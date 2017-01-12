MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | January 12th-18th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

“PEACEFUL MEANS” CONCERT – Thu. Jan 12. Featured in the season of the Makahiki, comes to honor the “Peaceful Means” of Dr. Martin Luther King and Mahatma Gandhi with music, pule, blessings and hula. Join Lei’ohu Ryder and Maydeen ‘Iao, for and evening of live original Spirit Full Music of Hawaii Nei. There will be delicious, healthy pupu’s and beverages available by Garden Sushi before, during and following the concert. $25/$35. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org; Alohainaction.com

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Jan 13. Come to the West side stroll Front Street and take in the restaurants, galleries and merchants. Friday night in Lahaina is always ‘Art Night,’ so be sure to check out the beautiful art as you take in the stunning Maui sunset. 4:30pm. Lahaina 2nd Friday, (Front St., Lahaina); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

GUITARIST ROGER FISHER – Fri. Jan 13. Mana’o Radio is excited to partner with the Maui Coffee Attic for a memorable concert with Roger Fisher, the founding guitarist of the rock group Heart. Following the performance there will be a 1-hour documentary showing. 6:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

HER BODY OF STORIES – Fri. Jan 13. Lyz Soto will share the stage with fellow performers, Jocelyn Ng, Serena Simmons, and Grace Taylor, in Her Bodies of Stories, a new spoken art work exploring themes of diaspora, colonialism, settler colonialism, hopeful decolonization and growing up in Hawaii. This performance piece combines slam poetry choreography with theater producing scenes that move from fierce to playful to thought-provoking. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CREATIVE HUSTLE TOUR – Fri. Jan 13. Creative Hustle Tour’s very first Maui show will be with Jahsun, Q-Dogg and The Visually Gifted, and have with performances by Qwali Zuse, Supreme Beings, Killa B-Rex and Jay Kuro. $10 General, $15 VIP. 21+. 8:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

MATT DEL OLMO BAND – Fri. Jan 13. Rock out with Matt Del Olmo, Erik Guzman, Udi Cohen, Sweet Beets and Stuart Owens. 21+. $10. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Absinthe Rose – Fri. Jan 13. From Boston to Maui: Absinthe Rose is a politically charged lyrical and personal songwriter that grounds herself in the depths of punk, while keeping the roots of folk, country and blues. 7:00pm. Treehouse at Pauwela, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku); 808-931-9243.

YOUNG THE GIANT – Sat. Jan 14. This Los Angeles-based American rock band, formerly known as The Jakes is made up of Sameer Gadhia, Jacob Tilley, Eric Cannata, Payam Doostzadeh, and Francois Comtois. Young the Giant has made a name for itself in rock as the “thinking man’s band,” winning over fans, radio, and press with their incendiary live shows, strong musicianship, and poignant lyrics. $35 – $45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

NEVER LEFT TOUR – Sat. Jan 14. The Never Left Tour coincides with the 10th anniversary of the passing of one of hip hop’s greatest producers, J-Dilla. As a tribute to his brother Illa J will be joined by DJ Rhettmatic with opening set by local Maui DJs Jay P and Joralien. 21+. $30. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

J RAZ AND SHERMAN – Sat. Jan 14. The creators of OUTLET presents, J Raz from Kauai of Disco Knights camp and Sunset Soundsystem and Maui’s Sherman of LoSD In Paradise Records, Bassment Sounds and Groovelogic. Sound and Lighting by Matt Brunn with Galaxy Lighting. $10 before 11pm and $15 after. 21+. 9:45pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

NEW SHANGHAI CIRCUS – Mon. Jan 16 – Tue. Jan 17. China’s most daring acrobats, jugglers, balance artists, and contortionists return to Maui for two days for the year’s grandest family spectacular. These highly skilled, rigorously trained and multitalented acrobats will enthrall you as they bend and twist with graceful movements to form living sculptures. Kids of all ages, from preschool to senior citizen, will enjoy these intrepid performers. $12 – $35. 4:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PIANIST, XAK BJERKEN – Tue. Jan 17. Xak Bjerken, of Cornell University, offers a recital exploring “the colors of the modern piano.” The recital launches a new series “Na Makana: A Cultural Series Celebrating the Abundance of Makena” organized by John Rowehl, Director of Music. Bjerken will play works by Debussy, Scriabin, and a trio of American composers, Stephen Hartke, Steven Stucky, and Jesse Jones. 6:00pm. Keawala’i Congregational Church, (5300 Makena Rd., Kihei); 808-879-5557; Keawalai.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

KUPANAHA MAGIC SHOW – Tue-Sat. Watch “Maui’s Magical Family” team up with the Kupanaha dancers. See scintillating hula interpretations bring spectacular illusions, charm and culture to the stage. $65 – $99. 4:30pm. Kupanaha Magic Theatre, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0128; Kupanaha.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of island culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Jan 12. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu. Jan 12. Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

ISLAND RHYTHMS SUNSET COCKTAIL CRUISE – Fri. Jan 13. Get onboard for lots of fun, food and dancing on Pacific Whale Foundation’s Island Rhythms Sunset Cocktail Cruise with local reggae star Marty Dread. This cruise includes delicious appetizers, perfectly mixed Mai Tais and other cocktails. Call 808-249-8811 or book online at www.pacificwhale.org and save 10%. Additional savings for PWF Members and kama‘aina. 21+. 5:00pm. Ma’alaea Harbor, (Maalaea, Maalaea); pacificwhale.org

JUDY’S GANG – Sun. Jan 15. Have you ever put your thoughts into one word? That’s what the song titles do in the latest Judy Ridolfino production, “One Word,” featuring all the dancers in Judy’s Gang. Come see these sparkly costumed tap and jazz dancers from ages 3 to infinity! Tune in with getaway, confident, fun, strut, senorita, and much more! Free for kids 4 years and under. $13. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAGIC ON MAUI WITH SETH GRABEL – Sun. Jan 15. Sundays and Wednesdays. America’s Got Talent star Seth Grabel is on Maui. Grabel is a magician, illusionist and headlining entertainer. Direct from Las Vegas, he brings to Maui a hilariously skillful show that is fun for all ages. Tickets start at $49 for adults and $24.50 for children under 12. Special VIP meet-and-greet packages, Kama’aina and group rates are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

MUSICAL THEATRE – Mon. Jan 9 – Mon. Mar 13. Mondays. Combines singing techniques with movement while exploring character development through warm-up exercises, improvisation and theater games. Students grades 3-8 gain confidence, skills and musicianship as well as movement. Two musical numbers will be rehearsed for the March showcase, with opportunities for solos and features. $180. 3:30pm. Maui OFFStage Studio, (830 Kolu St., Wailuku); 808-244-8680; Mauionstage.com

BROADWAY ROCKS – Mon. Jan 9 – Mon. Mar 13. Mondays. Pushes students’ musical theater performance skills to the next level! Your musical number will stand out by strategically combining strong singing skills with dance, movement and acting. Students grades 5-10 will also develop a strong warm-up routine and relaxation practices which will help with the next audition or performance. Two musical numbers will be rehearsed for the March showcase with opportunities for solos and features. $250. 4:30pm. Maui OFFStage Studio, (830 Kolu St., Wailuku); 808-244-8680; Mauionstage.com

BRENTON KEITH AND HIS BAG O’ TRICKS – Tue. Jan 17. High-Energy Comedy and Magic Show! Fun for all ages with Brenton Keith and his Bag O’ Tricks at Mulligans. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

THE ACTOR’S TOOLBOX – Wed. Jan 11 – Wed. Mar 15. Wednesdays. Explores character development, script analysis and monologue. Teen actors grades 5-10 learn vocal, physical and mental skills which help create a character from the top of their heads to the tips of the toes and from the inside out. Students also work as an ensemble to create final performance presentations for the March showcase. $250. 4:00pm. Maui OFFStage Studio, (830 Kolu St., Wailuku); 808-244-8680; Mauionstage.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Jan 12. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties, also offering free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KINGS VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jan 12. Maui’s one and only winery is now offering the King’s Visit Wine Tasting and Tour. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET DINNER – Thu. Jan 12. Tuesday-Saturday. Sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $50. 5:30pm. Banyan Tree Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7096; Ritzcarlton.com/banyantree

ALOHA FRIDAY SUNSET GRILL NIGHT – Fri. Jan 13. Grill Night is a casual and fun way to celebrate Aloha Friday on the scenic point overlooking Kapalua Bay while enjoying the picture-perfect sunsets over Molokai with live entertainment. A variety of BBQ selections will be featured each week with such favorites as Huli Huli Chicken and Kalbi Ribs as well as specialty cocktails and drinks. The regular pool bar menu will also be available. 5:00pm. Hana Hou Bar at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; montagehotels.com/kapaluabay/dining/hana-hou-bar

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Jan 13. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL: ICE AGE – Fri. Jan 13. Come experience Vodka themed Ice Age in partnership with Ocean Organic Vodka with Cocktail specials and live entertainment. 7:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

HAPA DINNER SHOW – Sat. Jan 14. Enjoy a fun filled evening of awesome Hawaiian music and dine from a select menu of exceptional entrees, pupus, and cocktails. $35 in advance, $40 day of. 6:00pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

CANE AND CANOE SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Jan 15. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, Sunday Brunch will be a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

HAWAIIAN MUSIC JAM SESSION – Sun. Jan 15. Willie K and friends will entertain while you enjoy Sunday Brunch. $50. 10:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-249-0033; Kamehamehagolf.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Jan 15. Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Ka’anapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Jan 15. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

DINE-OUT FOR MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY – Tue. Jan 17. Dine at Flatbread and a portion of proceeds will benefit Maui’s shelter animals. 5:00pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

MAUI ART SCENE

GREG DIPIAZZA ART EXHIBITION – Fri. Jan 6 – Tue. Jan 31. Stop by the shop and view Greg’s 2017 collection of works which will be on display. 6:00am. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 North Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

2017 HUI NO’EAU ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION – Fri. Jan 6 – Thu. Feb 16. This prestigious exhibition offers an opportunity to view current work of local artists in all media. The guest Juror this year is Duncan Dempster, a Honolulu-based artist and educator working primarily in print media. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

ARTIST ELIZA GERMAN – Fri. Jan 13. Join in an evening of art and “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio and Bree Richardson. Local artist Eliza work will be on display and available for purchase. She will have one of her pieces for silent auction, benefiting the Lahaina Arts Association, Youth Outreach Program. Followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party”, featuring a local DJ. Free. 5:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

GOURD CARVER, NEOLA CAVENY – Thu. Jan 12. In ancient Hawaii, gourds were used for cooking, musical instruments and headdresses and were often highly decorated using the same time consuming techniques as are still used to this day. Stop by the gallery a view her beautiful creations. 8:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

JEWELER, JERRY SULLIVAN – Thu. Jan 12. Come Meet the Artists” local artists Jerry will be demonstrating in the Old Lahaina Courthouse. Stop by, talk story and see his creations. 10:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

FINE ART EXHIBITION – Thu. Jan 12. Original art featuring local Maui artist. Public viewing with complimentary refreshments. Dinner and Cocktails available for purchase. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

PAINTER DIANE APPLER – Fri. Jan 13. Come “Meet the Artists” local artist Diane Appler will be demonstrating in the Old Lahaina Courthouse. Stop by and talk story with her. Bring your friends and family to see how the magic is created by this talented local artists! For more information, please call or visit their website. 10:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

OIL PAINTER, STACY VOSBERG – Fri. Jan 13. Come meet Stacy, see a collection of her colorful paintings, drawings and murals. Watch her painting techniques every Friday in January. 11:30am. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

PAINTER, CHRISTINA DEHOFF – Fri. Jan 13. A clear and recognizable theme runs through Christina’s figurative visionary paintings and her landscape paintings of soulfulness. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

ARTIST ELIZA GERMAN – Fri. Jan 13. Join in an evening of art and “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio and Bree Richardson. Local artist Eliza work will be on display and available for purchase. She will have one of her pieces for silent auction, benefiting the Lahaina Arts Association, Youth Outreach Program. It’s also the “Official Art Walk After Party,” and the evening will feature a local DJ. Free. 5:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jan 13. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

OIL PAINTINGS BY VALENTIN MIRO-QUESADA – Fri. Jan 13. Launching off the new year with an art show, Going Left present, Valentin Miro-Quesada, local Maui oil painter. His latest works highlight the landscape, gesture, and atmosphere of soul surfing. Stop by and view his beautiful collection of works. 6:00pm. Goin Left, (143 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-868-3805; Goinleft.com

MICHAEL GODARD ART SHOW – Fri. Jan 13. Meet Michael Godard and see his new releases that he will unveil at the show. 6:00pm. DeRubeis Fine Art of Metal Art Gallery, (770 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0515; Signaturegalleries.com

CELEBRATION OF HAWAI’I 2017: DIVERSITY – Sat. Jan 14 – Wed. Mar 1. The entire gallery is transformed into a comprehensive display of new works in a wide variety of media by a selection of Hawaii’s most celebrated fine art artists. 5:00pm. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

DIVERSITY: OPENING RECEPTION – Sat. Jan 14. In part with the Celebration of Hawaii 2017: Diversity. Opening reception with a Hawaiian Blessing and Hula by Halau Wehiwehi O Lelehua. 5:00pm. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

AKIHIKO IZUKURA: THE WAY OF NATURAL TEXTILE EXHIBIT – Sun. Jan 15 – Sun. Mar 19. Master textile artist, Akihiko Izukura of Kyoto, Japan, current philosophy of “zero waste,” creates work that honors sustainability and symbiosis with nature. His project will fill the expanse of the gallery with a fiber installation made entirely of hand-woven, naturally dyed silk, produced by silkworms. A combined dialog within weaving, netting, entwining, and dying will be visible in a large structural form for visitors to walk through and experience at the MACC’s Schaefer Gallery; Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-5pm (Also open before Castle Theater shows and during intermission). Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

RAKUHAKU WORKSHOP – Sun. Jan 15. Artist Akihiko Izukura will begin with a demonstration of spinning, dyeing, and weaving on a hand loom. Participants will learn the processes of pulling, dyeing, and forming silk to create a unique take-away piece. To reserve a space, email [email protected] $60. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PAINTER, JEANNE YOUNG – Wed. Jan 18. Come by the gallery to me this talented artist and watch her process and technique every Wednesday in January. 4:00pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-7997; mauihands.com

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

WEST MAUI TAXPAYERS ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEETING – Thu. Jan 12. The purpose of the meeting is to have elected officials address issues of interest to the West Maui community. Guest speakers are; Senator Rosalyn Baker, Representative Angus McKelvey, Mayor Alan Arakawa, Council Member Elle Cochran, Sharon Mielbrecht, Anna Foust, General Bruce Olivera, Kaloa Robinson, Ted Lennon, Don Smith, Lauren Armstrong, and Tom Yamachika. There will be complimentary food service catered by Maui Food Style. For more information on the Annual Meeting or WMTA, visit Westmaui.org. 5:00pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); .

AREAA ALOHA CHAPTER LUNCH & LEARN – Fri. Jan 13. Solving the Affordable Home Issue on Maui. Guest speakers are Council Member, Elle Cochran and Executive Director of Lokahi Pacific, Susie Thieman. Both are passionate about serving the housing need of the community and will be addressing the issue of Affordable Housing on Maui. Free for members and $15 for non-members. Register at Areaa.org. 11:00am. Tante’s Island Cuisine, (100 W. Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-877-0300; tantesislandcuisine.com

5TH ANNUAL MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. INTERFACE SERVICE – Mon. Jan 16. The keynote speaker will be, Mr. Rick Blangiardi, General Manager of Hawaii’s largest multimedia company, Hawaii News Now, KGMB and KHNL. The primary issue of concern is the lack of affordable housing. Affordable housing not only provides shelter, but offers stability for families to grow, develop and strive to become contributing members of society. 5:30pm. Christ the King Church, (20 W Wakea Ave., Kahului); 808-877-6098; Ctkchurchmaui.org

LEGISLATIVE TOWN HALL MEETING – Mon. Jan 16. All interested members of the public are invited to attend the Legislative Town Hall Meeting with Senator Rosalyn Baker and Representative McKelvey. They will address some of the legislative issues for the upcoming session and updates on a variety of community issues such as the Maui Memorial transition, the small boat harbor, and Lipoa Point. 5:30pm. West Maui Senior Center, (788 Pauoa Street, Lahaina); 808-661-9432.

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

THE POLISH AMBASSADOR, AYLA NERO AND WILDLIGHT – Thu. Jan 19. Teaming up for the first time on Maui, for A Woven Dance Journey, akin to an Ecstatic Dance. Ayla will begin the evening with a sound healing, then Wildlight will jumpstart the night into a syncopated bounce, and The Polish Ambassador will take that bounce and turn it into an all out dance party. This is a drug-free and alcohol-free gathering! Kids 10 and under are free. $32. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

BLACK ARM BAND PRESENTS Dirtsong – Thu. Jan 19. Black Arm Band is an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (ATSI) organization and one of Australia’s leading performing arts companies, widely acclaimed in Australia and internationally for its distinctive music theatre performances, celebration of indigenous music, culture and language and uniquely powerful visual imagery. The company shares the stories and heart of Indigenous culture with audiences worldwide in the spirit of resilience, understanding, hope and reconciliation. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BHAKTI AND BHAJANS KIRTAN – Fri. Jan 20. Join Gina Sala and Daniel Paul, in a follow up “Power of Sound” workshop (satsang) followed by a rare intimate concert (kirtan). There will be delicious vegetarian Indian dinner, desserts and beverages available for purchase. $25 – $35. 4:00pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220.

UB40 REUNITED HANA HOU! – Fri. Jan 20. Iconic reggae band UB40 Reunited featuring original founding members Ali Campbell, Astro, and Mickey Virtue, are returning to Maui to perform in the A/B Amphitheater. The group who defined reggae music for a generation, produced multiple Top 10 gold- and platinum-selling albums, four no. one hits worldwide, and multiple Grammy nominations are back. $49 – $179. 5:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JAMIE ADKINS: CIRCUS INCOGNITUS – Sat. Jan 21. In Circus Incognitus, virtuoso clown Jamie Adkins is the vulnerable everyman, who has just written a terrific show. He wanders onto stage with the new show in a box, delighted to find the audience ready waiting. Knowing he has just the thing, Jamie struggles to build the scene around him using everyday objects. Things go awry as his props prove most unhelpful. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BROADWAY POPS – Sun. Jan 22. The annual Broadway Pops concert welcomes back Doug LaBrecque and new Maui Pops Orchestra guest artist, Christiane Noll. In addition, guest conductor, Jason Howland, will be on the podium. The program includes favorites from the Great American Songbook, including works by Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Irving Berlin, and more. $20 – $55. 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GARRICK OHLSSON, PIANO – Thu. Jan 26. Worldwide musician of magisterial interpretive and technical prowess Garrick Ohlsson performs live in the Castle Theater. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JUDY COLLINS AND ARI HEST – Fri. Jan 27. Lazar Bear presents singer-songwriter and folk music icon Judy Collins, performing in the Castle Theater. Judy bring with her special guest Ari Hest, in support of her latest release, “Strangers Again”. $35 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WHALE TRUST MAUI ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT – Sat. Jan 28. Start polishing your game and get ready to tee off for whale research at the 12th Annual Whale Trust Maui Golf Tournament. Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Maui. The scramble competition format golf tournament features a continental breakfast, awards luncheon with a guest speaker, cash prizes for men’s and women’s teams and a new Mercedes on display for a lucky hole-in-one. Entry limited to 36 teams. Teams are entered on a first come, first serve basis. $225. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-249-0033; Kamehamehagolf.com

FELIX CAVALIERE – Sat. Jan 28. Singer Felix Cavaliere will perform in the Castle Theater. $45 – $125. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CHAD TAKATSUGI – Sat. Jan 28. Multiple Na Hoku Hanohano award winner Chad and special guest share a collection of mele from past and present live in the McCoy Studio Theater. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BILL ENGVALL – Sat. Jan 28. Actor and Comedian Bill Engvall takes Maui by storm for one night only with some of his funniest material yet! Don’t miss one of America’s best known blue-collar comics. Tickets are $59.99 for Silver seating, $69.99 for Gold seating and $129.99 for VIP seating and includes seating in the first five rows, exclusive meet and greet, photo opportunity, VIP autographed pass, and a Bill Engvall DVD. 8:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

THE WONDERHEADS, LOON – Wed. Feb 1. A beautifully surprising mix of physical theatre, comedy and pathos. Performed in full-face mask, Loon is a love story that whisks a man to the moon and back. Recommended for ages 10 and up. $28. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12TH

PAJAMA DRIVE FOR FOSTER KIDS – Thu. Jan 5 – Sun. Feb 26. When foster children transition into a new and unfamiliar home, comfort items like a new pair of PJs can make the move a little easier. To help, Sleep Train is hosting its annual Pajama Drive for Foster Kids. Donations of new PJs in all sizes (infant to teen) can be dropped off. Visit the website for more information. 10:00am. Sleep Train Maui, (425 Koloa St., Kahului); 808-877-0441; Sleeptrainfosterkids.org

SPAY AND NEUTER CAT CLINIC – Tue. Jan 10 – Sat. Jan 14. Maui Humane Society will offering a high quality Spay and Neuter Clinic for cats. Be a part of the solution-spay or neuter your kitty to prevent unwanted litters on Maui. Call to make an appointment now. Free. 8:00am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Jan 12. Currently seeking volunteers for Animal Caretakers, Support Staff, Office Assistant/Creative Project Development, and Groundskeeper/Handyperson. Retirees welcome for all positions! Pacific Primate Sanctuary is not open for public visitation. Please contact the sanctuary for more information or an application. If you have any pet carriers that you would like to donate, please contact us. 8:00am. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., ([email protected] , Haiku); 808-572-8089; Pacificprimate.org

FIRST FREE YOGA TEACHER TRAINING ON MAUI – Thu. Jan 12. Application Deadline Jan. 15. Maui Yoga Studio is excited to partner with renowned yogi Zeek Vincent, founder of ZFlow Yoga to present a free yoga teacher training, from February 20 to March 11. Aspiring instructors are invited to gather on Maui for giveaways, fun events, live music, and exceptional instruction. 8:00am. Maui Yoga Sudio, (161 Wailea Ike, Wailea); 808-868-0849; Mauiyogastudio.net

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13TH

BEING MORTAL: MEDICINE AND WHAT MATTERS IN THE END – Fri. Jan 13. Hospice Maui invites the community to join a screening and discussion of the PBS Frontline documentary “Being Mortal.” This film explores the hopes of patient and families facing life-limiting illness and their relationships with the doctors, nurses and family members. Doctors, nurses and other professionals will be available for Q and A. 10:00am. Kaunoa Senior Center Paia, (401 Alakapa Pl., Paia); 808-270-7308.

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Jan 13. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ five award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14TH

CREATIVE CRITTERS – Sat. Jan 14 – Sat. Mar 11. Saturdays. For budding actors who are interested in exploring drama, dance, music, singing and creative play. Youngsters Ages 5-8 are provided an opportunity to sing and dance while playing instruments and creating bold characters. $135. 9:00am. Maui OFFStage Studio, (830 Kolu St., Wailuku); 808-244-8680; Mauionstage.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Jan 14. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably. Rather than depending on outside inputs which have a carbon footprint and often carry toxic components such as heavy metals and antibiotics, they strive to grow needed amendments right here on their land. $20 – $25. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC – Sat. Jan 14. Cruise with Maui’s Car and truck club and their friends as they showcase their low riders and lifted vehicles in the parking lot. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

LIVE LOCAL LIVE HEALTHY FESTIVAL – Sat. Jan 14. The event will feature an interactive fitness challenge by Justin Yanagida of Yanagida Strength and Fitness, healthy cooking demonstrations by Executive Sous Chef Christopher Ledger of Sheraton Maui Resort, aerobic fitness demonstrations, community health booths, State of Hawaii and County of Maui health initiatives, and introduction to the HMSA Blue Zones project and prizes. 9:30am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

INTRODUCTION TO IYENGAR YOGA – Sat. Jan 14. Join certified lyengar yoga teacher, Lee Raden for a heart-full introduction to the practical tools of the profound and transformative lyengar method. Class is open to students of all levels of experience in any traditional yoga. Free. 10:00am. Wisdom Flow Studios, (95 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-205-0908; WisdomFlowYoga.com

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Jan 14. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Jan 14. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Improve Your Public Speaking Skills – Thu. Jan 12. Come to a Toastmasters evening. On going (except holidays) every Thursday at the Kapalua Adventure Center conference room. Free for visitors. Membership available. For more information contact Holly Shantara at 808-866-4986. or, visit the Toastmasters Kapalua Facebook page. Free. 6:00pm. Kapalua Adventure Center, (1 Ritz Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-866-4986; Toastmasters.org

Building Operators Certification – Sat. Jan 14. This is a rare opportunity for building engineers, HVAC technicians, maintenance workers, facility coordinators and supervisors. This SLIM training gears participants to attain a nationally-recognized certification. It focuses on commercial energy efficiency for HVAC, lighting, and all heavy energy users in facilities. BOC graduates save an average of $20,000 annually on energy bills for their companies through energy conservation. Contact Nicolette van der Lee for more information, [email protected] , 984-3379. $1600. 8:00am. Edventure at UH Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-984-3231; Edventuremaui.com

Photo: Mac and iOS – Sat. Jan 14. This 7-week training will provide introductory skills for entry level Dental Assisting positions. Utilizes lecture, exams and clinical experiences to teach, assess, and evaluate learning. Certificate awarded upon completion. $79. 9:30am. Edventure at UH Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-984-3231; Edventuremaui.com

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15TH

HULA BY HA’A HEO O MAUI – Sun. Jan 15. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Ha’a Heo o Maui on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

YIN AND YANG YOGA FOR HEALTHY EVERYTHING SERIES – Sun. Jan 15. A series of six comprehensive practices of quiet and active postures for strength, flexibility, balance, agility and equanimity for mind and body, designed for healthy aging with principles of Yin and Yang for vital organs, connective tissues and muscles. Sequences for hips, back, shoulders, hip flexors, and restorative yoga. Check website for schedule updates. $15. 4:00pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

Island Soul Dance Party – Sun. Jan 15. Enjoy your favorite old school, new school, Rock, Funk, and Blues with Island Soul Band while you enjoy the panoramic Maui sunset views at Kono’s. $5. 5:00pm. Kono’s on the Green, (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jan 15. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jan 15. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MONDAY, JANUARY 16TH

SALSA DANCE CLASS – Mon. Jan 16. Maui dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take Salsa Dance Classes with Demian and Lasensua, singles and couple welcome. Beginners class starts at 6pm with Intermediate class to follow at 6:45pm. $10 per class, $15 per couple. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

OUTDOOR YOGA – Mon. Jan 16. No matter your age or fitness level, this gentle approach increases life’s enjoyment while empowering life’s journey. Sandy Callender, Registered Yoga Teacher, Kripalu Certified will show how using traditional yoga postures and breath work and practice brings you greater flexibility and strength, a deeper connection to your wholeness, and turns on your ‘relaxation response’. Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17TH

E-CYCLING – Tue. Jan 17. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. Free. 8:00am. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-270-7880; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

MAUI ORCHID SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETING – Tue. Jan 17. Meeting activities open with member Ted Plume sharing his knowledge on “Repotting Phalaenopsis.” The Featured speaker is Dave Sorokowsky from Paph Paradise in Lockeford, California. The meeting is open to the public; however, members only are able to participate in door prize orchid giveaways, show and tell exhibits and silent and live auctions. Annual membership is $15 and free for seniors over 80. 6:30pm. Wailuku Community Center, (395 Waena Pl., Wailuku); 808-250-1585; Mauiorchidsociety.org

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT GROUPS – Tue. Jan 17. Child and Family Service in Wailuku offers weekly Domestic Violence Support Groups for Survivors, Teens, and Children every Tuesday. Please call for more information and/or to register. (Registration is required). 5:30pm. Child and Family Service, (392 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-877-6888 / 808-357-8260; Childandfamilyservices.org

FIRST ZERO-EMISSION COMMERCIAL VESSEL TOURS – Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Shadowfax is an 44′ islander sailing yacht and will be operating exclusively under clean, quiet wind or electric power. Silently and gracefully cruising the waters of Ma’alaea bay, taking small groups of tourists and local residents to experience Maui’s near shore coastal paradise and humpback whales in the least invasive way possible. Contact Capt. Mike at 808-874-1111 to customize your special event or dream trip. 6:00am. Maui Ocean Charters, (Maalaea Harbor, slip 70, Maalaea); 808-870-1739; Sailmauinui.com

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18TH

OUTLETS OUTDOOR MARKET – Wed. Jan 18. The Market will feature chef demonstrations, live music, hula show and cultural activities. Maui farmers and artisans will feature locally-grown produce, handmade goods, creative crafts, apparel, island artwork and more. The Outlets retailers will also host a sidewalk sale with special sales and promotions. Get a free parking validation with any purchase from a market vendor. 4:00pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

WAILEA WELLNESS WORKSHOP: Winter Immune and Detox Support – Wed. Jan 18. Join Naturopathic Physician Dr. Teri Jackson as she provides healthy strategies to help you stay healthy and and fight winter illness. Free. 6:30pm. Wailea Pharmacy, (34 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-879-0123; Waileapharmacy.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Auntie’s Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/dining

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Jonny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Tue, Jonny Ringo 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu, Tim Osborne 6:30-8pm; Fri, Scott Baird 6-8pm; Sat, Larry Golis and Hollis Lee 6am-8pm; Mon, Larry Golis 6-8pm; Tue, Scott Baird 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Fri, Jon Kaneakua 11am-1pm; Sat, Jon Kaneakua 11am-1pm; Mon, Jon Kaneakua 11am-1pm; Tue, Noa Zeb 11am-1pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Guest 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Henry Kapono 5-7pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; DukesMaui.com

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Kaniela Q 2-5pm; Fri, Kaniela Q 2-5pm; Sat, Paul Johnson 2-5pm; Sun, Paul Johnson 2-5pm; Mon, Kaniela Q 2-5pm; Tue, Kaniela Q 2-5pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Fri, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Sat, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Sun, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Mon, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Tue, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Performers 7-10pm; Sat, Fultone Tashombe and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Soundlab 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Cannery Mall – Fri, Mitch Kepa 5:30-7pm; (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-5pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huaka’i Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 6-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Thu, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Tue, Nestor Ugale 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Guest Musician 3-6pm; Sun, Codae and Daesha Dee 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; PineappleGrillMaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 6-9pm; Mon, Kalani 6-9pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 6-9pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Fri, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Sat, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Sun, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Mon, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Tue, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

South Maui

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Fri, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Sun, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Mon, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Tue, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Island Style – Thu, Mark Burnett 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brooks Maguire 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 7-9pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Yum Yum Beast 5-8pm; Fri, Lewis and Louis 5-8pm; Sat, Bristol Dunlap 6-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay EZ 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Soul Kitchen Big Band 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Fri, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Sat, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Sun, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Mon, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Tue, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Central Maui

Beach Bums Ma’alaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Fri, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Sat, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Sun, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Mon, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Tue, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Ma’alaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Steel Horse Saloon – Sat, Absinthe Rose 7-7pm; (1234 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-245-2206.

Whole Foods Market – Fri, Aloha Friday Music Jam 11:30am-2:30pm; (70 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-872-3310; Wholefoodsmarket.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian and Meryl 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Stopwatch Sportsbar and Grill – Fri, Luna Overdrive 8-11pm; (1127 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-1380.

Treehouse at Pauwela – Fri, Absinthe Rose 7-9pm; (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku); 808-931-9243.