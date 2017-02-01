Best Places to Watch Super Bowl LI on Maui

WEST MAUI
PI ARTISAN – Watch the game on the patio or at the bar. Pre-game trivia starts at 11:30am and the Super Bowl Menu ends at 6pm. Featuring 50 Yard Line Pizza for $10 and regular happy hour specials. 4-hr FREE parking with purchase. (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com
FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – Half-off drink and food specials. Big screen TV’s plus a 9×12 projector screen. Seating is first come first serve, no reserved tables. (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com
PARADISE GRILL – Catch the game and enjoy $3 Budweiser and Bud Light all day with the Bud girls at the bar. (2291 Ka`anapali Pkwy.); 808-662-3700; Paradisegrillkb.com
PINEAPPLE GRILL – Watch the game on one of their eight flat screens and enjoy food and drink specials. Happy Hour, beer, wine and cocktail specials start at game time. Food specials include: fully loaded nachos, teriyaki beef stir fry, speciality hot dogs and more. (200 Kapalua Dr.); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com
DOWN THE HATCH – Bringing you two massive TV’s to go along with their strategically placed flat screens, so you can see the game from any seat. Wings are on special with good vibes for Game Day. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com
LAHAINA SPORTS BAR – A dozen people who reserved seats will have a chance to spin the prize wheel at half time plus the Bud girls will go around to hook up with gifts and swags. $30 to reserved seats, $15 goes toward the tab. (843 Wainee St., Lahaina); 808-667-6655.
SOUTH MAUI
MULLIGANS ON THE BLUE – 14 large screen televisions to watch the big game. (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com
CENTRAL MAUI
MAUI ARTS AND CULTURAL CENTER – Head over to the MACC and watch the game. Watch indoors on the big screen in the Castle Theater or outside at the Pavilion on a high-tech LED screen, or mix and mingle! Hot and cold beverages will be available for purchase, including a full bar and food trucks will be selling ono grindz and snacks. Willie K will perform in the Pavilion before and after. No coolers, outside food/beverages, or tailgating. Free. (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
STEEL HORSE SALOON – Touch down early at 8am, grab a bite to eat and a few drinks before the game. 1:30pm. (1234 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-245-2206.
UPCOUNTRY MAUI
CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – Head to the North, enjoy breakfast and the Bloody Mary Bar starting at 7am. Then watch the game on one of their big screens. (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com
STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – 7 big screens, fun door prizes like T-shirts, hats, mugs, glasses, and more, and grand prize of Air Maui 2 for 1 helicopter ride. There will be a free pupu buffet at half-time, and Happy Hour prices from 3:30-6:30pm with $1 off mugs, domestic bottles, wells and wines. No Cover. 21+. (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380.