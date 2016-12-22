MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | December 22nd-28th, 2016

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

KOHOLA BREWERY 1ST BIRTHDAY – Thu. Dec 22. Join the Kohola crew as they celebrate their first birthday. 5:00pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

THE MAUI PRANKSTERS – Wed. Dec 28. Come join in a pre-party for Phil Lesh and Friends Hawaii shows. Celebrate the music of The Grateful Dead. 21+. $10. 8:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

KUPANAHA MAGIC SHOW – Tue-Sat. Watch “Maui’s Magical Family” team up with the Kupanaha dancers. See scintillating hula interpretations bring spectacular illusions, charm and culture to the stage. $65 – $99. 4:30pm. Kupanaha Magic Theatre, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0128; Kupanaha.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of island culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Dec 22. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu. Dec 22. Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

MAGIC ON MAUI WITH SETH GRABEL – Sun. Dec 25. Sundays and Wednesdays. America’s Got Talent star Seth Grabel is on Maui. Grabel is a magician, illusionist and headlining entertainer. Direct from Las Vegas, he brings to Maui a hilariously skillful show that is fun for all ages. Tickets start at $49 for adults and $24.50 for children under 12. Special VIP meet-and-greet packages, Kama’aina and group rates are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

BRENTON KEITH AND HIS BAG O’ TRICKS – Tue. Dec 27. High-Energy Comedy and Magic Show! Fun for all ages with Brenton Keith and his Bag O’ Tricks at Mulligans. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

FOUREVER FAB SHOW MAUI, THE BEATLES TRIBUTE – Wed. Dec 28. Fourever Fab and its founding members have been performing the hits of the world’s most-loved lads, The Beatles, for over twenty years. They continue to perfect their performance with sound-alike vocals and the original instruments to pay tribute to the songs that defined a generation. Ticket start at $59.99 for adults and $29.99 for children (age 5 through 11). 10 percent discount for Kama’aina with Hawaii State ID. 6:30pm. Fourever Fab Show at Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-365-7535; Foureverfabshow.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Dec 28. Enjoy Hawaii’s renaissance man, Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr., performing in concert with Master of Hawaii’s Music at the resorts Aloha Pavilion. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton, and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Dec 22. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties, and enjoy free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KINGS VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Dec 22. Maui’s one and only winery is now offering the King’s Visit Wine Tasting and Tour. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET DINNER – Thu. Dec 22. Tuesday-Saturday. Sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $50. 5:30pm. Banyan Tree Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7096; Ritzcarlton.com/banyantree

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Dec 22. This hawaiian phenomenon captivates audiences around the world with his astounding performances and remarkable array of musical styles. $60 Dinner and Show, $25 Show Only. Call for reservations. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-249-0033; Kamehamehagolf.com

ALOHA FRIDAY SUNSET GRILL NIGHT – Fri. Dec 23. Grill Night is a casual and fun way to celebrate Aloha Friday on the scenic point overlooking Kapalua Bay while enjoying the picture-perfect sunsets over Molokai with live entertainment. A variety of BBQ selections will be featured each week with such favorites as Huli Huli Chicken and Kalbi Ribs as well as specialty cocktails and drinks. The regular pool bar menu will also be available. 5:00pm. Hana Hou Bar at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; montagehotels.com/kapaluabay/dining/hana-hou-bar

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Dec 23. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

MAUKA TO MAKAI SPECIAL – Fri. Dec 23. Enjoy a Mauka to Makai special pre-fixe menu prepared by Executive Sous Chef Chris Lederer. Guests will start their meal with a fresh salad before indulging in a 5oz filet mignon with prosciutto wrapped scallops. Finish dinner on a sweet note with chef’s specialty dessert. Reservations recommended. $58. 5:30pm. Black Rock Kitchen at Sheraton Maui, (2605 Kaanapali Prkwy., Lahaina); 808-921-4600; Blackrockkitchen.com

PI ARTISAN’S LATE NIGHT FOOD DEAL – Fri. Dec 23. Friday and Saturday, starting at 9:30pm, receive 30 percent off selected pizzas, $3.50-5 Select Starters, $3.50 Maui Brewing Co. Beers (Bikini Blonde, Big Swell IPA, Coney Island Hard Root Beer), $5 House Red and White Wines, $6 Select Cocktails (Bango, Kaffir Ginger Sour, Blueberry Lavender Fizz) 4-hour parking validation with purchase. 9:30pm. Pi Artisan Pizzeria, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

HAPA DINNER SHOW – Sat. Dec 24. Enjoy a fun filled evening of awesome Hawaiian Music and dining. Experience a night with Barry Flannigan, Ron Kuala’au and Tarvin Makia. Dine from a selected menu of exceptional entrees, pupus, and cocktails. $40. 6:00pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

CANE AND CANOE SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Dec 25. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, Sunday Brunch will be a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY HAWAIIAN MUSIC JAM SESSION – Sun. Dec 25. How do you take Sunday Brunch and make it better? By listening to Hawaii’s most talented musicians of course. Cost is $50 for adults and $25 for children. 10:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-249-0033; Kamehamehagolf.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Dec 25. Join us for an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by Executive Sous Chef Alvin Savelia make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pulehu

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Dec 25. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CASTAWAY’S DATE NIGHT – Wed. Dec 28. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Dec 28. The Luau dinner show ‘Huaka’I – Journey through Polynesia’ includes traditional games, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fantastic Luau buffet. There will be beautiful Hula performances and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka’anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

GEORGE, J.B. AND JOE – Sat. Dec 3 – Sun. Jan 8. Artists George Allan, J.B. Rea and Joseph Fletcher works will be display in the gallery. 5:00pm. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

MEET THE ARTISTS – Thu. Dec 22. Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays. Featuring two different local Maui artists each day, meet the talent behind the craft and find that perfect gift or keepsake to take home. Artists include Kai Creations, Mastrich Metals, Sarah Williams Collections, Maui Potions, Story of Hawaii–Map Historian, Love Remains and Eleykaa Tully. On December 21 and 22, featuring Bausele USA and Kensu Jewelry. 9:00pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

Friday Night Art Night – Fri. Dec 23. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd. invites you to visit our gallery, for live music and mai tais while we showcase our artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

WATERCOLOR ARTIST, LUANA KAMA – Tue. Dec 27. Luana enjoy’s painting with watercolor and finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, her favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. Come by the gallery and see this charming artist paint. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

WATERCOLORIST VICTORIA WUNDRUM – Wed. Dec 28. Victoria paints beautifully in watercolor, oil, acrylic and pastel and also creates jewelry and mixed media constructions. Come by the gallery and watch this talented artist create pieces live. 11:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

OIL PAINTER STEVE RINALDI – Wed. Dec 28. Steve’s painterly style is representational and locally inspired, with his portraits revealing the essence of an individual and his landscapes inspiring a sense of light and awe. Come and welcome Maui Hands newest artist to the family and watch him paint in person. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

PHIL LESH AND FRIENDS – Thu. Dec 29. Entering his 15th year of playing with a rotating mix of friends old and new, Phil has kept his musical journey fresh by constantly and consistently putting together dynamic bands. Friends on tour include Grahame Lesh, Ross James, Scott Law, Alex Koford and Jason Crosby for a groovy tie-dye kind of night not to be missed. $95 – $140. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

NEW YEAR’S EVE 2016 AT FLEETWOOD’S – Sat. Dec 31. Ring in the New Year with G. Love on the Main Stage for $150 (no food is included, an a la carte menu will be available for purchase) or dance the night away with the Mick Fleetwood Blues Band featuring Rick Vito on the Rooftop with a fresh seafood bar for $500. All Access Tickets are available for $1250 and includes, a VIP table reserved on each level, a signed Mirage album, a signed copy of Mick Fleetwood’s “Play On”, and a personal meet and greet. 8:00pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

NYE 2017 MASQUERADE BALL – Sat. Dec 31. As 2016 closes, Down the Hatch shows their appreciation to friends, patrons, and locals near and far for all their support this past year. Ring in 2017 with DJ Casey Jones spinning all night long! Breakwall Shave Ice will be open, serving as their 2nd Bar. So come dressed for the occasion (semi-formal). $30 VIP tickets available, gets you entry, re-entry and a glass of Champagne to ring in the New Year. 9:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

BILL MAHER’S 6TH ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S ALL-STAR EVENING OF COMEDY – Sun. Jan 1. Maher returns for his sixth annual New Year’s Day show and with special guests Margaret Cho and Dana Gould! Don’t miss this evening with the brilliantly and funny Maher and his unique take on the world and the passionate no-holds-barred Agent Provocateur of stand-up comedy. $79.50 – $99.50. 8:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

STRAIGHT NO CHASER: I’LL HAVE ANOTHER WORLD TOUR – Tue. Jan 3. The I’ll Have Another World Tour comes to town in celebration of the group’s 20th anniversary together. Straight No Chaser are neither strait‐laced nor straight‐faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. The real deal, the captivating sound of ten unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense and with a sense of humor for an unforgettable live act. $31.50 – $56.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

8TH ANNUAL COOPER FAMILY MASTER DANCE CLASS – Wed. Jan 4. Sheryl Cooper and daughter Calico are back for the 8th year in a row with special guest Kenny Jezek. Each of these Master Teachers brings their unique talent, experience and passion for dance. Sheryl teaches Modern Jazz, Calico will teach a version of contemporary dance she call “Thrash Lyrical” and Kenny will end the evening with a Master Tap Class. All Proceed Benefit the ALICE COOPER SOLID ROCK FOUNDATION. Advance tickets are $45, call to purchase. $50. 4:45pm. Omori Studio at Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-280-0047; Alicecoopersolidrock.com

MAUI TASTEMAKERS SERIES – Fri. Jan 6. Experience the flavors and taste the freshness in each of the courses highlighting local and flavorful ingredients cooked by award-winning chefs and carefully paired with extraordinary, genuine, local craft beers from Kohola Brewery. $80. 5:30pm. Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

RITA RUDNER – Sat. Jan 7. A house-filling favorite in Las Vegas since Rita opened as one of the hottest tickets in town in June 2000, she is known for her epigrammatic one-liners. Named Las Vegas’s Comedian of the Year nine years in a row, Maui get ready to LOL with Rita Rudner. $40 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FRANK VIGNOLA WITH VINNY RANIOLO – Wed. Jan 11. Lazar Bear is proud to present two amazing guitarist with extodinary technical skills. Frank and Vinny are one of the most popular guitar duos on the international music scene and they’ll sure bring the fun to the stage. $38 – $48. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HER BODY OF STORIES – Fri. Jan 13. Lyz Soto will share the stage with fellow performers, Jocelyn Ng, Serena Simmons, and Grace Taylor, in Her Bodies of Stories, a new spoken art work exploring themes of diaspora, colonialism, settler colonialism, hopeful de-colonization and growing up in Hawaii. This performance piece combines slam poetry choreography with theater producing scenes that move from fierce to playful to thought-provoking. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

YOUNG THE GIANT – Sat. Jan 14. This Los Angeles-based American rock band, formerly known as The Jakes is made up of Sameer Gadhia, Jacob Tilley, Eric Cannata, Payam Doostzadeh, and Francois Comtois. Young the Giant has made a name for itself in rock as the “thinking man’s band,” winning over fans, radio, and press with their incendiary live shows, strong musicianship, and poignant lyrics. $35 – $45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

RAKUHAKU WORKSHOP – Sun. Jan 15. Artist Akihiko Izukura will begin with a demonstration of spinning, dyeing, and weaving on a hand loom. Participants will learn the processes of pulling, dyeing, and forming silk to create a unique take-away piece. To reserve a space, email [email protected] $60. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JUDY’S GANG – Sun. Jan 15. Have you ever put your thoughts into one word? That’s what the song titles do in the latest Judy Ridolfino production, “One Word,” featuring all the dancers in Judy’s Gang. Come see these sparkly costumed tap and jazz dancers from ages 3 to infinity! Tune in with getaway, confident, fun, strut, senorita, and much more! Free for kids 4 years and under. $13. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

NEW SHANGHAI CIRCUS – Mon. Jan 16 – Tue. Jan 17. China’s most daring acrobats, jugglers, balance artists, and contortionists return to Maui for two days for the year’s grandest family spectacular. These highly skilled, rigorously trained and multitalented acrobats will enthrall you as they bend and twist with graceful movements to form living sculptures. Kids of all ages, from preschool to senior citizen, will enjoy these intrepid performers. $12 – $35. 4:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22

BLOOD BANK OF HAWAII: MAUI BLOOD DRIVE – Until – Fri. Dec 23. The requirements to be a blood donor are: Be in good health, weigh 110 pound or more, must be 18 years of age or older (17 with signed Blood Bank of Hawaii parent/legal guardian consent form). Bring a valid photo ID with date of birth. To schedule an appointment or check on drive information, call 808-848-4770 or visit BBH.org. 9:45am. Maui Economic Opportunity, (99 Mahalani St., Kahului); 808-249-2990; Meoinc.org

Improve Your Public Speaking Skills – Thu. Dec 22. Come to a Toastmasters evening every Thursday at the Kapalua Adventure Center conference room. Free for visitors. Membership available. Free. 6:00pm. Kapalua Adventure Center, (1 Ritz Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-866-4986; Toastmasters.org

FIRST ZERO-EMISSION COMMERCIAL VESSEL TOURS – Thu. Dec 22. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Shadowfax is an 44′ islander sailing yacht and will be operating exclusively under clean, quiet wind or electric power. Silently and gracefully cruising the waters of Ma’alaea Bay, tourists and local residents can experience Maui’s coastal paradise and Humpback Whales in the least invasive way possible. Contact Capt. Mike at 808-874-1111 to customize your special event or dream trip. 6:00am. Maui Ocean Charters, (Maalaea Harbor, slip 70, Maalaea); 808-870-1739; Sailmauinui.com

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Dec 22. Currently seeking volunteers for Animal Caretakers, Support Staff, Office Assistant/Creative Project Development, and Groundskeeper/Handyperson. Retirees welcome for all positions! Pacific Primate Sanctuary is not open for public visitation. Please contact the sanctuary for more information or an application. If you have any pet carriers that you would like to donate, please contact us. 8:00am. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., ([email protected] , Haiku); 808-572-8089; Pacificprimate.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Dec 23. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ five award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Dec 24. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25

YIN AND YANG YOGA FOR HEALTHY EVERYTHING SERIES – Sun. Dec 25. A series of six comprehensive practices of quiet and active postures for strength, flexibility, balance, agility and equanimity for mind and body, designed for healthy aging with principles of Yin and Yang for vital organs, connective tissues and muscles. Sequences for hips, back, shoulders, hip flexors, and restorative yoga. Check website for schedule updates. $15. 4:00pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

MONDAY, DECEMBER 26

OUTDOOR YOGA – Mon. Dec 26. No matter your age or fitness level, this gentle approach increases life’s enjoyment while empowering life’s journey. Sandy Callender, Registered Yoga Teacher, Kripalu Certified will show how using traditional yoga postures and breath work and practice brings you greater flexibility and strength, a deeper connection to your wholeness, and turns on your ‘relaxation response’. Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

HISTORICAL BOTANICAL TOUR – Mon & Wed. The all-new historical botanical tour showcases the horticultural artistry of Haiku Mill, for an experience that is educational and unforgettable. The tour take guests around the Haiku Mill property where they will learn about Hawaii’s prosperous sugar era, its impact on the cultural makeup of the islands, as well as its diverse tropical flora. Guests will also enjoy the spectacularly restored sugar mill ruins. Group and Kama’aina rates available. Contact us to book your spot. $18. 2:00pm. Haiku Mill, (250 Haiku Rd., Haiku); 808-575-9994; Haikumill.com

SALSA DANCE CLASS – Mon. Dec 26. Maui dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take Salsa Dance Classes with Demian and Lasensua, singles and couple welcome. Beginners class starts at 6pm with Intermediate class to follow at 6:45pm. $10 per class, $15 per couple. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT GROUPS – Tue. Dec 27. This child and family Service offers weekly domestic violence support groups for survivors, teens and children. Please call for more information and/or to register. (Registration is required). Free. 5:30pm. Child and Family Service, (392 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-877-6888; 808-357-8260; Childandfamilyservices.org

CINEMA UNDER THE STARS – Tue. Dec 27. The event starts off with a voyaging educational lesson “Wayfinder Skills: Hand Calibrations” led by apprentice navigator Kala Tanaka. It will be followed by “Hokule’a Malama Honua World-Wide Voyage Update,” a short film about Hawaii voyaging canoe Hokule’a. The featured documentary, “Our Blue Canoe,” chronicles the epic journey of Pacific Voyagers in a fleet of traditional voyaging canoes. The film encompasses a group of over 100 Pan Pacific Islanders as they sail across the Pacific with a message of stewardship for the ocean. 6:00pm. Kamehameha Iki Park, (525 Front St., Lahaina); co.maui.hi.us/Facilities/Facility/Details/Kamehameha-Iki-116

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28

SOUTH SIDE BIKE RIDE – Wed. Dec 28. You’ll need more than a beach cruiser for this bike ride. Riders pedal an average 15-mph from Kihei to Iao Valley and back. Road bikes recommended. free. 6:55am. South Maui Bicycles, (1993 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-0068; Southmauibicycles.com

OUTLETS OUTDOOR MARKET – Wed. Dec 28. The Market will feature chef demonstrations, live music, hula show and cultural activities. Maui farmers and artisans will feature locally-grown produce, handmade goods, creative crafts, apparel, island artwork and more. The Outlets retailers will also host a sidewalk sale with special sales and promotions. Get a free parking validation with any purchase from a market vendor. 4:00pm. Outlets of Maui, ( 900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

BARRE TO BAR – Wed. Dec 28. Indulge in an energizing 60-minute Barre Fitness Class and a rejuvenating time at the resorts Cane and Canoe bar. Before relaxing at the bar, refresh at our spa facility. With all-day access, take advantage of our state-of-the-art fitness center, eucalyptus steam room, cedar wood sauna, cascading whirlpool, relaxation room, bamboo rainfall showers and co-ed infinity pool featuring views of the Pacific Ocean. $30. 5:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Auntie’s Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/dining

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Jonny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Tue, Jonny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu, Tim Osborne 6:30-8pm; Fri, Scott Baird 6-8pm; Sat, Larry Golis and Hollis Lee 6am-8pm; Mon, Larry Golis 6-8pm; Tue, Scott Baird 6-8pm; Wed, Scott Baird 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Tori Dixon 11am-1pm; Fri, Jon Kaneakua 11am-1pm; Sat, Jon Kaneakua 11am-1pm; Mon, Jon Kaneakua 11am-1pm; Tue, Noa Zeb 8am-5pm; Wed, Noa Zeb 8am-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Guest 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; DukesMaui.com

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Kaniela Q 2-5pm; Fri, Kaniela Q 2-5pm; Sat, Paul Johnson 2-5pm; Sun, Paul Johnson 2-5pm; Mon, Kaniela Q 2-5pm; Tue, Kaniela Q 2-5pm; Wed, Kaniela Q 2-5pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; HulaGrillKaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Fri, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Sat, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Sun, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Mon, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Tue, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; Wed, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Performers 7-10pm; Sat, Fultone Tashombe and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Soundlab 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Fultone Tashombe and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-5pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huaka’i Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 6-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Thu, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Tue, Nestor Ugale 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 6-9pm; Mon, Kalani 6-9pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 6-9pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Fri, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Sat, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Sun, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Mon, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Tue, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

South Maui

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Fri, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Sun, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Mon, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Tue, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; Wed, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Island Style – Thu, Mark Burnett 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brooks Maguire 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Mon, Johnny Ringo 5-8pm; Wed, Damien Awai 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi Poasa 4-6pm; Thu, Mike Finkiewicz and Craig Soderberg 7-9pm; Fri, Stay Easy 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika Nako’oka 7-9pm; Sat, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Joshua Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Louis and Lewis 1-3pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Wed, An Den Duo Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1-3pm; Wed, Alika Nako’oka 4-6pm; Wed, Jarret Roback 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, wailea); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Fri, Soul Kitchen Big Band 7-9pm; Sat, Murray Thorne 7-9:30pm; Mon, Joyce and Gord 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Willie K 6:30-8:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Fri, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Sat, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Sun, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Mon, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Tue, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; Wed, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Central Maui

Beach Bums Ma’alaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Fri, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Sat, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Sun, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Mon, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Tue, Local Live Music 5-8pm; Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

King Kamehameha Golf Club – Mon, Martini and Jazz 6:30-9:30pm; (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-249-0033; Kamehamehagolf.com

Seascape Ma’alaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Whole Foods Market – Fri, Aloha Friday Music Jam 11:30am-2:30pm; (70 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-872-3310; Wholefoodsmarket.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Justin Morris 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Stopwatch Sportsbar and Grill – Fri, Luna Overdrive 8-11pm; (1127 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-1380.