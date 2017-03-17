You can see the exhibit “Women Makes The Malo Makes the Man” at the Hui No`eau Visual Arts Center through Friday, Mar. 31. Presented by Dalani Tanahy, it’s a display of ancient Polynesian kapa arts. Paper Mulberry (brousonettia papyrifera) was the plant used to make everyday kapa items like clothing, temple dresses and taxes paid in tribute to the ali`i. This will be a culturally eye-opening and educational event. Free. 9am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com
Photo courtesy of Hui Noeau/Facebook
