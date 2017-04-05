MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | April 6th-12th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

ANNUAL PACIFIC INK AND ART EXPO THE MAUI HAWAII TATTOO EXPO – Fri. Apr 7 – Sun. Apr 9. This show will be the first ever in Maui’s history. A smaller more intimate show with the same format as Oahu. 11:00am. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); pacificinkandartexpo.com

WAILUKU 1ST FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Apr 7. Dine and groove with the live bands and take part in the wonderfully raucous street festivities with friends and family under the Maui moon. Come down for a great time and Help support the local community and businesses! Featuring live entertainment, food vendors, local artisans, jewelry, fashion and a beer garden. 6:00pm. Wailuku Town Party, (Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

HOPE JAHREN IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Apr 7. The Merwin Conservancy presents Hope Jahren, an award-winning scientist and author of Lab Girl, a national bestselling memoir, in the latest installment of the Green Room, a literary and environmental salon and speaker series. The presentation will be followed by an intimate questions and answers period with the audience and book signing at a courtyard reception with dessert, champagne, book fair, and live musical entertainment. Tickets are $25 and $10 for students with a valid ID. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

COLBIE CAILLAT – Fri. Apr 7. Grammy-Award winning multi-platinum selling singer and songwriter Colbie Caillat has sold over 20 million singles worldwide, and has garnered more than 300 million YouTube views, and you can see her live in concert in the Castle Theater. $45 – $125. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘OLD SCHOOL FRIDAYS’ – Fri. Apr 7. Head to Waikapu and dance to throwbacks and cuts mixed by DJ Joe Cortez, Next Level Entertainment and Da Jam 98.3. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

IAN WALSH’S 14TH ANNUAL MENEHUNE MAYHEM – Sat. Apr 8. Come and support the keiki during the annual surf contest. The official after party for ages 21+ will take place at Charley’s in Paia starting at 9:30pm. 7:30am. Ho’okipa Beach, (Mile 9, Hana Hwy., Paia); Menehunemayhem.org

THE FANTASIA BALL PLATINUM JUBILEE – Sat. Apr 8. Imua Family Services celebrates 70th anniversary with star powered gala, the event will take place in the newly renovated Monarchy Ballroom. Enjoy gourmet dining and dancing, with performances by Tony Award Winner Adrienne Warren, and the Eric Gilliom Band. $200 – $5000. 5:30pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

‘THE SONGS OF C AND K’ CELEBRATING A LIFETIME PARTY OF FRIENDS – Sat. Apr 8. Henry Kapono bring his songs of C and K to the Castle Theater. Bringing with him fellow musicians Johnny Valentine, Alx Kawakami and Blayne Asing in a salute to the music of Cecilio and Kapono. $15 – $55. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SATURDAY NIGHT SOUL – Sat. Apr 8. Check out special guest DJ Dagwood mixing old school funk, soul, house, classic rock, disco remixes and acid jazz. 21+. 8:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

THE PLATINUM AFTER PARTY – Sat. Apr 8. This event immediately follows The Fantasia Ball Platinum Jubilee. Join Imua Family Services for Maui’s hottest Dance Party of the Year featuring Live Music by Next Level Entertainment. $35. 10:00pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com; Imuafamilyservices.org/fantasiaball

KEOKEA KANIKAPILA JAM – Sun. Apr 9. See Robi Kahakalau, Brother Noland, John Cruz , Mike Ka’awa, comedian Shawn Kau’i “Bu La’ia” Hill, Jarret Roback and Lia Ledezma. There’ll be food, crafts and free eye screenings. Attendees should bring beach chairs, umbrellas and mats or blankets; hats; sunglasses, and sunscreen. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family, $5 parking. Proceeds benefit the Keokea Homestead Farm Lots Association. 10:00am. Keokea Market Place, (Mile Marker 17, Kula).

HEATHER NOVA IN CONCERT – Sun. Apr 9. Renowned for her intensely atmospheric live European performances, Nova’s debut concert in Maui promises an intimate evening lush with acoustic melody and her soaring and distinctive otherworldly vocals. She is accompanied by her long time touring partner, cellist and multi-instrumentalist Arnulf Lindner with special guest appearance by Mishka. Complimentary handcrafted kombucha cocktails and delicious gourmet treats by Maui Raw. $45 – $100. 6:00pm. A’ali’ikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (Seabury Hall, Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

WILLIAM SINGE AND ALEX AIONO – Sun. Apr 9. Australian singer, songwriter, and producer, William Singe will perform live along with multi-instrumentalist, Alex Aiona in the Castle Theater. Tickets are $25-35 for general admission or $125.00 for VIP Meet and Greet. $25 – $125. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SAMMY HAGAR ROCK AND ROLL ROAD TRIP PREMIERE – Sun. Apr 9. Join the premiere of Sammy Hagar’s (The Red Rocker) Rock and Roll Road Trip- Maui Episode! He will be joined on the main stage by Mick Fleetwood and Willie K. 7:30pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Jazz Metropolis with Lee Norris – Wed. Apr 12. Mana O Radio 91.7’s Lee Norris of Jazz Metropolis, hosts this great after work three hour Work Jazz House Set live on the patio every Wednesday. Fusing jazz and house sets creating a very cool atmosphere for networking and relaxation on hump day. 5:00pm. Cow Pig Bun, (535 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-875-8100; Cowpigbun.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Apr 6. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

THE WIZARD OF OZ – Thu. Apr 6 – Sun. Apr 16. Follow Baldwin High School Performing Arts and Theatre Guild down the Yellow Brick Road to the magical land of Oz. Journey with Dorothy, Toto, the Brainless Scarecrow, the Heartless Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion towards the Emerald City to seek the Wizard of Oz and ask him to grant their wishes. Show times are: April 6,7,14 at 7pm. April 9,16 at 2pm. April 15 at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets: $12 Adults, $10 Seniors $7 Students (12-17), $5 Children (11 and under). 7:00pm. Baldwin High School, (1650 Kaahumanu Ave., Wailuku); 808-727-3200; Baldwin.k12.hi.us

BURN’N LOVE – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

ISLAND RHYTHMS SUNSET COCKTAIL CRUISE – Fri. Apr 7. Get onboard for lots of fun, food and dancing on Pacific Whale Foundation’s Island Rhythms Sunset Cocktail Cruise with local reggae star Marty Dread. This cruise includes delicious appetizers, perfectly mixed Mai Tais and other cocktails. Book online and save 10 percent. Additional savings for PWF Members and Kama’aina. 21+. 5:00pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

MAGIC ON MAUI WITH SETH GRABEL – Sundays and Wednesdays. America’s Got Talent star Seth Grabel is on Maui. Grabel is a magician, illusionist and headlining entertainer. Direct from Las Vegas, he brings to Maui a hilariously skillful show that is fun for all ages. Tickets start at $49 for adults and $24.50 for children under 12. Special VIP meet-and-greet packages, Kama’aina and group rates are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

AN EVENING WITH MARK TWAIN – Sun. Apr 9. Maui’s well know actor and theater director, Rick Scheideman, will be performing his one-man show at the historic Pioneer Inn Courtyard. Enjoy Pre-show dinner and happy hour from 3-6pm. Drinks are available for purchase throughout the show. Reservations are recommended. $22. 6:00pm. Rick Scheideman at Pioneer Inn Maui, (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 303-507-0987; Rickscheideman.com

FOUREVER FAB SHOW MAUI, THE BEATLES TRIBUTE – Wed. Apr 12. Fourever Fab and its founding members have been performing the hits of the world’s most-loved lads, The Beatles, for over twenty years. They continue to perfect their performance with sound-alike vocals and the original instruments to pay tribute to the songs that defined a generation. Ticket start at $59.99 for adults and $29.99 for children (age 5 through 11). 10 percent discount for Kama’aina with Hawaii State ID. 6:30pm. Fourever Fab Show at Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-365-7535; Foureverfabshow.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Apr 12. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

COMEDY NIGHT WITH BRIAN MICHAELS – Wed. Apr 12. Head upcountry to Makawao and enjoy late night laughs with some of Maui’s best local comedians. Presented by Maui Comedy Live and hosted by Brian Michaels. 21+. No cover. 8:00pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-1380.

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Apr 6. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties, also offering free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Apr 6. Maui’s one and only winery is now offering the King’s Visit Wine Tasting and Tour. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET DINNER – Thu. Apr 6. Tuesday-Saturday. Sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $50. 5:30pm. Banyan Tree Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7096; Ritzcarlton.com/banyantree

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Apr 6. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Call for reservations. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY! – Fri. Apr 7. In partnership with Maui Brewing Co., Luana is proud to offer cask ale and firkin keg tapping! Poured straight from the keg using gravity rather than carbon dioxide, this is draft beer at its best. Live music to follow, you don’t want to miss this beer explosion. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Apr 7. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

DUCKHORN VINEYARDS DINNER PAIRING – Fri. Apr 7. Experience wine and culinary perfection for a special night. Dinner by top-rated Chef Lee Anderson is paired with premier Napa Valley winery Duckhorn Vineyards for a one-of-a-kind, multi-course meal, featuring wines from all six of their projects. Seating is limited to 40 people with advance reservations required. 21+. $125. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

KAIOLA GALA FUNDRAISING EVENT – Fri. Apr 7. A three course dinner and auction fundraising event held in the Maui Ocean Center’s open ocean exhibit to benefit the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute, a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Help support the mission of preserving Maui’s rare endemic corals and the rescue and rehabilitation of the Hawaiian Green Sea Turtle. Presentation by keynote speaker Kimi Werner. Live music with Kaulike Pescia. $125. 6:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com; Mocmarineinstitute.org/gala

LET’S FISH AND POI TOGETHER – Sat. Apr 8. This family event will consist of an amateur and professional Maui Poke Challenge judged by Maui’s own celebrities, boat expo by Valley Isle Marine Center, outreach and education by Maui’s ocean-related non-profit organizations, and interactive keiki activities. There will be a poi pounding demonstration and live, island-style entertainment with Da Island Boy, Ke’van. For more information, guidelines and application, go online or stop by the QKC Guest Services kiosk. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Apr 9. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Apr 9. Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Ka’anapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Apr 9. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

MNHCoC MEMBERSHIP DINNER – Tue. Apr 11. Valerie Monson, award-winning journalist and Coordinator for Ka ‘Ohana O Kalaupapa, will be the featured speaker at the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce (MNHCoC) Membership Dinner. Admission is $25 for members and $30 for non-members. RSVP and pay in advance at Mnhcoc.org or call 808-874-2426 to pay by phone. Deadline for RSVPs is Apr 8. 5:30pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com

CASTAWAY’S DATE NIGHT – Wed. Apr 12. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Apr 12. The Luau dinner show ‘Huaka’I – Journey through Polynesia’ includes traditional games, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fantastic Luau buffet. There will be beautiful Hula performances and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka’anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

THE CROSSROADS USO EXHIBIT – Until – Sat. Apr 8. MHM commemorates the nearly 200,000 Navy, Marine, Coast Guard and Seabee servicemen and women who trained and took leave in and near Makawao, Maui during World War II. Displays depicting the USO from it’s opening in January 1943 until the war ended in 1945 include original artwork, historical stories, and memorabilia from the Crossroads USO that took place in the building that is now home to Casanova restaurant, up the street from the museum. Free. 10:00am. Makawao History Museum, (3642 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2482; Makawaomuseum.org

HAWAIIAN CONTEMPORARY 2017 – Until – Wed. Apr 12. The gallery will display Hawaiian Contemporary works by a selection of fine art artists. Gabrielle Anderman, Melissa Chimera, Susan Schiesser, Mizu Sumida, Dian Lehr, Linda Whittemore, Carol Kouchi Yotsuda, Wanda Russell and Michael and Misato Mortara. 10:30am. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

CALL TO ARTISTS: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE 2018 (SPC2018) – Until – Sat. Sep 23. The Challenge is open to artists 18+ who are Hawaii residents. All works entered must be original one-of-a-kind and newly-created specifically for this exhibition. 9:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

EXHIBIT: ART MAUI 2017 – Until – Sun. Apr 30. Welcoming back the Art Maui to present their 39th annual juried exhibit, featuring this year’s publicity image, “Heart of Maui” by Kari Von Wening, Artist Award Winner from the 2016 exhibition. Expect to see a broad range of ideas and talent from the growing community of artists in a variety of media including: drawing, painting, printmaking, photography, jewelry, fiber, and sculpture. This years juror will be Sally French, owner of Double Dog Dare Studio on Kauai. Free. 9:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CALLING ALL CRAFTERS, ARTISANS, FARMERS AND KONANE PLAYERS – Thu. Apr 6. The 25th Annual Celebration of the Arts, Hawaii’s premiere hands-on art and cultural festival is coming up in April. All crafters, artisans, farmers and Konane players that are interested in participating are asked to call and leave a message will all the necessary contact information including email address. For more information and full schedule please go online. 8:00am. Celebration of the Arts, (Kapalua); 808-665-7089; Celebrationofthearts.org

CALLING ALL YOUNG ARTISTS FOR DRAWING CONTEST – Thu. Apr 6 – Sun. Apr 30. The Manga and Art Drawing Contest, will be held at the Maui Matsuri festival on May 6. Manga is a mixture of comic book, modern art and literature, creating this unique and very popular Japanese art form. Maui residents grades 3-12 are encouraged to enter. Details and contest rules and entry forms are available online. 8:00am. Maui Matsuri; 808-283-9999; Mauimatsuri.com

PASTELIST AND ENCAUSTIC ARTIST, KATHLEEN O’BRYAN – Thu. Apr 6. Makawao pastelist and encaustic artist Kathleen O’Bryan has made her living as professional fine artist for more than 35 years, participating in solo, group and juried exhibitions. She will be in the gallery every Thursdays in April displaying a collection of her pieces and talking about her process. 12:00pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

VICTORIA WUNDRAM – Fri. Apr 7 – Tue. May 2. The featured artist in the Banyan Tree Gallery will be Victoria Wundram. Stop by the gallery during the reception to meet her and see her colorful paintings and 3-dimensional wood pieces. Additionally Victoria will be demonstration throughout the month where you can view her works. 9:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

WATERCOLORIST, LUANA KAMA – Fri. Apr 7. Luana enjoys painting with watercolor and finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, her favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. She will be in the gallery every Friday in April working on her newest work of art. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Apr 7. Friday evenings at the cafe are bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. Couple that with a local’s favorite hangout along with a selection of high-quality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and snacks – and you have a great way to wind-down after a long week. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Apr 7. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

ART OF TRASH 2017 OPENING NIGHT & MAUI TRASHION SHOW – Fri. Apr 7. Art of Trash, celebrate Earth Day, features everyday discarded recyclable items that have been given new life in art pieces. 6:00pm. Art of Trash, (Maui Mall, Kahului); 808-877-2524; Sharingalohamaui.org

ART OF TRASH 2017 EXHIBIT – Sat. Apr 8 – Sat. Apr 29. Art of Trash is presented by local nonprofits Malama Maui Nui and Sharing Aloha. This exhibition changes environmental awareness of what is trash and gives new perspective on how we might reduce our footprint by finding creative ways to keep reusable items out of our landfill. 8:00am. Art of Trash, (Maui Mall, Kahului); 808-877-2524; Sharingalohamaui.org

JEWELS OF MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Sat. Apr 8 – Sun. Apr 9. Sharing the beauty, simplicity and elegance of the island with you, Jewels of Maui’s jewelry is handcrafted using a variety of quality materials. Purchase gems including Tahitian Pearls, coral pieces, seashells, sea glass and semi-precious stones. Or create your own design at the Jewelry Bar. All shells are hand-picked from Hawaii’s beaches and are never taken while alive. 9:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

NARA AND KAI CHOW SHOW – Mon. Apr 10 – Tue. Apr 11. Fostering the local culture, this mother and son duo presents one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces and gorgeous woodwork. Nara Chow’s Hawaiian Woodworks showcases Norfolk pine vessels, rare native Koa calabashes and a full range of high quality woodcrafts. Kai Chow Creation presents hand-carved stone pendants featuring precious gems and 14k gold pieces. 9:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

MAUI ‘THROWDOWN THURSDAY’S’ RALLIES – Thu. Apr 6. THE MARCH GOES ON! Every Thursday, peaceful resistance continues in response to the many untenable policies the new administration is proposing that threaten democracy. Everyone is invited to come out and bring a sign reflecting why you march and make your voices heard! Join for the advancement of human rights for yourselves, your communities and your world! Rallies are a partnership between Organizing for Action-Maui Chapter (OFA) and the Women’s March on Washington – Maui Team. 4:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

FISCAL YEAR 2018 BUDGET MEETING – Thu. Apr 6. The Budget and Finance Committee received the mayor’s proposed fiscal year 2018 budget of $795.3 million and will begin its review with committee meetings throughout April. The public is welcome to provide oral or written testimony at any scheduled committee meeting. Go online for meeting schedules, documents, agendas, announcements, and other information relating to the budget session. Testimony may also be emailed to [email protected] 6:00pm. Paia Community Center, (Hana Hwy., Paia); MauiCounty.us/2018budget

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 6TH

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII PRESIDENT’S SERIES FEATURES DR. PUAKEA NOGELMEIER – Thu. Apr 6. Dr. Puakea Nogelmeier, renowned professor of Hawaiian language at UH Manoa, will speak on “The Legacy of Hawaiian Literacy – Today?, Illuminating Hawaiian Knowledge” in the Ike Le’a Building, Room 144. Dr. Nogelmeier mentors and trains translators and works extensively with the many Hawaiian-language archives, rearticulating historical Hawaiian knowledge into fields of study today. $35. 5:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

HAWAII ENVIRONMENTAL COURT WORKSHOP – Thu. Apr 6. The public is invited to attend the workshop on April 27. Judge Larry Potter, from Shelby County, Tennessee, will lead the workshop, where he will cover environmental laws and policies, and will be available to answer questions. The workshop is a collaborative effort among Keep America Beautiful, Malama Maui Nui, Maui Green and Beautiful, and Keep the Hawaiian Islands Beautiful. RSVP by April 14 to Megan Moseley at [email protected] Free. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MALAMA MAUI NUI LAUNCHES 2017 GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP – Until – Sun. Apr 30. Malama Maui Nui is inviting volunteers to “be the bridge from mauka to makai” by joining the Hawaii Government Employees Association (HGEA) at their cleanup event. As part of Keep America Beautiful’s annual Great American Cleanup (GAC), they encourage local volunteers, churches, organizations and businesses to form their own block cleanups during the month of April. Interested participants in the kick-off event and the 2017 GAC may call or go online. 8:00am. Kwong Fook Tong Chinese Cemetery, (Kahekili Hwy., Wailuku); 808-877-2524; Malamamauinui.org/volunteer-maui

QUEEN KA’AHUMANU CENTER EASTER BUNNY PHOTO’S – Until – Sat. Apr 15. Hop along and get your professional photographs with Easter Bunny. Mon-Fri from 10-9pm and Sun from 10am-5pm. In addition, Pet Photos with Easter Bunny are available on Mon, April 3 and 10 from 5-9pm and Compassionate Easter Bunny will be available for visits and photos from 12-2pm on Tue, April 4 and 11, or by appointment. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HALEAKALA NATIONAL PARK SERVICE TRIP – Thu. Apr 6 – Sat. Apr 22. The Friends of Haleakala National Park are looking for enthusiastic and physically fit volunteers for an upcoming Service Learning trip on April 22-24. Participants will hike into the Crater for 2 nights in Holua Cabin working on protection of native plants. Cost of evening meals is shared. For more information and to sign up for this trip, visit the website to certify your readiness. Then call the leader listed on the website for a reservation. Free. 7:00am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Apr 6. Recovering alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected] ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HANA METALS AND RECYCLING EVENT – Thu. Apr 6 – Sat. Apr 8. This collection is free for residents only; commercial waste will not be accepted without a fee. Items accepted include: scrap metals, appliances, tires (limit 15), auto batteries, propane tanks and electronics. For details and information, call the Office of Abandoned Vehicles and Metals at 270-8217. For information about metals collections and fees for businesses, call Refrigerant Recycling at 351-3504. For general information about electronics recycling, call the County E-cycling Hotline at 280-6460. 8:30am. Hana Landfill, (35 H-360, Hana); Mauicounty.gov/recycle

WELLS PARK MASTER PLAN – Thu. Apr 6. The Department of Parks and Recreation invites the public to take part in planning set for Wells Park. The final concept plan for Wells Park will be displayed and county staff and project consultants will be available to answer questions. Information on the projected phasing will also be provided. 5:00pm. Calvary Chapel Central Maui, (31 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-893-2494; Cccmaui.com

“AKAKU UPSTAIRS” SALON SERIES: DEMYSTIFY SNAPCHAT WITH ARAM – Thu. Apr 6. This salon is designed for anyone wanting to learn how to use Snapchat for fun, storytelling and communication with friends and family. The goal is to create a fun and safe space for discovering Snapchat. Aram will share examples of creative use of Snapchat to inspire you, and walk through the first timer’s experience to get you started. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

FRIDAY, APRIL 7TH

NO KA OI TOASTMASTERS OPEN HOUSE – Fri. Apr 7. Find your inner leader with Toastmasters International. Learn how to speak in front of a group with confidence and work with others in a positive, supportive environment. Ka Lama Building Room 104B. RSVP Required at: Nokaoitoastmasters.eventbrite.com. Free. 12:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Apr 7. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

SACRED HEARTS SCHOOL BAZAAR – Fri. Apr 7 – Sat. Apr 8. Two days of Bazaaroo fun. 4:00pm. Sacred Hearts School, (239 Dickenson Street , Lahaina ); shsmaui.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 8TH

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Apr 8. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $25. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

E-CYCLING – Sat. Apr 8. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 8:00am. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

MAUI EGG HUNT! FREE LICE REMOVAL TREATMENTS – Sat. Apr 8. To help the local community, Lice Clinics of America wants to give families the opportunity to eliminate lice and eggs with their own Egg Hunt. They are opening their doors offering treatments FREE of charge, helping those who might otherwise not be able to afford proper lice treatment or have been unsuccessful with home treatment and would just like the nightmare to end. 9:00am. Lice Clinics of America – Maui, (300 Ohukai Rd., B-319, Kihei); 808-866-9060; Liceclinicshawaii.com

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Apr 8. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

MAUI MALL EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANSA – Sat. Apr 8. Join a day of Easter fun with live entertainment by Maui’s Keiki Party Stars and Girl Meets Boy. Plus, free Easter Bunny photos at the Maui High Photo Booth, Easter crafts, glitter tattoos, balloon animals, giveaways and much more. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Apr 8. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 9TH

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Apr 9. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Apr 9. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

HUI! LANAKILA – Sun. Apr 9. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Hui! Lanakila on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

MONDAY, APRIL 10TH

WAHINE WEEK ANNUAL GATHERING – Mon. Apr 10 – Sat. Apr 15. Each year, Wahine Week features a series of free networking luncheons, social gatherings, and pop-up shops! These casual gatherings are for everyone to get together, share knowledge and experience, and most importantly, support one another. 11:30am. Wahine Week; Wahineweek.com

SPRING COLLEGE FAIR – Mon. Apr 10. Over 70 colleges and universities from across the United States and overseas will be in the gymnasium for the annual spring college fair. This will be a great opportunity for students to learn from the experts about the various colleges, including admission and scholarship information. Free. 4:00pm. Maui High School, ( 660 Lono Ave., Kahului); 808-727-4000; Mauihigh.org

SALSA DANCE CLASS – Mon. Apr 10. Maui dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take Salsa Dance Classes with Demian and Lasensua, singles and couple welcome. Beginners class starts at 6pm with Intermediate class to follow at 6:45pm. $10 per class, $15 per couple. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 11TH

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT GROUPS – Tue. Apr 11. Child and Family Service in Wailuku offers weekly Domestic Violence Support Groups for Survivors, Teens, and Children every Tuesday. Please call for more information and/or to register. (Registration is required). 5:30pm. Child and Family Service, (392 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-877-6888; 808-357-8260; Childandfamilyservices.org

E-CYCLING – Tue. Apr 11. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 1:00pm. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

THEATER FOR KEIKI – Tue. Apr 11. Keiki ages 3-5 are invited to enjoy a play all about home and sharing, performed by Honolulu Theatre for Youth. What is home? What happens when you do not have one? The two charming characters in this production wrestle to create their own homes and come to realize that one of the great joys of having a home is sharing it. Sponsored by Friends of the Library Hawaii. Free. 3:00pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12TH

OUTLETS OUTDOOR MARKET – Wed. Apr 12. The Market will feature chef demonstrations, live music, hula show and cultural activities. Maui farmers and artisans will feature locally-grown produce, handmade goods, creative crafts, apparel, island artwork and more. 4:00pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

BIKER BARRE – Wed. Apr 12. Get sweaty, get toned and get SOCIAL. Join your very own fitness instructors as they lead you through a cycle and barre combination class then bring you to Bistro Molokini to rehydrate and mingle with the other bikers and barre-istas. Admission includes the fitness class and two drinks. Complimentary validated parking. $25. 5:30pm. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Auntie’s Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/dining

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Noa Zeb 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Corey Rezner 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Corey Rezner 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Henry Kapono 5-7pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu-Wed, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Mon, Mel and Sound Lab 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Guest Musician 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Shores Beach Club Restaurant – Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-5pm; Tue, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huaka’i Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 6-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; Wed, DJ Zinn 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Kaliko’s Way 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 6-9pm; Mon, Kalani 6-9pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 6-9pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu-Wed, Guest Musician 3-6pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

South Maui

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Island Style – Thu, Mark Burnett 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Cow Pig Bun – Wed, Jazz Metropolis with Lee Norris 5-8pm; (535 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-875-8100; Cowpigbun.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Fulton Tashombe 5:30-7:30pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Tue, Elaine Ryan 6-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay EZ 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damien and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, The Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Thu, Kanoa 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; Wed, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Ma’alaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahili Restaurant – Thu, Brian and Meryl 4-5:30pm; Wed, Ron Kuala’au 4-5:30pm; (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Playmakers Sports Bar – Fri, Brant Quick 7-11pm; (928 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-4804; Facebook.com/Playmakers-Sports-Bar

Seascape Ma’alaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Nourish Health Bar and Cafe Paia – Sat, Live Acoustic 6-8pm; (161 Hana Hwy., Paia); ; Facebook.com/pg/NourishHealthBarMaui