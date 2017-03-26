Talk Story and Demo with Ha`a and Kala`i Aiona at Hui No`eau Visual Arts Center

This Saturday, April 1, there’s a Talk Story and Demonstration with Ha`a and Kala`i Aiona at the Hui No`eau Visual Arts Center. Visiting from Hilo, Ha`a and Kala`i Aiona will talk story and share their wealth of knowledge about Hawaiian arts and crafts. This is a great event to attend to ask questions, learn new techniques and understand the historical and cultural significance behind ancient Hawaiian art. Ha`a and Kala`i Aiona will also have two ‘Ohe Kapala: Carving & Stamping workshops on April 2 and 3. 10am-1pm. Hui No`eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Hui No`eau