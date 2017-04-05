Pacific Ink and Art Expo debuts on Maui this Friday

There’s no other place where art, music and culture come together like a tattoo convention. And now Maui is getting it’s own convention. In fact, this weekend the team responsible for Oahu’s successful Pacific Ink and Art Expo is bringing the expo to Maui.

Artists and tattoo royalty come from around the world to share their craft next to great music and food, all in a family-friendly environment. Tens of thousands of people typically attend the three-day expo on Oahu. It’s special because they focus on the Polynesian tradition of tattoos and wanted to share that from the beginning.

“The core team that started the expo is Kevin Read, Greg Frey, Tama Hall, and myself, Danny Casler,” says Danny Casler. “Growing up here in Hawaii we wanted to do something that was different than any other tattoo convention out there. That was creating an event that centered around Hawaiian and Pacific Islander culture. That is something we are really passionate about. Sharing the culture of the place we grew up in. When we threw out this idea to tattoo artists, we said, ‘Hey, this is what we are thinking of doing, would you support this?’ The support that came back was just overwhelming. People were like, ‘Absolutely, we don’t really have anything that showcases our culture or the traditional forms of tattooing.’ Modern tattooing has been the focal point, especially on the TV shows. So we did it and it was a huge success right off the bat.”

Casler had worked as a manager for a tattoo artist on LA Ink, and they had traveled to Sydney to work at a tattoo show. It made a big impression on him.

“When I was in Australia I noticed that this event had thousands of people and hundreds of vendors,” says Casler. “I thought, wow, this is really awesome to have this environment where everyone can come together that have similar interests in music, tattoo, motorcycles, cars and that whole culture. When I got home, I rounded up some friends and said we should do this.”

The team agreed, and started working out the details.

“It’s one of those things where it was all trial by fire,” says Casler. “We had to sit down with politicians and explain to them why this is important for the culture and for the state as a revenue source and why it’s good for tourism. They got it right away. They said, ‘this is a great idea and we’re going to support you guys.’ Last year, the State of Hawaii awarded us a plaque of excellence for being a small business that contributes to the culture of Hawaii. We wanted to do something really good for the artists of Hawaii and the people of Hawaii.”

Surprisingly, coming to Maui five years later has proven more of a challenge. Casler says the County of Maui’s permitting process is not as straightforward as Oahu, making planning their vision more difficult. He says the expo is already over budget from jumping through last-minute bureaucratic hoops. Nevertheless, the expo folks think it’s worth it and are happy to share their vision with the Valley Isle.

“Our goal is to do this every single year,” says Casler. “We would like to do this just like Oahu. We would like to say that we are going to be here for 10 years-plus. It really matters that Maui sees this as something they want to be a part of.”

The expo has three days of more than 60 tattoo artists coming from all around the world, a full line up of musical guests performing every day, vendors booths, food booths and keiki entertainment. I’ve attended the Oahu Pacific Ink and Art Expo in the past, and love the buzz that comes from seeing so much art, tattooing and music align. Having the expo here on Maui will be a great time to see artists from Maui I don’t get to see all in one place. It will also be a chance to seek out visiting artists and enjoy some great entertainment. Tattoo celebrities that will be here include Suluape Keone Nunes and Kelii Makua, Big Gus from Tattoo Nightmares, Jason Lawyer from Inkmasters and BMX motocross superstars Mike Castillo and Mike Metzger.

“The celebrities come to our show because they love being a part of this event,” says Casler. “The feedback we get from them–if you go to any other tattoo convention–is that celebrities are treated differently. They are put on a pedestal or used as props. For us, we don’t do that. We just say, ‘hey, you’re just a normal person here like anybody else.’ They love being treated like that. They love being able to share camaraderie with the other artists here in Hawaii. They love the fact that all the people in Hawaii are very grateful to see them, and don’t make them feel uncomfortable. I think that’s the Hawaii way. We don’t have that whole starstruck thing going on over here. They appreciate the normality of it. They are also gracious and tattoo guests and sign autographs, take pictures. They integrate themselves into the show.”

The expo is very involved in the community, wanting to emphasize that the Pacific Ink and Art Expo is a family-friendly outing. This year, the expo has teamed up with Lahainaluna High School and will give three $500 scholarships to deserving young students as well as donating to the the basketball team. They also work with the blood bank and food bank and many other local charities.

Friday to Sunday . Tickets are $25 per day or $60 for all three days (kids 12 and under are free). There will be giveaways, temporary tattoo for the keiki, henna tattoos, cosmetic tattoos and more. For more information and to reserve tickets, go to The Pacific Ink and Art Expo will be held at the Lahaina Civic Centerto. Tickets are $25 per day or $60 for all three days (kids 12 and under are free). There will be giveaways, temporary tattoo for the keiki, henna tattoos, cosmetic tattoos and more. For more information and to reserve tickets, go to Hawaiitattooexpo.com

“We celebrate, share and create all forms of tattoo, no matter what,” says Casler. “The foundation is basically the Polynesian culture from Hawaii, Samoa, Tonga, New Zealand, where tattooing originated from. From Polynesia it spread to Japan and America. That is where you find guys like Sailor Jerry who went to Japan and studied the Japanese artists and was fascinated by their work. What happens is it started as one form and that’s why you hear the word ‘tribal.’ That tribal form is a traditional form to find what group you are from. Then when you look at that tattoo, it indicated genealogy or their family or where they are from. After those styles became shared and modernized, everybody started incorporating different styles into their artwork. Now you have artists doing a realistic tattoo that looks like it’s going to jump off your body. From where it started in the most rudimentary form, which was animal bone, tortoise shell and a stick, with burnt ash for ink, it’s now a multi-billion dollar industry. We want to merge all of those into one. So the new guys can come to our show from the mainland or from around the world and actually see that you can have a machine in your hand and make a living and take care of your family. These are the guys that are still carrying on this tradition. Which may not be the most popular method or the easiest method, but it’s rooted in their culture, and this is how it is done.”

