Soul Collage Workshop at Heritage Hall in Paia

From Saturday, Jan. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 24, there’ll be a Soul Collage Workshop at Heritage Hall in Paia. Attendees will be drawn in to Mariabruna’s storytelling, full of poetic and visual opportunities to share personal experiences with the group. The workshop will focus on the timeless and evolving story of the “Phoenix” through the wisdom of making Soul Collage-inspired cards. $250. 2am. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-243-0065; Mauiheritagehall.org

