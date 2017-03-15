MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | March 16th-22nd, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

NOGALES: STORYTELLERS IN CARTEL COUNTRY – Thu. Mar 16. In 2013, Jose Antonio Elena Rodríguez, a teenage Mexican boy, was fatally shot by a United States border patrol across the U.S./Mexico border at Nogales. He was struck by at least 15 bullets, all but one hitting him in the back. This production is an original and deeply relevant new theater piece focusing on the victimization of an innocent teenage bystander set against the backdrop of tensions along the U.S./Mexico border. $28. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAPA’S 2017 SPRING GALA: PARISIAN CABARET – Fri. Mar 17. Get you can-can on! Treat yourself to an unforgettable evening while supporting the Maui Academy of Performing Arts work in education and the community. Join as your favorite cabaret star or simply ready for a Parisian night on the town. You and your guests will experience a wild evening filled with cabaret entertainment by Maui’s finest performers, delectable libations, fun and frivolity and a live auction full of unique packages. 6:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

SOUL KITCHEN – Fri. Mar 17. Come and dance to one of Maui’s hottest dance band! Enjoy music by Naor Nave, Sue S. Westcott, Michael Elam, Bruce Boege, Kevin Garland, Kerry Sofaly, Marcus Johnson, and Tempa Singer Nave. $10. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

HUI O WA’A KAULUA BENEFIT – Sat. Mar 18. Makai Glass will be hosting the first of a series of benefits for the Maui community with Hui O Wa’a Kaulua Maui’s Polynesian Voyaging. The event begins with live music by Eric Gilliom, live glass blowing by Makai Artists, and a short film premier of the launch of Mo’okiha O Pi’ilani by Epic Aeriall Productions. Food and beverages will be provided by Kama Hele Cafe. $20. 5:00pm. Makai Glass Creations, (903 Hailemaile Rd., Makawao); 808-419-6685; Makaiglass.com

KUANA TORRES KAHELE – Sat. Mar 18. Enjoy an evening with Kuana, musician vocalist, songwriter, record producer, dancer and more. Known for his poetry-laden lyrics, he’s one of the most popular entertainers performing in Hawaii and Japan. Kuana currently maintains his own Hawaiian music and culture school in Japan. He teaches in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka with over 200 combined students. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children ages 3-12. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KIP MOORE – Sat. Mar 18. Over the last couple of years, Kip Moore spent most of his time on the road, building one of country music’s most loyal audiences show by show, and plotting what would become his sophomore album, “Wild Ones.” His live show mixes the bombast and wild desperation of Bruce Springsteen with the rootsy stomp of Merle Haggard. It’s a sound built on space and swagger, a sound that bangs as hard as it twangs. Prices increase $5 day-of-show. $29.50 – $49.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SKY LOUNGE KAHILI – Sat. Mar 18. Hit up this club night for Top 40, EDM and hip hop jams. Dress to impress. 21+. $20. 9:00pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

“FEEL THE VIBES” WITH THE LAMBSBREAD – Sat. Mar 18. Hawaii’s reggae family the will be performing their hits, as well as brand new songs from their upcoming album. The Lambsbread is well known for their solid roots riddims and amazing stage show. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

KANEKOA CD RELEASE CELEBRATION – Sat. Mar 18. Kanekoa will have a North Shore cd release party for his new studio album, ‘Tales of the Fruit Stand Mystic.’ He’s been nominated for the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards Best Reggae Album of 2016. Members of Maui’s own Soul Kitchen Maui will open the show. Sponsored by Kona Brewing Company. 21+. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

A-PLUS LIVE – Sat. Mar 18. Hip Hop legend- A-Plus from Hieroglyphics and Souls of Mischief will be playing with international reggae/dancehall artist, Soulmedic. They’ll be backed by DJ Irie Dole and hip hop artists Darrow and Jah Sun. 21+. 9:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

SPRING POPS WITH GUEST ARTISTS, HAPA – Sun. Mar 19. The Maui Pops Orchestra is excited to join musical forces with HAPA! Often described as the “Sound of Maui,” the music of HAPA has been called “majestic, stunning, reflecting a link to the past while soaring mightily into the future.” Virtuoso hypnotic guitar runs weave around pure vocals, impeccable harmonies, poetic lyrics, and a dose of acoustic folk-rock. Half-price students 18 and under. $20 – $55. 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Jazz Metropolis with Lee Norris – Wed. Mar 22. Mana O Radio 91.7’s Lee Norris of Jazz Metropolis will host this great three hour Work Jazz House Set live on the patio every Wednesday. They’ll be fusing jazz and house sets creating a very cool atmosphere for networking and relaxation on hump day. Specials on pupus and cocktails and the burgers are supreme. 4:00pm. Cow Pig Bun, (535 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-875-8100; Cowpigbun.com

BIG BEATLES SINGALONG – Wed. Mar 22. Calling all mods and rockers, join Louis Lambert, Steve Craig and the House Shakers and rock out to Beatles hits. $20 advance tickets available at Mulligans, Bounty Music, Lahaina Music, Mandala and at Louiselambert.com or call 808-205-3971. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS -Until – Sun. Mar 19. Maui OnStage presents “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” a hilarious battle of cons ensues that will keep you laughing, humming and guessing to the end! Book by Jefferey Lane, music and lyrics by David Yazbek based on the Michael and Steve Martin film, directed by Lisa Teichner. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. $20 – $40. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

THE TRIAL OF THE BIG BAD WOLF – Sat. Mar 11 – Sun. Mar 19. The Wolf: villain or victim? The Three Pigs: innocent or at fault? The Jurors solid citizens or characters with a past? And what about Judge Wise O. Al? Is justice on his side—or does he have a secret to hide? Then there’s the media. Have they come to accurately report the proceedings—or to turn the courtroom into a media circus? Show times are Saturdays at 11am and Sundays at 1pm. 11:00am. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

KUPANAHA MAGIC SHOW – Tue-Sat. Watch “Maui’s Magical Family” team up with the Kupanaha dancers. See scintillating hula interpretations bring spectacular illusions, charm and culture to the stage. $65 – $99. 4:30pm. Kupanaha Magic Theatre, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0128; Kupanaha.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Mar 16. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

ISLAND RHYTHMS SUNSET COCKTAIL CRUISE – Fri. Mar 17. Get onboard for lots of fun, food and dancing on Pacific Whale Foundation’s Island Rhythms Sunset Cocktail Cruise with local reggae star Marty Dread. This cruise includes delicious appetizers, perfectly mixed Mai Tais and other cocktails. Book online and save 10 percent. Additional savings for PWF Members and Kama’aina. 21+. 5:00pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

FREE RANGE FUN – Sat. Mar 18. The Free Range Comedy Troupe in Haiku, making improvised comedy out of your suggestions! Bring a food donation for the Maui Food Bank and receive $2 off cover. $10. 7:30pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220; Mauifreerangecomedy.com

MAGIC ON MAUI WITH SETH GRABEL – Sun. Mar 19. Sundays and Wednesdays. America’s Got Talent star Seth Grabel is on Maui. Grabel is a magician, illusionist and headlining entertainer. Direct from Las Vegas, he brings to Maui a hilariously skillful show that is fun for all ages. Tickets start at $49 for adults and $24.50 for children under 12. Special VIP meet-and-greet packages, Kama’aina and group rates are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

AN EVENING WITH MARK TWAIN – Sun. Mar 19. Maui’s well know actor and theater director, Rick Scheideman, will be performing his one-man show at the historic Pioneer Inn Courtyard. Enjoy Pre-show dinner and happy hour from 3-6pm. Drinks are available for purchase throughout the show. Reservations are recommended. $22. 6:00pm. Rick Scheideman at Pioneer Inn Maui, (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 303-507-0987; Rickscheideman.com

SPONTANEOUS THEATRICAL COMEDY! – Sun. Mar 19. Open improv jam featuring the Maui Improv Players. Anyone can play. $5. 6:00pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paia); .

FOUREVER FAB SHOW MAUI, THE BEATLES TRIBUTE – Wed. Mar 22. Fourever Fab and its founding members have been performing the hits of the world’s most-loved lads, The Beatles, for over twenty years. They continue to perfect their performance with sound-alike vocals and the original instruments to pay tribute to the songs that defined a generation. Ticket start at $59.99 for adults and $29.99 for children (age 5 through 11). 10 percent discount for Kama’aina with Hawaii State ID. 6:30pm. Fourever Fab Show at Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-365-7535; Foureverfabshow.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Mar 22. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, check out Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton, and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

COMEDY NIGHT WITH BRIAN MICHAEL’S – Wed. Mar 22. Head upcountry to Makawao and enjoy late night laughs with some of Maui’s best local comedians. Presented by Maui Comedy Live and hosted by Brian Michaels. No cover. 8:00pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-1380.

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Mar 16. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties, also offering free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Mar 16. Maui’s one and only winery is now offering the King’s Visit Wine Tasting and Tour. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

WINE TASTING – Thu. Mar 16. Featuring the Frank Family Vineyard. Email your RSVP to [email protected] with the subject line WINE TASTING. 6:00pm. A Saigon Cafe, (1792 Main St., Wailuku); 808-243-9560; Asaigoncafe.com

HAPA DINNER SHOW – Thu. Mar 16. Enjoy a fun filled evening of awesome Hawaiian music and dine from a select menu of exceptional entrees, pupus, and cocktails starting at 6pm. $35 in advance, $40 day of show. 7:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Mar 17. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

MAUI TASTEMAKERS SERIES – Fri. Mar 17. Join Japengo every Friday in March to continue their Maui Tastemakers series celebrating passion for using fresh and locally grown products. This month they are partnering with Adoboloco Hot Sauce, Kauai Sweet Shrimp and Molokai Sweet Prawns. Experience the flavors and taste the freshness in each of the three courses highlighting local and flavorful ingredients cooked by their award-winning chefs. $80. 5:30pm. Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

VIVO AND VINYASA BY POPUP YOGA MAUI – Sat. Mar 18. MauiWine and PopUp Yoga Maui present a special yoga class with by Reda Boustani and Amber Tesoro. The class will be followed by wine tastings and popup shopping by Mahiku Active Wear, LuLaRoe and Little Beach Shack. 21+. 9:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

UNDER THE STARS: PIGS + PINOT + PIZZA – Sat. Mar 18. It’s Taverna’s First Anniversary Bash, and they’ll be celebrating with the three P’s, Pig, Pinot and Pizza. There will be 8 Chef Action Stations with portion of proceeds going to Maui Culinary Academy. They will also be debuting Taverna’s Private Label Pinot Noir made by Gary Burk of Costa De Oro Winery in Santa Barbara. Resort casual Attire. $100. 6:00pm. Taverna Kapalua, (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Mar 19. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Ka’anapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Mar 19. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CASTAWAY’S DATE NIGHT – Wed. Mar 22. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Mar 22. The Luau dinner show ‘Huaka’I – Journey through Polynesia’ includes traditional games, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fantastic Luau buffet. There will be beautiful Hula performances and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka’anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

THE CROSSROADS USO EXHIBIT – Until- Fri. Mar 31. MHM commemorates the nearly 200,000 Navy, Marine, Coast Guard and Seabee servicemen and women who trained and took leave in and near Makawao, Maui during World War II. Displays depicting the USO from it’s opening in January 1943 until the war ended in 1945 include original artwork, historical stories, and memorabilia from the Crossroads USO that took place in the building that is now home to Casanova restaurant, up the street from the museum. Free. 10:00am. Makawao History Museum, (3642 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2482; Makawaomuseum.org

QUEEN KA’AHUMANU BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION-STUDENT ART CONTEST – Until – Sat. Mar 18. Queen Ka’ahumanu Center and ‘Ahahui Ka’ahumanu invite all Maui, Molokai and Lanai student to participate in an art contest in celebration of Her Majesty’s 249th birthday. In preparation of this momentous event, students from K to 12th grade are asked to participate by submitting art in any medium 8.5″x11″ in size. Entries will be accepted at the QKC Guest Service desk from Mar. 13 to Festival Day Mar. 18 by 10:30am. Winners will be announced at the Center Court Stage at 2pm. 10:30am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HAWAIIAN CONTEMPORARY 2017 – Until- Wed. Apr 12. The gallery will display Hawaiian Contemporary works by a selection of fine art artists. Gabrielle Anderman, Melissa Chimera, Susan Schiesser, Mizu Sumida, Dian Lehr, Linda Whittemore, Carol Kouchi Yotsuda, Wanda Russell and Michael and Misato Mortara. 10:30am. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

AKIHIKO IZUKURA: THE WAY OF NATURAL TEXTILE EXHIBIT – Until- Sun. Mar 19. Master textile artist, Akihiko Izukura of Kyoto, Japan, current philosophy of “zero waste,” creates work that honors sustainability and symbiosis with nature. His project will fill the expanse of the gallery with a fiber installation made entirely of hand-woven, naturally dyed silk, produced by silkworms. A combined dialog within weaving, netting, entwining, and dying will be visible in a large structural form for visitors to walk through and experience at the MACC’s Schaefer Gallery; Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-5pm (Also open before Castle Theater shows and during intermission). Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JUDY BISGARD: RETROSPECTIVE – Until – Sat. May 6. Maui artist and Hui angel Judy Bisgard will be featured as this year’s Retrospective Artist in honor of her contributions to Maui’s visual arts community and for her dedication and commitment to Hui No’eau. This retrospective exhibition showcases Bisgard’s experiences with a wide range of media, from plein air paintings, fiber, encaustic, pastels, intaglio and woodcut. 5:00pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

WOMEN MAKES THE MALO MAKES THE MAN: AN EXHIBITION OF KAPA BY DALANI TANAHY – Thu. Mar 16 – Fri. Mar 31. In Hawaii, the Polynesian introduced paper mulberry (brousonettia papyrifera) or wauke as the preferred plant for making kapa for clothes, and other cloth-like items for everyday use. Kapa was also used extensively for temple dressings, taxes and tribute paid to the ali’i. In this exhibition, artist Dalani Tanahy presents a stunning showcase of her recent kapa work. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI MASTERS 2017 ARTIST RECEPTION – Thu. Mar 16. Maui’s Master Artists will donate a portion of their sales during the month of March to Lahaina Arts Association and Children’s Art Education programs. Support Maui keiki by supporting these artists. 6:00pm. Pioneer Inn Maui, (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com; Facebook.com/lahainaartsassociation

PHOTOGRAPHER, MARTY WOLFF – Fri. Mar 17. Marty, builds upon the idea that “the world and its people are quite different from the way they appear.” In addition, he applied his art to the creation of psychedelic light shows. Stop by the gallery and view a collection of his works. 2:00pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Mar 17. Friday evenings at the cafe are bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. Couple that with a local’s favorite hangout along with a selection of high-quality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and snacks – and you have a great way to wind-down after a long week. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Mar 17. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

MORT LUBY – Tue. Mar 21. Luby’s watercolor and oil paintings of Maui scenes have been displayed for nearly a decade at Maui Hands galleries, and he will wield his brush in the gallery every Tuesday in March. Come meet this engaging artist and watch him create a piece in the gallery. 2:00pm. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

WATERCOLORIST, LUANA KAMA – Tue. Mar 21. Luana enjoys painting with watercolor and finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, her favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. Come by the gallery and see this charming artist paint. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

POLITICAL EVENTS

MARCH TO FREEDOM: TOPFREE AWARENESS MONTH – Sat. Mar 4 – Sat. Mar 25. Join Free the Nipple Maui for a March to Freedom for Topfree Awareness Month every Saturday in March. These gatherings will not only spread greater awareness of the legality for women to be topless wherever men can be, but also to demonstrate what topfreedom for everyone actually looks like. This is an opportunity to exercise multiple rights, including those protected by the constitution about gathering peacefully to protest and demonstrate. 2:00pm. Baldwin Beach Park, (Alawai Rd., Paia); facebook.com/freethenipmaui

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

LIVING LEGENDS LIVE IN HAWAII – Thu. Mar 23. This is definitely a show not to be missed. Living Legends with The Grouch, Eligh, Scarub, Sunspot Jonz, Luckyiam, PSC, Bicasso and Aesop. 10:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com; Legendarymusic.com

BONNIE RAITT – DIG IN DEEP TOUR 2017 – Fri. Mar 24. Ten-time Grammy winner Bonnie Raitt will visit Maui on her Dig in Deep tour for a concert in the A/B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion. Special guests The California Honeydrops will open the evening. $49 – $129. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

UNCLE WILLIE K’S BBQ BLUESFEST VIP – Fri. Mar 24. Check out Willie K with Tommy Castro and The Painkillers who’ll be touring in support of their latest album, ‘Method To My Madness.’ $50 – $500. 8:00pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

HO’OMAU 2017 – Sat. Mar 25. Come and support Punana Leo o Maui and enjoy a day of Hawaiian artisans and demonstrations, live and silent auction, crafters, keiki zone and ono food. Local entertainment will be provided by Hui Makua o Punana Leo, Na Hoa, Matagi, Halau Kekuaokala’au’ala’iliahi with Na Wai Eha, Kalani Pe’a, Josh Tatofi, Kaumakaiwa and Kekuhi Kanaka’ole. $20. 9:00am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org; Hoomau.com

UNCLE WILLIE K’S BBQ BLUESFEST – Sat. Mar 25. Check out Willie K with Tommy Castro and The Painkillers who’ll be touring in support of their latest album, ‘Method To My Madness.’ $10 – $250. 3:00pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); .

SHAKA FEST – Sat. Mar 25. Join GB3 Hawaii for the second annual Shaka Fest. Entertainment will be provided by, Ho’onu’a, 3 Plus, Fiji, Opihi Pickers, Norm and Ho’omau. Pre-sale tickets are $25 and available at all Minit Stop locations, Shakas N Aloha in Hana, YNVU in Kahului/Lahaina, 180 Board Shop and online. $40 – $50. 4:00pm. Maui War Memorial Complex, (Kaahumanu and Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); GB3Hawaii.com

MARDI GRAS MASQUERADE – Sat. Mar 25. Montessori Hale O Keiki (MHOK) is celebrating more than a quarter-century with their 9th annual benefit gala. The evening will feature New Orleans-inspired food crafted by Executive Chef Ryan Urig, live entertainment and dancing courtesy of DJ Dan Weisman. There will also be live and silent auctions, and a mobile bidding auction platform which will allow for bids via smartphone. 5:00pm. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

HALE KAU KAU ANNUAL BENEFIT AUCTION – Sun. Mar 26. Hale Kau Kau will be honoring the work of the Maui Food Bank at their 18th Annual Fundraiser. There will be wonderful entertainment, a fantastic live and silent auction and a Pacific Rim dinner. Those who attend will be rewarded with wonderful baskets, gift certificates, art pieces and more. Call 808-879-4844 or email [email protected] to purchase tickets. $140. 3:00pm. Fairmont Kea Lani Maui, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

“COCKFIGHT” SPEED COCKTAIL CONTEST – Wed. Mar 29. Maui’s best westside bartenders battle it out with a competitive cocktail competition. Bartenders will be asked to serve up a list of cocktails with precision, style and SPEED! The main criteria is speed, however, the panel of expert judges will also score on bartending skills; appearance, cleanliness, flare and taste. No Down the Hatch bartenders will be participating in the competition. Following the contest will be a live DJ. $10. 9:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 16TH

WEST MAUI COMMUNITY DISASTER PLANNING MEETING – Thu. Mar 16. West Maui’s isolation from the Island’s major hospital and airport due to frequent road closures, fires and flooding, have highlighted the need for special preparedness planning. Guest speaker for the meeting will be Kevin Kodama, Senior Service Hydrologist with the Honolulu Weather Forecast Office and National Weather Service. This workshop will cover flood awareness, warning and response. Recent flooding on Maui should make this flooding topic one which you should know more about. 5:30pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); westmaui.org

“AKAKU UPSTAIRS” SALON SERIES WITH KEANE CHAN HODGES – Thu. Mar 16. King Keakulike High School Graduate Keane has been making short films since he was seven, with focus on action and comedy. There will be a screening of the his 80-min “Steps Trodden Black” followed by a question and answer period about Keane’s background and process.. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

GROOVE TO THE MOOVE – Thu. Mar 16. QKC, Meadow Gold Dairies and Hui No Ke Ola Pono presents Groove To Moove. Bring your walking shoes and get “moving” together toward a healthier community. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. Mar 16. Presented by Roselani Place and Ola Na Mele Productions, the featured guest with live Hawaiian entertainment will be Punana Leo O Maui, Hawaiian Language Immersion preschool as they showcase the musical talent of their teachers, children and parents. Many of the parents are professional musicians on Maui and will be joining them as they prepare for their annual fundraiser, Ho’omau. Bring your lunch with you and enjoy fresh baked cookies. Free. 11:00am. Kaahumanu Church, (103 South High Street, Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

Wisdom Flow Studios PlayCare and Keiki Classes – Thu. Mar 16. Wisdom Flow Studio offers after school keiki classes such as hula, hip hop, ballet and more. They also offer midday drop-in PlayCare program to support busy parents. Weekend Class times vary. 8:30am. Wisdom Flow Studios, (95 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-205-0908; WisdomFlowYoga.com

Halau Hula Kauluokala Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero Hula Classes – Thu. Mar 16. Halau Hula Kauluokala under the direction of Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero is opening classes for adults who cannot make a full halau commitment but still want to have hula in their lives. No fundraising, performance, or protocol commitments. Must have knowledge of the hula basics. These are not beginner classes. $30. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Mar 16. Want to learn hula? Drop by the mall’s center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 17TH

MERMAID OF HO’OKIPA BEACH CLEAN-UP – Fri. Mar 17. Let’s join in the fun and sun while showing love for the beautiful North Shore beaches! This one’s a big one, and so necessary, as Maui has reached record tourism visits this year! Let’s keep these beaches shining. Bio-Bags provided and keiki are welcome. 9:00am. Ho’okipa Beach, (Mile 9, Hana Hwy., Paia); Facebook.com/mermaidofhookipa

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Mar 17. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ five award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

QUEEN KA’AHUMANU BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION – Fri. Mar 17. This special annual ceremony will be conducted by the ‘Ahahui Ka’ahumanu Society including oli (chant), pule (blessing), history, hula, mele (song) and draping of lei on the Queen’s statue. The public is asked to be respectful of the Queen’s statue and surrounding areas. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

KAMA’AINA NIGHTS – Fri. Mar 17. KPOA presents a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ohana with Sista Val. $0.00. 7:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 18TH

E-CYCLING – Sat. Mar 18. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 8:00am. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

GO GREEN RECYCLE – Sat. Mar 18. Malama Maui Nui and the Rotary Club of Lahaina continues a major collaborative effort to bring convenient residential recycling to West Maui! Every third Saturday through June 2017, residents may bring recyclables to bins set up in the parking lot. Recyclables will be accepted at no charge, there will be no redemption payments for HI-5 recyclables dropped off at this site. Go to MalamaMauiNui.org for a list of acceptable recyclables. 9:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

NAPILI CANOE CLUB ANNUAL REGISTRATION – Sat. Mar 18. The event welcomes all ranges of experience, from beginners to returning paddlers. The first practice will follow that same day at 10 AM. Keiki paddler registrants are asked to bring copy of your birth certificate, and adult registrants a copy of a legal form of I.D. Please direct any questions to Brian Carey at 808-269-3868. 9:00am. Hanakao’o (Canoe) Beach, (Honoapiilani Hwy. Mile Marker 23.4, Lahaina).

QUEEN KA’AHUMANU FESTIVAL – Sat. Mar 18. Come and celebrate Queen Ka’ahumanu’s birthday with Hawaiian entertainment, cultural demonstrations, educational booths and history. The ‘Ahahui Ka’ahumanu Society will be on hand for further information and will sell society t-shirts to support their efforts to educate and perpetuate her Majesty’s legacy. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Ukulele Strumming Workshop – Sat. Mar 18. Learn unique strumming styles for the ukulele and a method for forming ukulele chords with minimal muscle strain. Play fun, sing-along songs while accompanied by a professional ukulele bass player. Seats are limited.Cost is $10, or $5 for members at the door. Pre-register online or call Ukulele Mele at 808-281-4981. $10. 10:00am. Bailey House Museum, Hale Ho’ike’ike, (2375 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

ALTAR OF LOVE-WEEKEND EVENTS – Sat. Mar 18 – Sun. Mar 19. Presented by Ananda Yogiji, start your Saturday with a Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Workshop from 10am-12pm. The Sacred Chant Concert is from 7-9pm. On Sunday from 12-2pm is Mantra and Singing Workshop, and from 4-7pm is the Cacao Ceremony. Email [email protected] for directions. $20 – $30. 10:00am. Private North Shore Estate; AnandaYogiji.com

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Mar 18. Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Mar 18. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably. $20 – $25. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Mar 18. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Mar 18. View Maui’s hottest hot rods and classic cars in the north parking lot. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 19TH

SUSAN PAGE MODELING, MAUI OPEN CALL – Sun. Mar 19. HEADS UP, MAUI! Susan Page Modeling will be having an Open Call for ages 6 and up. There will be four time slots, 9am, 11am, 1pm and 2:30pm. However space is limited, RSVP at 808-955-2271 or [email protected] 9:00am. Maui Beach Hotel, (170 W. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-873-7834; Mauibeachhotel.net

HA’A HEO O MAUI – Sun. Mar 19. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Ha’a Heo o Maui on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Mar 19. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Mar 19. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MONDAY, MARCH 20TH

Farm Development 101 – Mon. Mar 20. Are you possibly thinking of working off the land and being a farmer? In this workshop, Richard “Buddy” Nichols will help you to achieve what you want out of life, as a farmer. Buddy is a USDA Farm Loan Program Manager on Maui. He has a BA in Animal Science and an MBA. He owned/managed a dairy, raised cattle and fruits/vegetables. He understands the aspects of farming from production to financial record keeping. 12:00pm. Maui County Business Resource Center, (70 E. Kaahumanu St., Kahului); 808-873-8247.

“BEING MORTAL – MEDICINE AND WHAT MATTERS IN THE END” – Mon. Mar 20. Hospice Maui invites the community to join a screening and discussion of the PBS Frontline documentary “Being Mortal.”. The film is based on the best- selling book by Dr. Atul Gawande, and explores the hopes of patient and families facing life-limiting illness and their relationships with the doctors, nurses and family members. Doctors, nurses and other professionals will be available for Q&A. Free. 4:00pm. Ka’aike Building, Room 105. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

OUTDOOR YOGA – Mon. Mar 20. No matter your age or fitness level, this gentle approach increases life’s enjoyment while empowering life’s journey. Sandy Callender, Registered Yoga Teacher, Kripalu Certified will show how using traditional yoga postures and breath work and practice brings you greater flexibility and strength, a deeper connection to your wholeness, and turns on your ‘relaxation response’. Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

SPRING BREAK PERFORMING ARTS CAMP – Mon. Mar 20 – Fri. Mar 24. Kids can build their performing arts skills while making new friends in this high-energy camp. They’ll choose a focus (dance or drama), and gain knowledge and skills in stage presence, memorization, teamwork and flexibility. No experience necessary. Ages 5-10. Space is limited, register online. $195. 9:00am. MAPA Main Studios, (2027 Main St, Wailuku); 808-244-8760; Mauiacademy.org

PRINCESS CAMP – Mon. Mar 20 – Fri. Mar 24. Princesses will be whisked away to the land of fairy tales! Children will spend each day as a different princess and enjoy related dancing, stories, activities and crafts. Bring your imagination and your favorite princess gear. No experience necessary. Instructor Katie Higuchi. Register online. 9:00am. MAPA Main Studios, (2027 Main St, Wailuku); 808-244-8760; Mauiacademy.org

SALSA DANCE CLASS – Mon. Mar 20. Maui dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take Salsa dance Classes with Demian and Lasensua, singles and couple welcome. Beginners class starts at 6pm with Intermediate class to follow at 6:45pm. $10 per class, $15 per couple. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

Authentic and Fun Zumba Class – Mon. Mar 20. Join the Super High-Energy Latin Fitness Dance class, with Latin Instructor Carolina from Chile. Authentic formula 70 percent Latin Rhythms and 30 percent Pop. Also include Yoga Stretches at the end if the class. Cost is $5 for Gym members, $7 non-members. Everyone welcome.. 6:00pm. Maui Powerhouse Gym, (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6737; Mauipowerhousegym.com

TUESDAY, MARCH 21ST

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT GROUPS – Tue. Mar 21. Child and Family Service in Wailuku offers weekly Domestic Violence Support Groups for Survivors, Teens, and Children every Tuesday. Please call for more information and/or to register. (Registration is required). 5:30pm. Child and Family Service, (392 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-877-6888 / 808-357-8260; Childandfamilyservices.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Mar 21. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

E-CYCLING – Tue. Mar 21. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 1:00pm. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

SING OUT MASTER CLASS WITH LOUISE LAMBERT – Tue. Mar 21. Sing Out and get ready for The Voice! Sing your best in your own style and prepare for professional singing gigs and auditions. Jazz vocalist, Maui’s Swing Queen Louise Lambert guides you to gain confidence, mic technique, range expansion, flexibility, stage presence and learn music theory, harmony, and to ad lib, and sing jazz, pop, R&B stylings and more in a fun and safe space. $15. 6:45pm. Louise Lambert, (Kihei); 808-205-3971; louiselambert.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22ND

OUTLETS OUTDOOR MARKET – Wed. Mar 22. The Market will feature chef demonstrations, live music, hula show and cultural activities. Maui farmers and artisans will feature locally-grown produce, handmade goods, creative crafts, apparel, island artwork and more. The Outlets retailers will also host a sidewalk sale with special sales and promotions. Get a free parking validation with any purchase from a market vendor. 4:00pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Auntie’s Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/dining

Beach Club Restaurant at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 3-6pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Jonny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Tue, Jonny Ringo 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Corey Rezner 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Noa Zeb 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Corey Rezner 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Jon Kaneakua 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu-Wed, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Mon, Mel and Sound Lab 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Guest Musician 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-5pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huaka’i Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 6-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; Wed, DJ Zinn 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Codae 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 6-9pm; Mon, Kalani 6-9pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 6-9pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

South Maui

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Island Style – Thu, Mark Burnett 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Cow Pig Bun – Wed, Jazz Metropolis with Lee Norris 4-7pm; (535 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-875-8100; Cowpigbun.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Fulton Tashombe 5:30-7:30pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Sun, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay EZ 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damien and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, The Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; Wed, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Ma’alaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahili Restaurant – Thu, Brian and Meryl 4-5:30pm; Wed, Ron Kuala’au 4-5:30pm; (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Playmakers Sports Bar – Fri, Brant Quick 7-11pm; (928 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-4804; Facebook.com/Playmakers-Sports-Bar

Seascape Ma’alaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Ryan Robinson 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Nourish Health Bar and Cafe Paia – Sat, Live Acoustic 6-8pm; (161 Hana Hwy., Paia); Facebook.com/pg/NourishHealthBarMaui