Maui’s first Pacific Ink Tattoo and Art Expo at Lahaina Civic Center

Maui’s First Pacific Ink Tattoo Expo will happen at the Lahaina Civic Center from Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9. This is Maui’s first tattoo expo ever, so make sure to cruise by for a tattoo by local and visiting artists or just check out art displays, contests, vendors, keiki activities and live entertainment. About 60 amazing tattooers are on the bill including Akiu Sale, Keone Nunes, Keli`i Makua, Yasmine Anderson, Brandon Holokai, Rachel G, Big Gus, Samson Harp and lots more. There will also be live music with Mike Love, Maoli, Ekolu, Kanekoa, Peni Dean, Braddah Walter and a variety of DJs. $25-60. 11am-10pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Lahaina); Hawaiitattooexpo.com

Photo of Samson Harp courtesy Danny Casler/Hawii Tattoo Expo