Best Places to Watch Super Bowl LI on Maui

Superbowl LI will pit the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons. Pretty boy Tom Brady is at the Superbowl again, favored to win again, and playing like he wants it. If you’re rooting for the underdogs, then you’re hoping quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones of the Falcons can smackdown the Patriots.

Of course, some of us are more excited about the marketing in the Superbowl than the game, with teasers of purported campaigns from candy companies like Snickers and Skittles blowing up YouTube. With all of the weekend plans blown around the Superbowl, here are the best spots on Maui to catch this American tradition:

WEST MAUI

PI ARTISAN – Watch the game on the patio or at the bar. Pre-game trivia starts at 11:30am and the Super Bowl Menu ends at 6pm. Featuring 50 Yard Line Pizza for $10 and regular happy hour specials. 4-hr FREE parking with purchase. (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – Half-off drink and food specials. Big screen TV’s plus a 9×12 projector screen. Seating is first come first serve, no reserved tables. (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

PARADISE GRILL – Catch the game and enjoy $3 Budweiser and Bud Light all day with the Bud girls at the bar. (2291 Ka`anapali Pkwy.); 808-662-3700; Paradisegrillkb.com

PINEAPPLE GRILL – Watch the game on one of their eight flat screens and enjoy food and drink specials. Happy Hour, beer, wine and cocktail specials start at game time. Food specials include: fully loaded nachos, teriyaki beef stir fry, speciality hot dogs and more. (200 Kapalua Dr.); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

DOWN THE HATCH – Bringing you two massive TV’s to go along with their strategically placed flat screens, so you can see the game from any seat. Wings are on special with good vibes for Game Day. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

LAHAINA SPORTS BAR – A dozen people who reserved seats will have a chance to spin the prize wheel at half time plus the Bud girls will go around to hook up with gifts and swags. $30 to reserved seats, $15 goes toward the tab. (843 Wainee St., Lahaina); 808-667-6655.

SOUTH MAUI

MULLIGANS ON THE BLUE – 14 large screen televisions to watch the big game. (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

CENTRAL MAUI

MAUI ARTS AND CULTURAL CENTER – Head over to the MACC and watch the game. Watch indoors on the big screen in the Castle Theater or outside at the Pavilion on a high-tech LED screen, or mix and mingle! Hot and cold beverages will be available for purchase, including a full bar and food trucks will be selling ono grindz and snacks. Willie K will perform in the Pavilion before and after. No coolers, outside food/beverages, or tailgating. Free. (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

STEEL HORSE SALOON – Touch down early at 8am, grab a bite to eat and a few drinks before the game. 1:30pm. (1234 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-245-2206.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – Head to the North, enjoy breakfast and the Bloody Mary Bar starting at 7am. Then watch the game on one of their big screens. (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – 7 big screens, fun door prizes like T-shirts, hats, mugs, glasses, and more, and grand prize of Air Maui 2 for 1 helicopter ride. There will be a free pupu buffet at half-time, and Happy Hour prices from 3:30-6:30pm with $1 off mugs, domestic bottles, wells and wines. No Cover. 21+. (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380.