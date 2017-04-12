MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | April 13th-19th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

WAHINE WEEK ANNUAL GATHERING – Mon. Apr 10 – Sat. Apr 15. Each year, Wahine Week features a series of free networking luncheons, social gatherings, and pop-up shops! These casual Gatherings are for everyone to get together, share knowledge and experience, and most importantly, support one another. 11:30am. Wahine Week; Wahineweek.com

25th ANNUAL CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS – Fri. Apr 14 – Sun. Apr 16. This highly anticipated festival allows both visitors and locals the opportunity to experience authentic Hawaiian culture through various activities including hands-on art demonstrations, informative speaker panels, historic films, cultural panels, and traditional music and dance. The theme for the 2017 event is “Wahi Mahalo…A Universal Thank You” in honor of the 25th anniversary and featuring for the first time a farmers co-op and debuting the Kapalua Konane Challenge (Hawaiian Checkers). For the more information, pricing and the full schedule call or go online. 5:30am. Celebration of the Arts, (Kapalua); 808-665-7089; Celebrationofthearts.org

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY TOWN PARTY: 50’s ROCK n ROLL PARTY – Fri. Apr 14. During this town party it’s the 5th Annual Classic Car Show lining up along Front Street. Soroptimist International of West Maui (SIWM) will hold their annual fundraiser with a silent auction that will help raise funds for scholarship programs for West Maui women and children. Of course, there will also be live music, ono food, art and fun. 5:00pm. Lahaina Town Party, (Front St., Lahaina); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

WAHINE MUSIC FESTIVAL MAUI – Fri. Apr 14 – Sat. Apr 15. Two nights of live music on Maui you do not want to miss! On Friday, enjoy good tunes and great vibes for an intimate night of acoustic music. ‘Girls with Guitars’ featuring local Maui musicians, Cheryl Rae, Gail Swanson, Lily Lee and SEDA. On Saturday, is the big bang finale of Wahine Week with a rockin’ night of live music featuring The Deborah Vial Band, YumYum Beast and Teleporter. 6:00pm. Front of House, (312-C Alamaha St., Kahului); Wahineweek.com/musicfestival

STEVE GRIMES, CD RELEASE PARTY – Fri. Apr 14. Kick off the festivities with a welcoming pule by Wilmont Kahai’ali’i. Steve will start off acoustic style, joined by his band Ono Grimes, with the addition of Fulton Tashombe on keys and Rock Hendricks on sax. Admission is $15 per person, and includes the new CD. Pupus available and a no-host bar. $15. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

RELEASE THE HOUNDS: AN EVENING WITH JULIAN, CHRIS AND AOIFE – Fri. Apr 14. A night of intrepid songwriting and acoustic innovation, beginning with Aoife O’Donovan at center stage. Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge follow with their masterly acoustic performance typical of the virtuosic duo, known for pushing the envelope of folk, bluegrass, and jazz. The evening concludes with all three on stage together in an aural-hootenanny. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LONESTAR – Fri. Apr 14. Ray Jr. and Tantriq Entertainment present country music superstar group, Lonestar. Known for merging their country roots with strong melodies and rich vocals, Lonestar, comprised of Richie McDonald (lead vocals), Michael Britt (lead guitar and backing vocals), Keech Rainwater (drums), and Dean Sams (keyboards and backing vocals). With over 100 tour dates worldwide per year, they are celebrating over 20 years together. $49 – $125. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JAI UTTAL LIVE ON MAUI – Fri. Apr 14 – Sat. Apr 15. Spiritual music pioneer Jai Uttal will be on Maui for two special events. On Friday at 7:30pm, he will perform songs from his recently released album ‘Roots! Rock! Rama!’ On Saturday at 4:30pm, he will lead a Bhakti Santang which will include live music, kirtan, discussions on devotional singing, stories from the spiritual path, and Hindu texts the Ramayana and the Bhagavad Gita. $30 advance tickets available at Maui Kombucha, Monsoon, and Island Spirit Yoga. $40. 7:30pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

KAHAKULOA HAWAIIAN CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH HO’OLAULEA – Sat. Apr 15. Come and show your support at this benefit to repair the Kahakuloa Hawaiian Congregational Church. There will be entertainment provided by Richard Ho’opi’i, Willie K, As Izz, Kalani Pe’a, the Kenolio Ohana, Keka’a Jeep, Mele Pono, Koa and the Kahai Ali’i Ohana. Enjoy food, keiki activities and more. Donations greatly appreciated. 11:00am. Lahaina Recreation Complex, (Shaw St., Lahaina); co.maui.hi.us/Facilities/Facility/Details/208

NERVOUS LAUGHTER: A BIG WAVE DOCUMENTARY – Sat. Apr 15. An eclectic group of childhood friends that followed each other into the Jaws lineup as teenagers, and through peer pressure and rivalries, pushed each other to unprecedented performances in the ensuing years. This is a documentary of Albee Layer, Kai Lenny, Billy Kemper, Dege O’Connell, and Torrey Meister, for an inside look at a season rife with nerves, injury, triumph and friendship. $12. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LIVE BAND SHOWCASE – Sat. Apr 15. Enjoy a night of local original island punk, rock, swing and hip hop with Ukulele rock band, The Eazy with opening sets by Arlie Asiu. $6 cover at the door benefits Mana’o Radio. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

DAVID BROMBERG BAND – Sat. Apr 15. The Band will feature David Bromberg (guitar, vocals), Mark Cosgrove (guitars, mandolin, vocals), Nate Grower (fiddle, mandolin, guitar, vocals), Josh Kanusky (drums) and Suavek Zaniesienko (bass, vocals). $58 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SKY LOUNGE KAHILI – Sat. Apr 15. Hit up this Nightclub Event with Next Level Entertainment and Da Jam 98.3 mixing Top 40, EDM and Hip Hop jams. Dress to impress. 21+. $20. 9:00pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

“NERVOUS LAUGHTER” AFTER PARTY – Sat. Apr 15. Catch the World Premiere Documentary of “Nervous Laughter: A Big Wave Documentary” at the MACC at 7pm. Then head to Paia for the after party with DJ’s Joralien and Jay P. There will be a silent auction with proceeds to benefit Billy Kemper’s mom Lisa Kemper who is battling Stage 3C Throat Cancer. $10. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Apr 17. DJ Casey Jones will be hosting this tournament style lip sync battle with elimination rounds. Get in character, bring your own props and add your flare to outshine your competitors. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

ST. ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL BAND – Tue. Apr 18. Join the student of St. Anthony in the Castle Theater for their annual School Band Concert Series. The concerts allow the next generation of musicians to experience the same world-class stage setting that the superstars enjoy. The public is invited to attend and support Maui’s young performing artists. Come support these hard working students by attending their concert. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Jazz Metropolis with Lee Norris – Wed. Apr 19. Mana O Radio 91.7’s Lee Norris of Jazz Metropolis, hosts this great after work three hour Work Jazz House Set live on the patio every Wednesday. Fusing jazz and house sets creating a very cool atmosphere for networking and relaxation on hump day. Specials on pupus and cocktails and the burgers are supreme. 5:00pm. Cow Pig Bun, (535 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-875-8100; Cowpigbun.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

THE WIZARD OF OZ – Until – Sun. Apr 16. Follow Baldwin High School Performing Arts and Theatre Guild down the Yellow Brick Road to the magical land of Oz. Journey with Dorothy, Toto, the Brainless Scarecrow, the Heartless Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion towards the Emerald City to seek the Wizard of Oz and ask him to grant their wishes. Show times are: April 6,7,14 at 7pm. April 9,16 at 2pm. April 15 at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets: $12 Adults, $10 Seniors $7 Students (12-17), $5 Children (11 and under). 7:00pm. Baldwin High School, (1650 Kaahumanu Ave., Wailuku); 808-727-3200; Baldwin.k12.hi.us

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

OPEN MIC NIGHT – Thu. Apr 13. Love to sing, play an instrument, slam poetry, do magic tricks, stand-up comedy, karaoke, act, dance – hula? All talents and ages are welcome to perform or watch at The Music Club in the Multi-Purpose. The UHMC chorus will kick-off the event with a performance and there will be Pizza. Please bring food to share. Free. 5:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Apr 13. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

“DIAL M FOR MURDER” – Fri. Apr 14 – Sun. Apr 30. You won’t want to miss this classic mystery. Directed by Francis Taua. Featuring: Dale Lee Button, William Makozak, Jim Oxborrow and Marsi Smith. Showtimes are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. (no performance on Sunday April 16). 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

FOUREVER FAB SHOW MAUI, THE BEATLES TRIBUTE – Wed. Apr 19. Fourever Fab and its founding members have been performing the hits of the world’s most-loved lads, The Beatles, for over twenty years. They continue to perfect their performance with sound-alike vocals and the original instruments to pay tribute to the songs that defined a generation. Ticket start at $59.99 for adults and $29.99 for children (age 5 through 11). 10 percent discount for Kama’aina with Hawaii State ID. 6:30pm. Fourever Fab Show at Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-365-7535; Foureverfabshow.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Apr 19. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Apr 13. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties, also offering free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KINGS VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Apr 13. Maui’s one and only winery is now offering the King’s Visit Wine Tasting and Tour. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

FAMOUS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL – Thu. Apr 13. UHMC Culinary Arts Garde Manger students will present a buffet event highlighting the flavors of four international festivals. Tasting stations featuring foods representative of Chinese New Year, Obon, Mardi Gras, and Dia de los Muertes will line the balcony of the Pa’ina Building and The Leis Family Class Act Restaurant. Featuring a dessert table and a cash bar serving beer and wine. Price is $75 per person, there are also 12 very special seats at two chef’s tables inside the Skills Kitchen available for $125 per person. Reservations required, via OpenTable or by calling 808-984-3280. 5:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

KAPALUA SUNSET DINNER – Thu. Apr 13. Tuesday-Saturday. Sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $50. 5:30pm. Banyan Tree Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7096; Ritzcarlton.com/banyantree

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Apr 13. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Call for reservations. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Apr 14. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Apr 14. This fun Friday night is presented in conjunction with wine and spirit partners to highlight a different type of liquor. Mixologists push their creativity to the max with themed cocktails, concoctions, live music and an entertaining atmosphere. 7:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Apr 16. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

HAWAIIAN MUSIC JAM SESSION – Sun. Apr 16. Enjoy an amazing local brunch while delighting in the sounds and performances of Willie K and some of Hawaii’s most talented musicians. $50. 10:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Apr 16. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CASTAWAY’S DATE NIGHT – Wed. Apr 19. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Apr 19. The Luau dinner show ‘Huaka’I – Journey through Polynesia’ includes traditional games, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fantastic Luau buffet. There will be beautiful Hula performances and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka’anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE 2018 (SPC2018) – Thu. Mar 23 – Sat. Sep 23. The Challenge is open to artists 18+ who are Hawaii residents. All works entered must be original one-of-a-kind and newly-created specifically for this exhibition. 9:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

EXHIBIT: ART MAUI 2017 – Until – Sun. Apr 30. Expect to see a broad range of ideas and talent from the growing community of artists in a variety of media including: drawing, painting, printmaking, photography, jewelry, fiber, and sculpture. This years juror will be Sally French, owner of Double Dog Dare Studio on Kauai. Free. 9:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CALLING ALL YOUNG ARTISTS FOR DRAWING CONTEST – Until – Sun. Apr 30. The Manga and Art Drawing Contest will be held at the Maui Matsuri festival on May 6. Maui residents grades 3-12 are encouraged to enter. Details and contest rules and entry forms are available online. 8:00am. Maui Matsuri, (); 808-283-9999; Mauimatsuri.com

VICTORIA WUNDRAM – Until – Tue. May 2. The featured artist in the Banyan Tree Gallery will be Victoria Wundram. Stop by the gallery during the reception to meet her and see her colorful paintings and 3-dimensional wood pieces. 9:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

ART OF TRASH 2017 EXHIBIT – Until- Sat. Apr 29. Art of Trash is presented by local nonprofits Malama Maui Nui and SharingAloha. This exhibition changes environmental awareness of what is trash and gives new perspective on how we might reduce our footprint by finding creative ways to keep reusable items out of our landfill. 10:00am. Art of Trash, (Maui Mall, Kahului); 808-877-2524; Sharingalohamaui.org

KENSU JEWELRY TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Apr 13 – Sat. Apr 15. Maui based designers, Kendra and Suheiwa will be showcasing a range of unique simple and bold inspired works. All jewelry is made by hand with real semi-precious stones and gold or silver – each piece is unique. 9:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

PASTELIST AND ENCAUSTIC ARTIST, KATHLEEN O’BRYAN – Thu. Apr 13. Makawao pastelist and encaustic artist Kathleen O’Bryan has made her living as professional fine artist for more than 35 years, participating in solo, group and juried exhibitions. 12:00pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

WATERCOLORIST, LUANA KAMA – Fri. Apr 14. Luana enjoys painting with watercolor and finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, her favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. She will be in the gallery every Friday in April working on her newest work of art. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Apr 14. Friday evenings at the cafe are bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Apr 14. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

THROWDOWN THURSDAY’S RALLIES – Thu. Apr 13. THE MARCH GOES ON! Every Thursday, peaceful resistance continues in response to the many untenable policies the new administration is proposing that threaten democracy. Everyone is invited to come out and bring a sign reflecting why you march and make your voices heard! 4:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

FISCAL YEAR 2018 BUDGET MEETING – Thu. Apr 13- Tue. Apr 18. The Budget and Finance Committee received the mayor’s proposed fiscal year 2018 budget of $795.3 million and will begin its review with committee meetings throughout April. The public is welcome to provide oral or written testimony at any scheduled committee meeting. Testimony may also be emailed to [email protected] , referencing BF-1. Thursday: 6:00pm. Helene Hall, (150 Keawa Pl., Hana); Monday: 6:00pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); Tuesday: 6:00pm. Council Chambers, (200 South High St., 8th floor, Wailuku); MauiCounty.us/2018budget

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 13TH

MALAMA MAUI NUI LAUNCHES 2017 GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP – Until – Sun. Apr 30. Malama Maui Nui is inviting volunteers to “be the bridge from mauka to makai” by joining the Hawaii Government Employees Association (HGEA) at their cleanup event. As part of Keep America Beautiful’s annual Great American Cleanup (GAC), they encourage local volunteers, churches, organizations and businesses to form their own block cleanups during the month of April. Interested participants in the kick-off event and the 2017 GAC may call or go online. 8:00am. Kwong Fook Tong Chinese Cemetery, (Kahekili Hwy., Wailuku); 808-877-2524; Malamamauinui.org/volunteer-maui

HALEAKALA NATIONAL PARK SERVICE TRIP – Until – Sat. Apr 22. The Friends of Haleakala National Park are looking for enthusiastic and physically fit volunteers for an upcoming Service Learning trip on April 22-24. Participants will hike into the Crater for 2 nights in Holua Cabin working on protection of native plants. Cost of evening meals is shared. For more information and to sign up for this trip, visit the website to certify your readiness. Then call the leader listed on the website for a reservation. Free. 7:00am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

HAWAII ENVIRONMENTAL COURT WORKSHOP – Thu. Apr 13. The public is invited to attend the workshop on April 27. Judge Larry Potter, from Shelby County, Tennessee, will lead the workshop, where he will cover environmental laws and policies, and will be available to answer questions. The workshop is a collaborative effort among Keep America Beautiful, Malama Maui Nui, Maui Green and Beautiful, and Keep the Hawaiian Islands Beautiful. RSVP by April 14 to Megan Moseley at [email protected] Free. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

COMMUNITY KITE MAKING – Thu. Apr 13. Join Master Kite Artist George Peters of Airworks Studio in Colorado and help to design and build the largest Chinese serpent kite ever seen in Lahaina. The completion of this Kite will take place on Friday at the Chinese Kite Festival at Wo Hing Museum and sent up in the air on Saturday during kite flying day on the mall’s south lawn. 4:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

“AKAKU UPSTAIRS” SALON SERIES: THE STATE OF THE MEDIA, 2017 – Thu. Apr 13. The guest speaker will be Jay April, President and CEO at Akaku who is a video journalist and filmmaker. Jay will speak about the current state of media in 2017, focusing on the massive impact new technology are transforming our society. He will share his perspective on the dominance of corporate voices and how non-commercial community media outlets like Akaku can preserve electronic democracy in America. Questions and Answers session will follow. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Apr 13. Want to learn hula? Drop by the mall’s center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Halau Hula Kauluokala Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero Hula Classes – Thu. Apr 13. Halau Hula Kauluokala under the direction of Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero is opening classes for adults who cannot make a full halau commitment but still want to have hula in their lives. No fundraising, performance, or protocol commitments. Must have knowledge of the hula basics. These are not beginner classes. $30. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FRIDAY, APRIL 14TH

CHINESE KITE FESTIVAL – Fri. Apr 14. Celebrate the wide world of kites and national kite month in Lahaina. View ancient and modern kites from around the world, hear presentations by Dr. Busaba Yip on Ancient Chinese Kites, and George Peters on Modern Kite Flying and Brenda Wong will demonstrate traditional Chinese knot tying. Kids can design and make their own kite under Peters’ tutelage and help complete the giant Chinese serpent kite with Master Kite Artist George Peters. Enjoy teas and purchase Chinese food from Ono BBQ. Free. 10:00am. Wo Hing Museum, (858 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-5553; Lahainarestoration.org/wo-hing-museum

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Apr 14. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 15TH

LAHAINA KITE FLYING DAY – Sat. Apr 15. Celebrate a colorful world of kites and international kite month with Kite Flying Day on the Mall’s south lawn as part of Lahaina’s Kite Festival. There will be displays of colorful banners and unique kites and kids can design and make their own kite or bring your own to fly. Watch as master kite fliers fly dozens of intricate kites, demonstrate kite fighting, acrobatic sport kites and the inaugural flight of a giant Chinese serpent kite made by the community. Free. 9:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

DA KIDNEY DA KINE DAY – Sat. Apr 15. Enjoy the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii’s 12th annual Da Kidney Da Kine Day with family fun including free comprehensive kidney screening, body measurements, blood pressure, glucose analysis and more. There will be live entertainment, exhibits, wellness fair and keiki corner. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Apr 15. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Apr 15. View Maui’s hottest hot rods and classic cars in the north parking lot. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Apr 15. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Apr 15. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $25. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 16TH

HA’A HEO O MAUI – Sun. Apr 16. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Ha’a Heo o Maui on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Apr 16. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MONDAY, APRIL 17TH

SALSA DANCE CLASS – Mon. Apr 17. Maui dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take salsa dance classes with Demian and Lasensua, singles and couple welcome. Beginners class starts at 6pm with Intermediate class to follow at 6:45pm. $10 per class, $15 per couple. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 18TH

GO GREEN RECYCLE – Tue. Apr 18. Every third Saturday through June 2017, residents may bring recyclables to bins set up in the parking lot. Recyclables will be accepted at no charge, there will be no redemption payments for HI-5 recyclables dropped off at this site. Go to MalamaMauiNui.org for a list of acceptable recyclables. 9:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19TH

Keiki Aloha Hula Class – Wed. Apr 19. Keiki Aloha Hula brings the aloha, and the love of Hawaiian dance to the kids ages 7 to 12 of upcountry in a non-competitive, creative, nurturing environment. This is a fun class where students will learn the basics, and fundamentals of hula movement, as well as language and culture appreciation. 4:15pm. Wisdom Flow Studios, (95 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-205-0908; WisdomFlowYoga.com

OUTLETS OUTDOOR MARKET – Wed. Apr 19. The Market will feature chef demonstrations, live music, hula show and cultural activities. Maui farmers and artisans will feature locally-grown produce, handmade goods, creative crafts, apparel, island artwork and more. The Outlets retailers will also host a sidewalk sale with special sales and promotions. Get a free parking validation with any purchase from a market vendor. 4:00pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scott Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Noa Zeb 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Corey Rezner 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Corey Rezner 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu-Wed, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Sat, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Mon, Mel and Sound Lab 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Shores Beach Club Restaurant – Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-5pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huaka’i Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 6-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Sat, Codae 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu-Wed, Guest Musician 3-6pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

South Maui

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Island Style – Thu, Mark Burnett 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Cow Pig Bun – Wed, Jazz Metropolis with Lee Norris 5-8pm; (535 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-875-8100; Cowpigbun.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Fri, Natalie Nicole Band 7-9pm; Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-7:30pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Tue, Elaine Ryan 6-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damien and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Soul Kitchen Big Band 7-9pm; Wed, Willie K 6:30-8:30pm; Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, The Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:15-6:15pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Thu, Kanoa 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Wed, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Ma’alaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahili Restaurant – Thu, Brian and Meryl 4-5:30pm; (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Queen Kaahumanu Center – Tue, Farrington High School Band 6-7pm; (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Seascape Ma’alaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Ryan Robinson 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Flatbread Company – Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm; (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com