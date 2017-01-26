MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | January 26th-February 1st, 2016

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

HAWAIIAN MUSIC SERIES CONCERT – Thu. Jan 26. Lahaina Restoration Foundation invites all to sit back, relax and enjoy the sounds of island music with the band, Koa. Allen Koa, ‘Aiau Koa, Mark Vaught and Richard Bissen will bring old time Hawaiian music to the stage. Limited seating is provided; blankets, mats and low beach chairs are welcome. Free. 6:00pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (Corner of Dickenson and Front Street, Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Jan 27. Come to the south shore of Maui and enjoy live entertainment, food booths and trucks, restaurants, over 50 arts and crafts vendors, a fun keiki zone and plenty of great local shopping. 6:00pm. Kihei 4th Friday, (S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

JUDY COLLINS AND ARI HEST – Fri. Jan 27. See singer-songwriter, and folk music icon Judy Collins perform with Ari Heist. Here songs from her latest release, “Strangers Again.” $35 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HAWAII ALL STAR JIU JITSU INVITATIONAL – Fri. Jan 27. There will be 6 matches and 12 star competitors. The main event will feature Joel Bouhey vs. Mike Fowler. 8:00pm. $20-$40. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

90’s BUMP – Fri. Jan 27. It’s the first 90’s Night of 2017 and Charley’s is ready to give it to you right. DJ Blast will be rocking all your favorite videos, and the music will be bumpin.’ 21+. $10. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

WHALE TRUST MAUI ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT – Sat. Jan 28. This scramble competition format golf tournament features a continental breakfast, awards luncheon with a guest speaker, cash prizes for men’s and women’s teams and a new Mercedes on display for a lucky hole-in-one. Entry limited to 36 teams. Teams are entered on a first come, first serve basis. $225. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-249-0033; Kamehamehagolf.com

ANNUAL BUY BACK THE BEACH EVENT – Sat. Jan 28. Hawaiian Island Land Trust will be honoring Senator Brian Schatz as its 2017 Champion of the Land at the Buy Back the Beach: Malama Kipuka Benefit Luau. The event bring together Hawaii’s conservation supporters for an island-style pa’ina under the Maui stars. Guest will be treated with ono luau flare, cocktails, live and silent auction and live entertainment. $175. 5:00pm. Old Lahaina Luau, (1251 Front St., Lahaina); 808-244-5263; Hilt.org/buy-back-the-beach-2017

SHINNEN ENKAI (NEW YEAR’S) DINNER – Sat. Jan 28. The evening will start with a traditional otoso (sake welcome) with a no-host cocktail hour and buffet dinner to follow. The performer of the evening is Japanese enka singer Tevita Apina, also know as Hikariyama Torao. Maui Taiko and the Maui Buyo Dance Academy will also be performing. Tickets are available at the Maui Box Shop, Credit Associates in Wailuku and Sanrio at Queen Kaahumanu Center. Tickets will not be sold at the door. $50 Adults, $20 Children. 5:30pm. Maui Beach Hotel, (170 W. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-873-7834; Mauibeachhotel.net

FELIX CAVALIERE – Sat. Jan 28. Legendary singer songwriter, Felix Cavaliere is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Hammond Hall of Fame. Performing in the Castle Theater his signature blue-eyed soul voice will have you wowed. $45 – $125. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CHAD TAKATSUGI – Sat. Jan 28. Multiple Na Hoku Hanohano award winner Chad and special guest share a collection of mele from past and present live in the McCoy Studio Theater. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ERIC MCFADDEN – Sat. Jan 28. Internationally acclaimed artist, Eric McFadden, will be on stage on Maui’s North Shore. He will be accompanied by Thomas Pridgen, Hutch Hutchinson, Mark Johnstone and Queen Delphine. 21+. $25. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

FREE ROCK AND REGGAE JAM – Sun. Jan 29. All levels of singers, musicians, and all instrument types are welcome. There will be amps, drums, mics, and PA systems all set up and ready to play. Just bring your instrument and jump in. No instrument? No problem. They got you covered with guitars, basses, drums, keys and more. Free. 11:00am. Launchpad Music Studio, (296 Alamaha St., Kahului); 808-495-1636; Launchpadmusicstudio.com

SOL3 MIO – Sun. Jan 29. Making their Maui debut in the Castle Theater, Sol3 Mio is a Samoan operatic trio from New Zealand, consisting of brothers Pene and Amitai Pati, and cousin Moses Mackay. They’ll bring their vivacious good humor, and a refreshing slant on contemporary tunes and the classics. $35 – $65. 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Jan 30. Hosted by DJ Casey Jones, participants are invited to get into character, bring props and add flare to outshine the competitors. Grand Prize: 2 Tickets to Warren and Annabelle’s. 2nd Place: Maui Escape Room for up to 10 People. Free. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

THE WONDERHEADS, LOON – Wed. Feb 1. A beautifully surprising mix of physical theatre, comedy and pathos. Performed in full-face mask, Loon is a love story that whisks a man to the moon and back. Recommended for ages 10 and up. $28. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

KUPANAHA MAGIC SHOW – Tue-Sat. Watch “Maui’s Magical Family” team up with the Kupanaha dancers. See scintillating hula interpretations bring spectacular illusions, charm and culture to the stage. $65 – $99. 4:30pm. Kupanaha Magic Theatre, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0128; Kupanaha.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Jan 26. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

ISLAND RHYTHMS SUNSET COCKTAIL CRUISE – Fri. Jan 27. The cruise includes music by Marty Dread, delicious appetizers, perfectly mixed Mai Tais and other cocktails. Book online and save 10 percent. Additional savings for PWF Members and Kama’aina. 21+. 5:00pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

FREE RANGE COMEDY – Sat. Jan 28. Hens With Benefits! Time to play in Kihei! Come see Maui’s own award-winning improv troupe. Bring a can of food for the Maui Food Bank or check in on Yelp for $2 off cover. $10. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

BILL ENGVALL – Sat. Jan 28. Actor and Comedian Bill Engvall takes Maui by storm for one night only with some of his funniest material yet! Don’t miss one of America’s best known blue-collar comics. $59-$69. 8pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

MAGIC ON MAUI WITH SETH GRABEL – Sundays and Wednesdays. America’s Got Talent star Seth Grabel is on Maui. Grabel is a magician, illusionist and headlining entertainer. Direct from Las Vegas, he brings to Maui a hilariously skillful show that is fun for all ages. Tickets start at $49 for adults and $24.50 for children under 12. Special VIP meet-and-greet packages, Kama’aina and group rates are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

MAUI IMPROV WELCOMES KEVIN SCOTT – Sun. Jan 29. Come join them to laugh, love and support Maui’s Improvisers for another evening of daring, made-up-on-the-spot-theater. $5. 7:00pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Feb 1. Enjoy Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr., performing in concert at the resorts Aloha Pavilion. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Jan 26. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties, also offering free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KINGS VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jan 26. Maui’s one and only winery is now offering the King’s Visit Wine Tasting and Tour. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

LAUNCH PARTY: BLACK PEARL – Thu. Jan 26. Avast Ye, Lads and Lassies! Join MBC for the launch of Black Pearl, a rich Imperial Coconut Porter brewed with toasted coconut chips and aged in local rum barrels. They’ll be kicking off this limited release with quick words from one of their Scallywags following by bottle pouring. Pirate themed cocktails and randalled beer available. 4:45pm. Maui Brewing Company Kahana, (4405 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com

KAPALUA SUNSET DINNER – Thu. Jan 26. Tuesday-Saturday. Sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $50. 5:30pm. Banyan Tree Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7096; Ritzcarlton.com/banyantree

LEGENDARY WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Jan 26. Enjoy a prime rib and seafood buffet followed by a remarkable array of music. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Call for reservations. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-249-0033; Kamehamehagolf.com

ALOHA FRIDAY SUNSET GRILL NIGHT – Fri. Jan 27. A variety of BBQ selections will be featured each week with such favorites as Huli Huli Chicken and Kalbi Ribs as well as specialty cocktails and drinks. The regular pool bar menu will also be available. 5:00pm. Hana Hou Bar at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; montagehotels.com/kapaluabay/dining/hana-hou-bar

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Jan 27. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Jan 27. Spend the night sipping on movie themed cocktails as you enjoy Luana’s big screen movie of the month. 5:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ASSISTANT DOGS OF HAWAII CHARITY PINT NIGHT – Fri. Jan 27. Assistance Dogs of Hawaii (ADH) provides children and adults with disabilities professionally trained dogs to enhance their quality of life. Help MMC donate half of their house beer profits towards ADH. 6:00pm. Maui Brewing Company Kahana, (4405 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com

DINNER AND BELLYDANCE SHOW – Sat. Jan 28. Enjoy dinner at the new Island Fresh Cafe while the Maui Belly Groove presents an evening of middle eastern music and dance. 5:30pm. Maui Yoga Shala Paia, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-283-4123; Maui-yoga.com

HAPA DINNER SHOW – Sat. Jan 28. Enjoy a fun filled evening of awesome Hawaiian music and dine from a select menu of exceptional entrees, pupus, and cocktails. $35 in advance, $40 day of. 6:00pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

BLESSING AND RE-OPENING OF ULUPALAKUA’S HISTORY ROOM – Sun. Jan 29. The community is invited to celebrate the blessing and re-opening of Ulupalakua’s “History Room” inside the former cottage of King David Kalakaua. Start off with a History tour, followed by the blessing of the History Room by Kumu Bailey. Halau Wehiwehi o Leilehua will perform inside the Hula Circle, and there will be Wine programs in the Old Jail with more History tours. The History Room is open daily, reservations are required for groups of 10 or more. Free. 10am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

CANE AND CANOE SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Jan 29. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, Sunday Brunch will be a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

HAWAIIAN MUSIC JAM SESSION – Sun. Jan 29. Willie K and friends will entertain while you enjoy Sunday Brunch. $50. 10:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-249-0033; Kamehamehagolf.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Jan 29. Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Ka’anapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Jan 29. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

MAUI ART SCENE

GREG DIPIAZZA ART EXHIBITION – Until – Tue. Jan 31. Stop by the shop and view Greg’s 2017 collection of works which will be on display. 6:00am. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 North Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

2017 HUI NO’EAU ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION – Until – Thu. Feb 16. This prestigious exhibition offers an opportunity to view current work of local artists in all media. The guest Juror this years is Duncan Dempster, a Honolulu-based artist and educator working primarily in print media. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CELEBRATION OF HAWAI’I 2017: DIVERSITY – Until – Wed. Mar 1. The entire gallery is transformed into a comprehensive display of new works in a wide variety of media by a selection of Hawaii’s most celebrated fine art artists. 5:00pm. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

AKIHIKO IZUKURA: THE WAY OF NATURAL TEXTILE EXHIBIT – Until – Sun. Mar 19. Master textile artist, Akihiko Izukura of Kyoto, Japan, current philosophy of “zero waste,” creates work that honors sustainability and symbiosis with nature. His project will fill the expanse of the gallery with a fiber installation made entirely of hand-woven, naturally dyed silk, produced by silkworms. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GOURD CARVER, NEOLA CAVENY – Thu. Jan 26. In ancient Hawaii, gourds were used for cooking, musical instruments and headdresses and were often highly decorated using the same time consuming techniques as are still used to this day. Stop by the gallery a view her beautiful creations. 8:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

THE CROSSROADS USO EXHIBIT – Thu. Jan 26. MHM commemorates the nearly 200,000 Navy, Marine, Coast Guard and Seabee servicemen and women who trained and took leave in and near Makawao, Maui during World War II. Displays depicting the USO from it’s opening in January 1943 until the war ended in 1945 include original artwork, historical stories, and memorabilia from the Crossroads USO (the building that is now Casanova Restaurant). Free. 10:00am. Makawao History Museum, (3642 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2482; Makawaomuseum.org

OIL PAINTER, STACY VOSBERG – Fri. Jan 27. Come meet Stacy, see a collection of her colorful paintings, drawings and murals. Watch her painting techniques every Friday in January. 11:30am. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

PAINTER, CHRISTINA DEHOFF – Fri. Jan 27. A clear and recognizable theme runs through Christina’s figurative visionary paintings and her landscape paintings of soulfulness. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jan 27. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

FAMED FRENCH-AMERICAN ARTIST, GUY BUFFET – Sun. Jan 29. Guy returns to Maui, celebrating his 74th birthday and exhibiting a new collection of art. The former long-time Hawaiian resident has painted Polynesia and worldwide subjects for over fifty years. Free. 6:30pm. Lahaina Galleries – Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-874-8583; Lahainagalleries.com

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

AN EVENING WITH RONNY SIMON – Thu. Jan 26. Ronny Simon is an Israeli historian, author and a licensed tour guide who lives and works in Israel. Israel’s intense guide training, and an academic degree in history and geography has made him an expert in the history and geography of the land. Free. 6:00pm. Island Bible Institute at Kihei Baptist Chapel, (1655 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-281-4427; Avoiceforisrael.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

JONATHAN KORTH AND RACHEL SHUTZ – Thu. Feb 2. Pianist Jonathan and soprano Rachel have been collaborating together since they were students. They have performed around the world, and they aim to share their passion with their audiences while creating a memorable and entertaining concert experience. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI OPEN STUDIOS OPENING CELEBRATION AND PREVIEW EXHIBITION – Tue. Feb 7. SAVE THE DATE. Maui Open Studios Events kicks off it’s 7th year of connecting art lovers and art collectors with artist around the island of Maui. Enjoy live music, food and beverages for purchase and meet and preview many of the artists and their work. For more information please visit the website. 5:00pm. Maui Open Studios at UHMC, (Paina Culinary Arts Center, Kahului); ; Mauiopenstudios.com

DAVID SEDARIS – Tue. Feb 7. Tweaking the familiar until it warps, David Sedaris mines poignant comedy from his peculiar childhood in North Carolina, his bizarre career path, and his move with his lover to France. Join David for an evening of readings and recollections featuring all-new, unpublished readings and a Q/A session! Meet David after the show for a special book signing. $32 – $62. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

RADIANT BODY, DIAMOND MIND – Wed. Feb 8 – Sat. Feb 11. Maui Kombucha presents a live music Kundalini Yoga Experience, featuring Yogi and teacher Jai Dev Singh, renowned chant artist Simrit and cello virtuoso Shannon Lee Hayden. Please bring your own yoga mat, towel and wear clothing suitable to stretch in. Enjoy one, two, three workshops or take in the full retreat experience. Online registration at Jaidevsingh.com/maui-retreat or Cash Only at the door (if space remains). $35 – $108. 4:00pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

ROSIE HERRERA DANCE THEATRE – Thu. Feb 9. Known for its diverse ensemble that consist of some of Miami’s most brilliant performers and creators ranging in genres from theater, performance art, opera, drag, and contemporary ballet. For their Maui debut, they will perform Cookie’s Kid, a solo dance theater work that explores what is inherited in memory. They will also perform excerpts from Dining Alone, addresses the inherent drama and comedy attached to food. $35 – $45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MYSTIC FLOW FEST – Fri. Feb 10 – Sun. Feb 12. A unique experience of tribe and community with great music, workshops, yoga, drum circles, fire performances, games, ceremonies and healthy food right on the sunny beach in Kihei. Advance tickets are $150 and available online. $175. 1:00pm. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); Theflowfestival.com

BILL PORTER IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Feb 10. The Merwin Conservancy proudly presents an evening with Bill Porter (aka Red Pine), a travel writer and renowned translator of Chinese literature, poetry, and sacred Buddhist and Taoist texts. Appearing with an inspiring presentation entitled, “The Search for Solitude: China’s Hermit Tradition,” based on his book, Road to Heaven: Encounters with Chinese Hermits. Followed by an intimate Q/A with the audience and book signing, with dessert, champagne, book fair, and live entertainment. $10 for students. $25. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE CEMETERY CLUB – Fri. Feb 10 – Sun. Feb 26. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm, no show on Feb. 12. The monthly gathering of four Jewish women at their husbands’ graves is interrupted by a would-be suitor for one of the women. A touching, funny and sweet dramatic comedy, directed by Lee Garrow, featuring Sandra Bowes, Anne Jenny, Lina Aiko Krueger, Kristi Scott and Francis Taua. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

BUBBLE RUN – Sat. Feb 11. Once your heat has started, small waves will be released every 60-90 seconds. Your physical start time is based on a first come-first serve basis, so naturally you will start earlier if you enter the start chute earlier. $50. 8:00am. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); Bubblerun.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26TH

Wisdom Flow Studios PlayCare and Keiki Classes – Thu. Jan 26. Wisdom Flow Studio offers after school keiki classes such as Hula, Hip Hop, Ballet and more. They also offer midday drop-in PlayCare program to support busy parents. Enroll your keiki in our after school and weekend classes to bring more movement and creative expression into their lives. After School classes run Monday through Friday 3-5:30pm. Weekend Class times vary. 8:30am. Wisdom Flow Studios, (95 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-205-0908; WisdomFlowYoga.com

GROOVE TO THE MOOVE – Thu. Jan 26. QKC, Meadow Gold Dairies and Hui No Ke Ola Pono presents Groove To The Move. Bring your walking shoes and get “moving” together toward a healthier community. 10am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Halau Hula Kauluokala Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero Hula Classes – Thu. Jan 26. Halau Hula Kauluokala under the direction of Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero is opening classes for adults who cannot make a full halau commitment but still want to have hula in their lives. No fundraising, performance, or protocol commitments. Must have knowledge of the hula basics. These are not beginner classes. $30. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Jan 26. Want to learn hula? Drop by the mall’s center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

QuickBooks for Small Business: Hands-on computer training for beginners – Thu. Jan 26. This class is for new users and will teach you how to record sales, receive payments, prepare invoices and balance your checkbook. $45. 5:00pm. Maui County Business Resource Center, (70 E. Kaahumanu St., Kahului); 808-873-8247.

Introduction to Programming (with Arduino) – Thu. Jan 26. Want an easy entry to Programming? Want to learn how computers sense and interact with the world? Learn how to code, and how to make these little microcontrollers interact with the world. Bring your laptop, and download the free software before class from Arduino.cc/en/Main/Software. Free. 6:00pm. Maui Makers, (362 Pakana St., Wailuku); Mauimakers.com

PAJAMA DRIVE FOR FOSTER KIDS – Thu. Jan 5 – Sun. Feb 26. When foster children transition into a new and unfamiliar home, comfort items like a new pair of PJs can make the move a little easier. To help, Sleep Train is hosting its annual Pajama Drive for Foster Kids. Donations of new PJs in all sizes –infant to teen– can be dropped off. 10am. Sleep Train Maui, (425 Koloa St., Kahului); 808-877-0441; Sleeptrainfosterkids.org

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Jan 26. Currently seeking volunteers for Animal Caretakers, Support Staff, Office Assistant/Creative Project Development, and Groundskeeper/Handyperson. Pacific Primate Sanctuary is not open for public visitation. Please contact the sanctuary for more information or an application. If you have any pet carriers that you would like to donate, please contact us. 8:00am. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., ([email protected] , Haiku); 808-572-8089; Pacificprimate.org

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27TH

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Jan 27. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ five award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

ASIAN MEDICINAL FARM AND GARDEN PRESENTATION – Fri. Jan 27 – Sun. Jan 29. This weekend workshop with Peg Schafer, Michael Howden and Jenny Pell, will be of interest to growers, practitioners, and students interested in changing the market of contemporary Asian herbal medicine. For more information and registration, visit Growingasianmedicinals.eventbrite.com. $180. 6:30pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28TH

E-CYCLING – Sat. Jan 28. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 8:00am. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Jan 28. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KARAOKE STAR SATURDAYS – Sat. Jan 28. Grab your friends or go solo for QKC’s Karaoke Night with Karaoke Jockey Dean Sakurai of Star Tracks Karaoke Maui. There will be thousands of songs to choose from and KJ Dean is available to help you select just the right tune. Free. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Introduction to Macintosh – Sat. Jan 28. This is an ideal course for those with basic computers skills who are new to the Mac and want to begin understanding the ins and outs of their Mac. You’ll also be introduced to the basics of the OS X operating system.. $79. 9:30am. Edventure at UH Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-984-3231; Edventuremaui.com

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Jan 28. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Jan 28. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably. Rather than depending on outside inputs which have a carbon footprint and often carry toxic components such as heavy metals and antibiotics, they strive to grow needed amendments right on their land. $20 – $25. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

SUNDAY, JANUARY 29TH

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jan 29. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jan 29. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

YIN AND YANG YOGA FOR HEALTHY EVERYTHING SERIES – Sun. Jan 29. A series of six comprehensive practices of quiet and active postures for strength, flexibility, balance, agility and equanimity for mind and body, designed for healthy aging with principles of Yin and Yang for vital organs, connective tissues and muscles. Sequences for hips, back, shoulders, hip flexors, and restorative yoga. Check website for schedule updates. $15. 4:00pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

HUI! LANAKILA – Sun. Jan 29. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Hui! Lanakila on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

MONDAY, JANUARY 3OTH

SALSA DANCE CLASS – Mon. Jan 30. Maui dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take Salsa Dance Classes with Demian and Lasensua, singles and couple welcome. Beginners class starts at 6pm with Intermediate class to follow at 6:45pm. $10 per class, $15 per couple. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

Fundamentals of Management and Supervision – Mon. Jan 30. This course will introduce participants to a supervisor’s key responsibilities, modern supervisory and human relations concepts, and provide practical real life applications in day-to-day supervisor-employee relationships to be an effective supervisor. $179. 6-8pm. Edventure at UH Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-984-3231; Edventuremaui.com

Fitness Zumba Classes for All Levels – Mon. Jan 30. Latin Instructor, Carolina De Calisto, offers a high energy class that focuses on the fitness aspect of Zumba. She keeps the class authentic by teaching 70% Latin rhythms and 30% pop. The class consists of warm-up, choreography 9-10 songs (2-3mins each) and a cool down at the end The classes are held on Mondays at the Valley Isle Gym and Wednesday at the Powerhouse Gym. $6 for Hawaii resident and $10 visitors. 6:15pm. Fitness Zumba with Carolina De Calisto, (Kihei); 808-280-1523; Carolinadecalisto.zumba.com

OUTDOOR YOGA – Mon. Jan 30. Sandy Callender is a Kripalu Certified Registered Yoga Teacher. She will show you how using traditional yoga postures, breath work and practice brings you greater flexibility and strength, a deeper connection to your wholeness, and turns on your ‘relaxation response.’ Donation. 8am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31ST

E-CYCLING – Tue. Jan 31. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 1:00pm. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT GROUPS – Tue. Jan 31. Child and Family Service in Wailuku offers weekly Domestic Violence Support Groups for Survivors, Teens, and Children every Tuesday. Please call for more information and/or to register. (Registration is required). 5:30pm. Child and Family Service, (392 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-877-6888; 808-357-8260; Childandfamilyservices.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jan 31. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SING OUT MASTER CLASS WITH LOUISE LAMBERT – Tue. Jan 31. Sing Out and get ready for The Voice! Sing your best in your own style and prepare for professional singing gigs and auditions. Jazz vocalist, Maui’s Swing Queen Louise Lambert guides you to gain confidence, mic technique, range expansion, flexibility, stage presence and learn music theory, harmony, and to ad lib, and sing jazz, pop, R&B stylings and more in a fun and safe space. $15. 6:45pm. Louise Lambert, (Kihei); 808-205-3971; louiselambert.com

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1ST

THE ACTOR’S TOOLBOX – Until – Wed. Mar 15. Explores character development, script analysis and monologue. Teen actors grades 5-10 learn vocal, physical and mental skills which help create a character from the top of their heads to the tips of the toes and from the inside out. Students also work as an ensemble to create final performance presentations for the March showcase. $250. 4:00pm. Maui OFFStage Studio, (811 Kolu St., Wailuku); 808-244-8680; Mauionstage.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Auntie’s Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/dining

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Jonny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Tue, Jonny Ringo 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu, Tim Osborne 6:30-8pm; Fri, Scott Baird 6-8pm; Sat, Larry Golis and Hollis Lee 6am-8pm; Mon, Larry Golis 6-8pm; Tue, Scott Baird 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Tori Dixon 11am-1pm; Fri, Corey Rezner 11am-1pm; Mon, Corey Rezner 11am-1pm; Wed, Noa Zeb 11am-1pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Guest 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Fri, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Sat, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Sun, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Mon, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Tue, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Performers 7-10pm; Sat, Fultone Tashombe and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Soundlab 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Cannery Mall – Fri, Mitch Kepa 5:30-7pm; (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-5pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huaka’i Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 6-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; Wed, DJ Zinn 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Guest Musician 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 6-9pm; Mon, Kalani 6-9pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 6-9pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636; 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Fri, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Sat, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Sun, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Mon, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Tue, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

South Maui

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Fri, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Sun, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Mon, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Tue, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Island Style – Thu, Mark Burnett 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brooks Maguire 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 7-9pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Fulton Tashombe 5:30-7:30pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Yum Yum Beast 5-8pm; Fri, Lewis and Louis 5-8pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 5-8pm; Sun, Hamilton and Sebastian 5-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 5-8pm; Tue, Elaine Ryan 6-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay EZ 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Soul Kitchen Big Band 7-9pm; Sun, The Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; Wed, Willie K 6:30-8:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Fri, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Sat, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Sun, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Mon, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Tue, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Central Maui

Beach Bums Ma’alaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahili Restaurant – Wed, Ron Kuala’au 4-5:30pm; (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Fri, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Sat, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Sun, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Mon, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Tue, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Ma’alaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Whole Foods Market – Fri, Aloha Friday Music Jam 11:30am-2:30pm; (70 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-872-3310; Wholefoodsmarket.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian and Meryl 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com