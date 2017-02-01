MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | February 2nd-8th, 2015

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

Shaka Steel Drum Band – Thu. Feb 2, Fri. Feb 3, Sat. Feb 4 & Sun. Feb 5. The 14 member ensemble will performs the lively, fast-paced music of Latin America and the Caribbean on steel drums (native instruments of Trinidad). This unique group creates a tropical ambience will play crowd favorites of samba, reggae, spicy calypso and rumba lineages. 2/2. Free. 6:00pm. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lahaina, (85 Ulupono St., Lahaina); 2/3 Free. 12:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; 2/4 Free. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; 2/5 Free. 5:30pm. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Maui Lani, (1300 Maui Lani Pkwy., Kahului).

JONATHAN KORTH AND RACHEL SHUTZ – Thu. Feb 2. Pianist Jonathan and soprano Rachel have been collaborating together since they were students. They have performed around the world, and they aim to share their passion with their audiences while creating a memorable and entertaining concert experience. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WAILUKU 1ST FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Feb 3. Dine and groove with live bands, and take part in a wonderfully raucous street festival with your friends and family. Come down for a great time, and feel great supporting the local community and businesses. Wailuku First Fridays will featuring live entertainment, food vendors, local artisans, jewelry, fashion and a beer garden. Free. 6pm. Wailuku 1st Friday, (Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

BOB MARLEY BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION – Fri. Feb 3. It’s the Legendary Bob Marley Birthday Celebration on the South with live reggae music. The party will feature the Lambsbread, special guests Messenjah Selah, and JC Subliminal with DJ Irie Dole. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

FINGER LICKIN’ GOOD! – Fri. Feb 3. BrownChicken BrownCow StringBand will be bringing their special vibes and lively show to Maui’s North Shore this weekend. Always a good time, make sure to bring your crew down for a great show. 21+. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

BOOK TRUST’S ARABIAN NIGHTS EXTRAVAGANZA – Sat. Feb 4. The fifth annual fundraising event will feature fire performers, belly dancers, and Mediterranean cuisine prepared by Executive Chef Tylun Pang. Additionally, guest will have the opportunity to bid on live and silent auction items including travel packages, fine art, activities and more. Price TBD. 5:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani Maui, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani; booktrust.org

ArT=Mixx: METAMORPHOSIS – Sat. Feb 4. Held in conjunction with the Akihiko Izukura Exhibit, the event will feature entertainment with FUZZBOX Productions, DJ Sole from Los Angeles and more. Food and beverages will be available throughout the evening. Costume up, mingle, and connect with Maui’s engaging art scene. 21+. Free. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI OPEN STUDIOS OPENING CELEBRATION AND PREVIEW EXHIBITION – Tue. Feb 7. Maui Open Studios Events kicks off it’s 7th year of connecting art lovers and art collectors with artist around the island of Maui. The event is scheduled for four weekends, during the Opening Celebration and Preview Exhibition you can pick up the MOS Guidebook containing an artist directory and maps for the self-guided tours. Enjoy live music, food and beverages for purchase and meet and preview many of the artists and their work. For more information please visit the website. 5:00pm. Maui Open Studios at UHMC, (Paina Culinary Arts Center, Kahului); ; Mauiopenstudios.com

DAVID SEDARIS – Tue. Feb 7. Tweaking the familiar until it warps, David Sedaris mines poignant comedy from his peculiar childhood in North Carolina, his bizarre career path, and his move with his lover to France. Join David for an evening of readings and recollections featuring all-new, unpublished readings and a Q/A session! Meet David after the show for a special book signing. $32 – $62. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CHINESE NEW YEAR IN LAHAINA – Fri. Feb 3. Lahaina’s annual tradition of celebrating the lunar new year features exciting lion dances with drums, gongs and cymbals and a new year blessing. Throughout the day, enjoy Chinese cultural activities for the whole family. After firecrackers are lit, the lions parade down Front Street, stopping in shops and restaurants. Free. 10:00am. Wo Hing Museum, (858 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-5553; Lahainarestoration.org/wo-hing-museum

CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION – Sun. Feb 5. Celebrate the Year of the Rooster with QKC featuring family activities and entertainment, including Au’s Shaolin Arts Lion Dance, an energetic celebration with drums, instruments and a large puppet lion. Public is invited to “feed” the lion for good luck and prosperity. Free. 2:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

KUPANAHA MAGIC SHOW – Tue-Sat. Watch “Maui’s Magical Family” team up with the Kupanaha dancers. See scintillating hula interpretations bring spectacular illusions, charm and culture to the stage. $65 – $99. 4:30pm. Kupanaha Magic Theatre, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0128; Kupanaha.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Feb 2. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

ISLAND RHYTHMS SUNSET COCKTAIL CRUISE – Fri. Feb 3. Get onboard for lots of fun, food and dancing on Pacific Whale Foundation’s Island Rhythms Sunset Cocktail Cruise with local reggae star Marty Dread. This cruise includes delicious appetizers, perfectly mixed Mai Tais and other cocktails. Book online and save 10 percent. Additional savings for PWF Members and Kama’aina. 21+. 5:00pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

FREE RANGE COMEDY – Sat. Feb 4. You’ve Got A Hen! Come and enjoy live comedy improvisation! Bring a can of food for the Maui Food Bank and receive $2 off cover. $10. 7:30pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

MAGIC ON MAUI WITH SETH GRABEL – Sun. Feb 5. Sundays and Wednesdays. America’s Got Talent star Seth Grabel is on Maui. Grabel is a magician, illusionist and headlining entertainer. Direct from Las Vegas, he brings to Maui a hilariously skillful show that is fun for all ages. Tickets start at $49 for adults and $24.50 for children under 12. Special VIP meet-and-greet packages, Kama’aina and group rates are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

AN EVENING WITH MARK TWAIN – Sun. Feb 5. Maui’s well know actor and theater director, Rick Scheideman, will be performing his one-man show at the historic Pioneer Inn Courtyard. Enjoy Pre-show dinner and happy hour from 3-6pm. Drinks are available for purchase throughout the show. Reservations are recommended. $22. 6:00pm. Rick Scheideman at Pioneer Inn Maui, (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 303-507-0987; Rickscheideman.com

BRENTON KEITH AND HIS BAG O’ TRICKS – Tue. Feb 7. High-Energy Comedy and Magic Show! Fun for all ages with Brenton Keith and his Bag O’ Tricks at Mulligans. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

FOUREVER FAB SHOW MAUI, THE BEATLES TRIBUTE – Wed. Feb 8. Fourever Fab and its founding members have been performing the hits of the world’s most-loved lads, The Beatles, for over twenty years. They continue to perfect their performance with sound-alike vocals and the original instruments to pay tribute to the songs that defined a generation. $29-$59.99. 6:30pm. Fourever Fab Show at Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-365-7535; Foureverfabshow.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Feb 8. Enjoy Hawaii’s renaissance man, Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr., performing in concert with Master of Hawaii’s Music at the resorts Aloha Pavilion. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton, and Wainani Kealoha. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Feb 2. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties, also offering free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KINGS VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Feb 2. Maui’s one and only winery is now offering the King’s Visit Wine Tasting and Tour. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET DINNER – Thu. Feb 2. Tuesday-Saturday. Sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $50. 5:30pm. Banyan Tree Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7096; Ritzcarlton.com/banyantree

LEGENDARY WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Feb 2. Enjoy a prime rib and seafood buffet followed by a remarkable array of music. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Call for reservations. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-249-0033; Kamehamehagolf.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY! – Fri. Feb 3. In partnership with Maui Brewing Co., Luana is proud to offer cask ale and firkin keg tapping! Poured straight from the keg using gravity rather than carbon dioxide, this is draft beer at its best. Live music to follow, you don’t want to miss this beer explosion. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ALOHA FRIDAY SUNSET GRILL NIGHT – Fri. Feb 3. Grill Night is a casual and fun way to celebrate Aloha Friday on the scenic point overlooking Kapalua Bay while enjoying the picture-perfect sunsets over Molokai with live entertainment. A variety of BBQ selections will be featured each week with such favorites as Huli Huli Chicken and Kalbi Ribs as well as specialty cocktails and drinks. The regular pool bar menu will also be available. 5:00pm. Hana Hou Bar at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; montagehotels.com/kapaluabay/dining/hana-hou-bar

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Feb 3. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

VFW ALL YOU CAN EAT PANCAKES FUNDRAISER – Sat. Feb 4. Join the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) fundraiser and enjoy an all you can eat pancake breakfast, which includes, eggs, sausage, fruit, juice and coffee. Cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children under 10. All proceed go to benefit the VFW Post No. 3850 building fund. 7:00am. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); Gofundme.com/vfwpost3850

HAPA DINNER SHOW – Sat. Feb 4. Enjoy a fun filled evening of awesome Hawaiian music and dine from a select menu of exceptional entrees, pupus, and cocktails. $35 in advance, $40 day of show. 6:00pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CANE AND CANOE SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Feb 5. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, Sunday Brunch will be a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Feb 5. Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Ka’anapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Feb 5. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CASTAWAY’S DATE NIGHT – Wed. Feb 8. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Feb 8. The Luau dinner show ‘Huaka’I – Journey through Polynesia’ includes traditional games, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fantastic Luau buffet. There will be beautiful Hula performances and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka’anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

2017 HUI NO’EAU ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION – Until – Thu. Feb 16. This prestigious exhibition offers an opportunity to view current work of local artists in all media. The guest Juror this year is Duncan Dempster, a Honolulu-based artist and educator working primarily in print media. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CELEBRATION OF HAWAI’I 2017: DIVERSITY – Until – Wed. Mar 1. The entire gallery is transformed into a comprehensive display of new works in a wide variety of media by a selection of Hawaii’s most celebrated fine art artists. 5:00pm. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

AKIHIKO IZUKURA: THE WAY OF NATURAL TEXTILE EXHIBIT – Until – Sun. Mar 19. Master textile artist, Akihiko Izukura of Kyoto, Japan, current philosophy of “zero waste,” creates work that honors sustainability and symbiosis with nature. His project will fill the expanse of the gallery with a fiber installation made entirely of hand-woven, naturally dyed silk, produced by silkworms. A combined dialog within weaving, netting, entwining, and dying will be visible in a large structural form for visitors to walk through and experience at the MACC’s Schaefer Gallery; Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-5pm (Also open before Castle Theater shows and during intermission). Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE CROSSROADS USO EXHIBIT – Thu. Feb 2. MHM commemorates the nearly 200,000 Navy, Marine, Coast Guard and Seabee servicemen and women who trained and took leave in and near Makawao, Maui during World War II. Displays depicting the USO from it’s opening in January 1943 until the war ended in 1945 include original artwork, historical stories, and memorabilia from the Crossroads USO that took place in the building that is now home to Casanova restaurant, up the street from the museum. Free. 10:00am. Makawao History Museum, (3642 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2482; Makawaomuseum.org

MORT LUBY – Fri. Feb 3 – Fri. Feb 24. Mort will wield his brush at the Lahaina gallery every Friday in February. Come and meet this engaging and collectable oil and watercolor artist. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Feb 3. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

PHOTOGRAPHER, SANDRA GREENBERG – Sun. Feb 5. Spending time with the whales and honu brought Sandra peace and awe at the wonders of nature, thus, creating the inspiration to photograph the beauty and movement of these animals in their environment. A collection of her photographs from around the Hawaiian Islands will be on display every Sunday in the month of February. 10:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

MORT LUBY – Mon. Feb 6 – Mon. Feb 27. Mort will wield his brush at the Makawao gallery every Monday in February. Come and meet this engaging and collectable oil and watercolor artist. 2:00pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

PAINTER DIANE APPLER – Tue. Feb 7. Come “Meet the Artists” local artist Diane Appler will be demonstrating in the Old Lahaina Courthouse. Stop by and talk story with her. Bring your friends and family to see how the magic is created by this talented local artists. 10:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

OIL PAINTER, ANNA KEAY – Tue. Feb 7 – Mon. Mar 6. Anna Keay creates brilliantly colored close-up studies of the exotic tropical flowers found on Maui. Searching for that unique detail in nature, she replicates each petals vibrant beauty, delighting the eyes and soothing the soul. Her exhibit will be on display in the Old Jail Gallery. 1:00pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

MORT LUBY – Tue. Feb 7 – Tue. Feb 28. Mort will wield his brush at the Paia gallery every Tuesday in February. Come and meet this engaging and collectable oil and watercolor artist. 2:00pm. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

WATERCOLOR ARTIST, LUANA KAMA – Tue. Feb 7. Luana enjoys painting with watercolor and finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, her favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. Come by the gallery and see this charming artist paint. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

FRUIT AND VEGGIE MANDALA ART SHOW – Tue. Feb 7. Enjoy Maui artist Melissa Bruck’s fruit and veggie mandalas. Come meet the artist, see the colorful and vibrant works in person, nibble a real fruit/veggie mandala and purchase all original artwork at half off. 6:00pm. Whole Foods Market, (70 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-872-3310; Wholefoodsmarket.com

ROSIE HERRERA DANCE THEATRE – Thu. Feb 9. Known for its diverse ensemble that consist of some of Miami’s most brilliant performers and creators ranging in genres from theater, performance art, opera, drag, and contemporary ballet. For their Maui debut, they will perform Cookie’s Kid, a solo dance theater work that explores what is inherited in memory. They will also perform excerpts from Dining Alone, addresses the inherent drama and comedy attached to food. $35 – $45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MYSTIC FLOW FEST – Fri. Feb 10 – Sun. Feb 12. A unique experience of tribe and community with great music, workshops, yoga, drum circles, fire performances, games, ceremonies and healthy food right on the sunny beach in Kihei. Advance tickets are $150 and available online. $175. 1:00pm. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); Theflowfestival.com

BILL PORTER IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Feb 10. The Merwin Conservancy proudly presents an evening with Bill Porter (aka Red Pine), a travel writer and renowned translator of Chinese literature, poetry, and sacred Buddhist and Taoist texts. Appearing with an inspiring presentation entitled, “The Search for Solitude: China’s Hermit Tradition,” based on his book, Road to Heaven: Encounters with Chinese Hermits. Followed by an intimate Q/A with the audience and book signing, with dessert, champagne, book fair, and live entertainment. $10 for students. $25. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE CEMETERY CLUB – Fri. Feb 10 – Sun. Feb 26. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm, no show on Feb. 12. The monthly gathering of four Jewish women at their husbands’ graves is interrupted by a would-be suitor for one of the women. A touching, funny and sweet dramatic comedy, directed by Lee Garrow, featuring Sandra Bowes, Anne Jenny, Lina Aiko Krueger, Kristi Scott and Francis Taua. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

BUBBLE RUN – Sat. Feb 11. Once your heat has started, small waves will be released every 60-90 seconds. Your physical start time is based on a first come-first serve basis, so naturally you will start earlier if you enter the start chute earlier. The last wave within your heat will go out 30 minutes after your scheduled heat. Don’t forget to check-out the super sweet Bubble Run store for t-shirts, tutus, and more! Kids 4 and under race for free with fully paid adult registration. Bubblerun.com. $50. 8:00am. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); .

COOKING ON MAUI WITH CHEF LEE “THE BEST OF BEEF AND BOURBON” – Sat. Feb 11 – Sun. Feb 12. Two class dates to choose from. Steak is always satisfying, but pair it with bourbon and now you’re talking! Come experience an evening in the kitchen with Chef Lee as she takes beef from fulfilling to extraordinary. In three and a half hours you will create a Bourbon inspired menu. Cost is $95 per class and includes one bourbon drink, cash bar available for additional beverages. Reservations required. 21+. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

JAKE SHIMABUKURO WITH THE THE MAUI POPS ORCHESTRA – Sat. Feb 11. Renowned for his super-fast and complex finger work, ‘ukulele wizard Jake Shimabukuro, will be joined by the full Maui Pops Orchestra. Adding a lush symphonic accompaniment for an even greater evening. $45 – $85. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MNHCoC MEMBERSHIP DINNER – Wed. Feb 15. Native Hawaiian cultural practitioner Kimokeo Kapahulehua will explain his vision for the Kimokeo Foundation during the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce membership dinner. Ho’apili Ane will cater the buffet dinner. Cost $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Reservations must be paid in advance through PayPal at Mnhcoc.org or by phone at 808-757-3045. RSVP deadline is Monday, Feb 13. 5:30pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com

AILEY II – Thu. Feb 16. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is a group of young-African-American modern dancers, that performance changed forever the perception of American Dance. Ailey II present some of the country’s best young dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today’s most outstanding emerging choreographers. $35 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DIM MAK 20TH ANNIVERSARY – Fri. Feb 17. Electric Palms Hawaii presents DIM Mak 20 year anniversary with Steve Aoki, Autoerotique and Max Styler. Dim Mak Records is an independent, Los Angeles, CA-based record label, events company, and lifestyle brand founded by Steve Aoki in 1996. The label has released music in punk, indie rock, hardcore, hip hop, and electronic dance music. The label was started in a dorm room at the University of California, Santa Barbara. $35 – $55. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WINTER POPS – Sun. Feb 19. Special guest Pianist and Conductor, David Benoit will join Winter Pops in the Castle Theater. Tickets are $20-55, and half priced for students 18 and under. 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SCOTTY MCCREERY – Wed. Feb 22. Country music star and American Idol, Season Ten winner Scotty McCreery burst onto the national music scene in 2011 at age 17. He quickly establishing himself as one of country music’s hottest new stars and is set to make his Maui debut in the MACC’s Castle Theater. $45 – $125. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘ART TO HEART’ GALA AND ART SALE – Fri. Feb 24 – Sun. Feb 26. A Maui Plein Art Painting invitational evening of creative expressions, complete with a champagne reception, four-course meal, entertainment, and more. This event offers collectors an opportunity to meet the artists, discuss their paintings with them, and make that difficult decision about which painting(s) to purchase. $150. 6:00pm. Royal Lahaina Resort, (2780 Kekaa Dr., Kaanapali); 808-661-3611; Royallahainaresort.com

FIRST ZERO-EMISSION COMMERCIAL VESSEL TOURS – Thu. Feb 2. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Shadowfax is an 44′ islander sailing yacht and will be operating exclusively under clean, quiet wind or electric power. Silently and gracefully cruising the waters of Ma’alaea bay, taking small groups of tourists and local residents to experience Maui’s near shore coastal paradise and humpback whales in the least invasive way possible. Contact Capt. Mike at 808-874-1111 to customize your special event or dream trip. 6:00am. Maui Ocean Charters, (Maalaea Harbor, slip 70, Maalaea); 808-870-1739; Sailmauinui.com

GROOVE TO THE MOVE – Thu. Feb 2. QKC, Meadow Gold Dairies and Hui No Ke Ola Pono presents Groove To Move. Bring your walking shoes and get “moving” together toward a healthier community. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Halau Hula Kauluokala Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero Hula Classes – Thu. Feb 2. Halau Hula Kauluokala under the direction of Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero is opening classes for adults who cannot make a full halau commitment but still want to have hula in their lives. No fundraising, performance, or protocol commitments. Must have knowledge of the hula basics. These are not beginner classes. $30. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Feb 2. Want to learn hula? Drop by the mall’s center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SALSA DANCE LESSONS WITH MAUI DANCE VISIONS – Thu. Feb 2. Maui Dance Visions believes that dancing is about more than just steps; it’s about connection, feeling and moving together as one. Sign up for beginning or advanced classes, no gym membership needed, bring shoes, (ladies heel w/ a back). No partner needed. $5. 7:00pm. Maui Powerhouse Gym, (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-875-7105; 808-214-6737; Mauidancevisions.com

GO RED FOR WOMEN WITH NATIONAL WEAR RED DAY – Fri. Feb 3. Let’s Kokua Together presents American Heart Association’s Support Go Red for Women with National Wear Red Day. Wear red and raise awareness about women and heart disease during American Heart Month. Take a photo wearing red, connect with us on FB, IG and Twitter at QKCMaui, #PlayQKC,#goredwearred, “like” and share for a chance to win a QKC $50 gift basket. Winner will be announced on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at 9pm. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Feb 3. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ five award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

THIRD ANNUAL BHS BLOCK PARTY – Sat. Feb 4. Join this massive community gathering of Baldwin supporters who come together to enjoy ono food, awesome live entertainment, games and a Barnes and Noble book fair. All proceeds raised benefit BHS clubs, teams and organizations. 4:00pm. Baldwin High School, (1650 Kaahumanu Ave., Wailuku); 808-727-3200; Baldwin.k12.hi.us

CREATIVE CRITTERS – Until – Sat. Mar 11. Saturdays. For budding actors who are interested in exploring drama, dance, music, singing and creative play. Youngsters Ages 5-8 are provided an opportunity to sing and dance while playing instruments and creating bold characters. $135. 9:00am. Maui OFFStage Studio, (811 Kolu St., Wailuku); 808-244-8680; Mauionstage.com

KEIKI OCEAN CAMP ON RACE DAY – Sat. Feb 4. On the annual Run and Walk for the Whales, Pacific Whale Foundation’s marine education team is offering a morning version of Ocean Camp on race day for children ages 4 to 12. The program takes place in the PWF’s Discovery Center. Pre-registration is required, call to sign up. $25. 6:00am. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

RUN AND WALK FOR THE WHALES – Sat. Feb 4. Participants can choose between the Half Marathon, 10K or 5K run and the 4K walk or 1K run, for keiki ages 12 and under. There will be a post-race continental breakfast and awards ceremony for participants, along with valuable door prizes. Island-favorite Marty Dread will entertain with live music and dancing. Participants are also invited to take a post-race whale watch departing from Ma’alaea Harbor, where they will receive 40 percent off their cruise. Online registration closes at midnight, Feb. 1. 6:30am. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Feb 4. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably. Rather than depending on outside inputs which have a carbon footprint and often carry toxic components such as heavy metals and antibiotics, they strive to grow needed amendments right here on their land. $20 – $25. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

Exploring Mac OS X – Sat. Feb 4. A hands-on course covering the latest OS X operating system on your Mac computer. Review the user interface, menu items, basic utilities and a brief review of the Apple Applications. $79. 9:30am. Edventure at UH Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-984-3231; Edventuremaui.com

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Feb 4. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

POLANUI HIU COMMUNITY MANAGED MAKAI AREA – Sat. Feb 4. The Polanui Hiu is comprised of a group of concerned kama’aina over the decline of our marine resources. The Hiu believes that by involving people of like minds and like hearts and working together, the reefs can heal and find balance. The major objectives are to educate, create awareness, and establish pono practices that will help to ensure a future is left for the next generations. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

E-CYCLING – Sat. Feb 4. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 8:00am. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Feb 4. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Feb 5. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. “You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more.” Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Feb 5. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

PRE VALENTINE’S REIKI – Sun. Feb 5. Reiki is an ancient Tibetan holistic healing practice. Without body manipulation, Reiki balances and soothes your body’s energy centers, often referred to as Chakras to promote well being of body, mind and spirit. Want to learn Reiki? They teach Level I, II and Reiki Master classes. Realize your own potential to heal and stay balanced in a customizable format to accommodate your schedule. Free. 9:00am. The Gym Maui, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8108; Thegymmaui.com

YIN AND YANG YOGA FOR HEALTHY EVERYTHING SERIES – Sun. Feb 5. A series of six comprehensive practices of quiet and active postures for strength, flexibility, balance, agility and equanimity for mind and body, designed for healthy aging with principles of Yin and Yang for vital organs, connective tissues and muscles. Sequences for hips, back, shoulders, hip flexors, and restorative yoga. Check website for schedule updates. $15. 4:00pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAY’S – Sun. Feb 5. The events features Maui Made product booths along with a variety of live island-style entertainment. $45. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HALAU HULA O KEOLA ALI’IOKEKAI – Sun. Feb 5. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

VALENTINE BOUTIQUE, PSYCHIC FAIR AND HEALTH EXPO – Sun. Feb 5. Judy Levy, former owner of Kihei’s Awakening in Paradise gift store, is bringing some of her inventory to a special event. The Maui community is invited to enjoy an afternoon on the water and shop for that special Valentine’s Day gift. Practitioners will also be giving readings on the “State of the New Year.” For further information, please call Judy at 808-891-1114. 1:00pm. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei).

BODY AND SOUL: THE STATE OF THE JEWISH NATION – Sun. Feb 5. Body and Soul is a powerful new documentary, which sets the record straight eloquently and comprehensively. It not only shows the undeniable historical connection between the Jewish People and the Land of Israel, but also succeeds in debunking the propaganda, myths and misinformation that have become accepted as truth by so many. Free. 6:30pm. The Jewish Congregation of Maui, (634 Alulike St., Kihei); 808-281-4427; AvoiceforIsrael.com

MUSICAL THEATRE – Until – Mon. Mar 13. Mondays. Combines singing techniques with movement while exploring character development through warm-up exercises, improvisation and theater games. Students grades 3-8 gain confidence, skills and musicianship as well as movement. Two musical numbers will be rehearsed for the March showcase, with opportunities for solos and features. $180. 3:30pm. Maui OFFStage Studio, (811 Kolu St., Wailuku); 808-244-8680; Mauionstage.com

BROADWAY ROCKS – Until – Mon. Mar 13. Mondays. Pushes students’ musical theater performance skills to the next level! Your musical number will stand out by strategically combining strong singing skills with dance, movement and acting. Students grades 5-10 will also develop a strong warm-up routine and relaxation practices which will help with the next audition or performance. Two musical numbers will be rehearsed for the March showcase with opportunities for solos and features. $250. 4:30pm. Maui OFFStage Studio, (811 Kolu St., Wailuku); 808-244-8680; Mauionstage.com

OUTDOOR YOGA – Mon. Feb 6. No matter your age or fitness level, this gentle approach increases life’s enjoyment while empowering life’s journey. Sandy Callender, Registered Yoga Teacher, Kripalu Certified will show how using traditional yoga postures and breath work and practice brings you greater flexibility and strength, a deeper connection to your wholeness, and turns on your ‘relaxation response’. Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

SALSA DANCE CLASS – Mon. Feb 6. Maui dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take Salsa Dance Classes with Demian and Lasensua, singles and couple welcome. Beginners class starts at 6pm with Intermediate class to follow at 6:45pm. $10 per class, $15 per couple. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

Fitness Zumba Classes for All Levels – Mon. Feb 6. Latin Instructor, Carolina De Calisto offers a High energy class that focuses on the fitness aspect of Zumba. All Levels are welcome. She keeps the class authentic by teaching 70% Latin rhythms and 30% pop. $6 for Hawaii resident and $10 visitors. 6:15pm. Fitness Zumba with Carolina De Calisto, (Kihei); 808-280-1523; Carolinadecalisto.zumba.com

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT GROUPS – Tue. Feb 7. Child and Family Service in Wailuku offers weekly Domestic Violence Support Groups for Survivors, Teens, and Children every Tuesday. Please call for more information and/or to register. (Registration is required). 5:30pm. Child and Family Service, (392 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-877-6888 / 808-357-8260; Childandfamilyservices.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Feb 7. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

E-CYCLING – Tue. Feb 7. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 1:00pm. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

RADIANT BODY, DIAMOND MIND – Wed. Feb 8 – Sat. Feb 11. Maui Kombucha presents a live music Kundalini Yoga Experience, featuring Yogi and teacher Jai Dev Singh, renowned chant artist Simrit and cello virtuoso Shannon Lee Hayden. Please bring your own yoga mat, towel and wear clothing suitable to stretch in. Enjoy one, two, three workshops or take in the full retreat experience. Online registration at Jaidevsingh.com/maui-retreat or Cash Only at the door (if space remains). $35 – $108. 4:00pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

THE ACTOR’S TOOLBOX – Until – Wed. Mar 15. Wednesdays. Explores character development, script analysis and monologue. Teen actors grades 5-10 learn vocal, physical and mental skills which help create a character from the top of their heads to the tips of the toes and from the inside out. Students also work as an ensemble to create final performance presentations for the March showcase. $250. 4:00pm. Maui OFFStage Studio, (811 Kolu St., Wailuku); 808-244-8680; Mauionstage.com

Keiki Aloha Hula Class – Wed. Feb 8. Keiki Aloha Hula brings the aloha, and the love of Hawaiian dance to the kids ages 7 to 12 of upcountry in a non-competitive, creative, nurturing environment. This is a fun class where students will learn the basics, and fundamentals of hula movement, as well as language and culture appreciation. 4:15pm. Wisdom Flow Studios, (95 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-205-0908; WisdomFlowYoga.com

OUTLETS OUTDOOR MARKET – Wed. Feb 8. The Market will feature chef demonstrations, live music, hula show and cultural activities. Maui farmers and artisans will feature locally-grown produce, handmade goods, creative crafts, apparel, island artwork and more. The Outlets retailers will also host a sidewalk sale with special sales and promotions. Get a free parking validation with any purchase from a market vendor. 4:00pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

Auntie’s Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/dining

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Jonny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Tue, Jonny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu, Tim Osborne 6:30-8pm; Fri, Scott Baird 6-8pm; Sat, Larry Golis and Hollis Lee 6am-8pm; Mon, Larry Golis 6-8pm; Tue, Scott Baird 6-8pm; Wed, Scott Baird 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Live Music 11am-1pm; Fri, Corey Rezner 11am-1pm; Mon, Jon Kaneakua 11am-1pm; Tue, Noa Zeb 11am-1pm; Wed, Corey Rezner 11am-1pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Guest 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Fri, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Sat, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Performers 7-10pm; Sat, Fultone Tashombe and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Soundlab 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Fultone Tashombe and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Crazy Fingers Duo 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Cannery Mall – Fri, Shaka Steel Drum Band 12-2pm; (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-5pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huaka’i Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 6-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; Wed, DJ Zinn 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Guest Musician 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 6-9pm; Mon, Kalani 6-9pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 6-9pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Fri, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Sat, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Sun, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Mon, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Tue, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lahaina – Thu, Shaka Steel Drum Band 6-8pm; (85 Ulupono St., Lahaina).

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Fri, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Sun, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Mon, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Tue, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Wed, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Island Style – Thu, Mark Burnett 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brooks Maguire 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 7-9pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Fulton Tashombe 5:30-7:30pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay EZ 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damien and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Soul Kitchen Big Band 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, The Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; Mon, Joyce and Gord 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:15-6:15pm; Wed, Willie K 6:30-8:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Fri, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Sat, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Sun, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Mon, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Tue, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; Wed, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Three’s Bar and Grill – Sun, Lousie Lambert Trio 7-10:30pm; (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

Beach Bums Ma’alaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahili Restaurant – Wed, Ron Kuala’au 4-5:30pm; (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Fri, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Sat, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Sun, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Mon, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Tue, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Queen Kaahumanu Center – Sat, Shaka Steel Drum Band 6-8pm; (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Seascape Ma’alaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Maui Lani – Sat, Shaka Steel Drum Band 6-8pm; Sun, Shaka Steel Drum Band 5:30-7:30pm; (1300 Maui Lani Pkwy., Kahului).

Whole Foods Market – Fri, Aloha Friday Music Jam 11:30am-2:30pm; (70 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-872-3310; Wholefoodsmarket.com

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Thu, John Kadlecik 9-9pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Ryan Robinson 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Ulupalakua Ranch Store – Sun, Randall Rospond 12-2:30pm; (14800 Piilani Hwy., Kula); 808-878-2561; Ulupalakuaranch.com