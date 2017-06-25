Summer Colors: Kapa, Paint and Bamboo Show at Viewpoints Gallery in Makawao

The Summer Colors: Kapa, Paint and Bamboo Show will run at Viewpoints Gallery in Makawao from Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, Aug. 22. The show will be a gorgeous collection of naturally eclectic art made by Denby Freeland-Cole, Suzy Papanikolas, William Houston, Charissa Brock and Kurk Kurokawa. The Opening Reception will be on Saturday, July 1 at 5pm. Free. 5pm. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com
Photo courtesy Facebook/Charissa Brock
Comments