ONO-Licious” menu created by Kihei’s Executive Chef Marcus Lage and Waikiki’s Executive Chef Axelrod Colobong. Complemented by craft sake cocktails created by Chandra Lucariello of Southern Wine and Spirits. Limited to 40 guest. $79. 6:00pm. Sansei Kihei, (1881 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

CHEF BLOC: 50 SHADES OF HUGH – Tue. Apr 4. Executive Chef Isaac Bancaco of Ka’ana Kitchen, will be collaborating with James Beard Award-winning author and current BRAVO Top Chef judge Hugh Acheson. Experience chef’s expertise first-hand with a curated five-course dining experience focusing on quality, artisanship and creativity. The event will feature an array of dishes bursting with various local Hawaiian ingredients and island-flair. 6:00pm. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-573-1234; Maui.andaz.hyatt.com

CASTAWAY’S DATE NIGHT – Wed. Apr 5. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Apr 5. The Luau dinner show ‘Huaka’I – Journey through Polynesia’ includes traditional games, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fantastic Luau buffet. There will be beautiful Hula performances and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka’anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

THE CROSSROADS USO EXHIBIT – Until- Fri. Mar 31. MHM commemorates the nearly 200,000 Navy, Marine, Coast Guard and Seabee servicemen and women who trained and took leave in and near Makawao, Maui during World War II. Displays depicting the USO from it’s opening in January 1943 until the war ended in 1945 include original artwork, historical stories, and memorabilia from the Crossroads USO that took place in the building that is now home to Casanova restaurant, up the street from the museum. Free. 10:00am. Makawao History Museum, (3642 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2482; Makawaomuseum.org

HAWAIIAN CONTEMPORARY 2017 – Until – Wed. Apr 12. The gallery will display Hawaiian Contemporary works by a selection of fine art artists. Gabrielle Anderman, Melissa Chimera, Susan Schiesser, Mizu Sumida, Dian Lehr, Linda Whittemore, Carol Kouchi Yotsuda, Wanda Russell and Michael and Misato Mortara. 10:30am. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

JUDY BISGARD: RETROSPECTIVE – Until – Sat. May 6. Maui artist and Hui angel Judy Bisgard will be featured as this year’s Retrospective Artist in honor of her contributions to Maui’s visual arts community and for her dedication and commitment to Hui No’eau. This retrospective exhibition showcases Bisgard’s experiences with a wide range of media, from plein air paintings, fiber, encaustic, pastels, intaglio and woodcut. 5:00pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

ROB DECAMP – Until – Sun. Apr 2. The featured artist in the Banyan Tree Gallery will be Rob DeCamp. His photography reflects amazing scenes and colors of the islands, enhanced by color mats surrounding his images. Come and meet Rob in the gallery on Wednesdays throughout March. 10:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

SUMMER YOUNG ARTIST PROGRAMS – Thu. Mar 30 – Tue. May 30. Enjoy “Young Art Makers,” visual arts classes for art makers aged 5 and up. Participants will work with teaching artists to focus on drawing, painting, printmaking or sculpture. $60. 8:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WOMEN MAKES THE MALO MAKES THE MAN: AN EXHIBITION OF KAPA BY DALANI TANAHY – Thu. Mar 16 – Fri. Mar 31. In Hawaii, the Polynesian introduced Paper mulberry (brousonettia papyrifera) or wauke was the preferred plant for making kapa for clothes and other cloth-like items for everyday use. Kapa was also used extensively for temple dressings, taxes and tribute paid to the ali’i. In this exhibition, artist Dalani Tanahy presents a stunning showcase of her recent kapa work. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CALL TO ARTISTS: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE 2018 (SPC2018) – Thu. Mar 23 – Sat. Sep 23. Artists interested in participating in SPC 2018 may submit their work on Sep 23, 2017, 9am-noon. The Challenge is open to artists 18+ who are Hawaii residents. All works entered must be original one-of-a-kind and newly-created specifically for this exhibition. For entry information, artists may access the “Call to Artists” prospectus and SPC2018 application on the MACC’s website. Exhibition dates will be Jan. 16 to Mar. 18, 2018. 9:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CALLING ALL CRAFTERS, ARTISANS, FARMERS AND KONANE PLAYERS – Thu. Mar 30. The 25th Annual Celebration of the Arts, Hawaii’s premiere hands-on art and cultural festival is coming up in April. All crafters, artisans, farmers and Konane players that are interested in participating are asked to call and leave a message will all the necessary contact information including email address. For more information and full schedule please go online. 8:00am. Celebration of the Arts, (Kapalua); 808-665-7089; Celebrationofthearts.org

PHOTOGRAPHER, MARTY WOLFF – Fri. Mar 31. Marty builds upon the idea that “the world and its people are quite different from the way they appear,” and he’s applied his art to the creation of psychedelic light shows. Stop by the gallery and view a collection of his works. 2:00pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Mar 31. Friday evenings at the cafe are bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. Couple that with a local’s favorite hangout along with a selection of high-quality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and snacks – and you have a great way to wind-down after a long week. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Mar 31. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

ART OF TRASH 2017 RECEIVING DAY – Sat. Apr 1. CALLING ALL ARTIST: Maui’s 2017 Art of Trash show will be accepting entries for the annual juried exhibition. Artists are encouraged to start collecting, creating, designing, and saving recyclable materials that will inspire their artwork. Artists entering the competition should be mindful that pieces made from natural materials, water feature pieces and works that include food will not be accepted. Call for more information. Entry forms are available online. $15. 9:30am. Art of Trash, (Maui Mall, Kahului); 808-877-2524; Sharingalohamaui.org

TALK STORY AND DEMONSTRATION WITH HA’A AND KALA’I AIONA – Sat. Apr 1. Stop by and “talk story” with Ha’a and Kala’i Aiona of Hilo. Ask questions, learn a few Hawaiian words, and share in their wealth of knowledge about Hawaiian arts and crafts. 10:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

NARA AND KAI CHOW – Sun. Apr 2. Fostering the local culture, this mother and son duo presents one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces and gorgeous woodwork. Nara Chow’s Hawaiian Woodworks showcases Norfolk pine vessels, rare native Koa calabashes and a full range of high quality woodcrafts. Kai Chow Creation presents hand-carved stone pendants featuring precious gems and 14k gold pieces. 9:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

MAUI ‘THROWDOWN THURSDAY’S’ RALLIES – Thu. Mar 30. THE MARCH GOES ON! Every Thursday, peaceful resistance continues in response to the many untenable policies the new administration is proposing that threaten democracy. Everyone is invited to come out and bring a sign reflecting why you march and make your voices heard! Join for the advancement of human rights for yourselves, your communities and your world! Rallies are a partnership between Organizing for Action-Maui Chapter (OFA) and the Women’s March on Washington – Maui Team. 4:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

FISCAL YEAR 2018 BUDGET MEETING – Thu. Mar 30 & Wed. Apr 5. The Budget and Finance Committee received the mayor’s proposed fiscal year 2018 budget of $795.3 million and will begin its review with committee meetings throughout April. The public is welcome to provide oral or written testimony at any scheduled committee meeting. Thursday: 6pm. Kihei Community Center, (303 E. Lipoa St., Kihei); MauiCounty.us/2018budget; Wednesday: 6pm. Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St., Makawao); MauiCounty.us/2018budget

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII PRESIDENT’S SERIES FEATURES DR. PUAKEA NOGELMEIER – Thu. Apr 6. Dr. Puakea Nogelmeier, renowned professor of Hawaiian language at UH Manoa, will speak on “The Legacy of Hawaiian Literacy – Today?, Illuminating Hawaiian Knowledge” in the Ike Le’a Building, Room 144. Dr. Nogelmeier mentors and trains translators and works extensively with the many Hawaiian-language archives, rearticulating historical Hawaiian knowledge into fields of study today. $35. 5:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

ANNUAL PACIFIC INK AND ART EXPO THE MAUI HAWAII TATTOO EXPO – Fri. Apr 7 – Sun. Apr 9. This show will be the first ever in Maui’s history. A smaller more intimate show with the same format as Oahu. 11:00am. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); .

DUCKHORN VINEYARDS DINNER PAIRING – Fri. Apr 7. Experience wine and culinary perfection for a special night. Dinner by top-rated Chef Lee Anderson is paired with premier Napa Valley winery Duckhorn Vineyards for a one-of-a-kind, multi-course meal, featuring wines from all six of their projects. Seating is limited to 40 people with advance reservations required. 21+. $125. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

KAIOLA GALA FUNDRAISING EVENT – Fri. Apr 7. A three course dinner and auction fundraising event held in the Maui Ocean Center’s open ocean exhibit to benefit the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute, a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Help support the mission of preserving Maui’s rare endemic corals and the rescue and rehabilitation of the Hawaiian Green Sea Turtle. Presentation by keynote speaker Kimi Werner. Live music with Kaulike Pescia. For more information visit Mocmarineinstitute.org/gala. $125. 6:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

HOPE JAHREN IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Apr 7. The Merwin Conservancy presents Hope Jahren, an award-winning scientist and author of Lab Girl, a national bestselling memoir, in the latest installment of the Green Room, a literary and environmental salon and speaker series. The presentation will be followed by an intimate questions and answers period with the audience and book signing at a courtyard reception with dessert, champagne, book fair, and live musical entertainment. Tickets are $25 and $10 for students with a valid ID. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

COLBIE CAILLAT – Fri. Apr 7. Grammy-Award winning multi-platinum selling singer and songwriter Colbie Caillat has sold over 20 million singles worldwide, and has garnered more than 300 million YouTube views, and you can see her live in concert in the Castle Theater. $45 – $125. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE FANTASIA BALL PLATINUM JUBILEE – Sat. Apr 8. Imua Family Services celebrates 70th anniversary with star powered gala, the event will take place in the newly renovated Monarchy Ballroom. Enjoy gourmet dining and dancing, with performances by Tony Award Winner Adrienne Warren, and the Eric Gilliom Band. Immediately following the Ball is The Platinum After Party, Maui’s hottest dance party of the year featuring live music by Next Level Entertainment. Formal attire requested. For more information and/or to purchase tickets visit: Imuafamilyservices.org/fantasiaball. $200 – $5000. 5:30pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

‘THE SONGS OF C AND K’ CELEBRATING A LIFETIME PARTY OF FRIENDS – Sat. Apr 8. Henry Kapono bring his songs of C and K to the Castle Theater. Bringing with him fellow musicians Johnny Valentine, Alx Kawakami and Blayne Asing in a salute to the music of Cecilio and Kapono. $15 – $55. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HEATHER NOVA IN CONCERT – Sun. Apr 9. Renowned for her intensely atmospheric live European performances, Nova’s debut concert in Maui promises an intimate evening lush with acoustic melody and her soaring and distinctive otherworldly vocals. She is accompanied by her long time touring partner, cellist and multi-instrumentalist Arnulf Lindner with special guest appearance by Mishka. Complimentary handcrafted kombucha cocktails and delicious gourmet treats by Maui Raw. $45 – $100. 6:00pm. A’ali’ikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (Seabury Hall, Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

WILLIAM SINGE AND ALEX AIONO – Sun. Apr 9. Australian singer, songwriter, and producer, William Singe will perform live along with multi-instrumentalist, Alex Aiona in the Castle Theater. Tickets are $25-35 for general admission or $125.00 for VIP Meet and Greet. $25 – $125. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 30TH

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Mar 30. Recovering alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected] , ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HAWAIIAN MUSIC SERIES CONCERT – Thu. Mar 30. Lahaina Restoration Foundation present rising stars of Hawaiian Music trio Kualoa. Members are Kalani Librando-Souza, ukulele player and falsetto vocalist; Nalu Robinson, bass player; and Shem (Kema) Kahawaii, slack key guitarist. Limited seating is provided on the lawn and blankets, mats and low beach chairs are welcome. Free. 6:00pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (Corner of Dickenson and Front Street, Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum

FRIDAY, MARCH 31ST

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Mar 31. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ five award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

LET’S KOKUA TOGETHER – Fri. Mar 31. All 501c3 non profit organizations looking to host an education or fundraiser event. The selection process is based on quality, professionalism, and compliance with all of QKC’s guidelines and deadlines. Go online to find out more information. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HEART ART FUNDRAISER FOR KAHUENA (KAHU) KANEKOA – Fri. Mar 31. Kahu was diagnosed with rhabdomysarcoma cancer when he was four, although he has won the battle twice, the cancer has come back for round three. Fighting hard for his health and traveling extensively for medical care, takes a financial toll. There will be a raffle drawing with original art by Kelly Sullivan, live music by Kanekoa and great food and drink specials. ALL food, drink, music proceeds and HALF of art sales go to support 6-year-old Kahu and his family. 6:00pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 North Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

PADDLE IMUA’S CHARITY PINT NIGHT – Fri. Mar 31. The local business and ocean community are coming together To support Paddle Imua. Imua Family Services and Dream Imua has supported Maui County’s children most in need since 1990, granting them a day of their dreams—and empowering them to believe that they are special and there is hope. Help MBC’s Kahana Brewpub donate half of all house beer profits to Imua Family Services. 6:00pm. Maui Brewing Company Kahana, (4405 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com

“COACH” DOCUMENTARY – Fri. Mar 31. A 30-minute documentary that tells the story of how Maui plantation kids trained in irrigation ditches in the 1930s and went on to win national and Olympics championships, under Coach Soichi Sakamoto. The screening will take place in the Pilina Student Lounge. The presentation will also include a ten-minute compilation of home movies. Free. 7:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

SATURDAY, APRIL 1ST

POLANUI HIU COMMUNITY MANAGED MAKAI AREA – Sat. Apr 1. The Polanui Hiu is comprised of a group of concerned kama’aina over the decline of our marine resources. The Hiu believes that by involving people of like minds and like hearts and working together, the reefs can heal and find balance. The major objectives are to educate, create awareness, and establish pono practices that will help to ensure a future is left for the next generations. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Apr 1. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. Thier goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably. Rather than depending on outside inputs which have a carbon footprint and often carry toxic components such as heavy metals and antibiotics, they strive to grow needed amendments right here on thier land. $20 – $25. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

E-CYCLING – Sat. Apr 1. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 8:00am. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

BENEFIT CAR WASH AND COOKIE SALE – Sat. Apr 1. Come and support the resident of Roselani Place during their car wash and cookie sale and the 39th Annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk event. Fresh baked cookies are $5 per bag, with favorites such as white chocolate with macadamia nuts and peanut butter. Car wash cost is $6 per car and $7 per truck. For more information or to purchase your car wash ticket in advance, contact Diane at 808-871-7720 or [email protected] 8:00am. Roselani Place, (88 South Papa Avenue, Kahului); 808-871-7720; www.roselaniplace.com

MALAMA MAUI NUI LAUNCHES 2017 GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP – Sat. Apr 1 – Sun. Apr 30. Malama Maui Nui is inviting volunteers to “be the bridge from mauka to makai” by joining the Hawaii Government Employees Association (HGEA) at their cleanup event. As part of Keep America Beautiful’s annual Great American Cleanup (GAC), they encourage local volunteers, churches, organizations and businesses to form their own block cleanups during the month of April. Interested participants in the kick-off event and the 2017 GAC may call or go online. 8:00am. Kwong Fook Tong Chinese Cemetery, (Kahekili Hwy., Wailuku); 808-877-2524; Malamamauinui.org/volunteer-maui

NOMINATE MAUI FOR $200,000 PARKS GRANT – Sat. Apr 1 – Sun. Apr 30. The West Maui Greenway Alliance is entering Maui County in an earth month competition to win a $20,000 “Meet Me at the Park” grant. The grant will go towards building and maintaining the 25-mile West Maui Greenway project and requires individuals to nominate Maui online NOW. 8:00am. Meet Me at the Park Grant, (); ; NRPA.org/BeInspired

LET’S HIPPITY HOP TOGETHER – Sat. Apr 1. Easter Bunny arrival fanfare includes an age specific keiki egg hunt and coloring contest with special prizes, and Easter egg crafts spring-colored balloons. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

QUEEN KA’AHUMANU CENTER EASTER BUNNY PHOTO’S – Sat. Apr 1 – Sat. Apr 15. Hop along and get your professional photographs with Easter Bunny. Mon-Fri from 10-9pm and Sun from 10am-5pm. In addition, Pet Photos with Easter Bunny are available on Mon, April 3 and 10 from 5-9pm and Compassionate Easter Bunny will be available for visits and photos from 12-2pm on Tue, April 4 and 11, or by appointment. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Apr 1. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Apr 1. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

PADDLE IMUA’S BENEFIT NIGHT – Sat. Apr 1. The local business and ocean community are coming together To support Paddle Imua. Imua Family Services and Dream Imua has supported Maui County’s children most in need since 1990, granting them a day of their dreams—and empowering them to believe that they are special and there is hope. Help Rock and Brews a portion of profits to Imua Family Services. 6:00pm. Rock and Brews, (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 2ND

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Apr 2. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Apr 2. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Apr 2. This is a fantastic showcase for Maui-made products that appeal to both kama’aina and visitors alike. Showcasing products that are made, manufactured, grown or created in Maui County. Enjoy live local music and Polynesian entertainment while shopping. If you are interested in becoming a Maui Made Vendor, contact QKC. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HALAU HULA O KEOLA ALI’IOKEKAI – Sun. Apr 2. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

MONDAY, APRIL 3RD

MONDAY NIGHT SURF MOVIES – Mon. Apr 3. Monday Night Surf Movies features short films of Maui’s best surfers including Dusty Payne, Granger Larsen, Kevin Sullivan, Randy (Goose) Welch, DJ Joy, Braiden Maither and more. The cover includes the film screening, a beer or a well cocktail and a raffle ticket. They’ll have popcorn too… $10. 9:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI HIGH SCHOOL BAND – Mon. Apr 3. Join the student of Maui High for their annual School Band Concert Series. The concert allows the next generation of musicians to experience the same world-class stage setting that the superstars enjoy. The public is invited to attend and support Maui’s young performing artists. Come support these hard working students by attending their concert. Free. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SALSA DANCE CLASS – Mon. Apr 3. Maui dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take Salsa Dance Classes with Demian and Lasensua, singles and couple welcome. Beginners class starts at 6pm with Intermediate class to follow at 6:45pm. $10 per class, $15 per couple. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 4TH

KING KEKAULIKE HIGH SCHOOL BAND – Tue. Apr 4. Join the student of King Kekaulike for their annual School Band Concert Series. The concerts allow the next generation of musicians to experience the same world-class stage setting that the superstars enjoy. The public is invited to attend and support Maui’s young performing artists. Come support these hard working students by attending their concert. Free. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT GROUPS – Tue. Apr 4. Child and Family Service in Wailuku offers weekly Domestic Violence Support Groups for Survivors, Teens, and Children every Tuesday. Please call for more information and/or to register. (Registration is required). 5:30pm. Child and Family Service, (392 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-877-6888 / 808-357-8260; Childandfamilyservices.org

E-CYCLING – Tue. Apr 4. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 1:00pm. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5TH

MASTERS OF RETAIL SUCCESS IN MAUI DINNER PRESENTATION – Wed. Apr 5. Talk-story with Maui Brewing Co. (Garrett Marrero), Ukulele Mele on Maui (Mele Fong), Lost on Lanai (Bradley Bunn) and Hasegawa General Store (Harry Hasegawa). They will share their unique experiences on the road to success and the multiple challenges they’ve had to overcome within their businesses. There will be dinner and no host bar. 5:00pm. Kahili Golf Course, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

OUTLETS OUTDOOR MARKET – Wed. Apr 5. The Market will feature chef demonstrations, live music, hula show and cultural activities. Maui farmers and artisans will feature locally-grown produce, handmade goods, creative crafts, apparel, island artwork and more. The Outlets retailers will also host a sidewalk sale with special sales and promotions. Get a free parking validation with any purchase from a market vendor. 4:00pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

FAMILY PAU HANA MAUI – Wed. Apr 5. Time to rock out! You and your keiki will sing, dance, and play, or sit back and relax at this one-of-a-kind evening out for the whole family. BYOB, a chair or blanket, and a warm sweater. There will be food trucks on site. All ages welcome. 5:00pm. Carden Academy of Maui, (55 Makaena Pl., Makawao); cardenmaui.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Auntie’s Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/dining

Beach Club Restaurant at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 3-6pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Tue, Jonny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Noa Zeb 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Corey Rezner 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Corey Rezner 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu-Wed, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Mon, Mel and Sound Lab 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Guest Musician 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Crazy Fingers Duo 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-5pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huaka’i Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 6-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; Wed, DJ Zinn 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Codae 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 6-9pm; Mon, Kalani 6-9pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 6-9pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu-Wed Guest Musicians; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

South Maui

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Island Style – Thu, Mark Burnett 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Cow Pig Bun – Wed, Jazz Metropolis with Lee Norris 5-8pm; (535 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-875-8100; Cowpigbun.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Fulton Tashombe 5:30-7:30pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Tue, Elaine Ryan 6-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay EZ 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damien and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Soul Kitchen Big Band 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, The Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Thu, Kanoa 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; Wed, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Ma’alaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahili Restaurant – Thu, Brian and Meryl 4-5:30pm; Wed, Ron Kuala’au 4-5:30pm; (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Playmakers Sports Bar – Fri, Brant Quick 7-11pm; (928 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-4804; Facebook.com/Playmakers-Sports-Bar

Queen Kaahumanu Center – Thu, Honoka’a Jazz Band 6-7pm; (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Seascape Ma’alaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Ryan Robinson 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Nourish Health Bar and Cafe Paia – Sat, Live Acoustic 6-8pm; (161 Hana Hwy., Paia); ; Facebook.com/pg/NourishHealthBarMaui

Ulupalakua Ranch Store – Sun, Randall Rospond 12-2:30pm; (14800 Piilani Hwy., Kula); 808-878-2561; Ulupalakuaranch.com