The Uniques Gallery Gift Shop is open for holiday shopping from Sunday, Nov. 20 to Friday, Dec., 20. Located at Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Schaefer Gallery, everyone’s welcome to shop for holiday gifts made by local artists. This special holiday boutique will have lots of surprises in store including paintings, sculptures, jewelry, plants body products, linens, furniture and many edible delicacies. Free. 10am-5pm daily. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of MACC