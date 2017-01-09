Rakuhaku Workshop at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

There’s a Rakuhaku Workshop at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Sunday, Jan. 15. Taught by artist Akihiko Izukura, the class will explore spinning, dyeing and weaving silk fibers on a loom. Attendees will leave the workshop with their own unique take-away piece. This is a great Maui art class for those interested in textile art and fashion design. You must reserve your spot ahead of time by emailing [email protected] $60. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC