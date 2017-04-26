MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | April 27th-May 3rd, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

MAUI HAWAIIAN STEEL GUITAR FESTIVAL – Fri. Apr 28 – Sun. Apr 30. The 9th annual event features three days of fun and education. On Friday and Saturday, enjoy steel guitar performances by students and visiting players. Watch the Ho’olaulea-Hawaiian pageant featuring the Hawaiian steel guitar, singing, hula and jam sessions. Bring an instrument and an amp to jam alongside the masters. On Sunday, enjoy brunch while steel guitarists and other professional entertainers provide a musical interlude. Free. 8:00am. Kaanapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0011; Kbhmaui.com; Mauisteelguitarfestival.com

“SI’A LE AFI…IGNITE THE FIRE” MAUI FIRE KNIFE COMPETITION – Fri. Apr 28 – Sat. Apr 29. Fire knife competitors from around the State of Hawaii will gather for the two day, 7th annual Maui Fire Knife Competition. Nine competitors will perform with the top three highest-scoring individuals advancing to the finals, where three finalists face off with breathtaking displays of skill and courage for the title. Guests will enjoy cocktails, a luau buffet dinner and performances from the Maui Nui Luau. 4:30pm. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-877-7627; Sheraton-maui.com

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY “GOES GREEN” – Fri. Apr 28. Featuring environmental health solutions, green educators and the local environmental community will be sharing lifestyle solutions that impact the health of our planet. Through hands-on demonstrations and in-booth presentations, learn tips on recycling, green waste, growing your own vegetables and protecting the aina and oceans. There will also be live entertainment, food booths and trucks, arts and crafts vendors, a keiki zone and plenty of great local shopping. 6:00pm. Kihei Town Party, (S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

SUICIDEBOYS MAUI SHOW – Fri. Apr 28. The Suicideboys consist of rap duo Scott Arceneaux Jr AKA Scrim and Aristos Petrou AKA Ruby Da Cherry. Their visiting from New Orleans, Louisiana. They will be joined by the SupremeBeings, DJ Cruz, Dabodose and Kid Continental with the debut of Justice Lewis and Kylor Sparks. 9:00pm. Da Warehouse Maui, (200 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-688-8008; Dawarehousemaui.com

MAUI CLIMATE MARCH AFTER PARTY – Fri. Apr 28. After the Maui CAN film showing at POME Maui, head to Charley’s for the Maui Climate March After Party. The evening will feature music by the Freeradicals Projekt and Sierra Carrere. This is also the final opportunity to take your #MauiClimateMarch photo. 21+. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

THE 25TH ANNUAL EAST MAUI TARO FESTIVAL – Sat. Apr 29. The event focuses on Kalo/Taro as a staple food of the Hawaiian diet, as well as being the symbolic “Elder Brother” of Native Hawaiians. The goal of the festival is to educate people about the value and significance of Kalo/Taro. The festival features all day hula and music, local arts and crafts, a Farmers Market with all types of Taro for sale, a nonprofits info tent, hands-on cultural activities and food booths. There’ll also be a Queen’s Challenge Taro/Kalo Competition in honor of Queen Emma’s proficiency in growing Kalo. Free. 9:30am. Hana Community Center, District Complex and Ball Park, (5091 Uakea Rd., Hana); Tarofestival.org

HA’UPU: A HAWAIIAN OPERA – Sat. Apr 29. Watch an epic story about Hina, the Helen of Hawaii. Hina, an ali’i from Hilo, is kidnapped by Kapepe’ekauila, a rogue ali’i from the island of Molokai. In retaliation for this outrageous kidnapping, Hina’s sons Kana and Niheu mount an attack on Kapepe’ekauila’s fortress on the north shore of Molokai on the cliffs of Ha’upu. The Opera will be presented entirely in the Hawaiian language. The event program will include a synopsis of the story, and details of each act for all attendees. $25 – $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

“SING TO ME” A SALUTE TO WOMEN COMPOSERS – Sat. Apr 29 – Tue. May 16. Join artistic director Gary Leavitt and pianist Lotus Dancer, surrounded by a large chorus of men and women singing music from throughout the ages (all composed by women). Join a night of song and recognize the strength of women in music! Showtimes are Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students with ID and keiki 18 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI STEEL GUITAR FESTIVAL HANA HOU – Sun. Apr 30. Hana Hou will feature steel guitar masters from Maui, Oahu and Japan. There will also be performances by students from the UHMC, and students from the Ke Kula Mele Hawaii School of Hawaiian Music. Steel Guitarist Geri Valdriz will feature vintage lap steel guitars circa mid-1930’s. 12:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

2017 MAUI EARTH DAY FESTIVAL – Sun. Apr 30. The 20th annual Maui Earth Day will feature environmental and social awareness booths, speakers, live entertainment, keiki activities, vendors and food. Entrance fee is $8 and free for keiki. 3:00pm. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-268-1211; MauiEarthDay.org

CAZIMERO LEI DAY CONCERT – Sun. Apr 30. Kumu Hula Robert Uluwehi Cazimero will perform in this Lei Day event, along with the musicians and dancers from his Halau Na Kamalei. Pre-show festivities start at 5:30pm in the Yokouchi Pavilion and will include music, island crafters, local arts and crafts and fragrant lei for sale. $12 – $55. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAY DAY CELEBRATION – Mon. May 1. Celebrate with a craft fair and aloha lei day activities. Festivities will include the Longest Lei Exchange in Ka’anapali as a potential entry in the Guinness Book of Records, with 500+ persons targeted to be in attendance. 7:30am. Westin Maui Resort and Spa, (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

MONDAY NIGHT SURF MOVIES – Mon. May 1. Island Eye Productions will premiere their latest clips featuring Zane Schweitzer, West Side Maui Surfers, Groms, and Kids Clinics. There’ll be raffle with prizes that includes a SUP board used and signed by Zane Schweitzer, a pair of Cobian Slippers, Hurley Gear and more. $10. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

SANTANA TRANSMOGRIFY TOUR – Tue. May 2. Ten-time Grammy Award-winning rock icon Carlos Santana is bringing his ‘Transmogrify Tour’ to Maui. Watch him perform passion-filled songs from his over forty year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond. $65-129. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

“DIAL M FOR MURDER” – Until- Sun. Apr 30. You won’t want to miss this classic mystery. Directed by Francis Taua. Featuring: Dale Lee Button, William Makozak, Jim Oxborrow and Marsi Smith. Showtimes are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. (no performance on Sunday April 16). 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Apr 27. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

A FEW GOOD MEN – Fri. Apr 28 – Sun. May 14. Can you handle the truth? This Broadway hit about the trial of two Marines for complicity in the death of a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay sizzles on stage, by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Rick Scheideman. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Apr 29. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

JUDY’S GANG “TAP 2017” – Sat. Apr 29. Ladies, keiki to kupuna show off their dance skills in a safety-themed afternoon dance and education. 1:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MAGIC ON MAUI WITH SETH GRABEL – Sundays and Wednesdays. America’s Got Talent star Seth Grabel is on Maui. Grabel is a magician, illusionist and headlining entertainer. Direct from Las Vegas, he brings to Maui a hilariously skillful show that is fun for all ages. Tickets start at $49 for adults and $24.50 for children under 12. Special VIP meet-and-greet packages, Kama’aina and group rates are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

The Journey of C.S. Lewis- Sun. Apr 30. Maui’s well know actor and theater director, Rick Scheideman, will be performing his one-man show at the historic Pioneer Inn Courtyard. He will also be performing a short play “The Journey of C.S. Lewis.” Enjoy Pre-show dinner and happy hour from 3-6pm. Drinks are available for purchase throughout the show. $30 for both shows or $22 separate. Reservations are recommended. 6:00pm. Rick Scheideman at Pioneer Inn Maui, (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 303-507-0987; Rickscheideman.com

KYOGEN – A TRADITIONAL JAPANESE COMIC FORM – Tue. May 2. Two Great Lords (Futari Daimyo), a play from The Traditional repertory, brings the spirit of Kyogen to life as a passerby is commandeered by great lords out traveling, to carry their sword. Performed by the University of Hawaii At Manoa’s Asian Theatre Program. 2:00pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

AUDITIONS FOR MAUI ONSTAGE 80s MUSICAL – Tue. May 2. Maui OnStage is holding auditions for children ages 9 to 5 for this fun-filled, rockin’ musical. Please prepare one 2 minute contemporary musical theater piece (ex. Footloose, Hairspray, Aida, Billy Elliot, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) and a one minute comedic monologue. Bring sheet music in your key – an accompanist will be provided or you may sing to a CD or M3P player (no live streaming) – accompaniment should not include vocals. Callbacks will be on May 9th. 6:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

FOUREVER FAB SHOW MAUI, THE BEATLES TRIBUTE – Wed. May 3. Fourever Fab and its founding members have been performing the hits of the world’s most-loved lads, The Beatles, for over twenty years. They continue to perfect their performance with sound-alike vocals and the original instruments to pay tribute to the songs that defined a generation. Ticket start at $59.99 for adults and $29.99 for children (age 5 through 11). 10 percent discount for Kama’aina with Hawaii State ID. 6:30pm. Fourever Fab Show at Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-365-7535; Foureverfabshow.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. May 3. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Apr 27. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties, and check out free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KINGS VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Apr 27. Maui’s one and only winery is now offering the King’s Visit Wine Tasting and Tour. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET DINNER – Tuesday-Saturday. Sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $50. 5:30pm. Banyan Tree Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7096; Ritzcarlton.com/banyantree

HUMBLE MARKET KITCHIN’S GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION – Thu. Apr 27. The night begins with pupus and cocktails followed by dinner. Featuring celebrity guest hosts; Steven Tyler, Shep Gordon, Lt. Governor Shan Tsutsui, Mayor Alan Arakawa, Coach Don Nelson, Civic Leaders Chuck Bergson and Tony Taketani, Marty Dread, Chef Kimi Warner, surfer’s Kai Lenny and Matt Meola, Artist Ed Lane and TV Host Kanoa Leahey. Come and join the celebration while raising funds for the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. Reservations are required. $150 – $175. 6:30pm. Humble Market Kitchin at Wailea Beach Resort, (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-879-4655; Hmkmaui.com

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Apr 28. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Apr 28. Experience cocktails inspired by stars and classic films of the silver screen! Mixologists stir up movie magic following the movie complete with live music. 5:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ITALIAN WINE DINNER – Fri. Apr 28. Hali’imaile General Store is pleased to be partnering with Young’s Market Company, a premier distributor of fine wines, in sharing the outstanding Italian wines of the Tuscany and Piedmont regions during a special 5-course Italian Wine Dinner. The evening will feature a menu prepared by Hali’imaile’s Executive Chef Marc McDowell along with wine pairings presented by special guest Master Sommelier Patrick Okubo. Seating is limited so make reservations early. $150. 5:30pm. Hali’imaile General Store, (900 Haliimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Apr 30. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Apr 30. Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Ka’anapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Apr 30. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CASTAWAY’S DATE NIGHT – Wed. May 3. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. May 3. The Luau dinner show ‘Huaka’I – Journey through Polynesia’ includes traditional games, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fantastic Luau buffet. There will be beautiful Hula performances and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka’anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: ART MAUI 2017 – Until – Sun. Apr 30. Welcoming back the Art Maui to present their 39th annual juried exhibit, featuring this year’s publicity image, “Heart of Maui” by Kari Von Wening, Artist Award Winner from the 2016 exhibition. Expect to see a broad range of ideas and talent from the growing community of artists in a variety of media including: drawing, painting, printmaking, photography, jewelry, fiber, and sculpture. This years juror will be Sally French, owner of Double Dog Dare Studio on Kauai. Free. 9:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

VICTORIA WUNDRAM – Until – Tue. May 2. The featured artist in the Banyan Tree Gallery will be Victoria Wundram. Stop by the gallery during the reception to meet her and see her colorful paintings and 3-dimensional wood pieces. Additionally Victoria will be demonstration throughout the month where you can view her works. 9:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

ART OF TRASH 2017 EXHIBIT – Until – Sat. Apr 29. Art of Trash is presented by local nonprofits Malama Maui Nui and SharingAloha. This exhibition changes environmental awareness of what is trash and gives new perspective on how we might reduce our footprint by finding creative ways to keep reusable items out of our landfill. 10:00am. Art of Trash, (Maui Mall, Kahului); 808-877-2524; Sharingalohamaui.org

KALUANUI CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS – Until- Wed. May 17. Celebrate 100 years of Kaluanui by entering the Centennial 10×10 Exhibition! This exhibition challenges artists to create 2D and 3D works within a defined space of 10″x10″x10″. One hundred pieces will be selected for display in this commemorative exhibition on May 26-June 22. Interested artists can go online to download a prospectus and entry form. Receiving day is on May 17. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

WWII POP-UP DISPLAY – Until- Fri. May 26. During World War II, approximately 33,000 Japanese-Americans served in the US Armed Forces. These brave men volunteered to serve their country, even as the country questioned their loyalty. The display will feature WWII vignettes ranging from the music of the Nisei soldiers, to personal memorabilia from the collections of Pfc. Susumu Fukuyoshi of the 100th Infantry Battalion and Pfc. Hiroichi Tomita of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. 12:00pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

PASTELIST AND ENCAUSTIC ARTIST, KATHLEEN O’BRYAN – Thu. Apr 27. Makawao pastelist and encaustic artist Kathleen O’Bryan has made her living as professional fine artist for more than 35 years, participating in solo, group and juried exhibitions. She will be in the gallery every Thursdays in April displaying a collection of her pieces and talking about her process. 12:00pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

WATERCOLORIST, LUANA KAMA – Fri. Apr 28. Luana enjoys painting with watercolor and finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, her favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. She will be in the gallery every Friday in April working on her newest work of art. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Apr 28. Friday evenings at the cafe are bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. Couple that with a local’s favorite hangout along with a selection of high-quality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and snacks – and you have a great way to wind-down after a long week. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Apr 28. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

ARTIST OPEN STUDIOS – Sat. Apr 29. Exploratory contemporary work from emerging local artists. This Artist Open Studios will feature, Soccasins Footwear, Kari Lisa Johnson, Hannah Preziosi, Geoffrey T. Moore, Gerald Wright, and Em. DJ Chad Kistler on Vinyl. Free. 2:00pm. Treehouse Space at Pauwela Cannery, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku); 808-931-9243; Treehouse.space

MAUI MOMPRENEUR SPRING CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Apr 30. Showcasing mom-owned businesses on Maui. There will be a variety of crafters, artisans and Mompreneurs showcasing their products and services. You’ll find gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Graduation and more! Come support local small businesses on Maui. 9:00am. Maui Beach Hotel, (170 W. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-873-7834; Mauibeachhotel.net

ART WITH ALOHA – Wed. May 3. Denby Freeland-Cole works are a collection of watercolors, mixed media paintings and kapa, which capture the light, shadow, and rhythm of Hawaii’s plants. In this casual and fun demonstration, you’ll have an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the process of making beautiful kapa and plant dyes. 10:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

PEOPLE’S CLIMATE MARCH – Thu. Apr 27. Join Maui’s “Virtual” Climate March using the #MauiClimateMarch hashtag. Participate in a Maui Climate March photo booth at a virtual march event or post a photo on Facebook or Instagram with signs in support of climate change action. 4/26, 6pm at UHMC; 4/28, 6:30pm at POME Maui; 4/28, 9:30pm at Charley’s Restaurant; 4/29, 5pm at UHMC. 6:00pm. March for Science; Marchforsciencehawaii.info

MAUI ‘THROWDOWN THURSDAYS’ RALLIES – Thu. Apr 27. THE MARCH GOES ON! Every Thursday, peaceful resistance continues in response to the many untenable policies the new administration is proposing that threaten democracy. Everyone is invited to come out and bring a sign reflecting why you march and make your voices heard! Join for the advancement of human rights for yourselves, your communities and your world! Rallies are a partnership between Organizing for Action-Maui Chapter (OFA) and the Women’s March on Washington – Maui Team. 4:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

CLIMATE CHANGE PRESENTATION – Sat. Apr 29. Dr. Charles “Chip” Fletcher, PhD, a Professor of Geology and Geophysics at UH Manoa, School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology and well known climate expert in the state (nationally and internationally), will be giving a public presentation on “The Effect of Climate Change in Hawaii and Why We Should Care.” Free. 5pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

VIETNAM VETERANS MEMORIAL – Sun. Apr 30. Join the 4th Annual Candlelight Ceremony Vietnam Veterans Memorial “Honoring our Fallen Heroes” in the gymnasium. 5:00pm. Maui War Memorial Complex, (Kaahumanu and Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); co.maui.hi.us/Facilities/Facility/Details/145

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

MALAMA MAUI NUI LAUNCHES 2017 GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP – Until – Sun. Apr 30. Malama Maui Nui is inviting volunteers to “be the bridge from mauka to makai” by joining the Hawaii Government Employees Association (HGEA) at their cleanup event. As part of Keep America Beautiful’s annual Great American Cleanup (GAC), they encourage local volunteers, churches, organizations and businesses to form their own block cleanups during the month of April. 8:00am. Kwong Fook Tong Chinese Cemetery, (Kahekili Hwy., Wailuku); 808-877-2524; Malamamauinui.org/volunteer-maui

APRIL MAUI BLOOD DRIVES – Until – Fri. Apr 28. Sign up today to save lives. The general requirements to be a donor are, be in good health, be 18 years or older (16-17 with signed parent/legal guardian consent form), weigh 110lb or more (additional height/weight requirements apply to female donors 16-18). Bring a photo ID with date of birth. Information of time, dates and location and to make an appointment call or go online. 9:00am. Blood Bank of Hawaii- Cameron Center (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-848-4770; BHS.org

HAWAIIAN MUSIC SERIES CONCERT – Thu. Apr 27. Lahaina Restoration Foundation presents Ikaika Blackburn, ukulele player and founding member of trio Na Hoa. This popular Maui entertainer returns to Lahaina for an evening of traditional and cha-lang-a-lang Hawaiian tunes. Limited seating is provided on the lawn and blankets, mats and low beach chairs are welcome. Free. 6:00pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (Corner of Dickenson and Front Street, Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum

Emmanuel Lutheran School Band – Thu. Apr 27. Student musicians from Emmanuel Lutheran School present the 8th Annual Tsunami Concert. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

“AKAKU UPSTAIRS” SALON SERIES WITH RANDY JAY BRAUN – Thu. Apr 27. Guest speaker will be Randy Jay Braun is an Aerial Drone Photography Specialist, Author, Presenter, Marketer and Teacher. Randy will present drone video and photography. He will discuss how he has created original drone techniques through experimentation, followed by a question and answer session. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Apr 28. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ five award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

LET’S KOKUA TOGETHER – Fri. Apr 28. All 501c3 non profit organizations looking to host an education or fundraiser event. The selection process is based on quality, professionalism, and compliance with all of QKC’s guidelines and deadlines. Go online to find out more information. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

NAPILI KAI FOUNDATION ALOHA RECEPTION – Fri. Apr 28. Celebrating 50 years, come and kick off the weekend of memories through the theme, Ku’u Pua Mae’ole! (My Never Fading Flower). There will be live entertainment, pupus and a no-host bar. Call to purchase tickets. $30. 5:30pm. Napili Kai Foundation, (5900 L. Honoapiilani Rd., Kapalua); 808-280-8098; Napilikaifoundation.org

MAUI CAN FILM SHOWING AND PHOTO BOOTH – Fri. Apr 28. Showing the Josh Fox documentary “How to Let Go of the World and Love Everything that Climate Can’t Change”. Screening will include Maui Huliau student films about climate change and a virtual Maui Climate March photo booth. 6:30pm. POME Maui, (151 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-276-4641; PomeMaui.com

MAUI MATSURI KICK-OFF – Fri. Apr 28. This annual event features Japanese dancing, taiko drumming, coloring contest for the kids, and ends with Bon dance practice. Free. 6:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com; Mauimatsuri.com

MAUI SUFI CAMP – Fri. Apr 28. Join a week of Zikr, Sufi teachings for the mystic in everyday life, dances of universal peace, meditation, devotional singing, yoga, ecstatic dance, rumi cafe, sweat lodge ceremonies, nourishing and mostly organic vegetarian meals, and sangha. $700 – $800. 8:00am. Camp Keanae, (13375 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-248-8355; Ymcacampkeanae.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

9TH ANNUAL OLUKAI HO’OLAULE’A – Sat. Apr 29 – Sun. Apr 30. Ho’olaule’a – means “celebration”, it’ also an expression of gratitude. The event blends elite competition with family-friendly cultural activities and gathers some of the world’s best SUP, OC1 and OC2 paddlers to race the legendary 8-mile Maliko downwind run. Friends and families come together to enjoy canoe sailing and surfing, ancient Hawaiian games, traditional luau, hula, and live music. $10 – $140. 7:00am. Kanaha Beach Park, (Alama Pl., Kahului); olukai.com/hoolaulea.html

GIRLS BEACH DAY – Sat. Apr 29. Girls ages 13-17 are invited to a fun beach workout with the pros, learn SUP, Windsurf, Swim Ocean skills and more! Gear will be provided, but bring your own if you have. Sign up via email at [email protected] , include- name and ages of all the girls coming and any other important info. If you need some kind of adaptation or help getting to the beach, let them know. Free. 8:00am. Hawaiian Canoe Club, (Kahului Harbor, Kahului); 808-893-2124; Hawaiiancanoeclub.org

BENDS AND BREWS – Sat. Apr 29. Join an all levels yoga class followed by drinks in the Kihei Tasting Room. Cost includes yoga class and your first drink. Additional drinks available for purchase. 21+. $20. 11:00am. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Apr 29. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $25. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

E-CYCLING – Sat. Apr 29. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 8:00am. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

ANNUAL MEETING AND SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS BREAKFAST – Sat. Apr 29. The public is invited to join the foundation’s board of directors, employees and members for the 54th Annual Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s Meeting Scholarship Awards. Scholarships will be presented to graduating seniors and alumni from Lahainaluna High School currently enrolled in college. Meeting includes a report by LRF Board President David Allaire of the organization’s accomplishments in 2016. A buffet breakfast will be served. $20. 8:30am. Pioneer Inn Maui, (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Pioneerinnmaui.com; [email protected]

NA MELE KAHE WALA – Sat. Apr 29. The Maui Historical Society, will recognize the 1st Annual Hawaiian Trio Contest, under the direction of Dr. Keola Donaghy and the Institute of Hawaiian Music, featuring Uncle George Kahumoku, Dr. Noelani Arista, Mr. Brad Bordessa and Kenneth Makuakane. There will be music workshops, entertainment and food and drinks available for purchase. $10 per person, $5 for students and free for kupuna and keiki 12 and under. 10:00am. Bailey House Museum, Hale Ho’ike’ike, (2375 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Apr 29. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Apr 29. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI FLUTE CHOIR – Sat. Apr 29. Peggy Schector brings her friends and students to perform pieces by Bach, Gounod, Faure, Doppler, Queen Liliuokalani and more. Cost is $7 per adult, $5 for children, and no charge for ages 6 and under. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauiflutechoir.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

SKATEMD SKATEBOARD CLINIC FOR CHILDREN WITH SPECIAL NEEDS – Sun. Apr 30. In partnership with the County of Maui, SkateMD will host children ages 5-17 with special needs for a free one-on-one skateboard clinic on April 30. The one-on-one skateboard clinics is designed to empower children who have physical and developmental disabilities with fun, exercise, and positive interactions. This could be the perfect opportunity to try skateboarding. Registration is now open and parents of eligible children must email [email protected] with child’s name, age, and disability. Free. 2:00am. Lahaina Skate Park, (245 Shaw Street, Lahaina); Skatemdhh.com

HULA, THE SOUL OF HAWAII – Sun. Apr 30. The Maui Historical Society will debut the Historical Exhibit of Hula: A Maui Tradition. This special occasion will premiere HULA The Soul of Hawaii featuring exceptional Maui Kumu and their Halau: Iliahi and Haunani Paredes, Napua Greig Nakasone, Kamaka Kukona, Kealii Reichel, Kahulu Maluo, Iola Balubar and More! There will be exhibits, ono food and drinks. Beach chairs welcome. $10. 11:00am. Bailey House Museum, Hale Ho’ike’ike, (2375 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

THE HUMAN EXPERIENCE – Sun. Apr 30. Welcoming back David Block, live electronic composer, multi-instrumentalist and producer. He will be joined by Sierra Carrere and Lucia Horan for a night filled with sexy soundscapes and luscious beats. There will be live painting and fire spinning with Mo Willis, Dylan Kauz, and Seth McMahon. $25 – $35. 7:30pm. Dance Church Maui, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); facebook.com/dancechurchmaui/

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Apr 30. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Apr 30. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MONDAY, MAY 1

LOTUS AND LEIS – Mon. May 1. Celebrate the Hawaiian culture and the spirit of aloha while creating the Hawaiian lei with Manutea Nui E on the resorts event lawn. Reservations are required. $25. 7:00am. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-573-1234; Maui.andaz.hyatt.com

LEI DAY HERITAGE FESTIVAL – Mon. May 1. The Maui Historical Society, will present its 3rd Annual Lei Day Heritage Festival. There will be a Lei contest, special demonstrations, ono food and live entertainment. Free. 10:00am. Bailey House Museum, Hale Ho’ike’ike, (2375 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

SALSA DANCE CLASS – Mon. May 1. Maui dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take Salsa Dance Classes with Demian and Lasensua, singles and couple welcome. Beginners class starts at 6pm with Intermediate class to follow at 6:45pm. $10 per class, $15 per couple. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

TUESDAY, MAY 2

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT GROUPS – Tue. May 2. Child and Family Service in Wailuku offers weekly Domestic Violence Support Groups for Survivors, Teens, and Children every Tuesday. Please call for more information and/or to register. (Registration is required). 5:30pm. Child and Family Service, (392 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-877-6888; 808-357-8260; Childandfamilyservices.org

GROOVE TO MOOVE – Tue. May 2. QKC, Meadow Gold Dairies and Hui No Ke Ola Pono presents Groove To Moove. Bring your walking shoes and get “moving” together toward a healthier community. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

E-CYCLING – Tue. May 2. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 1:00pm. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

FIRST-EVER HAWAII SMALL BUSINESS CONFERENCE – Wed. May 3 – Thu. May 4. Small business owners, start-ups and entrepreneurs interested in taking their business to the next level are encouraged to attend. Cost is $85 per person for the full-day Conference on May 3. 8:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; HawaiiSmall.Biz

SPRING ON MAUI RETREAT – Wed. May 3 – Mon. May 8. Join Ram Dass, Krishna Das, Sharon Salzberg, Lama Tsultrim Allione and special guests for the 3rd Annual Spring on Maui Retreat! There will be mediations, live music yoga, Qigong, Dharma talks, kirtans and more. Relax, in the hot tubs, enjoy ocean swimming, snorkeling, hiking and epic sunsets. Buffet style meals will be provided by the resorts Sea House Restaurant. Register online at Ramdass.org. 6:00am. Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-6271; napilikai.com

OUTLETS OUTDOOR MARKET – Wed. May 3. The Market will feature chef demonstrations, live music, hula show and cultural activities. Maui farmers and artisans will feature locally-grown produce, handmade goods, creative crafts, apparel, island artwork and more. The Outlets retailers will also host a sidewalk sale with special sales and promotions. Get a free parking validation with any purchase from a market vendor. 4:00pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

FAMILY PAU HANA MAUI – Wed. May 3. Time again to rock out! You and your keiki will sing, dance, and play, or sit back and relax at this one-of-a-kind evening out for the whole family. Bring your own beer or wine, and a chair or blanket, and a warm sweater! There will be food trucks on site. All ages welcome. 5:00pm. Carden Academy of Maui, (55 Makaena Pl., Makawao); cardenmaui.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Auntie’s Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/dining

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scott Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Noa Zeb 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Corey Rezner 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Corey Rezner 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu-Wed, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Mon, Mel and Sound Lab 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Guest Musician 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Shores Beach Club Restaurant – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Crazy Fingers Duo 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-5pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huaka’i Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 6-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; Wed, DJ Zinn 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; Sun, Kory Kukahiko 6-8pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu-Wed, Guest Musician 3-6pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

South Maui

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-8:30pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Fulton Tashombe 5:30-7:30pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay EZ 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damien and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Fri, Soul Kitchen Big Band 7-9pm; Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Soul Kitchen Big Band 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, The Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; Mon, David Connolly 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Willie K 6:30-8:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Thu, Kanoa 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; Wed, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Ma’alaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahili Restaurant – Thu, Brian and Meryl 4-5:30pm; Wed, Ron Kuala’au 4-5:30pm; (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Playmakers Sports Bar – Fri, Brant Quick 7-11pm; (928 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-4804; Facebook.com/Playmakers-Sports-Bar

Queen Kaahumanu Center – Thu, Emmanuel Lutheran School Band 6-7pm; (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Seascape Ma’alaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Thu, Brant Quick 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Ryan Robinson 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Nourish Health Bar and Cafe Paia – Sat, Live Acoustic 6-8pm; (161 Hana Hwy., Paia); Facebook.com/pg/NourishHealthBarMaui