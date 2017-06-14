MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | June 15th-21st, 2017

FATHER’S DAY EVENTS

QKC LET’S DAD TOGETHER – Until- Sun. Jun 18. Enter for a chance to WIN! Until June 18, enter the QKC Grill-O-Gram (Instagram) contest. Tag @QKCMaui and hashtag #PlayQKC with the best “grilling” photo of/with Dad. Most creative wins! A Sears grill grand prize winner will be announced via Instagram Sunday, June 18th at 12noon. Keiki 12 and under can participate in the fun coloring contest between 10am-2pm at Guest Services. 8:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MAUI FINEST CRAFT FAIR – Fri. Jun 16. The Hippy Chicks are so excited to be bringing their handmade, upcycled firehose gear and gorgeous ribbon accessories to Maui! Don’t miss your chance to pick up these one-of-a-kind gifts from Oahu for Father’s Day, and some super unique stuff for yourself, too. Free. 9am-4pm.Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

SPA MONTAGE CELEBRATE DAD – Sat. Jun 17. Men receive complimentary OM4 Protect: SunSecure Mineral SPF 30 sunscreen ($69 value) when you spend $200 in retail. 9am-1pm. 808-665-8282; SpaMontage.com. 9:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

KA’ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL FATHER’S DAY BRUNCH – Sun. Jun 18. An extravagant all-you-can eat buffet at the resorts Tiki Terrace Restaurant is the ideal choice for celebrating your makuakane, with music by Lahui. Enjoy kiawe slow-roasted prime rib, char siu glazed tender pork, leg of lamb and all his favorite local grinds. $52.95 for adults and $25 for children 6-12. 8am-1pm. 8:00am. Kaanapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

KAHILI RESTAURANT FATHER’S DAY BRUNCH – Sun. Jun 18. Treat dad to a fabulous buffet including prime rib, omelet station, cajun crusted salmon, char siu duck, braised oxtail and more. There are two seatings available 9am and 12pm. Cost is $38 per adult and $19 for children 10 and under. Reservations are required. 9:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Mauiliveevents.com

KING KAMEHAMEHA GOLF CLUB CELEBRATES DAD – Sun. Jun 18. Dad will enjoy live music with Hawaii’s most talented entertainers, including the Legendary Willie K. There are two seatings available 9am and 12pm. Cost is $65 per adult and $30 for children 10 and under. Reservations are required. 9:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

THE BEACH CLUB FATHER’S DAY BEER BRUNCH – Sun. Jun 18. These guys know what dad wants. Treat the man to four courses featuring Pau Hana Pilsner and Beer Battered Spam Musubi, Suck Em Up Sipa, Corn Fritter and Hot Links Benedict, Ali’i Imperial Pilsner and Southern Style Chicken, Pineapple Mana Wheat and Speciality Chicaron Flan. Call to RSVP as space is limited. 9am-12pm. $49. 9:00am. The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores, (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

FATHER’S DAY CLASSIC CAR SHOW – Sun. Jun 18. Father’s Day can’t get much better than this! Dad will have encounters with sharks and rays, see his dream vintage car, savor a grilled at the Reef Cafe, and enjoy live music by the Maui Community Band. Discounts available for all Hawaii residents and U.S. military. 10am-3pm. 10:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

MANOLI’S ‘PIZZA AND PASTA FOR PAPA’ – Sun. Jun 18. This Father’s Day, enjoy 25 percent off whole pizzas and pasta dishes for dad and the entire family. 11am-Midnight. 11:00am. Manoli’s Pizza Company, (100 Wailea Ike Dr., Wailea); 808-874-7499; Manolispizzacompany.com

KONO’S FATHER’S DAY FUNK PARTY – Sun. Jun 18. Treat Dad to amazing food with live music from the Island Soul Band featuring Joette Burke. 5:00pm. Kono’s on the Green, (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. Jun 15. Roselani Place and Ola Na Mele Productions invite you to a Picnic for Poki. The featured guest with live Hawaiian entertainment will be Ah Tim Eleniki. There will also be delicious fresh baked cookies and coffee! Bring your lunch, a lawn chair and a friend. Free. 11:00am. Kaahumanu Church, (103 South High Street, Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

CHALA CD RELEASE – Thu. Jun 15. Q103 and BC Productions presents CHALA “By Your Side” CD Release with special guests Valley Of The Kings, Stephen Bradley and David Electric. The evening will also feature The Grouch, Marty Dread and Ekolu Kalama. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

SOUL KITCHEN FIFTH BIRTHDAY PARTY – Fri. Jun 16. Soul Kitchen is acoustic-infused musical alchemy, both blending and transcending the traditional genres of Cajun, Zydeco, Soul, Funk, Blues, Jazz, Classic rock and Middle Eastern influences. Join Tempa Singer and Naor Nave, Kevin Garland, Kerry Sofaly, Bruce Boege and Michael Elam as they celebrate their 5th birthday. In addition several special guests will join in the fun for a night of great music, food, drink, and birthday cake. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

JUNETEENTH FREEDOM FUNK PARTY – Fri. Jun 16. Head upcountry for a night of soul music, fun, laughter and cultural expression with DJ Gary O’Neal. There will be a welcome speech by LaTasha Baldwin and live music by Island Soul Band with Kelly Covington and Shea Derrick. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

MAUITIME’S 20TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION – Sat. Jun 17. Mauitime is celebrating our 20th anniversary with a Family Fun 5K Run Walk Costume Challenge. This exciting event is presented by HMSA and will benefit the Paia Youth and Cultural Center. Set to great music, the run will start and end at center court, and take runners through and around the center and up and down parking structures as they complete fun fitness challenges. Registration is $25 in advance at Mauitime.com and $30 day of. Entry fee includes a goodie bag and a dry fit race jersey. Mahalo to sponsors Queen Kaahumanu Center, Milagros, Cool Cat Cafe, Captain Jack’s Island Grill, Mahina, Nuka, Maui Film Festival, Paia Fish Market and Paia Inn for helping make this event possible. 7:30am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

‘STRINGS N FINZ’ OCEAN CONSERVATION BENEFIT – Sat. Jun 17. This is a celebration of ocean conservation in motion. Hosting a group of top musical acts and personalities to share music and stories, including Captain Paul Watson, founder of Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, as the keynote speaker and 2017 honoree. Join international acts Keller Williams, Peter Rowan, The Larry Keel Experience and local bands The YumYum Beast and Kanekoa for this epic day of music, education and action! Great voices come together in song to celebrate and educate people on action and conservation. 21+ . $95. 12:00pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

SWINGING BRIDGES JAZZ BAND – Sat. Jun 17. Join an evening of fun and live music featuring Maui’s own Swinging Bridges Jazz Band, Loren Tilley, Michael Elam, Steve McGee and Steve Slater. Swing to jazz favorites from the 20s, 30s and 40s. $5 cover to benefit Mana’o Radio. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

MAMo ON MAUI: WEARABLE ART SHOW – Sat. Jun 17. The PA’I Foundation present MAMo on Maui for the fourth consecutive year. A component of the Maoli Arts Movement, the wearable art show celebrates Hawaiian design in fabric and clothing. Many traditional Hawaiian patterns and designs—in kapa and weaving, weaponry and tools, tattoo and adornment—take their visual clues from nature. Tickets are $35-65 ($65 ticket includes advance trunk show). Trunk Show starts at 6pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SKYLOUNGE – Sat. Jun 17. This is a party for the sophisticated, stylish and sexy. Maui’s only upscale nightclub atmosphere is where everyone is dressed to impress. 21+. $10 – $20. 9:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CHALA CD RELEASE – Sat. Jun 17. Q103 and BC Productions presents CHALA “By Your Side” CD Release with special guests Valley Of The Kings, Stephen Bradley and David Electric. The evening will also feature The Grouch, Marty Dread and Ekolu Kalama. $10. 9:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

LEE EISENSTEIN – Tue. Jun 20. Hoku Award winner, Lee Eisenstein, is a Spanish classical guitarist, Hawaii slack key guitarist, midi electric guitarist and singer. Drawing on four hundred years of guitar music and popular songs, and promoting the benefits of classical music training, Eisenstein’s love and enthusiasm for music shines through at every performance. 6:30pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

2017 MAUI FILM FESTIVAL – Wed. Jun 21 – Sun. Jun 25. June 21, 5-7pm Taste of Summer at Grand Wailea; June 23, 10pm-midnight Taste of Chocolate at Four Seasons Wailea; June 24, 4:30-7pm Taste of Wailea at Wailea Golf Academy. More info TBA. 5:00pm. Maui Film Festival, (); ; Mauifilmfestival.com

SLACK KEY SHOW ALL STARS – THE BEST IN HAWAIIAN MUSIC – Wed. Jun 21. George Kahumoku Jr’s Grammy Award winning Slack Key Show – Masters of Hawaiian Music, known as Maui’s Greatest Hawaiian Music Show, will proudly present a very special ‘All Stars’ performance. Featuring George’s Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton, Max Angel and Wainani Kealoha. This special evening also includes Jeff Peterson, Herb Ohta, Jr., Kevin Brown and Paul Togioka. Pre-show Dinner at the Sea House Restaurant with Show package is also available. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

STAGE SHOWS ON MAUI

MEDEA – Until – Sun. Jun 18. There’s a thin line between love and hate, Produced and Directed by Vinnie Linares. Showtimes are Saturdays June 10, 17 at 7:30pm, Sundays June 11, 18 at 3pm and Friday June 16 at 7:30pm . $20. 7:30pm. Aaliikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (Seabury Hall, Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Jun 15. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

“RED, WHITE AND TUNA” – Fri. Jun 16 – Sun. Jul 2. Laugh along as they return to the Town of Tuna, Texas. Where the Lion Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies. Directed by Victoria McGee, featuring William Hubbard and John Williams. Show times are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm (no performance on June 18). 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jun 17. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FREE RANGE COMEDY – Sat. Jun 17. Eggstravaganza! Put all your Eggs in this Basket. The Free Rangers wants help to create the show right before your eyes with your suggestions. Fast paced fun comedy improv. Bring a can of food for the Maui Food Bank and receive $2 off cover. $10. 7:30pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220.

COMEDIAN ALEX GETTLIN LIVE IN MAUI – Sat. Jun 17. Fresh off an international and intercontinental tour, Los Angeles based comic Alex Gettlin is making his way to the Aloha state. Featured on Sirius XM, Funny or Die, and TMZ Alex brings his unique and established brand of comedy. Also appearing are Power Up Comedy favorites Vince Foti, Cool Hand Luke and host Chuck Thompson. $10. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

MAGIC ON MAUI WITH SETH GRABEL – Sundays and Wednesdays. America’s Got Talent star Seth Grabel is on Maui. Grabel is a magician, illusionist and headlining entertainer. Direct from Las Vegas, he brings to Maui a hilariously skillful show that is fun for all ages. Tickets start at $49 for adults and $24.50 for children under 12. Special VIP meet-and-greet packages, Kama’aina and group rates are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Jun 19. Do you love music? Are the ultimate performer? Let’s put your lips and your hips to the test in the Tournament Style Lip Sync Battle with elimination rounds. You choose the song and show your best moves. Prizes, specials and a good time. 9:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FOUREVER FAB SHOW MAUI, THE BEATLES TRIBUTE – Wed. Jun 21. Fourever Fab and its founding members have been performing the hits of the world’s most-loved lads, The Beatles, for over twenty years. They continue to perfect their performance with sound-alike vocals and the original instruments to pay tribute to the songs that defined a generation. Ticket start at $59.99 for adults and $29.99 for children (age 5 through 11). 10 percent discount for Kama’aina with Hawaii State ID. 6:30pm. Fourever Fab Show at Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-365-7535; Foureverfabshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Jun 15. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties, also offering free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jun 15. Maui’s one and only winery is now offering the King’s Visit Wine Tasting and Tour. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET DINNER – Tuesday-Saturday. Sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $50. 5:30pm. Banyan Tree Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7096; Ritzcarlton.com/banyantree

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Jun 15. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Call for reservations. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Jun 16. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

OH… WINE NOT? – Sat. Jun 17. Enjoy an exciting night of themed wine pairings and live music. In partnership with Southern Wine and Spirits and MauiWine, this event showcases wines from around the world expertly paired with culinary delights by Executive Chef Tylun Pang. $49. 5:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Jun 18. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Jun 18. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

INTERNATIONAL SUSHI DAY – Sun. Jun 18. Celebrate your love for sushi and satisfy your cravings with premium selections of sashimi with Sushi Chef Jin Hoshono’s mouthwatering Moriawase, or enjoy half off their most popular sushi roll, the Blackened Ahi. 5:00pm. Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

JUNE RAINBOW DINE-OUT – Tue. Jun 20. The Rainbow Dine-Out Group is an opportunity for the LGBT ohana and visitors to meet socially and enjoy a delicious meal. The Dine-Out is limited to 25 people, RSVP at Mauipride.org. 6:00pm. Watercress Sb, (270 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-243-9351; facebook.com/watercress.sb

CASTAWAY’S DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jun 21. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

MAUI FILM FESTIVAL “DINNER AND A MOVIE” PACKAGE – Wed. Jun 21 – Sun. Jun 25. The Maui Film Festival is held right outside Gannon’s at the Wailea Gold Golf Course. Have dinner at Gannon’s before the festival and receive complimentary parking and beach chair seating in Gannon’s reserved movie section. Reservation is required, call or go online to register or for details. 5:00pm. Gannon’s Wailea, (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jun 21. The Luau dinner show ‘Huaka’I – Journey through Polynesia’ includes traditional games, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fantastic Luau buffet. There will be beautiful Hula performances and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Jun 21. It’s WINE night w/DTH’s General Manager and sommelier Caleb Hopkins choosing the varietals from around the world! Start with a Wine Tasting selected from each week’s wines, $5 to sample 4 wines! The wine menu will feature wines starting at $4, and ranging to $25. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet! 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE 2018 (SPC2018) – Until – Sat. Sep 23. Artists interested in participating in SPC 2018 may submit their work on Sep 23, 2017, 9am-noon. The Challenge is open to artists 18+ who are Hawaii residents. All works entered must be original one-of-a-kind and newly-created specifically for this exhibition. For entry information, artists may access the “Call to Artists” prospectus and SPC2018 application on the MACC’s website. Printed copies are also available at the MACC. Exhibition dates will be Jan. 16 to Mar. 18, 2018. 9:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

EXHIBIT: PIERO RESTA-ILLUMINATUS – Until – Sun. Jul 16. This retrospective exhibition honors an artist whose life’s work was infused with passion and spiritual transcendence within natural and mythological worlds. Piero Resta’s artistic career was immersed in the alchemy of philosophy, science, poetry, and experimentation. The selection of paintings, sculpture, and personal archives on display reveals the axial relationship of his Italian heritage and influences of ancient traditions and architecture, integrated with the primitive vibrant life force of his home in Kaupo, Maui. This exhibition celebrates the legacy left by a man who embraced the world as a celestial navigator and willingly shared his grace for all to discover. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KALUANUI CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION – Until – Thu. Jun 22. Celebrate 100 years of Kaluanui with a special centennial themed exhibition! When C.W Dickey designed the historic Kaluanui Estate in 1917 for Harry and Ethel Baldwin, he was one of the most celebrated architects of his time. Now, 100 years later, Kaluanui still stands as one of Maui’s most iconic legacy estates still open to the public. One hundred pieces will be selected for display in this commemorative exhibition. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

WATERCOLORIST VICTORIA WUNDRUM – Until – Fri. Jun 30. Victoria paints beautifully in watercolor, oil, acrylic and pastel and also creates jewelry and mixed media constructions. Come by the gallery and watch this talented artist create pieces live every Friday in June. 11:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

WILLOW NORRIS – Until – Fri. Jun 30. Aquatinting, scraping and burnishing, and incorporating the use of fine pigmented wax, Willow’s paintings are truly mixed media. Willow will be painting in the galley every Friday in June. 2:00pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

DREAM SCAPE OIL PAINTER, NIKKI MOSS – Until- Sat. Jun 17. Meet the artist on Saturdays. Nikki does a variety of florals, landscapes and portraits which have been in many juried exhibits in Maui. Her best known works are the flamboyantly feminine mindscapes. 12:00pm. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

WATERCOLORIST, CHRISTINE WAARA – Until – Tue. Jun 27. Come meet this delightful artist and watch her paint in person every Tuesday in June. 1:00pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-7997; mauihands.com

OPEN CALL TO ARTISTS ‘CURRENT EVENTS’ – Until – Wed. Jun 21. In the wake of many local, national and global tragedies we are exhibiting an open call art show in the theme of “Current Events.” Drop off at the gallery in Haiku anytime before June 21, gallery opening is June 23 and will hang for one month. Further details online. 8:00pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku); 203-536-8586; Treehouseartstudios.com

PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Thu. Jun 15. Collection celebrates the conservation of biodiverse ecosystems as marine monuments under review by Trump administration. The exhibit, includes 30 individual mounted photos from photographers David Littschwager and Susan Middleton who spent time in the Northwestern Hawaiian islands and have published a book of photography titled Archipelago. Additional images of Presidents Bush and Obama are on view from the same area from NOAA and an image from artist Solomon Enos. 9:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

ART TOUR – Fri. Jun 16. View original art by Maui Local Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Jun 16. Friday evenings at the cafe are bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. Couple that with a local’s favorite hangout along with a selection of high-quality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and snacks – and you have a great way to wind-down after a long week. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jun 16. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

BRUSHSTROKES AND BREWS – Tue. Jun 20. Join Island Art Party in the Kihei Tasting Room and create your own painting, all with happy hour pricing. $59. 6:00pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

ADOLESCENTS OF THE ARTS – Wed. Jun 21 – Fri. Jun 23. Stop by the mall and check out Lexi Figueroa, 2017 Art Show ‘Adolescents of the Arts’ in Suite B-8. 6:00pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

MAUI ‘THROWDOWN THURSDAY’S’ RALLIES – Thu. Jun 15. THE MARCH GOES ON! Every Thursday, peaceful resistance continues in response to the many untenable policies the new administration is proposing that threaten democracy. Everyone is invited to come out and bring a sign reflecting why you march and make your voices heard! Join for the advancement of human rights for yourselves, your communities and your world! Rallies are a partnership between Organizing for Action-Maui Chapter (OFA) and the Women’s March on Washington – Maui Team. 4:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

AN EVENING WITH MIKE ARTHERTON – Tue. Jun 20. Come hear Mike Artherton’s progress and continually evolving vision for a “complete and entire community” during the MNHCoC General Members Meeting. Member voting and installation of new MNHCoC Board Members at Large will be conducted during the meeting. Cost includes dinner buffet (with no-host bar) catered by Poi By The Pound. RSVP must be prepaid by June 18 online at Mnhcoc.org or via phone 808-757-3045 (no payment at the door). $20-$30. 5:30pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

JAMES VAN PRAAGH – Thu. Jun 22. Join renowned medium and spiritual teacher, James Van Praagh, for an unforgettable Evening of Spirit! James will be a conduit – channeling messages, guidance, and encouragement from loved ones in the spirit world. You’ll leave forever changed – with a fresh new perspective on life and death, a stronger connection to the spirit world, and the comforting awareness that you are not alone. $65 – $95. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BRING IT HOME 2017 DANCE CONCERT – Fri. Jun 23 – Sat. Jun 24. The professional contemporary dance company Adaptations Dance Theater (ADT) will present their annual dance concert. ADT’s signature summer performance features a cast of local and guest artists, that demonstrates the island’s homegrown talent in contemporary dance. Friday, 5:30-10pm, is opening night for 21+ and will include a lively reception with complimentary refreshments, pupus, music and artists afterparty, priced at $55. Saturday, 7-9pm, performance only, $25 for adults and $15 for keiki 12 and under. 5:30pm. Aaliikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (Seabury Hall, Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org; Adaptationsdancetheater.com

KEOKEA HO’OLAULE’A – Sat. Jun 24. Enjoy daylong entertainment at the fourth Keokea Ho’olaule’a, featuring fresh produce, plants and flowers, local-grindz plate lunches, crafts, sweeping vistas, cool breezes and Upcountry hospitality. If interested in Vendor applications contact Kalena Park at 808-870-3220 or email [email protected] Vendor fee is $50 for a 10×10-foot space. 10:00am. Keokea Market Place, (Mile Marker 17, Kula); .

28TH ANNUAL HO’OLAULE’A OHANA LUAU – Sat. Jun 24. This is St. Anthony School biggest fundraiser of the year. The festive event features live Hawaiian music, ono food, prize drawings, and lots of camaraderie and fun. Tickets are $30 presale (by June 19) or $45 at the door, $10 for keiki 6-12, free for keiki 5 and under. Anniversary classes are welcome to block seating areas. For information and tickets, visit the campus, call 808-244-4190 x228 or email Harvest Baisa at [email protected] 5:00pm. St. Anthony School, (1618 Lower Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-4978; Sasmaui.org

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Wed. Jun 28. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians and fire artists, Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There will be traditional ‘awa ceremony with performer at each table and custom head lei made with master lei maker. Enjoy plated, locally sourced Pacific Rim-Hawaiian fusion cuisine followed by an intimate fire pit talk story session with performers. Seating is limited to 50 guests, reservations are required. $199. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

EVERCLEAR: SO MUCH FOR THE AFTERGLOW 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR – Sat. Jul 1. BAMP Project presents Everclear live in the Castle Theater, with special guests Vertical Horizon and Fastball. Everclear is donating $1 per ticket sold to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, an organization that provides financial assistance to career musicians, venue workers, production staff, crew members, and their families suffering from injury, illness or disability. $30.50 – $100. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI TAIKO 20TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – Sun. Jul 2. Twenty years ago, Maui Taiko was formed by the descendants of Japanese immigrants in the hopes of perpetuating a centuries-old drumming tradition. Now blossomed into a performance troupe that entertains thousands of residents and visitors on Maui annually, the group invites you to celebrate with them and their friends: Uneme Daiko (Koriyama, Japan), Marco Leinhard-Taikoza (New York), Nakayama and Maui Minyo Kai (Maui), and nationally acclaimed, San Jose Taiko. $20. 2:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 15TH

Blood Bank of Hawaii: Maui and Molokai Blood Drives – Until- Mon. Sep 4. To encourage more donors to come out we have a summer giveaway promotion. Blood donors, who take the time to save lives between May 29 – September 4, 2017, will be entered to win a weekly giveaway of a $100 Foodland gift card, as well as the grand-prize of a 3-night neighbor island getaway compliments of Castle Resorts & Hotels,including airfare on Hawaiian Airlines and a $250 gift card. Go online for locations and times. 8:00am. Blood Bank of Hawaii, (); 808-848-4770; BHS.org

#GirlsInTheLineup SUMMER INTENSIVE PROGRAM – Until- Fri. Jun 30. Girls In The Lineup is a sports empowerment program for girls ages 13-18. They will use sports, the ocean and mentorship to give the girls the tools they need to be strong, healthy and happy. Enjoy swim, SUP, ocean skills, yoga, leadership and more. 8:00am. Kelea Foundation, (250 Alamaha St., Kahului); 808-214-9048; Keleafoundation.org

STONEWAVE SUMMER SKATE CAMPS – Until – Fri. Jun 30. Youth ages 4-16 will enjoy activities include skateboarding, basketball, ping-pong, and swimming at Baldwin Beach. You will also skate board to Baldwin with camp leaders: Xander, Kaika and Noah. Snacks and drinks will be provided. (16 youth spots available each weekly session) Call, go online or email [email protected] for more information or to sign up now. 8:00am. Paia Youth and Cultural Center, (28 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8354; Pyccmaui.org

REGAL’S SUMMER MOVIE EXPRESS – Until – Wed. Aug 2. During summer at 10am on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Regal will present family-friendly movies such as The Book of Life, The Lego Movie, Madagascar 3, Minions, The Peanuts Movie, Rio 2 and Boxtrolls for $1 admission. A portion of all proceeds will go to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. 10:00am. Maui Mall Megaplex, (70 E. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 800-326-3264; Mauimall.com

SUMMER SPLASH DAYS AT PARADISE FOUNTAINS – Until – Fri. Jun 30. Free fun with giant floaties and splash games Mon-Fri at the Mall’s Paradise Fountains. Meet Lila, a real-life mermaid of Hawaii Mermaid Adventures every Thursday from 11am-12pm. Additionally during Summer Splash Days and times, KIDS EAT FREE with each adult entree purchase at Max’s Restaurant. All children must be supervised by a parent or guardian. 8:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

SUMMER OCEAN SAFETY PROGRAM – Thu. Jun 15. Makena Golf and Beach Club introduces Kiai Kai Keiki Academy, a complimentary summer ocean safety and stewardship program for Maui’s youth ages 8-18. The keiki ocean safety clinics will be held at Maluaka Beach Park from 8:30am-3pm on June 29th, July 27th, and August 10th. All participants must be able to swim well in open water. The summer program is limited to 25 participants per day which includes complimentary lunch. Register by going online at Makenamoments.com/events or email [email protected] Free. 8:30am. Makena Golf and Beach Club, (); ; Makenagolfandbeachclub.com

GO GREEN RECYCLE – Thu. Jun 15. Malama Maui Nui and the Rotary Club of Lahaina continues a major collaborative effort to bring convenient residential recycling to West Maui! Every third Saturday through June 2017, residents may bring recyclables to bins set up in the parking lot. Recyclables will be accepted at no charge, there will be no redemption payments for HI-5 recyclables dropped off at this site. Go to MalamaMauiNui.org for a list of acceptable recyclables. 9:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jun 15. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. This program is offer at no cost to veterans. If you would like to learn more about signing up, call, email or go online. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected] ; Hakubaldwincenter.org

PACIFIC CANCER FOUNDATION THRIVE AND SURVIVE WORKSHOP – Thu. Jun 15 – Thu. Jul 20. This Stanford-based program offers participants ways to live a healthy life by exploring self management skills and exchanging ideas with fellow participants. Patients, survivors and caregivers are all welcomed. This once per week gathering meets for 6 weeks on Thursdays to share techniques on dealing with a variety of issues that arise following a cancer diagnosis. Space is limited! Call 808-242-7661 to register or for more information. Pacificcancerfoundation.org/participate. Free. 9:00am. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5546; Jwaltercameroncenter.com

GROOVE TO MOOVE – Thu. Jun 15. QKC, Meadow Gold Dairies and Hui No Ke Ola Pono presents Groove To Moove. Bring your walking shoes and get “moving” together toward a healthier community. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

CULTURAL ACTIVITIES – Thu. Jun 15 – Fri. Jun 30. During the month of June The Shops at Wailea features an array of cultural activities that all can enjoy. Lei Po’o Making: Mondays 2:30-3:30pm and Wednesdays 1:30-2:30pm; Ukulele Lessons: Mondays 5:30-6:30pm and Fridays 3-4pm; Coconut Husking: Tuesdays 2:30-3:30pm; Island Wood Carving: Wednesdays 10:30am-1pm and Fridays 12:30-3:30pm; Coconut Frond Weaving: Thursdays 2:30-3:30pm; Polynesian Show: Tuesdays and Thursdays 5:30-6:30pm. 2:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

WEST MAUI COMMUNITY DISASTER PLANNING MEETING – Thu. Jun 15. The West Maui Taxpayers Association invites you to join and be a part of the solution to plans that may well be the reason why lives will be saved when disasters strike. Guest speakers will be Michele Liberty, Maui County Director and Disaster Program Director of the U.S. Red Cross Hawaii State Chapter presenting on the topic “Emergency Sheltering in Maui”; and Charnan Carroll, Disaster Preparedness Specialist of the Maui County Emergency Management Agency, presenting on the topic “Personal Preparedness Planning” Westmaui.org. 5:30pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); .

AQUARI_OM – Thu. Jun 15. Yoga has been known to increase strength and concentration while decreasing stress and illness. Take your practice to a completely new level of peace with nature. Yoga class in Open Ocean Exhibit with sharks, rays and hundreds of colorful fish. Please bring a yoga mat or towel, water and any yoga props you would like to use. $25. 5:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Jun 15. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali’i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

TAI CHI – Thu. Jun 15. Southern Praying Mantis present tai chi demonstration and class with Master Sifu David Morane. All ages welcome. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Thu. Jun 15. Enthusiastic and fit hikers are sought for a service trip with the Friends of Haleakala National Park on Independence Day weekend, July 2-4. Volunteers will stay at Paliku Cabin on Sunday and Monday nights and perform tasks related to native species protection. They will hike out Tuesday up the Switchback Trail. Learn more and register online, then contact the trip leader listed on the website. Free – $2. 7:00am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 16TH

YOGI SCHOLAR KHENPO LODRO DONYO RINPOCHE – Fri. Jun 16 – Sun. Jun 18. The astute and benevolent Khenpo Rinpoche, and accomplished Tibetan Buddhist philosopher and yogi meditation master in Kagyu and Mahamudra traditions, will give teaching and blessing ceremonies throughout the weekend. Full schedule may be found online. 6:30pm. Maui Dharma Center, (81 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8076; Mauidharma.org

ST. JOHN’S HUGE RUMMAGE AND BAKE SALE – Fri. Jun 16 – Sat. Jun 17. This two day annual rummage and bake sale, will offer a wide variety of items at great prices. Please bring your own bags. Call for more information or to donate. 9:00am. St. Johns Episcopal Church, (8992 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-878-1485; Stjohnsmaui.org

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Jun 16. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ five award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY OF MAUI: HOME SHOW – Fri. Jun 16 – Sat. Jun 17. On Friday, 4-8pm and Saturday, 9-4pm, home specialists will be on site to help answer any building questions. There will be over 40+ vendors with a wide variety of products, designs, home furnishings, updates in energy and efficient materials and solar, and more. There will be a keiki workshop, tons of prizes and giveaways. 4:00pm. Maui War Memorial Complex, (Kaahumanu and Kanaloa Ave., Kahului).

KAUNOA HULA FRIDAY – Fri. Jun 16. Hawaiian music with Al Nip on slack key guitar, Lance Tokushima on ukulele, Wayne Purdy on bass and hula with Hauanu and Kathy. Halau Hula o Kawailehuamapuna with Kumu Kekoa Yap to follow. 5:15pm. Kaunoa Senior Center Lahaina, (788 Pauoa St., Lahaina); 808-661-9432.

KAMA’AINA NIGHTS – Fri. Jun 16. Kama’aina Nights with KPOA with Bu Lai’a from 6pm-8pm. $0.00. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 17TH

MHS AGILITY FUN RUN – Sat. Jun 17. Maui Dog Agility and the Maui Humane Society are excited to host their first Dog Agility Fun Run! 100 percent of the proceeds benefit Maui’s shelter animals. Limited to the first 30 teams, accepted on a first come, first served basis. Sign up now. 7:00am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Sat. Jun 17. Currently seeking volunteers for Animal Caretakers, Support Staff, Office Assistant/Creative Project Development, and Groundskeeper/Handyperson. Retirees welcome for all positions! Pacific Primate Sanctuary is not open for public visitation. Please contact the sanctuary for more information or an application. If you have any pet carriers that you would like to donate, please contact us. 8:00am. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., ([email protected] , Haiku); 808-572-8089; Pacificprimate.org

INTERNATIONAL SURFING DAY – Sat. Jun 17. For 364 days of the year the Surfrider Foundation, volunteers and activist work to protect the coasts. For one day, International Surfing Day, they take a moment to celebrate the impact they’ve made, the campaigns they’ve won and the beaches they’ve protected. Come and celebrate with them. Bring you own water bottles, food and water will be provided. 9:00am. Kalama Park, (S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); co.maui.hi.us/Facilities/Facility/Details/207

NA KAMEHAMEHA COMMEMORATIVE PA’U PARADE AND HO’OLAULE’A – Sat. Jun 17 – Sun. Jun 18. The parade will commence from Kenui St. down Front St. to Shaw St. with 6 Parade Commentary stations along the route, ending at the Banyan Tree Park. The ho’olaule’a will include cultural exhibits, lei making, keiki art activities, food booths, Maui made arts and crafts, Hawaiian music and hula, pa’u awards presentation and meet and greet the pa’u princesses and riders. The festivities are scheduled to last until 5pm and continue to, June 18 from 9am-5pm. 9:45am. Banyan Tree Park Lahaina, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); facebook.com/NKCPPH/

MAUI GARDEN EXPO 2017 – Sat. Jun 17. Presented by the Maui Association of Landscape Professionals, this event is geared towards both homeowners and business in the horticulture industry. 10:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

KEIKI FUN WITH CIRQUE JOLIE – Sat. Jun 17. Children ages 3 and up are invited to a morning of magic, balloon art, and hula hoop fun with Cirque Jolie. This interactive program is full of delightful color and movement. Free. 10:00am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

RICHARD BURKHART BOOKSIGNING – Sat. Jun 17. Wailea resident Richard Burkhart, author of the recently published novel, Negative Buoyancy, will be present for a book signing at the Maui Friends of the Library book store. Negative Buoyancy is a true eco-thriller, with gripping accounts of scuba dives and the discovery of a mysterious mass of submerged pollution. 12:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Jun 17. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali’i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

‘LADY IN THE WINDOW’ BY MARYANN RIDINI SPENCER BOOK SIGNING – Sat. Jun 17. Author Maryann Ridini Spencer, an award-winning screenwriter, and producer will talk about writing for TV, Film and Print. She will also discuss and sign her new novel, Lady in the Window. Drawing from personal experiences and her home in Hawaii, Spencer weaves a universal work for women who have undergone similar events we all face at one time or another. “Lady in the Window” is available in Hardcover and eBook formats. 2:00pm. Barnes and Noble, (325 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-662-1300; Barnesandnoble.com; MaryannRidiniSpencer.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Jun 17. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

THE LONGEST DERBY DAY – Sat. Jun 17. Maui Roller Girls take on the Waimea Wranglers Rough Rollers in a bout to benefit the Aloha Alzheimers Association. Come cheer on your hometown girls in a hard hitting match against their frenemies from the Big Island. Refreshments and grinds provided by Gypsy Maui food truck. $5 admission (free for kids and military). 4:30pm. Central Maui Boys and Girls Clubhouse, (100 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-4363; bgcmaui.org; Mauirollergirls.com

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Jun 17. View Maui’s hottest hot rods and classic cars in the north parking lot. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE – Sat. Jun 17. Guests must be 21 or older. 10:00pm. Maui Grown Therapies, (44 Paa St., Kahului); 808-866-7576; Mauigrowntherapies.com

SUNDAY, JUNE 18TH

HA’A HEO O MAUI – Sun. Jun 18. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Ha’a Heo o Maui on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

SUNDAY NIGHT TRIVIA – Sun. Jun 18. Join in Sunday Night Trivia, hosted by Professor Fincher with Lots of Prizes! Team Trivia, 4 Rounds, 2 Traditional Rounds with categories, 2 Crowd Sourced Rounds with 7 Questions per Round, each question is worth 5 points. Final Question Round will be a WAGER ROUND, you decide how much you will gain or lose from your own points and there’s only 1 master question from Professor Finch. Free. 9:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MONDAY, JUNE 19TH

QUEEN’S KIDS CLUB – Mon. Jun 19. Presented by QKC in conjunction with Easter Seals Hawaii and the Maui Friends of the Library. Keiki 3-12 can enjoy crafts, games and story time in the Center Court. Keiki will also receive a Maui Friends of the Library coupon which they can redeem for a free book at their library. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SALSA DANCE CLASS – Mon. Jun 19. Maui dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take Salsa Dance Classes with Demian and Lasensua, singles and couple welcome. Beginners class starts at 6pm with Intermediate class to follow at 6:45pm. $10 per class, $15 per couple. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 20TH

OED GRANTS WORKSHOP – Tue. Jun 20. The County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development (OED) offer a workshop session on OED grant funding for the 2018 fiscal year in the Haynes Meeting Room. Attendees will receive an application packet for Fiscal Year 2018 and complete step-by-step training on the application process. OED staff will also be on hand to answer any questions attendees might have. Topics covered include the types of projects and programs that are applicable for OED funding and how to create performance metrics. Free. 1:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jun 20. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21ST

DISCOVERING THE CLASSICS WITH PAPA LOPAKA – Wed. Jun 21. Papa Lopaka (Robert DeVinck) is a writer, English literature scholar, and long-time reader of classic books. Come enjoy a dramatic reading of the Classics Illustrated comic book of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Kidnapped, projected on a large screen. Following the reading, Papa will encourage children to read the original book. Small snacks are included (refreshments provided by the Kay A. Edwards Memorial Fund. Free. 3:00pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

Keiki Aloha Hula Class – Wed. Jun 21. Keiki Aloha Hula brings the aloha, and the love of Hawaiian dance to the kids ages 7 to 12 of upcountry in a non-competitive, creative and nurturing environment. This is a fun class where students will learn the basics, and fundamentals of hula movement, as well as language and culture appreciation. 4:15pm. Wisdom Flow Studios, (95 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-205-0908; WisdomFlowYoga.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Auntie’s Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/dining

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scott Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scott Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Ronnie Lawrence 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Fri, Stephanie Falcone 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Fulton Tashombe 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly Covington Duo 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Deason Baybayan 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Josh Sumibcay 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Mon, Mel and Sound Lab 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Guest Musician 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-5pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huakai Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 6-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 6-8pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

The Dirty Monkey – Thu-Wed, Guest Musician 3-6pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

South Maui

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Dog and Duck Irish Pub – Sat, Brant Quick 5-8pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-875-9669; Theworldfamousdogandduck.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; Fri, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kahale’s Beach Club – Sun, Brant Quick 8-11pm; Tue, Brant Quick 8-11pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Fri, Lewis and Louis 5-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay EZ 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damien and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; Mon, David Connolly 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Thu, Kanoa 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; Wed, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahili Restaurant – Wed, Ron Kuala’au 4-5:30pm; (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Mauiliveevents.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Nourish Health Bar and Cafe Paia – Sat, Live Acoustic 6-8pm; (161 Hana Hwy., Paia); Facebook.com/pg/NourishHealthBarMaui