This Tuesday, Feb. 7, the 2017 Maui Open Studios Opening Celebration and Preview Exhibition will take place at the University of Hawaii Maui College. This annual event will connect art lovers and art collectors all around Maui. The opening will allow art lovers to schmooze and enjoy refreshments, food, live music and more. Be sure to get your MOS Guidebook, which has an artist directory, maps, schedules and info on self-guided tours. Free. 5pm. UH Maui College, (Paina Culinary Arts Center, Kahului); Mauiopenstudios.com

Photo courtesy Maui Open Studios