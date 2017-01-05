MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | January 5th-11th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

WAILUKU 1ST FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Jan 6. Dine and groove with the live bands and take part in the wonderfully raucous street festivities with friends and family under the Maui moon. Come down for a great time and Help support the local community and businesses! Featuring live entertainment, food vendors, local artisans, jewelry, fashion and a beer garden. 6:00pm. Wailuku 1st Friday, (Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

MICK FLEETWOOD BLUES BAND – Fri. Jan 6 – Sat. Jan 7. Presented by Ocean Vodka, jam with Mick Fleetwood Blues Band featuring Rick Vito and Gretchen Rhodes. 7:30pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

THE EAZY UKE N ROLL WAI SIDE – Fri. Jan 6. Check out the debut of new Maui band Kula Rain, performing covers from Prince to Pink Floyd. Then, The Eazy will be play blazing island ukulele originals. 9:00pm. Steel Horse Saloon, (1234 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-245-2206.

HOUSE OF BLISS – Fri. Jan 6. DJ Louie Mole has landed on Maui and is ready to share his music for you to get your dance on. 21+. $10. 9:45pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

VIBE – Fri. Jan 6. Featuring sounds by DJ’s Jay P, E-Stylez, JamnJ, LX and Joe Cortez. 21+. $10. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

RITA RUDNER – Sat. Jan 7. A house-filling favorite in Las Vegas since Rita opened as one of the hottest tickets in town in June 2000, she is known for her epigrammatic one-liners. Named Las Vegas’s Comedian of the Year nine years in a row, Maui get ready to LOL with Rita Rudner. $40 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Jan 11. Enjoy Hawaii’s renaissance man, Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr., performing in concert with Master of Hawaii’s Music at the resorts Aloha Pavilion. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton, and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

KUPANAHA MAGIC SHOW – Thu. Jan 5. Tue-Sat. Watch “Maui’s Magical Family” team up with the Kupanaha dancers. See scintillating hula interpretations bring spectacular illusions, charm and culture to the stage. $65 – $99. 4:30pm. Kupanaha Magic Theatre, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0128; Kupanaha.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Thu. Jan 5. Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Thu. Jan 5. Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of island culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Jan 5. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu. Jan 5. Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

AN EVENING WITH FRANK AND DEAN – Fri. Jan 6 – Sat. Jan 7. Live from the hit Las Vegas show The Rat Pack it’s “An Evening with Frank and Dean,” featuring the music of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. This critically acclaimed show is a must see for any Sinatra or Martin fan. Step back into a different era and immerse yourself in the hits from yesteryear. $35 – $55. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

HARRY PULLET AND THE GOBBLER OF FIRE! – Sat. Jan 7. Ride your broomstick over to the First Free Range Show of 2017 and start the year with some made-up stuff! Laugh while enjoying delicious food and drinks. Bring a can of food for the Maui Food Bank and receive $2 off. $10. 7:30pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

MAGIC ON MAUI WITH SETH GRABEL – Sun. Jan 8. Sundays and Wednesdays. America’s Got Talent star Seth Grabel is on Maui. Grabel is a magician, illusionist and headlining entertainer. Direct from Las Vegas, he brings to Maui a hilariously skillful show that is fun for all ages. Tickets start at $49 for adults and $24.50 for children under 12. Special VIP meet-and-greet packages, Kama’aina and group rates are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

BRENTON KEITH AND HIS BAG O’ TRICKS – Tue. Jan 10. High-Energy Comedy and Magic Show! Fun for all ages with Brenton Keith and his Bag O’ Tricks at Mulligans. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Jan 5. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties, also offering free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KINGS VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jan 5. Maui’s one and only winery is now offering the King’s Visit Wine Tasting and Tour. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET DINNER – Thu. Jan 5. Tuesday-Saturday. Sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $50. 5:30pm. Banyan Tree Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7096; Ritzcarlton.com/banyantree

LEGENDARY WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Jan 5. Enjoy a prime rib and seafood buffet followed by a remarkable array of music. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Call for reservations. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-249-0033; Kamehamehagolf.com

ALOHA FRIDAY SUNSET GRILL NIGHT – Fri. Jan 6. Grill Night is a casual and fun way to celebrate Aloha Friday on the scenic point overlooking Kapalua Bay while enjoying the picture-perfect sunsets over Molokai with live entertainment. A variety of BBQ selections will be featured each week with such favorites as Huli Huli Chicken and Kalbi Ribs as well as specialty cocktails and drinks. The regular pool bar menu will also be available. 5:00pm. Hana Hou Bar at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; montagehotels.com/kapaluabay/dining/hana-hou-bar

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Jan 6. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

MAUI TASTEMAKERS SERIES – Fri. Jan 6. Experience the flavors and taste the freshness in each of the courses highlighting local and flavorful ingredients cooked by award-winning chefs and carefully paired with extraordinary, genuine, local craft beers from Kohola Brewery. $80. 5:30pm. Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

HAPA DINNER SHOW – Sat. Jan 7. Enjoy a fun filled evening of awesome Hawaiian music and dine from a select menu of exceptional entrees, pupus, and cocktails. $35 in advance, $40 day of. 6:00pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

CANE AND CANOE SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Jan 8. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, Sunday Brunch will be a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

HAWAIIAN MUSIC JAM SESSION – Sun. Jan 8. Willie K and friends will entertain while you enjoy Sunday Brunch. $50. 10:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-249-0033; Kamehamehagolf.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Jan 8. Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Ka’anapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Jan 8. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

DEBRA LYNN DINNER SHOW – Mon. Jan 9. Enjoy an intimate evening of song with a three-course dinner in beautiful Wailea. Debra Lynn accompanied by Sal Godinez on piano will make this night memorable. $65. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI ART SCENE

GOURD CARVER, NEOLA CAVENY – Thu. Jan 5. In ancient Hawaii, gourds were used for cooking, musical instruments and headdresses and were often highly decorated using the same time consuming techniques as are still used to this day. Stop by the gallery a view her beautiful creations. 8:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

GEORGE, J.B. AND JOE – Thu. Jan 5 – Sun. Jan 8. Artists George Allan, J.B. Rea and Joseph Fletcher works will be display in the gallery. 5:00pm. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

OIL PAINTER, STACY VOSBERG – Fri. Jan 6. Come meet Stacy, see a collection of her colorful paintings, drawings and murals. Watch her painting techniques every Friday in January. 11:30am. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

PAINTER, CHRISTINA DEHOFF – Fri. Jan 6. A clear and recognizable theme runs through Christina’s figurative visionary paintings and her landscape paintings, that theme is soulfulness. Stop by the gallery and view her paintings. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jan 6. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

PAINTER, JEANNE YOUNG – Wed. Jan 11. Come by the gallery to me this talented artist and watch her process and technique every Wednesday in January. 4:00pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-7997; mauihands.com

MAUI FARMERS MARKETS

Maui Nui Farmer’s Market – Thu. Jan 5. Fresh farm produce grown with Aloha. free. 8:00am. Maui Nui Farm, (151 Pulehunui Rd off Lower Kula Rd, Kula); 808-280-6166; mauinuifarm.com

HALE KU’AI OPEN MARKET – Thu. Jan 5. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Features fresh assorted fruits and vegetables open to the public. 11:00am. Hale Ku’ai, (1977 Main St., Wailuku); 808-984-2156.

QKC FARMERS MARKET – Fri. Jan 6. . 8:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

La’a Kea Farm – Fri. Jan 6. 100% Maui grown, GMO free fruits and vegetables. 11:00am. La’a Kea Farm, (639 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8398; Laakea.org

UPCOUNTRY FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Jan 7. The best food is what’s grown local! Come celebrate fresh grown food and community, with great vendor plus artist, crafters, and healers! “Come Get Fresh with us”. 7:00am. Upcountry Farmers Market, (Kulamalu Town Center, Pukalani); 808-866-7761; upcountryfarmersmarket.com

Feed My Sheep Produce Kahului – Sat. Jan 7. Feed My Sheep Produce is a mobile produce market that sells fresh Upcountry Produce to benefit Feed My Sheep and the hungry on Maui. Those who financially qualify will be able to buy the produce at a 75 percent discount and SNAP (food stamps) will be accepted. They are excited to share a new collaboration with Kumu Farms at Maui Tropical Plantation. Kumu Farms offers beautiful, certified organic, local produce at great prices for the Maui community. Now they are donating a portion of that produce to Feed My Sheep to help those in need. Free. 9:30am. Christ the King Church, (20 W Wakea Ave, Kahului); 808-877-6098; ctkchurchmaui.org

UPCOUNTRY FARMERS MARKET – Tue. Jan 10. The best food is what’s grown local! Come celebrate fresh grown food and community, with great vendor plus artist, crafters, and healers! 4:00pm. Upcountry Farmers Market, (Kulamalu Town Center, Pukalani); 808-866-7761; upcountryfarmersmarket.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

“PEACEFUL MEANS” CONCERT – Thu. Jan 12. This Mahealani Thursday night, featured in the season of the Makahiki, comes to honor the “Peaceful Means” of Dr. Martin Luthur King and Mahatma Gandhi with music, pule, blessings and hula. Join Lei’ohu Ryder and Maydeen ‘Iao, for an evening of live original Spirit Full Music of Hawaii Nei. There will be delicious, healthy pupu’s and beverages available by Garden Sushi before, during and following the concert. Advance tickets are $25 available at Alohainaction.com. $35. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

HER BODY OF STORIES – Fri. Jan 13. Lyz Soto will share the stage with fellow performers, Jocelyn Ng, Serena Simmons, and Grace Taylor, in Her Bodies of Stories, a new spoken art work exploring themes of diaspora, colonialism, settler colonialism, hopeful decolonization and growing up in Hawaii. This performance piece combines slam poetry choreography with theater producing scenes that move from fierce to playful to thought-provoking. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

YOUNG THE GIANT – Sat. Jan 14. This Los Angeles-based American rock band, formerly known as The Jakes is made up of Sameer Gadhia, Jacob Tilley, Eric Cannata, Payam Doostzadeh, and Francois Comtois. Young the Giant has made a name for itself in rock as the “thinking man’s band,” winning over fans, radio, and press with their incendiary live shows, strong musicianship, and poignant lyrics. $35 – $45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

RAKUHAKU WORKSHOP – Sun. Jan 15. Artist Akihiko Izukura will begin with a demonstration of spinning, dyeing, and weaving on a hand loom. Participants will learn the processes of pulling, dyeing, and forming silk to create a unique take-away piece. To reserve a space, email [email protected] $60. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JUDY’S GANG – Sun. Jan 15. Have you ever put your thoughts into one word? That’s what the song titles do in the latest Judy Ridolfino production, “One Word,” featuring all the dancers in Judy’s Gang. Come see these sparkly costumed tap and jazz dancers from ages 3 to infinity! Tune in with getaway, confident, fun, strut, senorita, and much more! Free for kids 4 years and under. $13. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

NEW SHANGHAI CIRCUS – Mon. Jan 16 – Tue. Jan 17. China’s most daring acrobats, jugglers, balance artists, and contortionists return to Maui for two days for the year’s grandest family spectacular. These highly skilled, rigorously trained and multitalented acrobats will enthrall you as they bend and twist with graceful movements to form living sculptures. Kids of all ages, from preschool to senior citizen, will enjoy these intrepid performers. $12 – $35. 4:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE POLISH AMBASSADOR, AYLA NERO AND WILDLIGHT – Thu. Jan 19. Teaming up for the first time on Maui, for A Woven Dance Journey, akin to an Ecstatic Dance. Ayla will begin the evening with a sound healing, then Wildlight will jumpstart the night into a syncopated bounce, and The Polish Ambassador will take that bounce and turn it into an all out dance party. This is a drug-free and alcohol-free gathering! Kids 10 and under are free. $32. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

BLACK ARM BAND PRESENTS DIRTSONG – Thu. Jan 19. Black Arm Band is an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (ATSI) organization and one of Australia’s leading performing arts companies, widely acclaimed in Australia and internationally for its distinctive music theatre performances, celebration of indigenous music, culture and language and uniquely powerful visual imagery. The company shares the stories and heart of Indigenous culture with audiences worldwide in the spirit of resilience, understanding, hope and reconciliation. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BHAKTI AND BHAJANS KIRTAN – Fri. Jan 20. Join Gina Sala and Daniel Paul in a follow up “Power of Sound” workshop (satsang), followed by a rare intimate concert (kirtan). There will be delicious vegetarian Indian dinner, desserts and beverages available for purchase. $25 – $35. 4:00pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220.

UB40 REUNITED HANA HOU! – Fri. Jan 20. Iconic reggae band UB40 Reunited featuring original founding members Ali Campbell, Astro, and Mickey Virtue, are returning to Maui to perform in the A/B Amphitheater. The group who defined reggae music for a generation, produced multiple Top 10 gold- and platinum-selling albums, four no. one hits worldwide, and multiple Grammy nominations are back. $49 – $179. 5:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JAMIE ADKINS: CIRCUS INCOGNITUS – Sat. Jan 21. In Circus Incognitus, virtuoso clown Jamie Adkins is the vulnerable everyman, who has just written a terrific show. He wanders onto stage with the new show in a box, delighted to find the audience ready waiting. Knowing he has just the thing, Jamie struggles to build the scene around him using everyday objects. Things go awry as his props prove most unhelpful. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 5TH

Wisdom Flow Studios PlayCare and Keiki Classes – Thu. Jan 5. Wisdom Flow Studio offers after school keiki classes such as Hula, Hip Hop, Ballet, and more; plus a midday drop-in PlayCare program to support busy parents. Various times. Wisdom Flow Studios, (95 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-205-0908; WisdomFlowYoga.com

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Jan 5. Want to learn hula? Drop by the mall’s center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Improve Your Public Speaking Skills – Thu. Jan 5. Come to a Toastmasters evening. On going (except holidays) every Thursday at the Kapalua Adventure Center conference room. Free for visitors. Membership available. Free. 6:00pm. Kapalua Adventure Center, (1 Ritz Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-866-4986; Toastmasters.org

FIRST ZERO-EMISSION COMMERCIAL VESSEL TOURS – Thu. Jan 5. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Shadowfax is an 44′ islander sailing yacht and will be operating exclusively under clean, quiet wind or electric power. Silently and gracefully cruising the waters of Ma’alaea bay, taking small groups of tourists and local residents to experience Maui’s near shore coastal paradise and humpback whales in the least invasive way possible. Contact Capt. Mike at 808-874-1111 to customize your special event or dream trip. 6:00am. Maui Ocean Charters, (Maalaea Harbor, slip 70, Maalaea); 808-870-1739; Sailmauinui.com

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Jan 5. Currently seeking volunteers for Animal Caretakers, Support Staff, Office Assistant/Creative Project Development, and Groundskeeper/Handyperson. Retirees welcome for all positions! Pacific Primate Sanctuary is not open for public visitation. Please contact the sanctuary for more information or an application. If you have any pet carriers that you would like to donate, please contact us. 8:00am. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., ([email protected] , Haiku); 808-572-8089; Pacificprimate.org

E-CYCLING, HOLIDAY CLEAN-UP DAY – Thu. Jan 5. The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management, Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division, announces a holiday clean-up day. Items accepted include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. Free. 9:00am. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-270-7880; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6TH

Halau Hula Kauluokala Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero Hula Classes – Fri. Jan 6. Halau Hula Kauluokala under the direction of Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero is opening classes for adults who cannot make a full halau commitment but still want to have hula in their lives. No fundraising, performance, or protocol commitments. Must have knowledge of the hula basics. These are not beginner classes. $30. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SALSA NIGHT – Fri. Jan 6. Enjoy FREE professional Salsa lesson with Paul Zaidman and Anna Selleck. Swing your hip to the latin beat and enjoy $3 Modelo specials at Paradise Grill. 10:30pm. Paradise Grill, (2291 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-3700; Paradisegrillkb.com

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Jan 6. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ five award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7TH

NEW YEAR, NEW YOU, YOGA – Sat. Jan 7. Come reset! Join ‘Awili Spa and Salon for an oceanside yoga class. After, nourish your body with a fresh cold pressed juice made from local fruits and veggies. Call 808-243-4800 to reserve your mat, as space is limited. Complimentary valet parking. $25. 7:30am. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-573-1234; Maui.andaz.hyatt.com

Dental Assisting Training – Sat. Jan 7. This 7-week training will provide introductory skills for entry level Dental Assisting positions. Utilizes lecture, exams and clinical experiences to teach, assess, and evaluate learning. Certificate awarded upon completion.. $495. 9:00am. Edventure at UH Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-984-3231; Edventuremaui.com

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Jan 7. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Jan 7. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably. Rather than depending on outside inputs which have a carbon footprint and often carry toxic components such as heavy metals and antibiotics, they strive to grow needed amendments right here on their land. $20 – $25. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

POLANUI HIU COMMUNITY MANAGED MAKAI AREA – Sat. Jan 7. The Polanui Hiu is comprised of a group of concerned kama’aina over the decline of our marine resources. The Hiu believes that by involving people of like minds and like hearts and working together, the reefs can heal and find balance. The major objectives are to educate, create awareness, and establish pono practices that will help to ensure a future is left for the next generations. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Jan 7. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY GARAGE AND BAG SALE – Sat. Jan 7. Grocery bags will be provided to each customer for $5 each and customers can fill up the bag with as many items as it will hold! There is no limit on the number of bags that can be purchased. There are some items that will not fit into a grocery bag and they will be priced individually (no item will be priced over $5). 8:00pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8TH

MAUI MADE SUNDAY’S – Sun. Jan 8. The events features Maui Made product booths along with a variety of live island-style entertainment. $45. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HULA BY HUI! LANAKILA – Sun. Jan 8. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Hui! Lanakila on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jan 8. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jan 8. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

Begin 2017 with a Free Reiki- Sun. Jan 8. To stay sharp and healthy, our body’s internal energies need fine tuning. Without body manipulation, Reiki balances your energy centers, often called chakras so you can operate at peak performance. Want to learn Reiki? Ask about upcoming classes. See you at the Gym. Free. 9:00am. The Gym Maui, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8108; Thegymmaui.com

YIN AND YANG YOGA FOR HEALTHY EVERYTHING SERIES – Sun. Jan 8. A series of six comprehensive practices of quiet and active postures for strength, flexibility, balance, agility and equanimity for mind and body, designed for healthy aging with principles of Yin and Yang for vital organs, connective tissues and muscles. Sequences for hips, back, shoulders, hip flexors, and restorative yoga. Check website for schedule updates. $15. 4:00pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

MONDAY, JANUARY 9TH

21-Day Fire Starter Challenge – Mon. Jan 9 – Mon. Jan 30. Start fresh this new year and spark a lifestyle transformation! Kick start your healthy habits with this 3 week program that includes: unlimited classes, before and after measurements, 21 day workout plan, grocery lists, lifestyle tips, online group for extra motivation and support. $195. 7:00am. Keonis Hot Lava Dance Fit, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-276-9490; Vitalitywellnessmaui.com

OUTDOOR YOGA – Mon. Jan 9. No matter your age or fitness level, this gentle approach increases life’s enjoyment while empowering life’s journey. Sandy Callender, Registered Yoga Teacher, Kripalu Certified will show how using traditional yoga postures and breath work and practice brings you greater flexibility and strength, a deeper connection to your wholeness, and turns on your ‘relaxation response’. Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

Coffee Berry Borer 101 Workshop – Mon. Jan 9. Coffee Berry Borer (CBB), a damaging pest of coffee, was recently found in Maui (Nov. 2016). This beetle bores into the fruit and damages the seed, thus affecting coffee yield and quality. If left uncontrolled, CBB can cause over 80% cherry infestation and lead to immense damage to the Hawaii coffee industry. 10:00am. Kula Community Center, (4355 Lower Kula Rd., Kula); hawaiicoffee.weebly.com

MUSICAL THEATRE – Mon. Jan 9 – Mon. Mar 13. Mondays. Combines singing techniques with movement while exploring character development through warm-up exercises, improvisation and theater games. Students grades 3-8 gain confidence, skills and musicianship as well as movement. Two musical numbers will be rehearsed for the March showcase, with opportunities for solos and features. $180. 3:30pm. Maui OFFStage Studio, (830 Kolu St., Wailuku); 808-244-8680; Mauionstage.com

BROADWAY ROCKS – Mon. Jan 9 – Mon. Mar 13. Mondays. Pushes students’ musical theater performance skills to the next level! Your musical number will stand out by strategically combining strong singing skills with dance, movement and acting. Students grades 5-10 will also develop a strong warm-up routine and relaxation practices which will help with the next audition or performance. Two musical numbers will be rehearsed for the March showcase with opportunities for solos and features. $250. 4:30pm. Maui OFFStage Studio, (830 Kolu St., Wailuku); 808-244-8680; Mauionstage.com

SALSA DANCE CLASS – Mon. Jan 9. Maui dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take Salsa Dance Classes with Demian and Lasensua, singles and couple welcome. Beginners class starts at 6pm with Intermediate class to follow at 6:45pm. $10 per class, $15 per couple. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10TH

SPAY AND NEUTER CAT CLINIC – Tue. Jan 10 – Sat. Jan 14. Maui Humane Society will offering a high quality Spay and Neuter Clinic for cats. Be a part of the solution-spay or neuter your kitty to prevent unwanted litters on Maui. Call to make an appointment now. Free. 8:00am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT GROUPS – Tue. Jan 10. Child and Family Service in Wailuku offers weekly Domestic Violence Support Groups for Survivors, Teens, and Children every Tuesday. Please call for more information and/or to register. (Registration is required). 5:30pm. Child and Family Service, (392 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-877-6888 / 808-357-8260; Childandfamilyservices.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jan 10. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11TH

OUTLETS OUTDOOR MARKET – Wed. Jan 11. The Market will feature chef demonstrations, live music, hula show and cultural activities. Maui farmers and artisans will feature locally-grown produce, handmade goods, creative crafts, apparel, island artwork and more. The Outlets retailers will also host a sidewalk sale with special sales and promotions. Get a free parking validation with any purchase from a market vendor. 4:00pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

THE ACTOR’S TOOLBOX – Wed. Jan 11 – Wed. Mar 15. Wednesdays. Explores character development, script analysis and monologue. Teen actors grades 5-10 learn vocal, physical and mental skills which help create a character from the top of their heads to the tips of the toes and from the inside out. Students also work as an ensemble to create final performance presentations for the March showcase. $250. 4:00pm. Maui OFFStage Studio, (830 Kolu St., Wailuku); 808-244-8680; Mauionstage.com

Keiki Aloha Hula Class – Wed. Jan 11. Keiki Aloha Hula brings the aloha, and the love of Hawaiian dance to the kids ages 7 to 12 of upcountry in a non-competitive, creative, nurturing environment. This is a fun class where students will learn the basics, and fundamentals of hula movement, as well as language and culture appreciation. 4:15pm. Wisdom Flow Studios, (95 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-205-0908; WisdomFlowYoga.com

Computers for Beginners – Wed. Jan 11. Feel like computer terms are written in a foreign language? This course is for you. Become fluent in basic computer-speak, demystifying the jargon, and learning computing terms.. $139. 5:30pm. Edventure at UH Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-984-3231; Edventuremaui.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Auntie’s Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/dining

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Jonny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Tue, Jonny Ringo 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu, Tim Osborne 6:30-8pm; Fri, Scott Baird 6-8pm; Sat, Larry Golis and Hollis Lee 6am-8pm; Mon, Larry Golis 6-8pm; Tue, Scott Baird 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Tori Dixon 11am-1pm; Fri, Jon Kaneakua 11am-1pm; Sat, Jon Kaneakua 11am-1pm; Mon, Jon Kaneakua 11am-1pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Guest 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; DukesMaui.com

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Kaniela Q 2-5pm; Fri, Kaniela Q 2-5pm; Sat, Paul Johnson 2-5pm; Sun, Paul Johnson 2-5pm; Mon, Kaniela Q 2-5pm; Tue, Kaniela Q 2-5pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Fri, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Sat, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Sun, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Mon, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Tue, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Performers 7-10pm; Sat, Fultone Tashombe and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Soundlab 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Cannery Mall – Fri, Brooks Maguire 5:30-7pm; (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-5pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huaka’i Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 6-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Thu, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Tue, Nestor Ugale 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Guest Musician 3-6pm; Sun, Codae and Daesha Dee 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; PineappleGrillMaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 6-9pm; Mon, Kalani 6-9pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 6-9pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Fri, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Sat, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Sun, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Mon, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Tue, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

South Maui

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Fri, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Sun, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Mon, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Tue, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Island Style – Thu, Mark Burnett 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brooks Maguire 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 7-7pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Mon, Johnny Ringo 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay EZ 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Soul Kitchen Big Band 7-9pm; Sun, The Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Fri, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Sat, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Sun, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Mon, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Tue, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Central Maui

Beach Bums Ma’alaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Fri, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Sat, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Sun, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Playmakers Sports Bar – Sat, Brant Quick 7-11pm; (928 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-4804; Facebook.com/Playmakers-Sports-Bar

Seascape Ma’alaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Whole Foods Market – Fri, Aloha Friday Music Jam 11:30am-2:30pm; (70 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-872-3310; Wholefoodsmarket.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com