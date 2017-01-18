MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | January 19th-25th, 2017

BIG SHOWS

PENGUINS IN PARADISE – Fri. Jan 20. For the second year in a row, the Hyatt will celebrate its seven African Black-Footed Penguins on Penguin Awareness Day in the Atrium Lobby at the penguin habitat. Watch as the seven playful birds eat, swim and waddle around. Decorate penguin cookies, take pictures with the penguin mascot and capture a moment at the photo booth. Join the fun by following on social media and sharing your penguin photos at #PenguinInParadise. 9:30am. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

THE DIRTY MONKEY GRAND OPENING – Fri. Jan 20. Celebrate the grand opening of The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina. Rock group The Lamonts will headline this night with DJ sets from Boomshot and CPNESS. 21+. $5. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

HOUSE SESSIONS – Fri. Jan 20. Get your drinking shoes on and head to Paia. Combining powers to bring you a crazy Las Vegas style open format mix-mash-scratch session are DJs Illz and Del Sol. Not just that, but it’s DJ Del Sol’s Birthday. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

ROBBIE BURNS NIGHT – Tue. Jan 24. Enjoy a night of Poetry to honor Robert Burns, with bagpipers and The Glen Innes Session Band. $15 cover includes Haggis and Whiskey tasting. 6pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

BURNS NIGHT! A SCOTTISH NATIONAL HOLIDAY – Wed. Jan 25. Enjoy traditional Scottish toasts, learn about Scotch and the regions where it’s made and maybe even try some haggis. Hosted by resident Piper Roger McKinley. Call for reservations. 5pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

STAGE SHOWS

KUPANAHA MAGIC SHOW – Tue-Sat. Watch “Maui’s Magical Family” team up with the Kupanaha dancers. See scintillating hula interpretations bring spectacular illusions, charm and culture to the stage. $65-99. 4:30pm. Kupanaha Magic Theatre, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0128; Kupanaha.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venu. Annabelle, their resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers and yummy desserts. $64-104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Jan 19. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

‘BURN’N LOVE’ – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with one of the best Elvis impersonators in the world. $60-110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

ISLAND RHYTHMS SUNSET COCKTAIL CRUISE – Fri. Jan 20. Get onboard for lots of fun, food and dancing on Pacific Whale Foundation’s Island Rhythms Sunset Cocktail Cruise with Marty Dread. This cruise includes delicious appetizers, perfectly mixed Mai Tais and other cocktails. Book online and save 10 percent. Additional savings for PWF Members and Kama‘aina. 21+. 5pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Ma‘alaea Harbor); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

MAUI FRINGE FESTIVAL 2017 – Fri. Jan 20 – Sun. Jan 22. A weekend marathon of the performing arts featuring local and mainland actors, dancers, musicians and playwrights. Schedule is as follows: Small Town Lawyer by Anthony Pignataro Fri 7pm, Sat 7:15pm, Sun 1pm; Ain’t That Rich by Kate Robards Fri 8pm, Sat 4:45pm, Sun 2pm; Old Girls Looking Hot by Sharyn Stone Fri 9:15pm, Sat 1pm, Sun 3:15pm; Game of Thrones: The Musical by Really Spicy Opera Sat 3:30pm and 8pm, Sun 6pm; FADO by Maui Aerial Arts Sat 6:30pm; Me, My Song and I by Malcolm Grissom Sat 9:15pm, Sun 4:30pm. Dream by Francis Tau‘a Sun 7:15pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

FREE RANGE COMEDY – Sat. Jan 21. Game of COMBS! Winter is here. So come put your feet up after the Women’s March and see Maui’s own award-winning improv troupe. Bring a can of food for the Maui Food Bank or check in on Yelp for $2 off cover. $10. 7:30pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Rd.); 808-575-5220.

MAGIC ON MAUI WITH SETH GRABEL – Sundays and Wednesdays. America’s Got Talent star Seth Grabel is on Maui. Grabel is a magician, illusionist and headlining entertainer. Kama‘aina and group rates available. 5pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

FOUREVER FAB SHOW MAUI, THE BEATLES TRIBUTE – Wed. Jan 25. Fourever Fab and its founding members have been performing the hits of the world’s most-loved lads, The Beatles, for over 20 years. Tickets start at $59.99 for adults and $29.99 for children (age 5 through 11). 10 percent discount for Kama‘aina with Hawaii ID. 6:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-365-7535; Foureverfabshow.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Jan 25. Enjoy Grammy-winner George Kahumoku Jr. in concert. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana–Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 L. Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Napili); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Jan 19. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWines varieties, also offering free historical and cellar tours. 10am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jan 19. Maui’s only winery is now offering the King’s Visit Wine Tasting and Tour. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET DINNER – Tuesday-Saturday. Sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the chef. $50. 5:30pm. Banyan Tree Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7096; Ritzcarlton.com/banyantree

CULTURE AND CUISINE WITH KEAHAUNANI DANG – Thu. Jan 19. Learn the art of crafting traditional Hawaiian lei po‘o (head lei) while enjoying the many flavors of the Pacific. Cost is $75 per person and includes, supplies, dinner and wine service. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

ALOHA FRIDAY SUNSET GRILL NIGHT – Fri. Jan 20. Grill Night is a casual and fun way to celebrate Aloha Friday on the scenic point overlooking Kapalua Bay while enjoying the picture-perfect sunsets over Molokai with live entertainment. A variety of BBQ selections will be featured each week with such favorites as Huli Huli Chicken and Kalbi Ribs as well as specialty cocktails and drinks. The regular pool bar menu will also be available. 5pm. Hana Hou Bar at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay/dining/hana-hou-bar

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Jan 20. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

OH… WINE NOT? BERRIES AND BACON! – Fri. Jan 20. Enjoy five tasting pours of wine from around the world along with specially prepared dishes created by Executive Chef Tylun Pang. 5pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

LEILANI FARM SANCTUARY CHARITY PINT NIGHT – Fri. Jan 20. Leilani Farm Sanctuary is an all volunteer, nonprofit organization created to provide shelter and care for rescued animals, and humane education to the community. Help MBC’s Kihei Tasting Room donate half their house beer profits to support Leilani Farm Sanctuary. 6pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

HAPA DINNER SHOW – Sat. Jan 21. Enjoy a fun filled evening of awesome Hawaiian music and dine from a select menu of exceptional entrees, pupus, and cocktails. $35 in advance, $40 day of. 6pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

CANE AND CANOE SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Jan 22. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Chef David Viviano, Sunday Brunch will be a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Ka‘anapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Jan 22. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CASTAWAY’S DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jan 25. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or Caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jan 25. The luau dinner show Huaka‘i–Journey through Polynesia includes traditional games, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations and a fantastic luau buffet. There will be beautiful hula performances and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

ART SCENE

GREG DIPIAZZA ART EXHIBITION – Thu. Jan 19 – Tue. Jan 31. Stop by the shop and view Greg’s 2017 collection of works which will be on display. 6am. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

2017 HUI NO‘EAU ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION – Thu. Jan 19 – Thu. Feb 16. This prestigious exhibition offers an opportunity to view current work of local artists in all media. The guest juror this year is Duncan Dempster, a Honolulu-based artist and educator working primarily in print media. 9am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CELEBRATION OF HAWAII 2017: DIVERSITY – Thu. Jan 19 – Wed. Mar 1. The entire gallery is transformed into a comprehensive display of new works in a wide variety of media by a selection of Hawaii’s most celebrated fine art artists. 5pm. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

AKIHIKO IZUKURA: THE WAY OF NATURAL TEXTILE EXHIBIT – Thu. Jan 19 – Sun. Mar 19. Master textile artist Akihiko Izukura of Kyoto creates work that honors sustainability and symbiosis with nature. His project will fill the expanse of the gallery with a fiber installation made entirely of hand-woven, naturally dyed silk, produced by silkworms. A combined dialogue within weaving, netting, entwining and dying will be visible in a large structural form for visitors to walk through and experience; Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-5pm (Also open before Castle Theater shows and during intermission). Free. Schaefer Gallery at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE CROSSROADS USO EXHIBIT – Thu. Jan 19 – Fri. Mar 31. The Makawao History Museum commemorates the nearly 200,000 servicemen and women who trained and took leave in and near Makawao during World War II. Displays depicting the USO from its opening in January 1943 until the war ended in 1945 include original artwork, historical stories and memorabilia from the Crossroads USO, once housed in the building that’s now home to Casanova. Free. 10am. Makawao History Museum, (3642 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2482; Makawaomuseum.org

STACY VOSBERG – Fri. Jan 20. Meet oil painter Stacy Vosberg and see a collection of her colorful works. Watch her painting techniques every Friday in January. 11:30am. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

RICHARD J. OLIVER – Fri. Jan 20. Watch Richard J. Oliver do a live painting demo. 1pm. DeRubeis Fine Art of Metal Art Gallery, (770 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0515; Signaturegalleries.com

CHRISTINA DEHOFF – Fri. Jan 20. A clear and recognizable theme runs through Christina Dehoff’s figurative visionary paintings and landscapes. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jan 20. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

JANET STEWART MEMORIAL RECEPTION – Sat. Jan 21. Lahaina Arts Society is honored to present works by the late Janet Stewart; one of the most respected water color artists in recent history. See works from her remaining collection, which will be on display and available for purchase. 4pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

DIVERSITY – WHAT WE HAVE IN COMMON – Sun. Jan 22. In part with the Celebration of Hawaii 2017: Diversity. Listen to a lecture by teacher and ocean voyager Mary Ann Grimes. 5pm. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

JEANNE YOUNG – Wed. Jan 25. Come by the gallery to meet this talented painter and watch her process and technique every Wednesday in January. 4pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

GUY BUFFET – Wed. Jan 25. Famed French-American artist Guy Buffet returns to Maui, celebrating his 74th birthday and exhibiting a new collection of art. The former long-time Hawaiian resident has painted Polynesia and worldwide subjects for over 50 years. Free. 6:30pm. Lahaina Galleries – Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui); 808-874-8583; Lahainagalleries.com

POLITICAL EVENTS

MY UNEXPECTED JOURNEY TO STANDING ROCK – Mon. Jan 23. Join Daniel Kanahele for a multimedia presentation about his recent experiences as a water protector on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota. 6:30pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org

TICKETS ON SALE

ASIAN MEDICINAL FARM AND GARDEN PRESENTATION – Fri. Jan 27 – Sun. Jan 29. This workshop with Peg Schafer, Michael Howden and Jenny Pell will be of great interest to growers, practitioners, students, and all those interested in opportunities in the changing market of contemporary Asian herbal medicine. There will be discussion on how to get started, crop selection for the Hawaiian islands as well as techniques for harvesting and drying botanicals for best clinical results. $180. 6:30pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

JUDY COLLINS AND ARI HEST – Fri. Jan 27. Lazar Bear presents singer-songwriter and folk music icon Judy Collins. Judy will bring her special guest Ari Hest, in support of her latest release, Strangers Again. $35 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WHALE TRUST MAUI ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT – Sat. Jan 28. Start polishing your game and get ready to tee off for whale research at the 12th annual Whale Trust Maui Golf Tournament, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Maui. The scramble competition format golf tournament features a continental breakfast, awards luncheon with a guest speaker, cash prizes for men’s and women’s teams and a new Mercedes on display for a lucky hole-in-one. Entry limited to 36 teams. Teams are entered on a first come, first serve basis. $225. 8am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-249-0033; Kamehamehagolf.com

ANNUAL BUY BACK THE BEACH EVENT – Sat. Jan 28. Hawaiian Island Land Trust will be honoring Senator Brian Schatz as its 2017 Champion of the Land at the Buy Back the Beach: Malama Kipuka Benefit Luau. The event bring together Hawaii’s committed conservation supporters for an island-style pa’ina under the Maui stars. There will be cocktails, live and silent auctions and live entertainment. Tickets are $175 per person and tables of eight are available. Call or go online to purchase. 5pm. Old Lahaina Luau, (1251 Front St., Lahaina); 808-244-5263; Hilt.org/buy-back-the-beach-2017

SHINNEN ENKAI (NEW YEAR’S) DINNER – Sat. Jan 28. Start with the traditional otoso (sake welcome) with no-host cocktail hour and buffet dinner to follow. The performer of the evening is Japanese enka singer Tevita Apina, know as Hikariyama Torao. Accompanying him are the Maui Taiko and the Maui Buyo Dance Academy. Tickets are $50 Adults, $20 Children, and are available at the Maui Box Shop and Credit Associates in Wailuku, and Sanrio at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center until Jan. 19. Tickets will NOT be sold at the door. 5:30pm. Maui Beach Hotel, (170 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-873-7834; Mauibeachhotel.net

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19TH

PAJAMA DRIVE FOR FOSTER KIDS – Thu. Jan 19 – Sun. Feb 26. When foster children transition into a new and unfamiliar home, comfort items like a new pair of PJs can make the move a little easier. To help, Sleep Train is hosting its annual Pajama Drive for Foster Kids. Donations of new PJs in all sizes–infant to teen–can be dropped off. Visit the website for more information. 10am. Sleep Train Maui, (425 Koloa St., Kahului); 808-877-0441; Sleeptrainfosterkids.org

FIRST ZERO-EMISSION COMMERCIAL VESSEL TOURS – Thu. Jan 19. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Shadowfax is an 44′ islander sailing yacht and will be operating exclusively under clean, quiet wind or electric power. Silently and gracefully cruising the waters of Ma‘alaea bay, taking small groups of tourists and local residents to experience Maui’s near shore coastal paradise and humpback whales in the least invasive way possible. 6am. Maui Ocean Charters, (Ma‘alaea Harbor, slip 70); 808-870-1739; Sailmauinui.com

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Jan 19. Currently seeking volunteers for Animal Caretakers, Support Staff, Office Assistant/Creative Project Development, and Groundskeeper/Handyperson. Retirees welcome for all positions! Pacific Primate Sanctuary is not open for public visitation. Please contact the sanctuary for more information or an application. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., ([email protected] ); 808-572-8089; Pacificprimate.org

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. Jan 19. Roselani Place and Ola Na Mele Productions invite you to a Picnic for Poki. The featured guest with live entertainment will be Hollis Lee who has been playing beautiful Hawaiian Style music for more than 25 years. There will be delicious fresh baked cookies and coffee from the Roselani Place kitchen. Bring your lunch and a lawn chair. Free. 11am. Ka‘ahumanu Church, (103 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

TOASTMASTERS 10TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION – Thu. Jan 19. Learn in a friendly atmosphere about how Toastmasters can help improve your leadership and speaking skills. Tasty refreshments will be served. Free. 6pm. Kapalua Adventure Center, (1 Ritz Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-866-4986; Toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20TH

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Jan 20. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. 4pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

KAMA‘AINA NIGHTS – Fri. Jan 20. KPOA presents a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ohana. With Sista Val. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21ST

GO GREEN RECYCLE – Sat. Jan 21. Malama Maui Nui and the Rotary Club of Lahaina continues a major collaborative effort to bring convenient residential recycling to West Maui. Every third Saturday through June 2017, residents may bring recyclables to bins set up in the parking lot. Recyclables will be accepted at no charge, there will be no redemption payments for HI-5 recyclables dropped off at this site. Go online for a list of acceptable recyclables. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; MalamaMauiNui.org

E-CYCLING – Sat. Jan 21. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. Free. 8am-1pm. E-Cycling Program, (901 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Jan 21. Live Drumming. Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hali‘imaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION EVENT – Sat. Jan 21. Join the Maui Humane Society and meet your new best friend. 11am. Petco (Maui Marketplace), (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-877-6150; Petco.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Jan 21. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Jan 21. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. Rather than depending on outside inputs which have a carbon footprint and often carry toxic components such as heavy metals and antibiotics, they strive to grow needed amendments right here on their land. $20-25. 4pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Jan 21. View Maui’s hottest hot rods and classic cars in the east parking structure top level. 5pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22ND

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jan 22. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Everybody is welcome. You’ll sweat, you’ll laugh, you’ll cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jan 22. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

POLYNESIAN DANCE BY TE TIARE PATITIFA – Sun. Jan 22. Enjoy a traditional Polynesian performance by Te Tiare Patitifa on the mall’s center stage. 11am. Maui Mall, (70 E. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

YIN AND YANG YOGA FOR HEALTHY EVERYTHING SERIES – Sun. Jan 22. A series of six comprehensive practices of quiet and active postures for strength, flexibility, balance, agility and equanimity for mind and body, designed for healthy aging with principles of Yin and Yang for vital organs, connective tissues and muscles. Sequences for hips, back, shoulders, hip flexors, and restorative yoga. Check website for schedule updates. $15. 4pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

MONDAY, JANUARY 23RD

OUTDOOR YOGA – Mon. Jan 23. No matter your age or fitness level, this gentle approach increases life’s enjoyment while empowering life’s journey. Sandy Callender, registered yoga teacher, will show how using traditional yoga postures and breath work and practice brings you greater flexibility, strength and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8am. Waipulani Park, (Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

SALSA DANCE CLASS – Mon. Jan 23. Maui dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take Salsa Dance Classes with Demian and Lasensua, singles and couple welcome. Beginners’ class starts at 6pm with Intermediate class to follow at 6:45pm. $10 per class, $15 per couple. 6pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24TH

GROOVE TO MOOVE – Tue. Jan 24. QKC, Meadow Gold Dairies and Hui No Ke Ola Pono presents Groove To Moove. Bring your walking shoes and get “moving” together toward a healthier community. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

E-CYCLING – Tue. Jan 24. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. Free. 1-5pm. E-Cycling Program, (901 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT GROUPS – Tue. Jan 24. Child and Family Services in Wailuku offers weekly Domestic Violence Support Groups for survivors, teens and children every Tuesday. Please call for more information and/or to register. Registration required. 5:30pm. Child and Family Service, (392 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-877-6888 / 808-357-8260; Childandfamilyservices.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25TH

OUTLETS OUTDOOR MARKET – Wed. Jan 25. The Market will feature chef demonstrations, live music, hula show and cultural activities. Maui farmers and artisans will feature locally-grown produce, handmade goods, creative crafts, apparel, island artwork and more. The Outlets retailers will also host a sidewalk sale with special sales and promotions. Get a free parking validation with any purchase from a market vendor. 4pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

Auntie’s Kitchen at Westin Ka‘anapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/dining

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Pi’ilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Jonny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Tue, Jonny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu, Tim Osborne 6:30-8pm; Fri, Scott Baird 6-8pm; Sat, Larry Golis and Hollis Lee 6am-8pm; Mon, Larry Golis 6-8pm; Tue, Scott Baird 6-8pm; Wed, Scott Baird 6-8pm; (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Fri, Jon Kaneakua 11am-1pm; Sat, Jon Kaneakua 11am-1pm; Mon, Jon Kaneakua 11am-1pm; Tue, Noa Zeb 11am-1pm; Wed, Noa Zeb 11am-1pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Guest 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-2900; DukesMaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Fri, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Sat, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Sun, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Mon, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Tue, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Wed, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Performers 7-10pm; Sat, Fultone Tashombe and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Soundlab 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Fultone Tashombe and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; (3350 L. Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Honokowai); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Crazy Fingers Duo 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Cannery Mall – Fri, Rock Hendricks 5:30-7pm; (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhi’s – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-5pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Wed, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Kapalua); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Ka‘anapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huaka‘i Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 6-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Thu, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Tue, Nestor Ugale 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Guest Musician 3-6pm; Sun, Codae and Daesha Dee 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr.); 808-669-9600; PineappleGrillMaui.com

Pioneer Inn – Thu, Greg di Piazza 6-9pm; Mon, Kalani 6-9pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 6-9pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Fri, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Sat, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Sun, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Mon, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Tue, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L. Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Napili); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

SOUTH MAUI

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Fri, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Sun, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Mon, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Tue, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Wed, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Island Style – Thu, Mark Burnett 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brooks Maguire 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamond’s Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 7-9pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s – Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Fulton Tashombe 5:30-7:30pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay EZ 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damien and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway Center); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Soul Kitchen Big Band 7-9pm; Sun, The Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; Mon, Joyce and Gord 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:15-6:15pm; Wed, Willie K 6:30-8:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Fri, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Sat, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Sun, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Mon, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Tue, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway Center); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; Wed, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

CENTRAL MAUI

Beach Bums Ma‘alaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Fri, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Sat, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Sun, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Mon, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Tue, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E. Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Ma‘alaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Steel Horse Saloon – Fri, Luna Overdrive 8:30-11:35pm; (1234 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-245-2206.

Whole Foods Market – Fri, Aloha Friday Music Jam 11:30am-2:30pm; (70 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-872-3310; Wholefoodsmarket.com

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Derek Beaty Memorial Jazz Jam with Mark Johnstone 6-9pm; Mon, Charley’s Live Band 7-10pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Ryan Robinson 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com